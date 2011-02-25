Write a review
Recalls in February 2011

2011

    Shishamo Roe Capelin 4L Recalled

    Pacific American Fish Co. warns of potential of C. botulinum

    Pacific American Fish Co, Inc. of Vernon, California, is recalling SHI306 Shishamo 4L 5PC (23-28G) Wild, Pack 4/20TR, Lots 202885-2 & 201011-3, Master Carton information. 

    Based on an FDA Import Alert, this type of processing and size of product has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause food borne illness. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not appear to be spoiled. 

    Common symptoms of C. botulinum may be difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation. C. botulinum can also cause the further symptoms if Shishamo was not properly cooked at recommended temperatures and consumed in large quantities. 

    Those with compromised immune systems, the elderly and children have a higher risk and could possibly experience general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble speaking or swallowing. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. 

    The product was distributed in California, Kansas, Hawaii, Washington, New York and Texas via retail stores. 

    Shishamo Roe Capelin in retail packages can be identified as 5 pieces of frozen fish packaged in a Styrofoam plate, wrapped in plastic. Label reads Pacific American Fish Co, Roe Capelin, and says Shishamo in Japanese script. 

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    Should you have any Pacific American Fish Co. Shishamo Roe Capelin, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact the company at (323) 319-1503, Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM PST for additional information.

    "Nibble With Gibble's" and "Kay And Ray's" Branded Products Recalled

    Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. warns of undeclared soy protein in products

    Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. of Chambersburg, PA, is recalling the packages of chips listed below because they may contain undeclared soy protein.

    Nibble with Gibble’s

    • 16 oz Party Pounder

    UPC #

    4166410500

    • 12 oz Curly Kettle

    UPC #

    4166410216

    • 10 oz Family Pak Reg

    UPC #

    4166410310

    • 10 oz Krinkle Kut Reg

    UPC #

    4166410312

    • 10 oz Red Hot

    UPC #

    4166410320

    • 6 oz Regular

    UPC #

    4166410100

    • 6 oz Red Hot

    UPC #

    4166410215

    • 2 oz Regular

    UPC #

    4166410700

    • 2 oz Red Hot

    UPC #

    4166410205

    • 16 oz Krinkle Kut Reg

    UPC #

    4166410200

    • 16 oz Regular Bulk

    • 56 oz Box  Chip

    UPC #

    4166410951

    Kay and Ray’s

    • 2 oz Regular

    UPC #

    3074900111

    • 6 oz Regular

    UPC #

    3074900311

    • 14 oz Regular

    UPC #

    3074900411

    • 20 oz Regular

    UPC #

    3074900511

    • 48 oz Regular Bulk

    • 6 oz Dark

    UPC #

    3074900314

    • 14 oz Dark

    UPC #

    3074900711

    • 48 oz Dark Bulk

    People who have an allergy or severe sensitivities to soy protein run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, if they consume these products. 

    The recalled chips were distributed to retail stores, club stores and institutional/restaurant accounts in addition to mail order accounts throughout Alabama, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia,  and West Virginia. 

    The product comes in various sized bag and boxed packages marked with sell by dates from February 9, 2011 through March 30, 2011. 

    No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. 

    This recall was initiated due to unintended trace amounts of flavorings containing soy protein coming in contact with our normal spice flavorings during production.  Therefore, the above listed products may contain ingredients that include soy protein allergens.  Product packaging does not identify soy protein on the labeling. 

    Production of the product was suspended until the area in which the seasoning was being utilized could be sanitized. 

    This concern was also addressed by the removal of products from retail outlets that did not state the allergen on the label. 

    Consumers who have purchased the products listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Questions should be directed to the company at 1-800-548-1200.

    Pier 1 Imports Recalls Golden Tea Lights

    The flame can burn too high, creating a fire hazard

    Pier 1 Imports is recalling about 400,000 golden tea lights sold in the United States and Canada. The flame from the tea lights can burn with a high flame, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received four reports of high flames. In one of these incidents, the consumer suffered a minor burn.

    This recall involves all tea lights in golden tin cups sold in sets of five with either the Red Ornament Tea Light Holder (SKU 2473959) or the White Ornament Tea Light Holder (SKU 2473961). The SKU number is found on the packaging.

    Pier 1 Imports stores sold the tea lights from September 2010 through January 2011 for between $2 and $8. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea lights and return them to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store to receive new tea lights.

    For additional information, contact Pier 1 Imports at (800) 245-4595 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit Pier 1 Imports’ website at www.pier1.com

      B.O.B. Trailers Recalls Jogging Strollers

      Drawstring creates a strangulation hazard

      B.O.B. Trailers Inc. is recalling about 357,000 jogging strollers in the United States and Canada. A drawstring on the stroller can get wrapped around a child’s neck, posing a strangulation hazard.

      The firm has received one report of an 11-month-old girl who got entangled at the neck by the stroller’s drawstring. The child was freed by her mother.

      This recall involves the following 11 models of B.O.B.® single and double strollers. The name “B.O.B” appears on the cargo basket under the stroller and on the front of the stroller. All of the recalled strollers have a yellow/orange drawstring at the rear of the canopy which is used to gather loose fabric when the canopy is pulled back. Strollers have the serial number either stamped in the frame or on a white label located on the stroller’s rear right leg.

      Model

      Serial # ranges

      Sport Utility Stroller

      12362 - 35107
      AA00001 – AA025490

      Sport Utility Stroller D’Lux

      12362 – 35107
      AB000001 – AB007940

      Ironman®

      800000 – 803700
      AC000001- AC027923

      Sport Utility Duallie

      002001 - 008068
      AD000001 – AD011252

      Ironman® Duallie

      AE000001 – AE008909

      Revolution

      AF000001 – AF189112

      Revolution 12”

      AK000001 – AK024149

      Stroller Strides®

      AG000001 – AG011163

      Revolution Duallie

      AH000001 – AH072921

      Revolution Duallie 12”

      AL000001 – AL012657

      Stroller Strides® Duallie

      AM000001 – AM003229

      The strollers were sold by REI, buy buy Baby and other stores nationwide and on the Web at Babiesrus.com, Target.com and Amazon.com between April 2002 and February 2011 for between $300 and $600. They were made in Taiwan and China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and remove the drawstring. If using a separately purchased Weather Shield or Sun Shield accessory with the recalled stroller, contact B.O.B. Trailers for a free canopy retrofit kit.

      Configuration

      Use Stroller Only

      Use Stroller With Optional
      Weather Shield Accessory

      Use Stroller With Optional
      Sun Shield Accessory

      Remedy

      Remove Drawstring

      Instructions on removing drawstrings at:
      www.bobcanopy.com

      Remove Drawstring, Install Canopy retrofit Kit

      Order retrofit kits at www.bobcanopy.com

      Remove Drawstring, Install Canopy retrofit Kit

      Order retrofit kits at www.bobcanopy.com

      For additional information, or to order a canopy retrofit kit, contact B.O.B. Trailers at (855) 242-2245 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.bobcanopy.com

      Ford Recalls 2005-2006 F-150 To Fix Airbag Problem

      Airbags could deploy without warning because of a short circuit

      Ford says it will recall about 144,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the United States and Canada from the 2005 and 2006 model years over a risk that airbags could deploy because of a short circuit.

      Ford said it had received a number of complaints about the problem, although it did not specify how many. It said that most of the inadvertent deployments came just a few seconds after the trucks were started.

      The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not yet posted the recall at the time of Ford's announcement and it was not clear if there had been any injuries attributed to the problem. The company said it would notify customers of the recall in March.

      "Ford is aware of one customer that jumped from the vehicle after a deployment that occurred in a driveway," the company said in a statement.

      The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the United States despite a long history of safety-related problems, most notably the vehicle's unfortunate tendency to burst into flames when parked and unattended.

      After ignoring the problem for years, the company finally recalled millions of vehicles in 2005 and later years,

      Ford said that most of the vehicles with the flawed wire appeared to have been built at its Norfolk, Va., plant from November 2004 to June 2005.

      Le Creuset Recalls Glass Lids

      Lids can crack or break during use.

      Le Creuset is recalling about 1,800 glass lids. They can crack or break during use, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

      Le Creuset has received five reports of lids breaking in use. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Le Creuset glass lids sold after October 2010. The clear glass lids measure between about 9 inches (24 cm) and about 12 inches (30 cm) and have “Le Creuset” stamped on the metal handles. The affected models include: 24cm glass lid, 28cm glass lid, and 30cm glass lid (including 30cm glass lids sold as part of the Le Creuset Forged Hard-Anodized 30cm Shallow Casserole with Lid set.).

      Le Creuset and other retailers sold the lids nationwide from October 2010 through January 2011 for $20 for individual glass lids and $160 when part of a casserole set. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using these lids immediately and return them to Le Creuset for a full refund of the purchase price.

      For additional information, contact the Le Creuset toll-free at (866) 747-0186 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Le Creuset at lidsvoluntaryrecall@lecreuset.com or visit the company’s website at www.lecreuset.com/en-us/

      Niles Audio Recalls Remote Control

      The battery can rupture, creating a fire hazard

      Niles Audio Systems is recalling about 4,160 home entertainment remote control systems. If the battery falls from the remote control during handling, it can rupture and smoke or ignite, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received four reports of batteries falling from the remote control system during handling; one of the batteries ignited and singed a carpet and the other three smoked.

      This recall involves the Niles iRemoteTS and iC2 remote control systems. These are wireless remote control devices that are designed to operate audio, video and home theater systems from a single remote control. The iRemoteTS measures 5.4 by 6.2 by 1.25 inches. The Niles logo is featured in the top-left corner of the unit. The iC2 measures 5.2 by 3 by 7.5 inches. “iC2” and the Niles logo are printed on the front of the unit.

      Authorized dealers and distributors of audio/video equipment sold the remotes between January 2008 and September 2010 for about $1,300 for the iRemoteTS and $1,000 for the iC2. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Niles Audio to schedule an in-home repair to receive a replacement battery and a more secure battery cover. Consumers should not attempt to open the battery compartment. Niles Audio is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled remote control systems.

      For additional information, contact Niles Audio at (800) 667-3991 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.nilesaudio.com/recall

      Upsher-Smith Laboratories Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall.

      Affected Products Include Amantadine, Amlodipine, Androxy, Baclofen, Bethanechol, JantovenÂ® and Oxybutynin

      Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., of Maple Grove, Minnesota is voluntarily expanding its previously announced recall of Jantoven® Warfarin Sodium, USP, 3-mg Tablets. 

      The expanded recall now includes additional products that were packaged on the same packaging line between May 17, 2010 and November 17, 2010. The company is initiating the recall as a precautionary measure after a bottle labeled as Jantoven® Warfarin Sodium, USP, 3-mg Tablets was found by a retail pharmacy to contain tablets at a higher, 10-mg strength. 

      The substitution of warfarin, or any other product, may lead to a change in the therapeutic effect of the intended drug. 

      Because consistent, continuous dosing of any product is necessary for optimal care for many ill patients, patients should check with their health care provider regarding the appropriateness of their current therapy prior to making any change. 

      The expanded recall includes the following products:

      ProductBatch NumberExpiration DateProduct Identification
      Amantadine 100 mg (100-ct bottles)284166Aug-12Peach; imprinted AMT, 832
      Amantadine 100 mg (100-ct bottles)280603Jul-12Peach; imprinted AMT, 832
      Amantadine 100 mg (100-ct bottles)283797Jul-12Peach; imprinted AMT, 832
      Amlodipine 5 mg (90-ct bottles)280564May-12White; scored; imprinted ALP, 5, 832
      Amlodipine 5 mg (90-ct bottles)282661Aug-12White; scored; imprinted ALP, 5, 832
      Androxy 10 mg (100-ct bottles)283336Sep-12Green; scored; imprinted 86, 832
      Baclofen 10 mg (90-ct bottles)284651Sep-12White; scored; imprinted BAC, 10, 832
      Baclofen 10 mg (90-ct bottles)282346Aug-12White; scored; imprinted BAC, 10, 832
      Baclofen 10 mg (90-ct bottles)281664Aug-12White; scored; imprinted BAC, 10, 832
      Bethanechol 5 mg (100-ct bottles)282255Aug-12White; scored; imprinted BCL, 5, 832
      Bethanechol 10 mg (100-ct bottles)280569Jun-12White; scored; imprinted BCL, 10, 832
      Bethanechol 25 mg (100-ct bottles)280567Jun-12Yellow; scored; imprinted BCL, 25, 832
      Jantoven 1 mg (100-ct bottles)280617Mar-12Pink; scored; imprinted WRF, 1, 832
      Jantoven 1 mg (100-ct bottles)282872Jul-12Pink; scored; imprinted WRF, 1, 832
      Jantoven 2 mg (100-ct bottles)280598Jun-12Lavender; scored; imprinted WRF, 2, 832
      Jantoven 2.5 mg (100-ct bottles)281667Jul-12Green; scored; imprinted WRF, 2 ½, 832
      Jantoven 3 mg (100-ct bottles)280612Jun-12Tan; scored; imprinted WRF, 3, 832
      Jantoven 3 mg (100-ct bottles)284081Sep-12Tan; scored; imprinted WRF, 3, 832
      Jantoven 4 mg (100-ct bottles)283334Jul-12Blue; scored; imprinted WRF, 4, 832
      Jantoven 5 mg (100-ct bottles)280581Jun-12Peach; scored; imprinted WRF, 5, 832
      Jantoven 5 mg (100-ct bottles)283340Jul-12Peach; scored; imprinted WRF, 5, 832
      Jantoven 5 mg (100-ct bottles)283459Sep-12Peach; scored; imprinted WRF, 5, 832
      Jantoven 5 mg (100-ct bottles)283455Jun-12Peach; scored; imprinted WRF, 5, 832
      Jantoven 6 mg (100-ct bottles)282277Jun-12Teal; scored; imprinted WRF, 6, 832
      Jantoven 6 mg (100-ct bottles)284079Sep-12Teal; scored; imprinted WRF, 6, 832
      Jantoven 7.5 mg (100-ct bottles)280614Aug-12Yellow; scored; imprinted WRF, 7 ½, 832
      Jantoven 10 mg (100-ct bottles)283342Aug-12White; scored; imprinted WRF, 10, 832
      Jantoven 10 mg (100-ct bottles)282917Feb-12White; scored; imprinted WRF, 10, 832
      Oxybutynin 5 mg (100-ct bottles)283368Jul-13White; scored; imprinted 38, 832

      The products affected were distributed to wholesalers, retail chains and independent pharmacies throughout the United States. The company is notifying its pharmacy customers and wholesalers, and arranging for the return of all recalled products. These products were packaged at the Upsher-Smith plant in Plymouth, Minnesota.

      Consumers and pharmacists can call 1-877-492-4791 for more information and to access product details, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (EST).

      Everlast, Sportsline Resistance Stretch Tubing Recalled

      The handle can break

      EB Brands is recalling about 28,000 sets of resistance stretch tubing sold under a variety of brand names.

      The handle on the tubing, also called bands, can break or detach while in use, causing the tubing or handle to strike the user and posing an injury hazard.

      There has beenone report of an incident involving a bone injury.

      This recall involves Everlast Resistance Stretch Tubing, Everlast Pilates Stretch Tubing, Sportline Resistance Stretch Tubing and Pineapple Pilates Stretch Tubing, used for exercise and stretching. The tubing comes in yellow, blue or black with black handles. The words "2404", "2001 EB Sport Group" and "Made in China" are molded on the handles. A list of affected lot numbers is available on the firm's website.

      Sporting goods retailers sold the bands, which were made in China, from March 2010 through December 2010 for between $13 and $25.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact EB Brands for a free replacement product or a full refund.

      For additional information, contact EB Brands at (800) 624-5671 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.ebbrands.com.

      Felt Recalls Adult Bicycles

      The bicycle's fork can break

      Felt Bicycles is recalling about 1,5502011 Felt Adult bicycles. The bicycle's fork can break, causing the rider to lose control, fall and suffer injuries.

      The recall includes all 2011 Felt F3, F4, F5 and F75 bicycles with carbon fiber frames and carbon fiber forks.

      • 2011 F3 - These bicycles are satin carbon/satin white with red decals.

      • 2011 F4 - These bicycles are satin carbon/satin white with grey decals.

      • 2011 F5 - These bicycles are satin carbon/satin red or matte black with diamond shape design.

      • 2011 F75 - These bicycles are gloss navy.

      "Felt" is written across the down tube of the bicycle frame.

      Bicycle specialty stores nationwide sold the bikes from July 2010 through November 2010 for between about $1,400 and $5,000 per bicycle. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their local Felt Bicycles dealer to receive a free inspection and repair.

      For additional information, call Felt Bicycles toll-free at (866) 433-5887 or (866) 4-FELT-US between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT or visit the firm's website at www.feltracing.com

      Warfarin Sodium Tablets Recalled

      Mislabeled bottles contain higher dosage

      Upsher-Smith Laboratories and FDA are recalling one lot of Jantoven Warfarin Sodium, USP, 3mg Tablets -- an anticoagulant -- after a single bottle labeled as Jantoven Warfarin Sodium, USP, 3mg Tablets was found to contain tablets at a higher 10mg strength. 

      To date, the company has identified no additional mislabeled bottles. 

      The recalled lot is numbered as #284081, with an expiration date of September 2012. The product lot was distributed to wholesalers, retail chains and independent pharmacies throughout the United States. The primary risk of substituting 10mg warfarin for 3mg warfarin is overdosing more than 3 times the labeled amount which leads to excessive anticoagulation that could be expected to result in life-threatening hemorrhage in patients.   

      The two Jantoven tablets can be readily identified by color: the 3mg tablet is tan and the 10mg tablet is white. In addition, the 3mg tablet is imprinted with the letters WRF, a line, and the number 3 below the line. The reverse side of the 3mg tablet carries the number 832. The 10mg tablet is imprinted with the letters WRF, a line, and the number 10 below the line. The reverse side of the 10mg tablet carries the number 832.

      Consumers and pharmacists can call the Upsher-Smith medical information line at 1-888-650-3789 for more information and to access product details, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (CST). 

      Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, using postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available here and sending it to the address on the pre-addressed form or by fax at 1-800-FDA-0178

      Honda Recalling 97,000 Fit Vehicles

      An engine problem could cause the vehicles to stall

      American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 97,201 model year 2009-2010 Honda Fit vehicles. There is a potential for one or more of the four spring assemblies on the engine's variable valve timing and lift electronic control (VTEC) system to fail. 

      A failure of the spring assemblies may cause the vehicle to stall during operation, increasing the risk of a crash. 

      Dealers will inspect and replace the spring assemblies in the engine -- if necessary -- free of charge. The safety recall is expected to begin on or before March 7, 2011. Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009.

      Attempts to Defund, Defang Consumer Product Safety CommissionDecried

      Public Citizen: Congress should leave critical agency and its funding alone

      A House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing, designed to undo recent protections laid out in the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (CPSIA) and to slash funding for the critical Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is a step in the wrong direction, Public Citizen said.

      “[Last Thursday's] hearing was merely an opportunity for industry to argue before Congress for the undoing of the massive improvements to consumer product safety that took place over the past three years,” said Christine Hines, Public Citizen’s consumer and civil justice counsel.

      Chairing the hearing was Rep. Mary Bono Mack (R-CA), Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, who said that while CPSIA “has many virtues, there are some unintended consequences to the law as well.”

      “For thousands of businesses, who strive to be responsible … CPSIA has consumed an inordinate amount of their time trying to understand how each new regulation and standard will affect them,” Bono Mack said in her opening comments. “Unfortunately, many have gone out of business, attributing their demise to some of the burdens of compliance with the many provisions of the new law.”

      Democrats disagreed. "The fact remains that the system we had in place was a failure, and this law was necessary to protect kids and families across the country," Rep. Henry Waxman, (C-CA) said.

      Record recalls

      In 2008, Congress passed the bipartisan CPSIA, hoping to stem a perceived increase in the number of unsafe products on the market and the resulting record number of product recalls.

      Under the terms of the CPSIA, the commission has required toys and infant products to be tested before they are sold and banned lead and phthalates in children’s products. The new law also authorizes necessary funding for the CPSC and increases the level of civil penalties the agency can assess against violators of the law.

      But manufacturers and industry lobbyists now argue that the law went too far by establishing standards that are unnecessarily strict and requiring third-party testing that is a burden for smaller firms.

      That argument was echoed by Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), who chairs the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

      “While we have seen little evidence of improvement in children’s safety, there has already been an extreme impact on the children’s product market – particularly for small- and micro-sized businesses,” Upton said.  The Commission has pushed off the day of reckoning for some businesses by postponing, again and again, the expensive requirements for third-party independent laboratory testing of children’s products. 

      “But the Commission has already told us that it believes its hands are tied—it can do nothing more to exempt products from this costly testing, even when the risk, if any, is minute and the burden to small business is gargantuan.”

      But not everyone agrees that inconvenience to business should outrank child safety.

      “Small toy shop owners say their businesses are being threatened by these legislations and that they are the victims of large toymakers using lead in products,” said trial lawyer Mark Bello, writing on the InjuryBoard.com blog.

      “Is third-party testing an extra layer of protection that is needed? Shouldn’t all parents be assured that their children’s toys are safe, regardless of who made or sold them? From a product safety standpoint, it doesn’t make a difference whether the toy comes from a local store or a national chain; a parent has the right to expect a safe product,” Bello said.

      Public database

      The law also aims to increase transparency by building a publicly accessible database of consumer complaints about unsafe products. The database, which will be launched in less than a month, has been a recent target of industry attacks.

      “Pulling the plug on the database would be a huge mistake. If manufacturers are producing safe products, they have nothing to fear from this critical safety tool,” Hines said.

      Public demand for these protections remains very strong, Hines said. A recent Consumer Reports poll found that 95 percent of respondents agreed that the federal government should require testing by manufacturers of children’s products to ensure that they do not contain any harmful substances, and 93 percent of respondents agreed that the federal government should make consumer complaints about safety hazards with products available to the public.

      “This hearing is yet another attempt by the new House majority to roll back public protections and defund the agencies responsible for protecting our country’s health and well-being,” said Alex Chasick, regulations policy counsel for Public Citizen. “Agencies like the CPSC and the Food and Drug Administration exist to give Americans confidence that the products and food they buy will not sicken, injure, or kill them or their children.

      “The recent bipartisan health and safety laws are Congress’ promise to voters that they will work with agencies to protect Americans from unsafe products. We urge them not to break this promise,” Chasick said.

      IKEA Recalls SNIGLAR Cribs

      Cribs pose entrapment and suffocation hazards

      IKEA is recalling about 26,000 SNIGLAR cribs sold in the U.S. and Canada.  The four bolts provided with some SNIGLAR cribs to secure the mattress support are not long enough. This can cause the mattress support to detach and collapse, creating a risk of entrapment and suffocation to a child in the crib.

      This recall involves SNIGLAR non-drop-side, full-size cribs with model number 60091931. SNIGLAR, IKEA and the model number are printed on a label attached to the mattress support. The crib frame and mattress support are made of natural/light-colored wood.

      IKEA stores sold the cribs nationwide from October 2005 through June 2010 for about $80.  They were made in Romania.

      Consumers should stop using the crib immediately and check the crib. If the mattress support bolts extend through the nut, the bolts are the proper length and the crib is not included in the recall. If the bolt does not extend through the nut, the crib is included in the recall. Contact IKEA for a free repair kit for recalled cribs. In the meantime, find an alternate, safe sleep environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child's age.

      For additional information, contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime, or visit the firm's website atwww.ikea-usa.com

      Kristi G, SwimWays Recall Child Chairs

      The chairs can tip over

      About 5,200Kristi G Go & Grow Chairs are being recalled. The chair can tip over, posing a fall hazard.

      SwimWays Corp. has received eight reports of the chairs tipping over. In two of the reports, children received scrapes on the face and hands.

      The recalled product is a lightweight, polyester chair for children three months and older, up to 75 pounds. The chairs include a detachable sun canopy, detachable tray, three-point harness, and a polyester carry bag. There are holes in the seat to allow for standing. The chairs differ in color scheme only as follows: model 80325 is brown with blue polka dots, 80326 is brown with green polka dots and 80327 is brown with pink polka dots. The model number is located on the box.

      The chairs were sold online via national mass merchandisers and retailers from March 2010 to January 2011 for $34.99 to $89.99. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact SwimWays Corp. to receive reimbursement of the purchase price.

      For more information, contact SwimWays Corp. at (888) 559-4653 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website atwww.kelsyus.comorwww.swimways.com

      Perfect Pullup Recalled

      Plastic handle can crack

      Perfect Fitness is recalling about 7,000 Perfect Pullup devices. The plastic handle on the recalled product can crack posing a fall injury hazard for the user.

      Perfect Fitness received approximately 2,200 reports of cracking of the original handles, with 38 complaints of injuries that included bruises, strains and sprains.

      This recall involves Perfect Pullup, an adjustable height pull-up bar that is installed in a doorway with screw-in holders. The recalled handles have a rectangular shape, are silver colored with a red hook, and display the Perfect Pullup logo in white lettering across the top. The recalled models were manufactured between December 2007 and April 2008.

      The Perfect Pullup was sold by sporting goods stores nationwide, on their websites and on Amazon.com from January 2008 through present for about $90. It was made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handles and contact Perfect Fitness to order a free handle replacement kit.

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (877) 974-7733 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.perfectonline.com/handleexchange

      Garden Of Eatin'Â® Multi Grain Tortilla Chips Recalled

      Prime Choice Foods Corporation cites the presence of undeclared allergens

      Prime Choice Foods says it is taking the "precautionary measure" of recalling certain lots of Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Sea Salt Tortilla Chips (9 oz bags), Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Everything Tortilla Chips (9 oz bags) and Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Blues Sea Salt Tortilla Chips (9 oz bags) due to the presence of undeclared wheat and soy. 

      Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.  

      No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date and no other Garden of Eatin’® products are involved in this recall. 

      The recalled products were distributed to food stores nationwide. The recall affects only the following lot codes:

      •     Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Sea Salt Tortilla Chips (9 oz)

         Unit UPC code # 15839-00795    

         Lot codes: 07MAY11, 08MAY11, 19MAY11, 24MAY11, 02JUN11 and 22JUN11

      •     Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Everything Tortilla Chips (9 oz)

         Unit UPC code # 15839-00797    

         Lot codes: 08MAY11, 24MAY11, 25MAY11, 01JUN11 and 22JUN11

      •     Garden of Eatin’® Multi Grain Blues Sea Salt Tortilla Chips (9 oz)

         Unit UPC code # 15839-00940    

         Lot codes: 08MAY11, 25MAY11, 26MAY11, 22JUN11 and 23JUN11    

      The lot code can be located on the right side of the upper front panel of the individual bag.  

      The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product was packaged in the wrong bag, and the ingredient statement did not list wheat and soy. 

      Consumers who have purchased any products covered by this recall are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.  Consumers with questions or concerns please call 1-800-434-4246, during extended hours from Monday to Friday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm EST and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

      Triad Sterile Lubricating Jelly Recall

      Product may not be sterile

      Triad is recalling sterile lubricating jelly, warning that the product may not be sterile.

      The jelly may be contained in kits, packs, or trays that have been packaged after December 2010 by other firms, including brand names Allegiance, Select Medical Products, Novaplus, Triad, Triad Plus, IMCO, McKesson Medi-Pak Performance, Henry Schein.

      These products may not be sterile. Patients who are immuno-compromised, such as those with diabetes, cancer and certain other chronic diseases, may be at potential risk for infection.

      Triad lubricating jelly products were distributed by Triad from January, 2007 through December 2010. These products may be contained in kits, packs, or trays that have been packaged after December 2010 by other firms.

      Healthcare professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

      • Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/report.htm

      • Download formor call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

      Bassinets Recalled by Burlington Basket Company

      New instructions and warning labels to be provided

      The Burlington Basket Company is recalling about 500,000 bassinets. If the cross-bracing rails are not fully locked into position, the bassinets can collapse causing the infant to fall to the floor or fall within the bassinet and suffer injuries.

      Burlington Basket Company has received 10 reports of incidents in which the recalled bassinets collapsed when the folding legs were not locked into place. Two infants received minor injuries as a result of these collapses, including a bruise to the head and a bruised shoulder.

      This recall involves all Burlington Basket bassinets manufactured before June 2010. Affected models have folding legs attached to the basket with white plastic pins. Units with non-folding legs attached with metal pins are not included in this recall.

      The bassinets were sold by Walmart and other mass merchandisers, department stores and juvenile product stores nationwide and online by various Web retailers, including Amazon.com, from January 2003 through August 2010 for about $50. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the bassinets and check the cross-bracing support rails to make sure they are in the locked position. To properly lock the support rails into place, the end tabs must be fully inserted into the holes on the leg assembly and twisted one quarter turn into the locked position, as shown in the photos below.

      Consumers should contact Burlington Basket Company for a free kit with detailed instructions on proper assembly of the cross-bracing support rails and decals with assembly instructions to place on the bassinet. A video showing proper assembly of the bassinets is available is available at http://burlingtonbasket.org/BASSINETRECALL.aspx. This recall does not involve returning the bassinet.

      For additional information, contact Burlington Basket Company at (800) 553-2300 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website atwww.burlingtonbasket.com

      Atico Recalls Heaters Sold at Dollar General Stores

      The heaters can catch fire

      Atico International USA is recalling about 92,000 TrueLiving heater fans and portable quartz radiant heaters. These heaters have caught fire, posing a fire hazard to consumers.


      Atico has received eight reports of the A14B1053 Heater Fan overheating and 21 reports of the A14B0979 Quartz Heater overheating. Reports for the A14B1053 Heater Fan included one report of damage to an electrical outlet and wall and one report of flames coming out of the front of the unit. Reports for the A14B0979 Quartz Heater included damage to the heater's plug, one report of flames coming from a control knob and one report of a consumer receiving minor burns to the hand. For both products, reports included incidents of smoke and melting of the plastic casing.

      Both heaters can be identified by the following model and item numbers and universal product codes (UPC):

      Model#

      Item#

      UPC

      Heater Fans

      NSB-200B

      A14B1053

      40022749831

      Portable Quartz Radiant Heaters

      HD-700

      A14B0979

      400022750066

      Model numbers are found on a silver colored sticker on the bottom of the unit. Additionally, both heaters are marked with manufacturing dates between 6/1/2010 and 8/30/2010. The date code appears as “DATE CODE: 0610”

      Dollar General Stores sold the heaters from September 2010 to December 2010. The heater fans sold for about $15 and the quartz radiant heater sold for about $42. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and return them to any Dollar General Store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Atico International USA toll-free at (866) 448-7856 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website atwww.aticousa.com

