Recalls in April 2011

Kia is recalling about 58,000 Spectras from the 2004-2007 model years. The company said the fuel tank straps could corrode as a result of exposure to road salt, possibly letting the fuel tank drag on the ground, which could cause a fuel leak and start a fire.
The recall applies only to cars sold or currently registered in the following states:
CONNECTICUT,
DELAWARE,
ILLINOIS,
INDIANA,
IOWA,
MAINE,
MARYLAND
MASSACHUSETTS,
MICHIGAN,
MINNESOTA,
MISSOURI,
NEW HAMPSHIRE,
NEW JERSEY,
NEW YORK,
OHIO,
PENNSYLVANIA,
RHODE ISLAND,
VERMONT,
WEST VIRGINIA,
WISCONSIN,
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.
Dealers will replace the fuel tank straps when the recall begins during June 2011. Owners may contact Kia at 1-800-333-4542