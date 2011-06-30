Write a review
Recalls in June 2011

    Hamilton Beach Recalls Toasters

    Heating element may remain energized, causing a fire hazard

    Hamilton Beach is recalling about 300,000 classic chrome 2-slice toasters. The heating element in these toasters can remain energized indefinitely when an item is placed in the toaster which may ignite the contents, posing a fire hazard if the toaster is near flammable items.

    Hamilton Beach has received 15 reports of toasters that did not pop-up as intended, including three reports of minor damage to kitchen cabinets. There were no reports of injuries.

    The Hamilton Beach recall involves model 22600 toasters with specific series codes. These series codes begin with the letters C or D, and have the format of CXXXXBI or DXXXXBI, where XXXX is a four-digit number ranging from 0190 through 5290. The model number and series code are printed on the bottom of the toaster. The toaster has a chromed steel exterior, a front control panel with a rotary toast shade selector and function buttons arranged in an arc, a front removable crumb tray and Hamilton Beach printed across the front of the toaster.

    Mass merchandisers and department, grocery and home center stores nationwide and various online retailers sold the toasters from February 2008 through June 2011 for between $30 and $40. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and contact the firm to receive instructions on how to obtain a free replacement toaster.

    For additional information, contact Hamilton Beach at (800) 379-2200 anytime, or visit the firm's website atwww.hamiltonbeach.com. General toaster safety information available from Hamilton Beach at (http://tinyurl.com/43va5sd) (pdf).

    Cost Plus Recalls Wooden Animal Drum

    Violates Lead Paint Standard

    Cost Plus is recalling about 1,000 wooden animal drugs. The paint used on the drum is in excess of the maximum allowable level of 90 ppm, a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

    The recalled toy is a wooden hexagon drum with pictures of animals on the six sides. SKU No. 424857 is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the drum.

    Cost Plus World Market stores sold the drums nationwide from December 2010 through May 2011 for about $7. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the toy and return it to Cost Plus World Market for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Cost Plus toll-free at (877) 967-5362 between 7 a.m. and midnight ET seven days a week or visit the firm’s website at www.worldmarket.com

    Adventure Playsets Recalls Wooden Swing Sets

    The wood can weaken, creating a fall hazard

    About 240,000 Adventure Playsets Wooden Swing Sets are being recalled because the wood in the posts of the fort sections on the swing sets can weaken due to rotting, posing a fall hazard.

    It's the second recall for the swing gets. About 275,000 were recalled ini November 2009.

    Adventure Playsets has received more than 500 complaints reporting concern over the weakened wood in the 2x4 plastic-coated uprights. One report of a fall was received when the ladder failed resulting in bruises and scratches.

    The swing sets come with swings, slides and ladders. Each set has a fort structure that uses green or cranberry colored plastic coated 2”x 4” wood upright posts and a green nylon fabric covered shade. The sets were sold under the following names: Bellevue, Bellevue II, Belmont, Durango, Durango II, Sedona, Tacoma, Tacoma II, Ventura, Venture II and Yukon,. The name is printed on the manufacturer’s instructions that came with the play set. The recalled swing set name, model number, name of the retailer and year sold follow:

    SwingSet NameModel NoRetailersYearsImage
    Tacoma or
    Tacoma II    		1-AP017
    1-AP017-06
    1-AP051-07    		Walmart2005
    2006
    2007
    Bellevue or
    Bellevue II    		1-AP012
    1-AP012-06
    1-AP048-07    		Toys-R-Us2005
    2006
    2007
    Durango or
    Durango II    		1-AP016
    1-AP018
    1-AP016-06
    1-AP018-06
    1-AP016-07    		Walmart2005
    2006
    2007
    Yukon1-AP052-07Academy Sports2007
    Sedona1-AP002Walmart2004
    Belmont1-AP003Mills Stores2004
    Ventura or
    Ventura II    		1-AP008
    1-AP011    		Mills Stores
    and Menards    		2004

    The swets were sold by Academy Sports (the Yukon); Mills and Menards (the Ventura/II) all from 2005 to 2007; Mills (the Belmont) in 2004; Toys-R-Us (the Bellevue/II); and Walmart (the Tacoma/II, Durango/II, and Sedona). The units sold for $300-$600. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swing sets and contact Adventure Playsets to obtain a free repair kit. Repair kits will include the appropriate angled or vertical upright posts for each model with instructions for dissembling and reassembling each set.

    For additional information, contact Adventure Playsets toll free at (877) 840-9068 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, visit the firm’s website at www.recall.adventureplaysets.com or email the firm at custservice@adventureplayets.com

      Bar III Dresses Sold at Macy's Recalled

      Dresses violate federal flammability standard

      Topson Downs of California is recalling about 2,100 Bar III dresses sold at Macy's. The dresses fail to meet the federal flammability standard for wearing apparel, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The dress is fully lined with a sheer rayon outer layer. There is a white label with "Bar III" written in black on the inside back of the dress. The dress has a checkered, multi-colored, and black pattern called "Mint Chili Combo" and was sold in five adult sizes, ranging from extra small to extra large.

      The dresses were sold by the Impulse Department of Macy's stores nationwide and on macys.com from March 2011 through May 2011 for about $60. They were made in India.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresses and return them to any Macy's for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Macy's toll-free at (888) 257-5949 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET or visit the Macy's website at macys.com or contact Topson Downs at (800) 241-2975 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT or via email at customerservice@topsondowns.com

      Nature Relief Recalls Instant Wart and Mole Remover

      Risk of Severe Skin Burns

      Nature Relief and the FDA are recalling Nature Relief Instant Wart and Mole Remover. 

      FDA has advised that the active ingredient, calcium oxide, can cause severe burns of the skin, particularly to areas of thin or sensitive skin, such as the face, area around the eyes, and genitalia. FDA has received a report of an injury associated with the use of this product, including burns to the skin that required medical attention.

      This product is sold as a kit, which contains the following items: two small containers labeled "Repair Cream", one container of "Antiseptic Wash", a package of "Triple Antibiotic Ointment", toothpicks, and a "vanity kit" with cotton balls, swabs, and nail files.

      Consumers who purchased Nature Relief Instant Wart and Mole Remover should immediately discontinue their use and discard the remaining contents. It is recommended that consumers discard the product and contents inside a plastic bag and place it into the garbage for safe disposal, in order to expedite the recall process and avoid further handling.

      Consumers are advised to have moles reviewed by licensed medical professionals and ensure they are not cancerous.

      Quick Kids Tennis Racquets Recalled

      Orange grip tape contains high levels of lead

      GAMMA Sports is recalling about 2,000  Quick Kids Junior Tennis Racquets. The orange grip tape on the tennis racket's handle contains high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

      This recall involves Quick Kids 23-inch aluminum junior tennis racquets with orange tape on the hand grip. Recalled racquets have lot number"F:3:10:08" stamped onto the bottom of the racquet grip below the "G."

      The racquets were sold online at www.gammasports.com, www.atssports.com and www.holabirdsports.com from December 2010 through March 2011 for about $15. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled tennis racquets away from children and contact GAMMA Sports for a free replacement grip kit. GAMMA Sports is directly contacting all known purchasers of the recalled tennis racquets.

      For more information, contact GAMMA Sports at (800) 333-0337 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.gammasports.com

      Rugby Children's Pain & Fever Concentrated Drops Recalled

      Packaging Doesn't Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirement

      Altaire Pharmaceuticals is recalling about 898,000 packages of Rugby Children's Pain & Fever Concentrated Drops.

      This over the counter medicine contains acetaminophen which calls for child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Although the original bottle has child-resistant packaging, a separate dropper unit provided for dispensing the drug to children does not. When in use, a child can access the medicine, posing serious health problems or death if more than the recommended dosage is consumed.

      Drug stores, grocery stores and other retailers sold the product nationwide between January 2009 and June 2011 for about $4. It was manufactured in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately store this product with the child-resistant closure in place and keep it out of the reach of children. To arrange for a free replacement dropper, contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals at (800) 258-2471 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall involves Rugby Children's Pain & Fever Concentrated Drops (Acetaminophen Drops) in a 1/2 fl. oz. (15 ml) bottle size. The UPC code 305361936723 can be found with the bar code at the bottom of the box. The affected lot numbers are:

      09002

      09379

      10272

      10368

      10487

      09131

      09394

      10273

      10406

      11058

      09215

      10154

      10366

      10433

      The lot numbers can be found stamped into the bottom of the carton with the expiration date and above the label on the bottle printed in black.

      For additional information, contact Rugby Laboratories at (800) 645-2158 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      American Honda Recalls Portable Generators

      Warning labels on battery are printed in Japanese

      American Honda is recalling about 2,500 portable generatorss. The hazard labels attached to the batteries used on the generators are printed in Japanese instead of English. As a result, consumers handling the battery may not be able to adequately avoid risks associated with the batteries.


      Only portable generator model numbers EM4000SX, EM5000SXK3 and EM6500SXK2 with hazard labels printed in Japanese are affected. The word Honda and the model numbers are located on the side of the generator. The battery is located above the wheel. The model number and serial numbers are located on the generator frame. The recalled serial numbers are:

      Model Number

      Serial Number

      EM4000SX

      EBRC-1000015 to 1000518

      EM5000SXK3

      EBMC-1000005 to 1001184

      EM6500SXK2

      EBJC-1000017 to 1000857

      Honda power equipment dealers sold the generators nationwide from January 2011 to March 2011 for between $2,250 and $2,890. They were made in China.

      American Honda is contacting consumers and giving them the correct label. Consumers can either install the label themselves or contact a Honda dealer to install the label for free.

      For more information, contact American Honda between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday toll-free at (888) 888-3139 or visit the firm's website atwww.hondapowerequipment.com/products/recalls

      Target Recalls Infant Girls Sandals

      Flowers can come off, causing a choking hazard

      Target is recalling about 52,000 Circo Aloma infant girls sandals. The decorative plastic flowers can detach, posing a choking hazard.

      Target has received eight reports of the decorative flowers detaching from the sandals. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled infant girls sandals are white with decorative plastic flowers attached to the toes and sides. The sandals were sold under the style name "Aloma" in infant girls' sizes 2 through 5. "Circo" is printed on the inside and bottom of the shoe.

      Target stores and Target.com sold the shoes nationwide from January 2011 to May 2011 for about $10. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the sandals and return them to any Target store to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.target.com

      Britax Recalls B-Nimble Strollers

      Brakes may fail

      Britax is recalling about 20,000 B-Nimble strollers. An audible click heard when the brake pedal is pressed can give a false impression that the brake is fully engaged when it is not. When the brake is not engaged, the stroller can move unexpectedly posing a risk of injury to the child occupant.

      Britax has received seven reports of the brake not being fully engaged. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves B-Nimble umbrella strollers manufactured on or after August 1, 2010. Strollers included in the recall have model numbers U311771, U311773, U311775 and U311780. The date of manufacture labels and model numbers can be found on the lower frame/tube on either the left or the right side. The strollers were sold in a variety of colors including black and silver, Cowmooflage (black and white), green and red.

      Juvenile product and mass merchandise stores sold the strollers nationwide and online retailers between September 2010 and June 2011 for about $200. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using their strollers and contact Britax for information and to request an improved replacement stroller. Consumers who resume use of their strollers while awaiting the replacement should always ensure that the brake is fully engaged.

      For additional information, contact Britax toll-free at (888) 427-4829 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and, or visit the firm's website at www.britaxusa.com

      Dole, Kroger Recall Italian Blend Salads

      May be contaminated with Listeria

      Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling 2,880 cases of DOLE Italian Blend salad with Use-by Date of June 19, 2011, UPC code 7143000819 and Product Codes 0049A157201A, 0049A157201B, 0049A157202A, 0049A157202B, 0686A157202A, 0686A157202B and 442 cases of Kroger Fresh Selections Italian Style Blend salad with Use-by-Date of June 19, 2011, UPC code 1111091045 and Product Codes A157201A & A157201B, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall. 

      The Product Code and Use-by Date are in the upper right-hand corner of the package; the UPC code is on the back of the package, below the barcode. The salads were distributed in twelve U.S. states (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin) and three Canadian provinces (New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec). 

      No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall. This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to an isolated instance in which one package of Dole Italian Blend salad yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test collected and conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

      No other Dole or Kroger salads are included in the recall. Only the specific Product Codes, UPC codes and June 19, 2011 Use-by-Date of Italian Blend salads identified above are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Product Codes should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Food Company Consumer Response Center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 8:00 am to 3:00 pm (PDT) Monday - Friday. 

      Retailers should check their inventories and store shelves to confirm that none of the product is mistakenly present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Dole Fresh Vegetables customer service representatives are already contacting retailers and are in the process of confirming that the recalled product is not in the stream of commerce. 

      Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include fever, muscle aches, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. If it spreads to the nervous system symptoms may include headache, stiff neck or confusion. The illness primarily impacts pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

      Christmas Tree Shops Recalls Animated Safari and Aquarium Lamps

      Fire and Shock Hazards

      Christmas Tree Shops is recalling about 35,000 Animated Safari and Aquarium Lamps. Defective wiring in the lamps can cause an electrical short, posing fire and shock hazards to consumers.

      Christmas Tree Shops has received three reports of sparking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      This recall involves Safari and Aquarium themed lamps with UPC numbers 000015556905, 000015618955, 000015821591 and 000015821607 printed on the price label on the cardboard packaging. The decorative lamps are silver and feature rotating films with aquatic and safari scenes. While there are no brand markings directly on the product, "Made in China" is printed on the bottom of the lamp.

      Christmas Tree Shops stores sold the items primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions from December 2009 through May 2011 for between $7 and $8. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and return them to Christmas Tree Shops store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Christmas Tree Shops toll-free at (888) 287-3232 anytime, or visit their website at www.christmastreeshops.com

      MTD Recalls TrimmerPlus Edger Attachments

      Shaft can break, creating a laceration hazard

      MTD is recalling about 14,000 TrimmerPlus Edger Attachments. The steel shaft that drives the edger blade can break during use causing the edger blade to detach. If the blade detaches, it can hit the user or bystanders, posing a laceration hazard.


      This recall involves MTD TrimmerPlus™ Edger Attachment Model 41AJLE-C092 LE720. The edger is sold separately as an attachment and can be attached to most major brand attachment-capable trimmers. The edger is used to cut grass along an edge such as a driveway or sidewalk. "TrimmerPlus" and "LE720" are printed on the blade's housing. Only certain serial numbers "1C##1DR####" through "1D##1DR####" are included in the recall. The serial number and "MTD" are printed on white labels on the edger's pole.

      Lowe's and other hardware and home improvement stores sold the attachments nationwide and on the Web between March 2011 and April 2011 for about $70. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled MTD TrimmerPlus™ Edgers and contact MTD to receive a free replacement.

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.mtdproducts.com

      Big Lots Recalls Metal Futon Bunk Beds After Child Dies

      Three-year-old Iowa boy died after being trapped by the metal frame

      Big Lots is recalling about 30,000 metal futon bunk beds after a three-year-old boy's death. .

      Children behind the futon or in the ladder area of the bunk bed can get entrapped when the futon and its metal frame are lowered from the seated to the flat position. This is what happened to a three-year old Burlington, Iowa boy who died when he became entrapped at the head and neck in the recalled bunk bed in March of 2010.

      The weight of the futon’s metal frame prevented the child from breathing and escaping. CPR was administered, but the child died at the hospital due to compression asphyxiation.

      The bunk beds have an additional hazard, federal safety regulators said. The space between the last rung on the bunk bed’s ladder and the futon mattress is too small, which can allow a child’s body to pass through, but not the head, posing a head and neck entrapment hazard.

      The metal futon bunk beds have an upper bunk designed to hold a twin mattress. The bottom bunks have a convertible futon bed.

      The recall involves metal futon bunk beds with model number BFB1008 located on a label on the upper bunk support rail. The recalled metal futon bunk beds were sold exclusively by Big Lots stores nationwide from January 2009 through April 2010 for about $200. They were sold unassembled, and were manufactured in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these bunk beds and contact Big Lots for a free repair kit that contains new ladders and other parts that consumers can install at home.

      For additional information, contact Big Lots toll-free at (866) 244-5687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail the firm at talk2us@biglots.com or visit the firm’s website www.biglots.com

      Emma's Garden Polka-Dot Girls' Dresses Recalled

      Buttons can come off, causing a choking hazard

      TJX is recalling about 24,000 Emma's Garden polka dot girls' dresses. The decorative buttons on the front of the dress can detach, posing a choking hazard.

      This recall involves the Emma’s Garden® polka-dot dresses. The girls’ dresses in sizes 12 months to 5T were sold in black and white and pink and white. There are three decorative buttons which are round, white and approximately ¾ inch in diameter. Dresses sold in the United States have neck tags bearing tracking number TJX-80327TDS1.

      T.J. Maxx sold the pink and white design and Marshalls sold the black and white design in the United States from February 2011 through May 2011 for about $13. Winners stores sold both designs in Canada, from March 2011 through April 2011 for about $17. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the dresses away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      For additional information, consumers in the United States should call (800) 926-6299 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the websites www.tjmaxx.com or www.marshallsonline.com. Consumers in Canada should call toll-free (800) 646-9466 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the website www.winners.ca

      aDOORable Swing Bar Recalled

      Eye hook can break, creating a fall hazard

      About 600 Abilitations aDOORable swing bars are being recalled. A welded eye hook on the swing bar can break, posing a fall hazard.

      Sportime has received three reports of children falling when the welded eye hook released. Two minor injuries were reported including one report of rug burn after falling from a swing attached to the swing bar.

      The Abilitations brand aDOORable swing bar is designed to be suspended in a doorway so that a swing attachment can be connected. The swing bar is a white metal pole between two brackets that attach to a standard size doorway with metal screws. Two metal “S” hooks are welded to the metal pole for a swing attachment. “Abilitations aDOORable Swing Bar” and product number “1302341” are printed on the metal pole.

      Sportime sold the units in Georgia from January 2009 through March 2011 for about $60. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled swing bars immediately and contact Sportime to receive a full refund for the swing bar and additional attachments sold with the swing bar.

      For additional information, contact Sportime toll-free at (888) 388-3224 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.sportime.com

      Harbinger Fitness Recalls Ab Straps

      The plastic buckle can break, creating a fall hazard

      Harbinger Fitness is recalling about 4,000 Ab Straps. The plastic buckle on the ab straps can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      There were two reported incidents of straps breaking. Both incidents resulted in lacerations to consumers' heads and necks.

      The recalled product is a set of Harbinger Ab Straps, style 371100 that are hung from an overhead structure. The product consists of two 17.5 inch long straps made of black nylon webbing with padded nylon arm slings and plastic buckles. Users place their arms in the slings to lift themselves to do abdominal exercises. The word "Harbinger" appears on the outer side of one ab strap. Universal Product Code (UPC) 000751510964 is on the bottom flap of the packaging of the affected ab straps. The style number does not appear on the product or the product's packaging.

      The ab straps were sold online at Bodybuilding.com and Amazon.com, and at Second Wind Fitness, Play It Again Sports, Advantis Nutrition, and other general sporting goods and fitness specialty stores nationwide from August 2006 to April 2011 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Harbinger for a free replacement.

      For additional information, please contact Harbinger customer service at (800) 729-5954 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to noon PT on Friday, visit the firm's website at www.harbingerfitness.com (pdf) or e-mail the firm at custserv@harbingerfitness.com

      GE Recalls Zoneline Air Conditioners/Heaters

      Potential fire hazard

      GE is recalling about 90,000 Zoneline Air Conditioners and Heaters.  An electrical component in the heating system can fail, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      General Electric and Sharp have received four reports of incidents involving smoke and/or fire with the air conditioning and heating units. In two of the reported incidents, fire extended beyond the air conditioning and heating unit, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves GE Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and packaged terminal heat pumps manufactured between January 2010 and March 2011, and are most often used in apartment buildings and commercial space. The GE logo is affixed to the control panel door. Serial and model are printed on the rating plate. Consumers will need to remove the front panel to locate the model and serial information. The following models and serials are included in this recall:

      BrandModel Number (Begins with)Serial Number (Begins with)
      GEAZ41, AZ61AT, DT, FT, GT, HT, LT, MT, RT, ST, TT, VT and ZTAV, DV and FV

      General Electric authorized representatives and HVAC distributors sold the units nationwide from March 2010 through March 2011 for between $1,000 and $1,200.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the air conditioning and heating units in the heat mode and contact General Electric to schedule a free repair.

      For additional information, contact General Electric toll-free at (866) 918-8771 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.geappliances.com/products/recall

      Excite USA Recalls Toy Helicopters

      Blades can come off

      About 24,000 toy helicopters sold at Rite Aid stores are being recalled.  The plastic blades of the helicopter can detach during operation, posing a laceration hazard.

      Three incidents were reported, two to Excite and one to CPSC. Two of these included laceration injuries.

      The recalled toy Military Copters are operated by manual rotary starters and sold as a unit with two sizes, 7 and 11 inches in length, of tan and black helicopters. The product comes in a blister pack with “Military Copter with 2 Launchers” marked on the package and “Military Copter” marked on both sides of the manual starter. The model number, #9009935 and UPC 680108044474 number are printed on the back of the package near the bar code.

      Rite Aid Corporation stores sold the copters nationwide from January 2011 through May 2011 for about $7.  They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled helicopters away from children and return the product to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Excite USA toll free at (866) 791-4754 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.Excite-Limited.com

      GM Recalls 2011 SRX to Fix Airbag Problem

      Right rear occupant may not be protected in a crash

      General Motors is recalling about 47,000 SRX vehicles from the 2011 model year because of a problem with the airbags.

      The company said the right rear occupant might not be protected and could suffer injuries in certain types of crashes.

      GM dealers will reprogram the sensing and diagnostic module free of charge when the recall begins in mid-June 2011.

      Owners may contact GM at 1-888-327-4236

