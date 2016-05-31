Recalls in May 2016

American Honda Motor Company of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 226,000 mini tillers in the U.S. and Canada.

The throttle cable can be pinched during packaging, causing the tiller tines to rotate unexpectedly when the lever is not engaged, posing a risk of serious injury to consumers.

The company has received 30 reports of throttle cable damage. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Honda FG110K1AT Mini Tillers with gasoline engines that power rotating tines to dig into the ground and cultivate the soil. The mini tillers are red and black with “HONDA” printed on the front tine guard and are about 14 inches wide by 39 inches tall.

The serial number range included in this recall is from FAAA-1200001 through 1540521. The serial number is printed on the top side cover of the tillers.

The mini tillers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2007, through March 2016, for between $350 and $380.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini tillers and contact their local authorized Honda dealer to schedule an appointment to have the throttle cable inspected for damage and repaired free of charge.

Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.powerequipment.honda.com and click on “Recalls and Updates” under “Service and Support” at the bottom of the home page for more information.