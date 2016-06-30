Write a review
Recalls in June 2016

    molly&drew recalls American Original Beer Bread Mix

    The product may be contaminated with E. coli O121 bacteria

    molly&drew of Sac City, Iowa, is recalling three lots (L1215A, L1215B, and L1215C) of American Original Beer Bread Mix.

    The product may be contaminated with E. coli O121 bacteria.

    There are no reports of illness to date.

    The recalled product was sold at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in its retail stores nationwide. Lots of the product purchased from other retail stores or from the company website are not affected by this recall.

    The recalled product is packaged in a red 19.75-oz. bag with the UPC number 855290003008 and Item Number: BB100. The specified lot code is printed along the bottom seal of the pouch and accompanied by a BEST BUY DATE of 01/2018.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not use it, but throw it away or return it to a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® location for a full refund

    Consumers with questions may contact molly&drew for a refund or replacement for the recalled product by email to info@molly-drew.com and include a color photo showing the lot code on the bottom seal of the product, your name and address, or by calling 1-888-552-9768 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday.

    U.S. Cado Holdings recalls imported Swai fillets

    The products failed to comply with government requirements concerning residue sampling and testing

    U.S. Cado Holdings of Santa Anna, Calif., is recalling approximately 25,760 pounds of imported, frozen skinless and boneless Sea Queen brand Swai fillet products.

    The products failed to comply with government requirements concerning residue sampling and testing.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The following products, produced and packed on March 30, 2016, in Vietnam by Golden Quality Seafood Corporation, are being recalled:

    • 2-lb. (32-oz.) packages containing individually wrapped pieces of “Skinless and Boneless Swai Fillets.”

    The recalled products bear plant number FN1158, lot number SW1601-02-16090, and have a “best by” date of March 30, 2018, and were shipped to Aldi distribution centers in Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Paul Nguyen at (714) 973-2272.

    October Mountain Products recalls hanging bow scales

    The mounting ring on the scales can break during use

    October Mountain Products of Mount Joy, Pa., is recalling about 640 hanging bow scales.

    The mounting ring on the scales can break during use, posing impact and laceration hazards to the user.

    The firm has received four reports of the mounting ring on the scale breaking, including one report of a laceration to the hand that required stitches.

    This recall involves OMP M-100 digital hanging bow scales that measure the user’s peak or holding weight in archery and bow hunting. The orange plastic pocket-size, portable scales measure about 8 inches long by 4 inches wide by 1.2 inches deep. They have three buttons on the front. On one end of the scale there is a hook and a metal ring on the other. M-100 and the OMP logo are printed in black lettering on the front of the scale.

    The hanging bow scales, manufactured in China, was sold at Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander Mountain, Gun World & Archery Shop, Scheel’s and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Eder’s, OctoberMountainProducts.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from November 2015, through March 2016, for about $30.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hanging bow scales and contact October Mountain Products to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact October Mountain Products at 800-366-4269 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at Info@OctoberMountain.com, or online at www.OctoberMountain.com and click on the Support/Recall tab for more information.

      GMJ Natural Products recalls Jugo Moringa Plus Antioxidant

      The product may contain whey protein, an allergen not listed on the label

      GMJ Natural Products of Anaheim, Calif., is recalling Jugo Moringa Plus Antioxidant which may contain whey protein, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product comes in a 32-fl oz., white plastic jug marked with lot # 15094,15258,15310,16053 and 16091 on the bottom, and was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-714-254-0682 M-F from 9am-4pm pacific time.

      KYMCO recalls K-Pipe motorcycles

      The gear shift pattern was assembled in a reverse sequence

      KYMCO USA is recalling 476 model year 2016 K-Pipe motorcycles manufactured March 1, 2016, to May 25, 2016.

      The gear shift pattern was assembled in a reverse sequence when compared to the standard setup. As such, these motorcycles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 123, "Motorcycle Controls and Displays."

      If the motorcycle shifts opposite of other motorcycles, a rider may be confused and may select the wrong gear, adversely affecting control of the motorcycle and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      The remedy for this recall campaign is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact KYMCO customer service at 1-888-235-3417.

      Tippin's Key Lime Pie recalled

      The product may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label

      Tippin’s Gourmet Pies is recalling select Key Lime Pies that may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The company says it has received no notice of related illness or allergic reactions involving this product to date.

      The following product is being recalled:

      Brand/Product NameSizeUPCLot Number
      Tippin’s Key Lime Pie8 inch68081605005704-21-16 
      04-25-16 
      04-26-16
      04-27-16
      05-03-16
      05-04-16 
      05-05-16
      05-11-16 
      05-17-16

      The recalled product was sold to distributors throughout Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona and Illinois.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy concern should return the product to the store where purchased for a full refund, or discard the product.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm's 24 hour toll-free hotline at 1-800-435-3382 or visit the website at http://tippins.net.

      HP Hood recalls protein drinks

      A possible packaging defect may result in product spoilage during transport and handling

      HP Hood is recalling certain code dates of protein drinks from its Sacramento, Calif. Facility.

      A possible packaging defect may result in product spoilage during transport and handling.

      No confirmed reports have been received to date of any consumer illness or injuries.

      The recalled products are limited to plastic bottles of 14-oz. and 10-oz. MUSCLE MILK® Genuine, MUSCLE MILK® Pro Series, MUSCLE MILK® 100 Calorie, with Best By dates of November 21, 2016 through May 23, 2017, with an "HS" in the code date.

      The following products are being recalled:

      PRODUCTFLAVORUPC (case)UPC (unit)
      MUSCLE MILK Genuine
      Muscle Milk 14ozBanana8-76063-00223-38-76063-00203-5
      Muscle Milk 14ozChocolate8-76063-00221-98-76063-00201-1
      Muscle Milk 14ozCookies N Crème8-76063-00224-08-76063-00204-2
      Muscle Milk 14ozStrawberry8-76063-00229-58-76063-00209-7
      Muscle Milk 14ozVanilla Crème8-76063-00222-68-76063-00202-8
      Muscle Milk 14ozCaramel Kick8-76063-00214-18-76063-00219-6
      Muscle Milk 10ozChocolate8-76063-00271-48-76063-00261-5
      Muscle Milk 10ozVanilla Crème8-76063-00272-18-76063-00262-2
      Muscle Milk Pro Series 40 14 ozCrushin' Cookies8-76063-00293-68-76063-00283-7
      Muscle Milk Pro Series 40 14 ozIntense Vanilla8-76063-00291-28-76063-00281-3
      Muscle Milk Pro Series 40 14 ozKnock Out Chocolate8-76063-00290-58-76063-00280-6
      Muscle Milk Pro Series 40 14 ozGoing Bananas8-76063-00294-38-76063-00284-4
      Muscle Milk 100 Calorie 14 ozChocolate8-76063-00575-38-76063-00565-4

      What to do

      Consumers may notice that, in some cases, the packaging is bloated and product inside may have an off taste or odor. The product should not be consumed but returned to the store where purchased for an exchange.

      Consumers with questions may call customer relations at 1-877-446-7635 Monday – Thursday 7:45 AM – 4:00 PM (CST) or Friday 7:45 AM – 2:45 PM (CST).

      Gardner Pie Company recalls Cheesecakes and Key Lime Pies

      The products may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label

      Gardner Pie Company of Akron, Ohio, is recalling Cheesecakes and Key Lime Pies sold in its retail outlet store between April 11 and June 14, 2016.

      The products may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The company says it has received no reports of adverse reactions.

      The recalled products were sold in white pastry boxes that do not have any code dating, and are packaged in aluminum pie pans with clear covers.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products return then to the retail outlet at 191 Logan Parkway, Akron, Ohio, 44319 for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-201-1038 from 8:30am-6:30pm EST.

      3M recalls hard hats

      Hard hats sold online do not protect against electric shock

      3M Company of St. Paul, Minn., is recalling about 7,500 vented hard hats.

      Hard hats sold online were marketed to protect against electric shock, but do not provide this protection, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 3M vented hard hats sold under the 3M™, 3M™ Tekk Protection™ and AOSafety™ brands. The hard hats are white, have eight, ¾-inch long ventilation slits along each side at the hat’s crown and have a ratchet adjustment for fit.

      “3M” or “AOSafety” is molded into the white plastic on the top of the brim. “XLR8 VENTED” is molded onto the bottom of the brim. “ANSI Z89.1” is printed on a sticker inside the hard hats. This recall only involves the 3M hard hats sold online.

      The hard hats, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at Alliedelec.com, Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com from January 2008, through April 2016, for about $15.

      What to do

      Consumers who purchased the hard hats online for protection against electrical shock should immediately stop using them and contact 3M for a free replacement

      Consumers may contact 3M Company at 800-494-3552 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.3MSafety.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.

      Red Bowl Foods recalls wonton and dumpling products

      The products contain egg, an allergen not listed on the label

      Red Bowl Foods Corporation, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling approximately 10,198 pounds of wonton and dumpling products.

      The products contain egg, an allergen not listed on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from July 17, 2014 to June 16, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 10.2-lb. cases containing 6 bags with 50 pieces of Red Bowl “Chicken & Shrimp Wonton.”
      • 12.4-lb. cases containing 4 bags with 50 pieces of Red Bowl “Pork Dumpling.”
      • 11.2-lb. cases containing 4 bags with 50 pieces of Red Bowl “Pork and Shrimp Dumpling.”

      The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 33987” or “P-33987” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were distributed for HRI and to retail locations in New Jersey and New York.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Tak Hung Chan at (718) 833-6588.

      Forest River recalls Stealth Evo recreational vehicle trailers

      The vehicles may have tires of the wrong load range

      Forest River is recalling 68 model year 2016 Stealth Evo recreational vehicle trailers, models CSJT280RKS and CSJT290QBS, manufactured January 7, 2016, to March 18, 2016.

      The recalled vehicles may have had tires of the wrong load range installed which may result in premature tire failure. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims and Motor Home/Recreation Vehicle Trailer Load Carrying Capacity Information for Motor Vehicles with a GVWR of 4,536 kilograms (10,000 pounds) or less."

      Unexpected tire failure increases the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will supply new correct tires and rims, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 18, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777 extension 52. Forest River's number for this recall is 67-05192016-0199.

      Tuscany motor homes recalled

      The brakes may drag and possibly overheat potentially resulting in a fire

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 463 model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motor homes manufactured February 28, 2013, to August 31, 2015 and built on chassis supplied by Daimler Trucks North America.

      On certain motorhome chassis built with a heavier, adjustable foot pedal, the brake activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate when the motorhome service brakes are released.

      If the brake activation signal to a towed device remains active when the motorhome chassis service brakes are released, the brakes on a towed device may remain engaged depending on brake configuration of the trailer. As a result, the brakes would drag and possibly overheat potentially resulting in a fire. Additionally, following drivers may be confused by the motorhome's actions, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will modify the affected brake assemblies, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867 or Daimler Trucks at 1-800-547-0712. TMC's number for this recall is RC000116.

      Ecovent recalls room sensors

      The cover can come off during normal use, exposing high voltage components

      Ecovent Corp., of Charlestown, Mass., is recalling about 600 Ecovent room sensors.

      The cover can come off during normal use, exposing high voltage components and posing an electrical shock hazard.

      The firm has received two incident reports of the faceplate falling off. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Ecovent Room Sensors, which plug into an electrical outlet, measure room temperature, humidity and barometric pressure. The unit also provides electrical outlets in the center of the device and USB ports on the sides.

      “Ecovent,” model number “SS1,” part number “901-00001” and date numbers 4415-5215 and 0116-0916” are printed on a label on the back of the device.

      The sensors, manufactured in China and the U.S., were sold Online at www.ecoventsystems.com from December 2015, through April 2016, for between $100 and $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled units. Ecovent has contacted consumers via email and phone notifications, sent the replacement parts and provided return postage for affected parts. If consumers have not been notified, they should contact the firm.

      Consumers may contact Ecovent toll-free at 855-777-0105 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MT) Monday – through Friday or online at www.ecoventsystems.com and click on “Legal” for more information.

      Frito-Lay recalls Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos tortilla chips

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label

      Frito-Lay is recalling select Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos tortilla chips.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No confirmed illness has been reported to date.

      The recalled products are 3 1/8-oz. bags of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos tortilla chips that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of August 9, a UPC code of 28400-42119 and a manufacturing code of 2711 152 05 OR 2712 152 05 located on the front of the package, and a UPC code located on the back. They were distributed in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to a retailer for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST) Monday- Friday).

      Sinosharp recalls "Chocolate Flavored Cookies"

      The product contains milk, an allergen not listed on the label

      Sinosharp Import & Export of Ridgewood, N.Y., is recalling packages of “Chocolate Flavored Cookies” that contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product, which is imported from China, have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, which comes in 13.74-oz and 2.2-lbs plastic containers with UPC code 6933620900051 and 6933620900242 on the side, were distributed in New York, Texas, California and Massachusetts.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-628-8018.

      Mars Chocolate North America recalls select varieties of Combos

      The products may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label

      Mars Chocolate North America is recalling COMBOS® Cheddar Cheese Pretzel, COMBOS® Cheddar Cheese Cracker, COMBOS® Pizzeria Pretzel, COMBOS® Sweet and Salt Caramel Pretzel, COMBOS® Pepperoni Cracker, COMBOS® Buffalo Pretzel.

      The products may contain peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The company says it has received no reports of illness to date.

      The following products, with a “best before” date ranging from March, 2017 - April, 2017 on the back of the package and a 10-digit manufacturing code that includes the code date numbers, are being recalled:

      Item NumberDescriptionUPCCode DateBest Before Date
      10099128COMBOS CHEDDAR CHEESE PRETZEL - FAMILY PEG PACK - 6.3 OZ - 12/CA41419420058613EAALB01
      613EBALB01
      613ECALB01
      613FAALB01
      613FBALB01
      614FAALB01
      614FBALB01
      614FCALB01      		3/2017
      10099130COMBOS PIZZERIA PRETZEL - MEDIUM BAG - 6.3 OZ - 12/CA41419420065613FBALB01
      613FCALB01
      613GAALB01
      613GBALB01
      614DCALB01
      614EAALB01
      614EBALB01
      614ECALB01      		4/2017
      10099132COMBOS CHEDDAR CHEESE CRACKER - FAMILY PEG PACK - 6.3 OZ - 12/CA41419420072614AAALB01
      614ABALB01
      614ACALB01
      614BAALB01      		4/2017
      10099135COMBOS PEPPERONI CRACKER - FAMILY PEG PACK - 6.3 OZ - 12/CA41419420089614BAALB01
      614BBALB01
      614BCALB01
      614CAALB01      		4/2017
      10099141COMBOS BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE PRETZEL - FAMILY PEG PACK - 6.3 OZ - 12/CA41419420119614CAALB01
      614CBALB01
      614CCALB01
      614DAALB01
      614DBALB01      		4/2017
      10109566COMBOS SNACKS PIZZERIA PRETZEL - 15 OZ - 8/CA41419780473613FBALB01
      613FCALB01      		4/2017
      10109569COMBOS SNACKS CHEDDAR CHEESE PRETZEL - 15 OZ - 8/CA41419780480613EAALB01
      613EBALB01
      614FAALB01
      614FBALB01      		3/2017
      10109577COMBOS SNACKS CHEDDAR CHEESE CRACKER - 15 OZ - 8/CA41419780497614AAALB01
      614ABALB01
      614ACALB01      		4/2017
      10117851COMBOS SWEET AND SALTY CARAMEL CREME PRETZEL - FAMILY PEG PACK - 6.0 OZ - 12/CA41419780879613GBALB01
      613GCALB01      		4/2017
      S1317100COMBOS SNACKS CHEDDAR CHEESE PRETZEL - WAREHOUSE CLUB SINGLES DISPLAY CASE - 1.80 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714713613EAALB01
      613EBALB01
      613ECALB01      		3/1/2017
      S1317500COMBOS SNACKS PIZZERIA PRETZEL - WAREHOUSE CLUB SINGLES DISPLAY CASE - 1.80 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714751613FBALB01
      613FCALB01
      613GAALB01
      614DCALB01      		4/1/2017
      S4743000"COMBOS" SNACK BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE PRETZEL - SINGLES - 1.80 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419474303614CAALB01
      614CBALB01
      614CCALB01
      614DAALB01      		4/1/2017
      S7147100COMBOS SNACKS CHEDDAR CHEESE PRETZEL - SINGLES - 1.80 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714713613ECALB01
      613FAALB01
      613FBALB01
      614FAALB01
      614FBALB01
      614FCALB01      		4/1/2017
      S7147300COMBOS PEPPERONI PIZZA CRACKER - SINGLES - 1.70 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714737614BAALB01
      614BBALB01
      614BCALB01      		4/1/2017
      S7147400COMBOS SNACKS CHEDDAR CHEESE CRACKER - SINGLES - 1.70 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714744614AAALB01
      614ABALB01
      614ACALB01
      614BAALB01      		4/1/2017
      S7147500COMBOS PIZZERIA PRETZEL - SINGLES - 1.80 OZ - 18 CT - 12/CA41419714751613GAALB01
      613GBALB01
      614DCALB01
      614EAALB01
      614EBALB01
      614ECALB01      		4/1/2017

      The majority of the recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S., with the remainder being shipped internationally to Bahamas, Jamaica, Virgin Islands-St Thomas, Antigua, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

      What to do

      Customers with allergy concerns who purchased the recalled products should return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions or concerns may call 1-800-556-7881 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm (EST).

      Keystone recalls Summerland recreational trailers

      The trailers may have been manufactured with incorrect load range tires

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 402 model year 2016-2017 Keystone Summerland recreational trailers, models 1700FQ, 1750RD and 1800BH, manufactured April 8, 2016, to April 20, 2016.

      The trailers may have been manufactured with ST215/75R14 Load Range C tires rated for 1870lbs, when they should have been manufactured with ST215/75R14 Load Range D tires rated for 2200lbs.

      Vehicle owners may inadvertently overload the tires which may result in tire failure, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the tires with ones of the proper load rating, free of charge. The recall began on May 25, 2016.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 16-253.

      Maserati Quattroportes and Ghiblis recalled

      Owners may be misled about which gear the vehicle is in

      Maserati North America is recalling 13,092 model year 2014 Quattroportes and Ghiblis manufactured June 1, 2013, to February 28, 2014.

      The recalled vehicles, equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a monostable gear selector, may mislead owners about which gear the vehicle is in and may not adequately warn the driver when driver's door is opened and the vehicle is not in PARK, allowing them to exit the vehicle while the vehicle is still in gear.

      Drivers thinking that their vehicle's transmission is in the PARK position may be struck by the vehicle and injured if they attempt to get out while the engine is running and the parking brake is not engaged.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will perform a software update, free of charge. The remedy software is currently in development. Owners will be mailed an interim notification on July 1, 2016. A second notice will be mailed when the software is available.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369. Maserati's number for this recall is 307.

      Tommee Tippee electric bottle and food warmers recalled

      The warmers can overheat and catch fire

      Mayborn USA of Norwood, Mass.. is recalling about 255,000 electric bottle and food warmers.

      The warmers can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received six reports of bottle and food warmers overheating, melting, smoking and catching fire which resulted in $16,000 in property damage.

      This recall involves Tommee Tippee® Closer to Nature® electric bottle and food warmers, sold separately or as an accessory with the Complete Starter Kit or the All in One Newborn Set.

      The bottle and food warmer is white with a gray adjustable control dial located next to the on/off light. Tommee Tippee is stamped in gray on the front of the unit. It measures about 5 inches high, 5 ½ inches wide and 5 inches long.

      Bottle and food warmers included on this recall have “Min” or “0” stamped on the left-hand side of the control dial and have the UL logo and a six alpha-numeric batch code that begins with a number and ends with “GY” stamped on the underside.

      The bottle and food warmers, manufactured in China, were sold at mass merchandise stores including Baby Depot, Baby Heaven, Bealls Outlet, BuyBuy Baby, CVS, Giant, Ideal Baby and Kids, Kohl’s, Marco Baby, Marshalls, Meijer, Ross Stores, Sam’s Club, Target, TJ Maxx, Toys R Us, Walgreens and Wal-Mart nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Diapers.com, Drugstore.com and Quidsi.com from July 2011, through April 2016, for about $21 for the individual bottle and food warmer and about $120 for the starter kit or newborn set.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled bottle and food warmers and contact Mayborn for free replacement warmers.

      Consumers may contact Mayborn online at www.tommeetippee.us and click on the recall button at the bottom of home page or toll-free at 844-340-3420 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Saturday for more information. Consumers may also visit www.tommeetippee.us/bottle-warmer to complete the free replacement registration form.

      Armour Snackmakers Keebler Animal Crackers recalled

      The product contains peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label

      Armour-Eckrich Meats is recalling Armour® Snackmakers Keebler Animal Crackers.

      The product contains peanut residue, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The company says it has received no reports of related illness to date.

      The following product, distributed nationwide. Is being recalled:

      Description (Retail)UPC CodeSizeSell By Date
      Armour® Snackmakers Keebler Animal Crackers27815 002402.7 oz07/29/16 – 8/30/16 (located on the side of the package)

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

      Consumers may call the company at 1-877-933-4625, Monday through Friday, 7:30 am – 6:00 pm (ET).  

