Recalls in June 2011

Hamilton Beach is recalling about 300,000 classic chrome 2-slice toasters. The heating element in these toasters can remain energized indefinitely when an item is placed in the toaster which may ignite the contents, posing a fire hazard if the toaster is near flammable items.

Hamilton Beach has received 15 reports of toasters that did not pop-up as intended, including three reports of minor damage to kitchen cabinets. There were no reports of injuries.

The Hamilton Beach recall involves model 22600 toasters with specific series codes. These series codes begin with the letters C or D, and have the format of CXXXXBI or DXXXXBI, where XXXX is a four-digit number ranging from 0190 through 5290. The model number and series code are printed on the bottom of the toaster. The toaster has a chromed steel exterior, a front control panel with a rotary toast shade selector and function buttons arranged in an arc, a front removable crumb tray and Hamilton Beach printed across the front of the toaster.

Mass merchandisers and department, grocery and home center stores nationwide and various online retailers sold the toasters from February 2008 through June 2011 for between $30 and $40. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and contact the firm to receive instructions on how to obtain a free replacement toaster.

For additional information, contact Hamilton Beach at (800) 379-2200 anytime, or visit the firm's website atwww.hamiltonbeach.com. General toaster safety information available from Hamilton Beach at (http://tinyurl.com/43va5sd) (pdf).