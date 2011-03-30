Write a review
Recalls in March 2011

    Toro Recalls Commercial Lawn Mowers

    Mower may be activated unintentionally

    Toro is recalling about 3,700 Toro Z Master ZRT Mowers.

    Mowers with the optional deluxe seat have an operator presence switch built into the seat that may activate the mower when the operator vacates the seat, posing an injury hazard from the blade to the operator and anyone in the vicinity of the mower.

    Toro has received one report of a foot laceration.

    These mowers are large commercial duty ZRT (zero radius turn) mowers with 52” to 72” cutting decks. They have light gray seats with an adjustment knob in the front of the bottom of the seat.

    Model Numbers

    Serial Numbers

    74264

    260000001-260999999

    74265

    260000001-260999999

    74266

    270000001-280999999

    74267

    270000001-280999999

    74274

    270000001-280999999

    74253

    270000001-280999999

    74254

    270000001-280999999

    Toro dealers in the U.S. and Canada sold the mowers from September 2005 through January 2011 for prices ranging from $13,000 to 17,000. They were made in the United States.

    If your machine has the optional deluxe seat installed, which is light gray with adjustment knob on the front, contact Toro to have modification instructions sent to you. Consumers can make that modification themselves, or contact any Toro Dealer to have it completed for them at no charge.

    For additional information, contact Toro at (866) 946-3109, in the U.S. and Canada, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.Toro.com

    Exmark Recalls Pioneer S-Series Mowers

    Motion control linkage can fail

    Exmark is recalling about 750 Pioneer S-Series riding mowers. Welds on the motion control linkage can fail and cause the driver to lose control of the machine, resulting in a crash hazard.

    Exmark has had no reports of incidents or injuries.

    2011 Exmark Pioneer S-Series zero radius turn riding mowers with red, welded, tubular steel frames and mowing decks in three sizes - 44, 48 and 52 inches. Operators use two levers to control the mowers. The name Exmark is on the front of the seat mount and the name Pioneer is on the front of the floor pan. Mowers with the following model and serial number ranges are affected by this recall:

    Model

    Serial Number Range

    PNS20KA443

    928367 to 947833

    PNS22KA483

    928417 to 949985

    PNS24KA523

    928492 to 950315

    The model name and serial numbers are located on the seat mount near where the driver's right foot rests on the floorpan.

    Exmark dealers sold the mowers nationwide from February 11, 2011 to March 10, 2011 for $6,881 to $7,658. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers should contact their Exmark dealer to have the improperly welded parts replaced.

    For additional information, contact Exmark at 800-667-5296, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at: www.exmark.com

    VW Recalls 2011 Jettas

    Wiring problem affects horn, alarm system

    Volkswagen is recalling about 71,000 Jettas because of a problem with the wiring of the alarm system and horn. The company said the recall affects Jetta sedans built between March 2010 and March 2011.

    Owners will be notified by mail when the recall begins. Dealers will inspect the cars and make the necessary repairs free of charge.

    Owners can contact VW at 1-800-822-8987.

      Volvo Recalls 2011 S40 Cars

      Side support member in the engine compartment may crack

      Volvo is recalling seven S40 cars from the 2011 model years. The company says there may be a crack on the of the passenger side support member in the engine compartment.

      Dealers will inspect the recalled cars and if they find a crack in the side support member, the car will be immediately taken out of service and a new replacement vehicle with equal specifications will be provided by Volvo at no charge.

      Owners may contact Volvo at 1-800-458-1552 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. est. or e-mail at customercare@volvoforlife.com.

      Del Monte Fresh Produce Recalls Cantaloupes

      May be contaminated with Salmonella

      Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. of Coral Gables, Florida is voluntarily recalling 4,992 cartons of cantaloupes, each containing 4 plastic mesh sleeves with 3 cantaloupes per sleeve, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Panama, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

      The cantaloupes were distributed through warehouse clubs in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

      The recalled products consist of cartons of cantaloupes, each containing 4 plastic beige mesh sleeves each sealed with a plastic orange handle with the Del Monte Logo and indication “3 count, Product of Guatemala” with 3 cantaloupes per sleeve and were available for sale between the 10th of March and the 21st of March, 2011.

      The cantaloupes, grown in and shipped from Del Monte Freshs’ farm Asuncion Mita in Guatemala, have a light brown color skin on the exterior, with orange flesh. The recalled cartons of cantaloupes are dark brown cardboard with the “Del Monte” logo in red lettering and “cantaloupes” in yellow lettering on a green background. The cantaloupes have the lot codes: 02-15-24-10, 02-15-25-10, 02-15-26-10 and 02-15-28-10

      This cantaloupe recall is being implemented following a notification from the FDA that there is an epidemiologic link between the cantaloupes and approximately 12 reported cases of Salmonella Panama. Del Monte Fresh has put on hold the production and distribution of the product from the affected farm. The FDA and the Company will continue their investigation as to what, including whether the Company’s product, caused the problem.

      Healthy persons infected withSalmonella Panama often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella Panama can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

      Consumers who believe that they are in possession of uneaten cantaloupe affected by this recall should return it to the place of purchase for a refund and for more information may contact 1-800-659-6500 (operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week).

      Lasko Recalls Box Fans

      Electrical defect can cause a fire

      Lasko Products Inc. is recalling about 4.8 million box fans. An electrical failure in the fan's motor poses a fire hazard to consumers.

      Lasko has received seven reports of fires associated with motor failures, including two house fires and one barn fire, resulting in extensive property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Lasko box fans with model numbers 3720, 3723, and 3733 and Galaxy box fans with model number 4733 that have date "2002-03" or "2003-04" stamped on the bottom of the metal frame. "Lasko" or "Galaxy" is printed on the front of the fan. The model number is either stamped or printed on the bottom of the fans.

      Mass merchandisers sold the fans nationwide from July 2002 through December 2005 for between $12 and $25. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fans and contact Lasko to receive a free fused plug safety adapter.

      For additional information, contact Lasko toll free at (877) 445-1314 anytime or visit the firm's website at www.laskoproducts.com

      Gerber Legendary Blades Recalls Combo Axe

      Knife can come out when the axe is in use

      Gerber Legendary Blades is recalling about 103,000 Gerber Gator Combo Axes. The knife in the axe handle can come out when the axe is used for chopping or hammering, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

      Gerber has received five reports of laceration injuries. All required stitches.

      his recall involves the Gerber Gator Combo Axe, which has a 7-inch knife in the hollow axe handle. The axe is approximately 8.75 inches long with an axe head that is 4.75 inches x 2.7 inches. The axe handle is marked with the "Gerber" trademark. The Gerber Combo Axe II, which holds a saw in a longer axe handle, is not included in this recall.

      Retail stores sold the axes nationwide, including The Sportsman's Guide, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bass Pro Shops/American Rod & Gun and online since March 2005 for around $28 - $60. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately remove the knife from the axe handle and contact Gerber to receive a free handle cap, which will hold the knife in the axe handle during transport and storage, instructions for the use of the handle cap, and a warning label to affix on the axe head.

      For more information, contact Gerber Legendary Blades toll-free at (877) 314-9130 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.gerbergear.com

      Instant Power Toilet Bowl Restorer Recalled

      Contents can leak, posing a risk of chemical burns

      The Scotch Corporation is recalling about 75,000 cans of Instant Power Toilet Bowl Restorer. The contents can leak from the cap when the bottle is turned on its side. When this happens, the cleaner can come into contact with consumers and property, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

      Scotch has received seven reports of bottles leaking, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Instant Power Toilet Bowl Restorer cleaner with model number 1803. The model number is printed the back of the bottle next to the barcode. The toilet bowl restoring product was sold in a grey plastic bottle with an orange cap. The words "Guaranteed" and "Toilet Bowl Restorer" are printed on the bottle.

      Menards, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, GEBO's and other retail stores sold the product nationwide between February 2009 and January 2010 for about $5. It was made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toilet Bowl Restorer and contact Scotch for disposal instructions and a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Scotch Corporation at (800) 613-4242 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.scotchcorp.com

      Hyundai Recalls 2007-2008 Elantra

      Airbag may deploy with too much pressure

      Hyundai is recalling about 96,000 Elantra models frfom the 2007-2008 model years because of a problem with the airbag's front sensor control module.

      The company said the front airbags may deploy with more pressure than is appropriate for the position of the seat. This could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

      Dealers will reprogram the airbag control module when the recall begins in April 2011.

      Owners may contact Hyundai's customer assistance center at 1-800-633-5151 about recall number 100.

      Maruyama Recalls Backpack Blowers, Mister Dusters

      Gas tank can leak, crating a fire hazard

      Maruyama U.S. is recalling abouit 19,000 gas-powered backpack blowers and Mister Dusters. The gasoline tank can split and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      Maruyama has received 25 reports of leaking tanks. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves gasoline-powered blowers and mister dusters sold under the Maruyama brand name. Model numbers are printed on the product's recoil starter. Backpack blowers and mister dusters included in this recall have a white, translucent fuel tank. Model and serial numbers included in the recall are:

      Model Number

      Serial Number

      BL5100CA

      30821911 - 60922200

      BL5100-SP

      80924201 - 80924650

      BL5100-HA

      51021391 - 81021310

      BL8200

      50920961 - 80924200

      BL8200-HA

      70925031 - 90921910

      BL8101

      10921151 - 10922150

      MD155DX-US

      90922861 - 90924610

      MD155DX-US

      O0920231 - O0920530

      MD155DX-CA2

      O0920531 - O0921130

      MD159D

      60822621 - 80821300

      Authorized service dealers sold the units nationwide from April 2008 through December 2010 for between $320 and $820. They were made in Japan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the nearest dealer for a free replacement fuel tank.

      For additional information, contact Maruyama toll-free at (866) 783-7400 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.maruyama-us.com

      Kawasaki Recalls Backpack Blowers

      Gas tank can leak, creating a fire hazard

      Kawasaki Motor Corp. is recalling about 3,500 gas-powered backpack blowers. The gasoline tank can split and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard to consumers.


      This recall involves gasoline-powered blowers sold under the Kawasaki brand name. Model and serial numbers are printed on the product's blower housing. Backpack blowers included in this recall have a white, translucent fuel tank. The following model blowers are included in this recall:

      Model

      Serial

      KRB750A-A4

      12907 12955 12980 12985 12996 13051 13054 13063 13103
      13113 13116 13117 13119 13120 13121 13124 13130 13131
      13132 13133 13134 13135 13137 13138 13140 13141 13142
      13145 13147 13152 13159 13192 13193 13246 13247 13248

      KRB750B-A3, KRB750B-A4, KRB750B-A5
      KRB750B-B1 (Canada Only)

      10380 to 11339, 11628 to 12107, 12156 to 12635,
      13380 to 13529, 13536 to 13543, 13548 to 13859,
      14077 to 14388, 14390, 14398 to 14400, 14411 to 14556

      The backpacks were sold by Authorized service dealers nationwide from August 2008 through February 2011 for between $420 and $490. They were made in Japan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the nearest dealer for a free replacement fuel tank.

      For additional information, contact Kawasaki Motor toll-free at (877) 364-6404 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.kawpowr.com. Consumers can also write to the firm at: Kawasaki Motor Corp. U.S.A. Consumer Service Department, 5080 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49546.

      Pogo Sticks Recalled by Bravo Sports

      The frame can break

      Bravo Sports is recalling about 169,000 pogo sticks. The bottom of the pogo stick's frame tube can break or come apart and a pin holding the spring in place can break, posing laceration and fall hazards to consumers.

      Bravo has received 123 reports of incidents involving the pogo sticks, including nine reports of injuries. Injuries include one report of a child who chipped a tooth and required stitches for a facial laceration, another child who chipped a tooth and one child who fell after the pogo stick broke and knocked out a tooth.

      This recall involves the Rocket Stick Pogo, Pop Stick Pogo, Monster Stick Pogo and Twin Stick Pogo. They were sold in red, green and blue colors. Rocket, Pop, Monster or Twin are printed on the stem and on the foot pedals. Only pogo sticks with manufacturing date codes between 04/01/2010 - 046HE and 10/31/2010 - 046HE are included in the recall. The manufacturing date code is located on a white label underneath the foot pedal or on the stem of the pogo near the foot pedals.

      Mass merchandisers sold the pogo sticks nationwide and online by Web retailers from May 2010 through March 2011 for between $25 and $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pogo sticks and contact Bravo to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Bravo toll-free at (877) 992-9905 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.bravopogorecall.com

      Baby Phat Girls' Jeans Recalled

      Sequins present a choking hazard

      The Parigi Group is recalling about 1,600 pairs of girls' jeans for toddlers. Decorative rhinestones and sequins on the jeans' pockets can pose a choking hazard to young children.

      This recall involves "Baby Phat" branded jeans for toddlers in sizes 2T to 4T. Style number BM02545 can be found on a label sewn in the rear waistband. The rear pockets have colored rhinestones and sequins attached and the right rear pocket has an applique of a cat below the sequins.

      The jeans were sold by various specialty stores nationwide and online through Amazon.com from May 2010 through June 2010 for about $13. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the jeans away from children and return them to the retail store where they were purchased for a full refund, or contact the firm for instructions on how to return the product by mail for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Parigi Group collect at (212) 378-1205 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.parigigroup.com

      Pierre Foods Recalls pb jamwich

      May be contaminated with Listeria

      Pierre Foods is recalling one lot, 320 cases of Pierre pb jamwich, crustless peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwiches, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

      Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

      The sandwiches were distributed to Giant-Carlisle stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

      The Pierre pb jamwich comes in a 12-count red carton and is sold in the freezer section of the grocery store. The product in question is stamped “Best if purchased by 03-11-2011” in the lower right hand corner. The UPC code is 7599921368.

      This recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution after Listeriamonocytogenes was detected in one product sample. After discussions with the FDA, Pierre Foods elected to recall the product to ensure consumer safety. There have been no reported illnesses or consumer complaints.

      Any consumer with the “Best if purchased by 03-11-2011” product in their freezer can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-982-7091 from 8:00am – 5:00pm EST.

      The plant where the product was manufactured has operated for 19 years with no food safety recalls or other serious problems.

      Colin Cowie Gel-Fuel Wood Fireplaces Recalled

      Wall-mount fireplaces pose a fire and fall hazard

      Southern Enterprises Inc. (SEI) is recalling about 6,000 Colin Cowie Gel-Fuel Wood Fireplaces. Heat from the operating unit causes the plastic mounting screws to deform causing the unit to fall from the wall, posing a fall and fire hazard.

      SEI has received reports of 21 incidents of the product detaching from wall and falling, heat damage, and/or fire. Two reports of personal injuries, including a knee injury and broken toes.

      This recall involves Colin Cowie dual-positioning, wood wall-mount, gel-fuel fireplace with item No. 955-074. The wooden wall mount fireplace has an espresso-colored finish with copper, silver or antique gold finished metal trim. It may be hung in a horizontal or vertical position. This recall involves units manufactured in July 2010. Lot number SEI/07/001 can be found on a label on the rear of the unit in the upper right hand corner when horizontal.

      Home Shopping Network sold the fireplaces between October and November 2010 for about $250. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and call SEI for a corrective retrofit kit that will be sent free of charge.

      For additional information, contact SEI at (877) 858-4959 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.seidal.com/retrofit

      Kid O Products Recalls Wooden Puzzles

      Loose knobs can create a choking hazard

      Kid O Products, LLC is recalling about 1,400 wooden fruit puzzles. The knobs attached to the puzzle fruits can come loose, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      This recall involves wooden puzzles that consist of a board and four pieces representing an orange, a plum, a pear and an apple. Each piece of fruit has a wooden knob. The puzzle board measures 12 x 4.5 x ½ inches. “Grouping Objects – Fruit” and style number10307 can be found on the packaging.

      Specialty children’s stores sold the puzzles nationwide from November 2010 through February 2011 for about $12. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled puzzles away from children and return them to the retail store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Kid O Products for instructions on how to mail the product to receive a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Kid O Products collect at (212) 366-5858 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.kidoproducts.com

      Atico Recalls Holiday Rattle Baby Slippers Sold at Walgreens

      Stuffing can come out and create a choking hazard

      Atico International USA Inc. is recalling about 57,000 holiday rattle baby slippers.

      The internal stuffing and rattle inside the slippers decorative figures can be pulled out, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      Atico received one report of a 7-month old baby who was found beginning to turn blue with the slippers’ stuffing in his mouth. The baby’s father removed the stuffing.

      The recalled slippers are decorated with stuffed fabric figures including snowmen, Santa, reindeer, and penguins, and have decorative rattles inside the slippers that sound like bells when shaken. Item number 999526 is printed on the back of the cardboard header card packaging. “Find Your Joy” is printed on the front of the slippers packaging.

      Walgreen stores sold the slippers nationwide from October 2010 through January 2011 for about $5. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the slippers and return them to any Walgreen location for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Atico International USA toll-free at (877) 546-4835 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.aticousa.com

      â€œCamp Nodâ€ Lantern Nightlights Recalled

      Shock and Fire Hazard

      About 9,700 “Camp Nod” lantern nightlights are being recalled. An electrical short circuit can occur in the nightlight’s wiring, posing a risk of fire or shock hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received 16 reports of incidents, including one report of minor shock to a woman and her son, and one report of minor property damage to a wall, bed and blanket near the lantern’s power source.

      This recall involves “Camp Nod” electric lantern nightlights. The red or blue cylindrical-shaped metal lanterns have a glass bulb cover. The lantern nightlights measure about 9.75 inches in height and about 4 inches in diameter. The lanterns have either a barbell tag on the cord that includes item number 0603041-RE (red) or 0603041-BL (blue), or a tag affixed to the underside of the lantern that includes the words “The Land of Nod.”

      The lights were sold by Land of Nod stores in Illinois and Washington, The Land of Nod catalog and website from September 2004 through October 2010 for about $30 to $35. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the nightlight and return it to The Land of Nod to receive a merchandise credit for the purchase price.

      For additional information, contact The Land of Nod at (800) 933-9904 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, visit the firm’s website at www.landofnod.com, or email the firm atrecall@landofnod.com

      Volkswagen is recalling about 12,000 2010 Routan minivans.

      The engine may shut off unexpectedly

      Volkswagen is recalling about 12,000 2010 Routan minivans.

      The company said some of the vans may experience “inadvertent ignition key displacement” while driving, causing the engine to shut off.

      Dealers will replace the problematic part when the recall begins in April 2011.

      Owners may contact volkswagen at 1-800-822-8987.

      Stanley Security Solutions Announces Recall of Door Locksets

      Latches could fail in an emergency

      Stanley is recalling about 63,100

      6K and 7KC series door locksets. The latches can fail and the door cannot be unlocked from the inside, posing an entrapment hazard. This failure could lead to the inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

      Stanley Security Solutions has received five reports of the latches failing. One entrapment has been reported. No injuries reported.

      The recalled latches are in 6K and 7KC series medium Duty Locksets. These locksets have a brass or stainless steel finish and may have the word "BEST" embossed on the key core.

      The locksets were sold nationwide to end users through either the firm’s network of branches or independent dealers from April 2010 through January 2011 for between about $80 and $260. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should contact Stanley Security Solutions to schedule an appointment to have the latches replaced free of charge.

      For additional information, contact Stanley Security Solutions’ toll-free at (888) 312-8875 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.stanleysecuritysolutions.com

