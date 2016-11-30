Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2016

Recalls in November 2016

Browse by year

2016

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Bentley recalls model year 2017 Bentaygas

    The seat mechanism and instrument panel joints may not be tightened properly

    Bentley Motors is recalling 378 model year 2017 Bentaygas manufactured March 1, 2016, to September 30, 2016.

    During the assembly process, the vehicles may not have had the seat mechanism and instrument panel joints tightened properly.

    If the seat mechanism and instrument panel joints were not tightened, they can loosen, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

    What to do

    Bentley will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and tighten the seat mechanism and instrument panel joints, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November 2016.

    Owners may contact Bentley customer service at 1-800-777-6923. Bentley's number for this recall is RE16/32.

    Bentley Motors is recalling 378 model year 2017 Bentaygas manufactured March 1, 2016, to September 30, 2016.During the assembly process, the vehicles m...

    Heinz recalls Homestyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy

    The product contains milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label

    Heinz is recalling approximately 500 cases of Heinz HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy.

    Some of the jars may be mislabeled as Heinz Pork Gravy and therefore not labeled as containing allergens milk and soy.

    There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

    The following product, distributed to retailers across the U.S. is being recalled:

    Packaging DescriptionCase Unit 
    BEST BY Code Date    		Individual Package 
    BEST BY Date and mfg. Code    		Individual Package UPCCase UPC
    Cases of 12oz glass JarMU6F04 
    Best By 12/28/2017    		NANA1001300 0798508
    Individual Packages 12oz glass JarNABest By 12/28/2017
    MU6F04 4Q XX:XX    		013000 798907NA

    Note: XX:XX designates the time stamp.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled should not eat it, but return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3808 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) for a full refund.

    Heinz is recalling approximately 500 cases of Heinz HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy.Some of the jars may be mislabeled as Heinz Pork Gravy and therefore...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Newmar recalls Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex and King Aire motorhomes

      The motorhomes may experience unintended deceleration or acceleration

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 51 model year 2017 Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes manufactured May 12, 2016, to September 22, 2016 and built on a Spartan Motors chassis.

      The throttle circuit wires on the recalled vehicles may not cancel out electromagnetic interference, and as a result, interference may cause the throttle signal to be higher or lower than intended.

      Unintended deceleration or acceleration can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan dealers will install an overlay harness with twisted wires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2017.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300 or Spartan at 1-800-543-4277. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V-776.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 51 model year 2017 Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes manufactured May 12, 2016, to Se...

      Jaguar recalls model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XFs

      The fuel lines may chafe, possibly resulting in a fuel leak

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 5,081 model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XFs manufactured May 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015 and equipped with 2.0L GTDi engines.

      The vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the underfloor fuel delivery lines and the under shield and body allowing the fuel lines to chafe, possibly resulting in a fuel leak.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel line for abrasions, replacing it as necessary and install additional clips, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 19, 2016.

      Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is J077.

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 5,081 model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XFs manufactured May 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015 and equipped with 2.0L GTDi...

      GNC Women’s Ultra Mega Time Release dietary supplement recalled

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Nutra Manufacturing is recalling one lot of GNC Women’s Ultra Mega Time Release dietary supplement.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The recalled product was sold in 180 count containers UPC 048107158910, lot number 3044FQ2024, with an expiration date of June 2018. The lot number can be found on the bottom of the product box and the side panel of the product label.

      It was distributed from August 23, 2016, through the present and is packaged in an HDPE plastic bottle with a child resistant closure.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should consume it, but return it the the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions concerning the recall may call GNC customer service at 1-888-462-2548 weekdays from 8:00 am – 8:30pm (EST.) 

      Nutra Manufacturing is recalling one lot of GNC Women’s Ultra Mega Time Release dietary supplement.The product may contain milk, an allergen not declar...

      Riverstone Legacy fifth wheel recreational trailers recalled

      The spare tire and rim combination may not mount properly

      Forest River is recalling 111 model year 2016-2017 Riverstone Legacy fifth wheel recreational trailers manufactured October 7, 2016, to October 18, 2016.

      The spare tire and rim combination on the affected vehicles may be incompatible with the disk-brake hubs, preventing the rim from mounting flat and flush to the hub face.

      If an owner installs the spare wheel that was provided with the trailer, the lug nuts may fail, allowing the wheel to detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare rim and tire assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 30, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-367-3269. Forest River's number for this recall is 70-10312016-0263.

      Forest River is recalling 111 model year 2016-2017 Riverstone Legacy fifth wheel recreational trailers manufactured October 7, 2016, to October 18, 2016....

      Request Foods recalls GFS brand Cheese Manicotti

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Request Foods is recalling certain 68-oz. (4-lb, 4-oz.) pans of GFS Cheese Manicotti.

      The product inside may be Chicken Cannelloni, which contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

      The following products, which are labeled as Cheese Manicotti but may have the Chicken Cannelloni product inside the pan, are being recalled:

      • Individual TIN PANS of GFS Cheese Manicotti with Julian lot code 15268
      • CASES of GFS Chicken Cannelloni with Julian lot code 15268 on the long side of the tin pan and the long side of the case

      The recalled products were distributed to retail stores, restaurants and other food service operators in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have a sensitivity to eggs should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Request Foods at 1-800-748-0378 Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

      Request Foods is recalling certain 68-oz. (4-lb, 4-oz.) pans of GFS Cheese Manicotti.The product inside may be Chicken Cannelloni, which contains egg,...

      Highland recalls model year 2016 Highlander travel trailers

      The retractable hinges can separate from the the vehicle's ladders

      Highland Ridge RV is recalling 61 model year 2016 Highlander travel trailers, model 31RGR, manufactured May 26, 2015, to September 24, 2015, equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries.

      The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded 'top hat' that can separate from the hinge.

      If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Highland will notify owners, and dealers will install 6 repair brackets, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Highland customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland's number for this recall is 9904333.

      Highland Ridge RV is recalling 61 model year 2016 Highlander travel trailers, model 31RGR, manufactured May 26, 2015, to September 24, 2015, equipped with...

      Suzuki recalls model year 2013, 2015, and 2017 GW250 motorcycles

      Corrosion may cause failure of the electrical system

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 1,890 model year 2013, 2015, and 2017 GW250 motorcycles.

      Water may enter the main wiring harness at the rear brake light switch connectors, possibly corroding the brake light switch.

      The corrosion may cause an electrical short and the loss of the head light, tail light and brake lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will install an improved brake light switch assembly, and install a water protection cover, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 23, 2016. 

      Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-714-572-1490. Suzuki's number for this recall is 2A66.

      Suzuki Motor of America is recalling 1,890 model year 2013, 2015, and 2017 GW250 motorcycles.Water may enter the main wiring harness at the rear brake...

      LTD Commodities recalls projection night lights

      The night lights can short circuit, posing shock and fire hazard

      LTD Commodities LLC of Bannockburn, Ill., is recalling about About 39,000 projection night lights.

      The night lights can short circuit, posing shock and fire hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received seven reports of sparks, smoke and damage to outlets. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves color-changing projection night lights with a rotating plug and dome top with LED lights that change colors from red, blue and green.

      “Made in China” and “0.6W 60Hz 120VAC” are etched in the plastic base of the night lights near the plug component.

      The night lights, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at LTD Commodities and The Lakeside Collection catalogs and online at www.ltdcommodities.com and www.lakeside.com from July 2016, through October 2016, for about $6.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled projection night lights and contact the firm for instructions to receive a full refund including shipping. All known purchasers were notified directly about the recall.

      Consumers may contact LTD Commodities toll-free at 866-736-3654 or The Lakeside Collection at 866-847-4327 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CT) or visit the firms' websites at www.ltdcommodities.com or www.lakeside.com for more information.

      LTD Commodities LLC of Bannockburn, Ill., is recalling about About 39,000 projection night lights.The night lights can short circuit, posing shock and...

      The Popcorn Shoppe recalls various popcorn ball products

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens not listed on the label

      The Popcorn Shoppe of Tiffin, Ohio, is recalling its Olde Tyme Recipe Popcorn Balls, Edwards Orchard Popcorn Balls and Edwards Orchard West Popcorn Balls.

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no reports of illness to date involving the recalled products.

      The recalled products, four individually wrapped 5-oz. popcorn balls in a clear plastic bag, were sold at retail locations in Illinois and Ohio.

      What to do

      Customers with milk and/or soy allergies or sensitivity who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them or return them to The Popcorn Shoppe for a replacement.

      Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Melissa Molyet at (567) 207-5432 Monday – Friday 9:00 am. - 5:00 pm. (EST).

      The Popcorn Shoppe of Tiffin, Ohio, is recalling its Olde Tyme Recipe Popcorn Balls, Edwards Orchard Popcorn Balls and Edwards Orchard West Popcorn Balls....

      Yamaha recalls model year 2014-2016 WR250R motorcycles

      The clutch push lever oil seal may crack, allowing engine oil to leak

      Yamaha Motor Corporation USA is recalling 2,550 model year 2014-2016 WR250R motorcycles manufactured August 1, 2013, to June 1, 2016.

      Due to an incorrect assembly process, the clutch push lever oil seal may crack, allowing engine oil to leak out.

      If oil leaks from the engine, the oil may get on the rear tire, causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will replace the clutch push lever oil seal, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November 2016.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990108.

      Yamaha Motor Corporation USA is recalling 2,550 model year 2014-2016 WR250R motorcycles manufactured August 1, 2013, to June 1, 2016.Due to an incorrec...

      Gates recalls ATV and UTV clutches

      The clutch can break during operation of the vehicle

      Gates Corp. of Denver, Colo., is recalling about 500 ATV and UTV clutches.

      The clutch can break during operation of the vehicle and cause fragmentation and forcefully eject parts, posing laceration or impact injury hazards to the operator.

      The firm has received three reports of the clutch breaking during operation of an ATV, including one report of a laceration to the rider.

      This recall involves two models of the G-Force CVT clutches that are aftermarket metallic, cylinder-shaped replacement clutch assemblies for use in all-terrain-vehicles and utility task vehicles.

      The part number, “G-FORCE” and the Gates logo are printed on the round top of the clutch. The UPC, part number and internal product number are printed on the packaging.

      Part No.

      UPC

      Internal Product No.

      CVTPRM001

      770075699415

      76920001

      CVTPRM002

      770075701316

      76920005

      The clutches, manufactured in Canada, were sold at 3P Off Road of Tomball, Texas; Carolina Custom ATV of Apex, N. C.; Sawgie Bottom Outdoor Powersports of Leesville, La.; and Tuner Solutions of Deville, La., from March 2016, through September 2016, for between $900 and $1,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using vehicles with the recalled clutches and contact Gates for instructions on receiving a full refund plus an additional $300 to cover disassembly and reinstallation costs upon return of the recalled clutches to Gates. In addition, Gates will also ship a G-Force Belt at no cost to consumers who return the recalled clutches to Gates. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Gates at 800-766-9504 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at cvtclutchrecall@gates.com or online at www.gates.com and click on “CVT Clutch Recall” for more information.

      Gates Corp. of Denver, Colo., is recalling about 500 ATV and UTV clutches.The clutch can break during operation of the vehicle and cause fragmentation...

      Model year 2017 Vibe trailers recalled

      Anyone touching the energized kitchen stove may receive an an electrical shock

      Forest River is recalling 115 model year 2017 Vibe trailers manufactured September 20, 2016, to October 20, 2016.

      The outside of the kitchen stove may have been connected to a 12V D.C. positive circuit, potentially shocking a user that touches it.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will disconnect the positive wire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 20, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-296-2084 extension 105. Forest River's number for this recall is 59-102212016-0260.

      Forest River is recalling 115 model year 2017 Vibe trailers manufactured September 20, 2016, to October 20, 2016.The outside of the kitchen stove may h...

      Winnebago View and Itasca Navion motorhomes recalled

      The driver and front passenger seats may detach from the mounting pedestals

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 816 model year 2017 Winnebago View and Itasca Navion motorhomes manufactured March 21, 2016, to September 15, 2016.

      Loose driver and front passenger seat mounting bolts could allow the seats to detach from the mounting pedestals, increasing the risk of injury and crash.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the seat mounting bolts to the proper specification, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-3535.

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 816 model year 2017 Winnebago View and Itasca Navion motorhomes manufactured March 21, 2016, to September 15, 2016.Lo...

      Vega Helmet recalls XTA and XTA Touring motorcycle half helmets

      The affected helmets may not adequately protect the user's head

      Vega Helmet Corporation is recalling 1,053 motorcycle half helmets, models XTA and XTA Touring in sizes L, XL, and XXL, manufactured from February 2013 through December 2014.

      The affected helmets may not adequately protect the user's head in the event of an impact during a crash. As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

      What to do

      Vega will notify owners, and provide a full refund or a free replacement helmet. The recall is expected to begin December 16, 2016.

      Owners may contact Vega helmet customer service at 1-800-728-4898.

      Vega Helmet Corporation is recalling 1,053 motorcycle half helmets, models XTA and XTA Touring in sizes L, XL, and XXL, manufactured from February 2013 thr...

      Forest River recalls Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers

      The number of axles on the vehicles is incorrectly stated

      Forest River is recalling 92 model year 2017 Salem recreational trailers, model SMT186RB, manufactured October 13, 2016 through October 21, 2016 and model year 2017 Wildwood recreational trailers, model WDT186RB, manufactured October 7, 2016, through October 21, 2016.

      The federal placard label and the VIN incorrectly state that the vehicle has two axles; it has only one. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      If the owner follows the information on the federal placard label, the vehicle may be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected certificate of origin, federal placard and VIN plate for each trailer, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on December 21, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-1251. Forest River's number for this recall is 6-10252016-0262.

      Forest River is recalling 92 model year 2017 Salem recreational trailers, model SMT186RB, manufactured October 13, 2016 through October 21, 2016 and model...

      Mazda recalls model year 2004-2008 RX-8s

      Fuel pump sealing rings may deteriorate due to exposure to engine heat

      Mazda North America Operations is recalling 69,447 model year 2004-2008 RX-8s manufactured April 10, 2003, to February 18, 2008.

      The vehicles have fuel pump sealing rings that may deteriorate due to exposure to engine or exhaust pipe heat.

      The deteriorated seals may leak fuel, which, in the presence of an ignition source, can increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump sealing ring set and add a thermal insulation pad to the fuel tank, free of charge. Parts are not currently available.

      Mazda will notify owners about the issue and will second a second notice when remedy parts are available. The manufacturer did not provide a schedule for these notifications.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda's number for this recall is 0516J.

      Mazda North America Operations is recalling 69,447 model year 2004-2008 RX-8s manufactured April 10, 2003, to February 18, 2008.The vehicles have fuel...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.