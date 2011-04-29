Write a review
Recalls in April 2011

    Kia Recalls Certain 2004-2007 Spectras

    The fuel tank strap may corrode

    Kia is recalling about 58,000 Spectras from the 2004-2007 model years. The company said the fuel tank straps could corrode as a result of exposure to road salt, possibly letting the fuel tank drag on the ground, which could cause a fuel leak and start a fire.

    The recall applies only to cars sold or currently registered in the following states:

    • CONNECTICUT,

    • DELAWARE,

    • ILLINOIS,

    • INDIANA,

    • IOWA,

    • MAINE,

    • MARYLAND

    • MASSACHUSETTS,

    • MICHIGAN,

    • MINNESOTA,

    • MISSOURI,

    • NEW HAMPSHIRE,

    • NEW JERSEY,

    • NEW YORK,

    • OHIO,

    • PENNSYLVANIA,

    • RHODE ISLAND,

    • VERMONT,

    • WEST VIRGINIA,

    • WISCONSIN,

    • DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

    Dealers will replace the fuel tank straps when the recall begins during June 2011. Owners may contact Kia at 1-800-333-4542

    Heartland America Recalls Wooden Stools

    Legs and seat can crack

    Heartland America is recalling about 5,850 wooden stools. The legs and seat of the stool can crack and break, causing the consumer to fall.

    Heartland has received 11 reports of incidents, including seven reports of injuries. Injuries include one person with a head laceration.

    The stool is a an adjustable-height solid wood, 3-legged stool sold unassembled. The seat is 11 3/4-inch diameter. The stool height adjusts from 17 inches to 25 inches. A "Made in China" sticker is on the underside of the seat.

    Heartland America catalog and website sold the stools for about $30 from June 2010 through February 2011. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the stool and return it to Heartland of America for a full refund. Heartland America is contacting its customers directly.

    For more information, contact Heartland America at (800) 398-8163 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT or visit the firm's website at www.heartlandamerica.com/stoolrecall

    Toro Recalls Power Clear Snowblowers and Recycler Mowers

    Carburetors can leak, causing fire hazard

    Toro is recalling thousands of its Toro Power Clear Snowblower and the Toro 20" Recycler Mower.

    The carburetors on both products develop fuel leaks and can ignite when exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire or burn hazard.

    There have been about 500 reports of carburetor leaks. There were no reports of fire or injury.

    Description:

    Toro PC-421Q Snowblowers:

    The model/serial numbers are found on a decal on the underside of the rear of the unit. Model and serial numbers are:

    Model Number

    Serial Number

    38588

    310000001 to 310999999 and 311000001 to 311003576

    38589

    310000001 to 310999999 and 311000001 to 311999999

    Toro 20" Recycler Mower:

    The model and serial numbers are found on a decal on the left rear of the mower.
    Model 20323; Serial number 310000001 to 310999999.

    Toro Dealers in the United States and Canada sold the machines from September 2009-March 2011. The mower was made in Mexico, the snowblower in the United States.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact a Toro Service Dealer for a free repair.

    For additional information, including the name of a dealer near you, contact Toro toll free at 877-738-4440 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, or visit Toro's website: www.toro.com

      Toyota Recalls Highlander, Rav4 Models

      Problem with side airbags

      Toyota is recalling Highlander models from the 2008 model year and Rav4s from the 2007-2008 model years because of a problem with the curtain shield airbag.

      The company said a problem with the sensor that detects vehicle rollover could malfunction. In addition, a failure of two separate sensors could cause the seat belt pretensioner to be activated, which could cause injury to the vehicle occupant.

      Toyota will replace the airbag sensor assembly with a new one when the recall begins in mid-May, pending availability of parts.

      Owners may contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331

      Kiddieland Recalls Disney Princess Plastic Trikes

      Castle display and princess figures pose a laceration hazard

      Kiddieland is recalling about 10,000 Disney Princess Plastic Racing Trikes. The plastic castle display and the princess figures protruding from the top of the handle bar pose a laceration hazard if a child falls on it.

      CPSC and Kiddieland have received three reports of children suffering facial lacerations.

      This recall involves the Disney Princess Plastic Racing Trikes. The trikes are pink and fuchsia with a purple seat and wheels. On top of the handlebar, there is a rotating castle display surrounded by three princess figures. "Disney Princess" is printed on the label in front of the trike just below the handlebar.

      Target, JCPenney, Meijer and H.E.B. stores sold the trikes nationwide and on the Web at www.target.com from January 2009 through April 2011 for about $50. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the trikes away from children and contact Kiddieland for a free replacement handlebar with an enclosed rotating display.

      For additional information, contact Kiddieland at (800) 430-5307 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.kiddieland.com.hk

      Kiddieland Recalls Lights and Sounds Scooters

      A child's finger can get caught in the hinge

      About 16,000 Kiddieland "Lights and Sounds" scooters are being recalled. A child’s finger can get caught in the hinge mechanism between the steering column and the platform, posing a laceration hazard.

      There have been two reports of children whose fingers got caught in the hinge mechanism and required stitches.

      This recall involves three models of Kiddieland “Lights and Sounds” three-wheeled scooters including a red Spiderman, a blue Thomas & Friends™ and a pink girl’s scooter. The scooters have buttons on the handle that play music and sounds. “Kiddieland” is molded on the back of the steering mechanism. Spiderman or Thomas & Friends™ are found on the steering mechanism and platform. The girl’s model has butterflies on the platform.

      Toys R Us and JCPenney sold the scooters from January 2009 through February 2011 for about $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact Kiddieland for a free repair kit.

      For additional information, contact Kiddieland toll-free at (800) 430-5307 or visit the firm's website at www.kiddieland.com.hk


      Marineland Aquarium Heaters Recalled

      Wiring problem can cause aquarium to overheat

      About 1.2 million Marineland Stealth and Stealth Pro Aquarium Heaters are being recalled by United Pet Group.  A wiring problem can cause the aquarium heaters to overheat or break during normal use, damaging the aquarium and posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers. Overheating can cause the heater to shatter or the acquarium glass to break.

      United Pet Group has received 38 reports of fires resulting in property damage and 45 reports of broken aquarium glass. United Pet Group has received one report of a consumer who suffered an eye injury when the aquarium heater forcefully broke while he held it.

      The recall involves the following Marineland Stealth and Stealth Pro acquarium heaters. The heaters are black plastic tubes and have a temperature adjustment knob at the top. The model name “Stealth” (in white letters) or “Stealth Pro” (in red letters) is printed on the side of the heater. The model number and the wattage rating are printed below the model name. Stealth Pro heaters were also sold as part of aquarium starter kits.

      Marineland Stealth ModelsMarineland Stealth Pro Models
      WattageModel #WattageModel #
      25WETP2525WML90447-00
      50WETP5050WML90448-00
      75WETP7575WML90449-00
      100WETP100100WML90450-00
      150WETP150150WML90451-00
      200WETP200200WML90452-00
      250WETP250250WML90453-00
      300WML90454-00

      The heaters were sold by pet stores nationwide and on various websites from January 2004 through February 2011 for between $20 and $300. They were made in China and Italy.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled aquarium heaters and contact United Pet Group for a free replacement aquarium heater or a full refund.

      For additional information, contact United Pet Group at (800) 338-4896 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.marineland.com

      Photon Climbing Carabiners and Quickdraws Recalled

      Carabiner gate may open unexpectedly

      CAMP USA is recalling about 15,500 Photon carabiners, Photon and Mach Express quickdraws. The carabiner gate may open under a heavy load, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the climber falls.

      The Photon model carabiners are used by climbers as connectors and are sold individually or as components of the Photon Express and Mach Express quickdraw used as extenders to anchor a climber. The carabiners were sold in a variety of colors including green, yellow, silver and brown. The quickdraws use a white or black fabric strap with green, yellow or gray stitching and Photon carabiners attached at each end.

      Outdoor retail stores sold the carabiners nationwide from February 2011 through March 2011 for between $8 and $12. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled carabiners and quickdraws sold with carabiners immediately and contact CAMP USA to return the recalled products for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact CAMP USA Inc. toll-free at (877) 421-2267 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.camp-usa.com

      Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Magicshine Bike Lights Recalled

      Batteries used with bicycle lights may overheat

      GeoManGear is realling about 18,000 lithium-ion batteries used in Magicshine bicycle lights.The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The company has received three reports of batteries overheating and causing minor fires and property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Magicshine Series I and Series II lithium-ion batteries. The batteries were sold with bicycle light sets with the following models: Magicshine 900 Lumen (MJ-808), 1400 Lumen (MJ-816) and Tail light (MJ818). The batteries were also sold separately. The Series I battery comes in a nylon pack enclosure and the Series II in an aluminum pack enclosure inserted into a fabric sleeve. The model number is found on the product packaging. The Magicshine logo is found on the sleeve covering of the Series II battery.

      GeoManGear's website sold the batteries from June 2009 through November 2010 for between $40 and $130. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries. The company is notifying all known consumers. Consumers who have purchased the recalled batteries from GeoManGear and have not been contacted should visit www.MagicshineBatteryRecall.com to register to receive a free replacement battery.

      For additional information, visit GeoManGear's website at www.geomangear.com or send an e-mail to recall@geomangear.com

      Spot Recalls Satellite Communicator

      May Lose Emergency Communications Capability

      About 15,400 Spot satellite communicators are being recalled. The internal voltage regulator can stop working, resulting in the inability to transmit messages and tracking information in emergency situations.

      Spot LLC has received two reports of product failure in temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. No injuries have been reported.

      The satellite communicator tracks the user's location and sends the user's GPS coordinates and a distress message in the case of an emergency. The device is black with the SPOT logo and the word DeLorme on the front. It measures 3 inches x 2.6 inches and is bundled with the DeLorme Earthmate PN-60w GPS. The GPS is not subject to this recall. Affected products have Electronic Serial Numbers (ESN) from 0-2000000 to 0-2019999. The ESN is located on a label under the battery.

      Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops, REI, L.L. Bean and other retailers sold the devices nationwide from July 2010 through March 2011 for $549. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Spot LLC for a free replacement.

      For more information, contact Spot LLC at (866) 727-7733 between 8 a.m. and midnight ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.findmespot.com/replacement

      Lennox Recalls Garage Heaters

      Faulty flame roll-out switch creates a fire hazard

      Lennox Industries Inc., is recalling about 400 garage heaters. Some heaters were manufactured without a required flame rollout switch, which is a back-up device that shuts down the heater in the event of a heater failure. This poses a fire hazard.

      This recall involves Lennox garage heaters with heating capacity, model number, and serial number listed below. The brand name "Lennox", the model number and the serial number can be found on the nameplate located inside the control cabinet.

      Heating Capacity

      Model Number

      Serial Number Range

      60,000 BTUH

      TUA060SNAF1

      5609H#### to 5610M#####

      100,000 BTUH

      TUA100SNAF1

      6004G#### to 6010L#####
      5604G#### to 5610L#####

      100,000 BTUH

      TUA100SNSF1

      6004G#### to 6010L#####
      5604G#### to 5610L#####

      125,000 BTUH

      TUA125SNAF1

      6004G#### to 6010L#####
      5604G#### to 5610L#####

      125,000 BTUH

      TUA125SNSF1

      6004G#### to 6010L#####
      5604G#### to 5610L#####

      Lennox Industries dealers and distributors sold the units nationwide from July 2004 through April 2011 for between $2,700 and $4,200. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should stop using these recalled heaters immediately. Consumers should contact Lennox to schedule an inspection and, if necessary, repair of the garage heater.

      For additional information, contact Lennox at (888) 584-2353 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website www.lennox.com

      Monkeez & Friends Wrist Rattles and Baby Booties Recalled

      Pom-poms can come off and be swallowed

      Midwest-CBK is recalling Monkeez & Friends wrist rattles and baby booties. The pom-poms attached to the wrist rattles and booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.

      The firm has received one report of a pom-pom detaching from the wrist rattle. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Monkeez & Friends wrist rattles and baby booties. The wrist rattles and the booties are made of knitted yarn and have a monkey head and a pom-pom attached. Both come in multiple color combinations.

      Gift stores, drug stores, décor outlets and variety stores nationwide sold the itmes from June 2009 through March 2011. The wrist rattles sold for about $5 and the booties sold for about $13. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take these recalled products away from children and return them to the store where they were purchased or to Midwest-CBK for a full refund. If you are unable to return the product to the store where it was purchased, contact Midwest-CBK to receive a prepaid shipping label.

      For additional information, contact Midwest-CBK toll-free at (800) 394-4225 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

      MTD Recalls Cub Cadet Riding Lawn Mowers

      Gas leak can cause a fire hazard

      MTD is recalling about 4,300 Cub Cadet riding lawn mowers. A fuel leak can occur near the rear mounting screws on the bottom of the fuel tank, posing a fire hazard.

      The recalled 2011 Cub Cadet zero turn riding lawn mowers, intended for both commercial and private use, have yellow and black steel frames. They sold under the following brand names and model numbers:

      Model

      Factory Model Numbers

      Cub Cadet Z Force 48

      17BF3AGV010

      Cub Cadet Z Force 54

      17BF3AGX010

      Cub Cadet Z-Force-S 46

      17AF5BHH010

      Cub Cadet Z-Force-S 48

      17AF5BHB010

      Cub Cadet Z-Force-S 54

      17AF5GHC010

      Cub Cadet Z-Force-S 60

      17AF5GHD010

      Cub Cadet Z-Force Commercial 48

      53AH5FJB050

      Cub Cadet Z-Force Commercial 60

      53AH5FJD050

      Cub Cadet Tank L48

      53AH8CTB050

      Cub Cadet Tank L60

      53AH8CTD050

      Model number, serial number and date of manufacturer are printed on a label located under the front of the driver’s seat. The serial number range and date of manufacture (DOM) of affected mowers are 1A101ZXXXXX (DOM 01/2011) through 1C091ZXXXXX (DOM 03/2011). Date of manufacture appears on the label.

      Cub Cadet dealers sold the mowers nationwide from February 2011 through March 2011 for between $3,600 to $7,000. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the mowers and store them outside. Consumers should contact their local Cub Cadet dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.

      For more information, contact Cub Cadet toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website atwww.cubcadet.com

      Ford Expands Recall of F-150 Trucks, Lincoln Mark LT

      Airbag may deploy unexpectedly because of a short circuit

      Ford has agreed to expand an earlier recall of Ford F-150 pickup trucks and Lincoln Mark LT vehicles because a possible short circuit could cause airbags to deploy unexpectedly.

      The latest recall involves 1.2 million F-150s and 16,000 Lincoln Mark LTs. That's in addition to an earlier recall of 144,000 F-150s. The recall covers trucks from the 2004-2006 model years.

      Despite numerous problems resulting in safety recalls, the F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in North America for 34 years.

      Ford said it knows of no accidents or injuries caused by the airbag problem.

      The recall won't officially begin until May but consumers whose airbag warning light is illuminated should bring their vehicle to the nearest dealer immediately.   

      Redken Recalls Guts Spray Mousse Foam

      The can can rupture

      Redken 5th Avenue NYC is recalling about 1 million Guts Spray Mousse foam cans. The aerosol container's liner can corrode over time, posing a risk of the cans rupturing and expelling its contents.

      Redken has received 41 reports of cans rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Redken Guts 10 Volume Spray Mousse Foam sold in 10.58- and 2-ounce size cans. The hair styling product was sold in a silver container with black writing. "Redken" and "10" are printed on the front of the product. The product can be identified by a lot code printed on the bottom of the can. Lot codes included in this recall include:

      • Any can with lot codes that does not contain a G or H as the third digit

      • Any can with the following lot codes: 32G10Y, 32G11Y, 32G20Y, 32G21Y, 32G23Y, 32G40Y, 32G41Y, 32G60Y, 32G61Y, 32G62Y, 32G70Y

      Hair salons and beauty supply stores sold the mousse nationwide from January 1998 through February 2011 for between $4 and $16. It was made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mousse, record the product's lot code then discard the contents by spraying it into a waste container in a well ventilated area. Prior to disposing of the container, consumers should obtain the lot code from the container, then contact Redken for information on receiving a refund of the purchase price.

      For additional information, contact Redken toll-free at (888) 241-9504 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.redken.com

      Rogue Fitness Barbell Brackets Recalled

      A weld can break, causing weights to fall

      Coulter Ventures isa recalling about 5,500 Rogue Fitness barbell brackets. The weld between the bracket and the pin that holds the barbell bracket in place on a weightlifting rack can break, causing the weights to fall, and posing an injury hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received three reports of the weld between the bracket and the pin breaking, including one report of a consumer who received a sprained wrist.

      This recall involves Rogue Fitness J-Cup brackets used to hold barbells on weightlifting racks. The black metal brackets are used with the Rogue Fitness SPX Squat Press Stand, R-3 Racks, R-4 Racks and Infinity Rigs.

      The brackets were sold at Rogue Fitness's website, www.roguefitness.com from March 2009 through December 2010 for about $40. They were also sold as part of weightlifting racks and stands for between $350 and $3,400. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barbell brackets and contact Coulter to receive free replacement brackets.

      For additional information, contact Coulter toll-free at (888) 454-6925 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the firm's website at www.roguefitness.com or email the firm atqc@roguefitness.com

      P.Jamas Childrens Sleepwear Recalled

      Pajamas violate federal flammability standard

      Fashionviews, Inc. is recalling about 4,000 pairs of P.Jamas children's sleepwear. The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children.

      This recall involves all styles of P.Jamas brand name children’s sleepwear including nightgowns and two-piece shirt/pant sets sold in children’s sizes XS through XL. A garment label with the name P.Jamas in blue lettering on a white background is sewn to the center back of the garments. The children’s sleepwear is 100 percent cotton woven or knit fabrics. The garments are in a variety of pastel colors in solid, stripe or plaid patterns. Some nightgowns are hand smocked and some pajamas are trimmed in piping or rickrack.

      Boutique shops nationwide and the www.p-jamas.com website sold the pajamas from January 2006 through October 2010 for between about $50 and $100. They were made in Bolivia and Peru.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled sleepwear immediately and return the product to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact P.Jamas toll-free at (888) 554-6495 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the company’s website at www.p-jamas.com or email contactus@p-jamas.com

      Active Leisure Tents Sold at Costco Recalled

      Tents present a fire hazard

      About 19,000 Active Leisure folding canopy tents sold at Costco are being recalled. The tents do not meet the flammability label claim on the unit, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The recall includes Active Leisure 10’ by 10’ folding canopy tents. Item number 544803 is printed on the original packaging near the bar code. The tents have a metal frame covered in white fabric.

      Costco stores sold the tents nationwide from January 2011 through February 2011 for about $190. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canopy tents and return them to any Costco store for a full refund.

      For more information, contact Active Leisure toll-free at (877) 730-1583 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ET.

      Williams-Sonoma Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots

      The handle can break off

      Williams-Sonoma is recalling about 29,000 hot chocolate pots. The handle of the hot chocolate pot can break off during use, posing burn and laceration hazards.

      The firm has received 28 reports of handles breaking off of the pots, including eight reports of injuries involving minor burns or cuts.

      This recall involves the Whirly Whip hot chocolate pots sold individually as item number 2981454 or 4986535, and as part of the Whirly Whip hot chocolate pot gift set item number 3021714. The item number can be found on the product’s box, below the bar code. The pot is made of white porcelain and has a red handle. The lid has a red knob and a frother attached to the underside of the lid knob.

      The pots were sold by Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide, online at www.williams-sonoma.com and through Williams-Sonoma catalogs from October 2010 through January 2011 for between $30 and $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hot chocolate pots and either return the product to any Williams-Sonoma store or contact Williams-Sonoma for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Williams-Sonoma toll-free at (855) 643-4206 between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT seven days a week or visit the firm’s website at www.williams-sonoma.com

      Mercedes-Benz Recalls Selected 2011 E Models

      Vibration damper can come loose

      Mercedes is recalling selected 2011 Mercedes-Benz E models to replace the vibration damper =.

      The company said that damper could suddenly separate, possibly injuring anyone who was working under the hood at the time.

      Dealers will inspect and replace parts as necessary free of charge. The safety recall is expected to begin during April 2011. Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz at 1-800-367-6372.

