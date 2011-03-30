Recalls in March 2011

Toro is recalling about 3,700 Toro Z Master ZRT Mowers.

Mowers with the optional deluxe seat have an operator presence switch built into the seat that may activate the mower when the operator vacates the seat, posing an injury hazard from the blade to the operator and anyone in the vicinity of the mower.

Toro has received one report of a foot laceration.

These mowers are large commercial duty ZRT (zero radius turn) mowers with 52” to 72” cutting decks. They have light gray seats with an adjustment knob in the front of the bottom of the seat.

Model Numbers Serial Numbers 74264 260000001-260999999 74265 260000001-260999999 74266 270000001-280999999 74267 270000001-280999999 74274 270000001-280999999 74253 270000001-280999999 74254 270000001-280999999

Toro dealers in the U.S. and Canada sold the mowers from September 2005 through January 2011 for prices ranging from $13,000 to 17,000. They were made in the United States.

If your machine has the optional deluxe seat installed, which is light gray with adjustment knob on the front, contact Toro to have modification instructions sent to you. Consumers can make that modification themselves, or contact any Toro Dealer to have it completed for them at no charge.

For additional information, contact Toro at (866) 946-3109, in the U.S. and Canada, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.Toro.com