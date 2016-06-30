Recalls in June 2016

molly&drew of Sac City, Iowa, is recalling three lots (L1215A, L1215B, and L1215C) of American Original Beer Bread Mix.

The product may be contaminated with E. coli O121 bacteria.

There are no reports of illness to date.

The recalled product was sold at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in its retail stores nationwide. Lots of the product purchased from other retail stores or from the company website are not affected by this recall.

The recalled product is packaged in a red 19.75-oz. bag with the UPC number 855290003008 and Item Number: BB100. The specified lot code is printed along the bottom seal of the pouch and accompanied by a BEST BUY DATE of 01/2018.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled product should not use it, but throw it away or return it to a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® location for a full refund

Consumers with questions may contact molly&drew for a refund or replacement for the recalled product by email to info@molly-drew.com and include a color photo showing the lot code on the bottom seal of the product, your name and address, or by calling 1-888-552-9768 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday.