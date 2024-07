Recalls in August 2016

Ton Shen Health/Life Rising Corporation of Chicago, Ill., is expanding its earlier recall of DHZC-2 supplement tablets to include all lots purchased before August 24, 2016.

The product may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating six cases of adverse effects involving individuals taking DHZC-2 tablets.

The recalled product, which comes in a 1.6 oz., bottle UPC: 616042102727, was sold in retails stores nationwide and distributed through mail orders.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-312-842-2775, Monday to Friday, from 9:30AM to 5:00PM (CST).