Recalls in May 2016

    Honda recalls mini tillers

    The tiller tines may rotate unexpectedly

    American Honda Motor Company of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 226,000 mini tillers in the U.S. and Canada.

    The throttle cable can be pinched during packaging, causing the tiller tines to rotate unexpectedly when the lever is not engaged, posing a risk of serious injury to consumers.

    The company has received 30 reports of throttle cable damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Honda FG110K1AT Mini Tillers with gasoline engines that power rotating tines to dig into the ground and cultivate the soil. The mini tillers are red and black with “HONDA” printed on the front tine guard and are about 14 inches wide by 39 inches tall.

    The serial number range included in this recall is from FAAA-1200001 through 1540521. The serial number is printed on the top side cover of the tillers.

    The mini tillers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2007, through March 2016, for between $350 and $380.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini tillers and contact their local authorized Honda dealer to schedule an appointment to have the throttle cable inspected for damage and repaired free of charge.

    Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.powerequipment.honda.com and click on “Recalls and Updates” under “Service and Support” at the bottom of the home page for more information.

    Volvo recalls XC90s

    The sunroof switch on the overhead console could be pressed unintentionally

    Volvo Car USA is recalling 29,697 model year 2016 XC90s manufactured January 27, 2015, to April 23, 2016.

    The sunroofs on these vehicles have a switch on the overhead console that may not be adequately recessed to prevent the switch from being unintentionally pressed. When pressed, the sunroof may fully close. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 118, "Power-Operated Window, Partition, and Roof Panel Systems."

    If the switch is unintentionally pressed and the sunroof panel closes, there is an increased risk of occupant injury.

    What to do

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will perform a software upgrade that disables the auto-close function, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2016.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552 or by visiting http://Volvo.custhelp.com. Volvo's number for this recall is R89702.

    The Caramel Factory recalls various candy products

    The products contain a multitude of allergens not listed on the label

    The Caramel Factory of Batesville, Miss., is recalling a variety of candy products that may contain allergens not listed on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

    The following chocolate-covered candies contain undeclared milk and soy allergens:

    • white and dark chocolate cashew turtles and tortoises
    • white and dark chocolate pecan turtles and tortoises
    • white and dark chocolate pecan krispie clusters
    • white and dark chocolate peanut clusters
    • white and dark chocolate cashew clusters
    • MS molded chocolate
    • sugar free milk chocolate peanut cluster
    • sugar free milk chocolate cashew cluster

    These candies contain undeclared milk and/or soy:

    • fudge
    • pecan fudge
    • peanut butter fudge
    • sea salt caramel fudge
    • salt water taffy
    • Rice Krispcicles

    The following candy has undeclared tree nuts, soy and/or milk:

    • pralines

    The following baked goods contain undeclared tree nuts, soy, milk and wheat:

    • cocoons

    This candy contains undeclared eggs and milk:

    • sugar free salt water taffy

    The following chocolate-coated baked goods contain undeclared eggs, soy, wheat and/or milk:

    • White Trash
    • Oreos
    • Rice Krispcicles
    • chocolate covered Twinkies
    • chocolate covered pretzels

    These baked goods have undeclared eggs, soy, wheat and/or milk:

    • caramel sugar cookies
    • caramel cakes

    The following baked goods contain undeclared eggs, tree nuts, soy, wheat and/or milk:

    • turtle brownies
    • praline cookies

    The recalled products, in clear plastic packages with the name of each product, were distributed from the firm's retail store in Batesville, Miss., prior to May 11, 2016.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should return any unused product for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-662-563-9900, Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

      BESTAR recalls juvenile dressers

      The dressers are unstable, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard

      Bestar Inc., of Canada is recalling about 276 juvenile dressers in the U.S. and Canada.

      The dressers are unstable, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported in the U.S. There is one report of a child in Canada receiving cuts and bruises from a dresser that tipped over without a restraint strap attached.

      This recall involves Bestar Dream Dressers, juvenile five-drawer dressers sold as part of the Juvenil four-piece children’s bedroom set. The dressers were sold in the colors brown and white, and are 48 inches high, 30 inches wide and 16 inches deep, and weigh about 108 lbs. They have a melamine resin surface and the drawer handles have a matte chrome finish.

      The brown dresser is model number 49250-1152 and the white dresser is model number 49250-1117. The model number is on the box and the brochure. Both dressers have UPC number 63753045292 on the box and the brochure.

      The dressers, manufactured in Canada, were sold online at appliancesconnection.com, Cymax.com and Wayfair.com from June 2014, through October 2015, for about $300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers and place the furniture into areas that children cannot access. Contact Bestar for a free repair kit containing two boards that the consumer can attach to the back of the unit, screws, a metal bracket tip-over restraint, a power drill and drill bit, new feet for the dresser, new installation instructions and warning labels. Bestar is offering free in home installation to any consumer who needs help installing the repair kit. If a consumer is unable or unwilling to install the repair kit, Bestar will pick up the dresser and provide a full refund of the purchase price.

      Consumers may contact Bestar toll-free at 888-823-7827 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at service@bestar.ca, or online at www.bestar.ca and click on “Support/Contact Us” for more information.

      Black Diamond recalls via ferrata climbing equipment

      The lanyards could allow the ends to unexpectedly detach

      Black Diamond Equipment of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 100 via ferrata climbing sets.

      Climbing sets sold without the orange safety stitching on the lanyards can allow the ends to unexpectedly detach, posing a risk of injury or death to climbers from a fall.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Black Diamond Easy Rider and Iron Cruiser via ferrata climbing sets with manufacturing codes between 5293 and 5350. The manufacturing code is located on a sewn-in fabric label located inside the zippered cover. “Easy Rider” or “Iron Cruiser” and “Black Diamond” are printed on the black nylon cover.

      The climbing equipment, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at Camp Saver, Gear Saver Inc., The Gear Coop and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at BlackDiamond.com for between $90 and $110.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled via ferrata climbing sets, inspect the lanyards for the orange safety stitching, then contact Black Diamond for a replacement instructions. Instructions for inspection are also available at https://warranty.bdel.com/ViaFerrataRecall/Landing. Only those sets that lack the safety stitching need to be returned for replacement.

      Consumers may contact Black Diamond at 800-775-5552 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, online at http://blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information or by email at recall@bdel.com.

      Aurnish Enterprises recalls pork dumpling products

      The products contain monosodium glutamate, which is not listed on the label

      Aurnish Enterprises Corporation of Woodside, N.Y., is recalling approximately 5,616 pounds of pork dumpling products.

      The products contain monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is not listed on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced and packaged between July 6, 2014, and May 5, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 1.25-lb. bags containing “AURNISH ENTERPRISE CORP. PORK DUMPLING.”

      The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 4566” inside the USDA mark of inspection and contain case code 5960811116. They were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact Ke Feng Ren at (718) 397-0978.

      Black Diamond recalls climbing ascenders

      The ascenders’ rivet holding the toothed cam can release

      Black Diamond Equipment of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 3,100 Black Diamond Index Ascenders for climbing in the U.S. and Canada.

      The Index Ascenders’ rivet holding the toothed cam can release, allowing the ascender to slide on the rope or become detached from the rope, posing a risk of injury or death to climbers from a fall.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported

      This recall involves Black Diamond brand Index Ascenders (left and right versions) used as rope clamps for rock climbing and mountaineering. The metal ascenders are orange, with a black and gray grip or silver with a black and gray grip.

      Index Ascenders with a manufacturing code from 4356 to 6015 are included in the recall. The manufacturing code is located on the frame of the ascenders. “Black Diamond” is imprinted on both sides of the handle.

      The acenders, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Eastern Mountain Sports, Moosejaw Mountaineering, Outdoors Inc., REI, Sport Chalet, and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and BlackDiamond.com and for about $80.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ascenders and contact Black Diamond for instructions on inspecting and returning the product for a free replacement. Instructions for inspection are also available at https://warranty.bdel.com/IndexRecall/Landing. Only those ascenders having an unformed rivet need to be returned for replacement.

      Consumers may contact Black Diamond at 800-775-5552 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, email at recall@bdel.com or online a http://blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “SAFETY NOTICES: Recall for Inspection” for more information.

      Black Diamond recalls camming climbing devices

      The camming devices can come apart during use and fail

      Black Diamond Equipment of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 51,200 Camalot climbing devices in the U.S. and Canada.

      The camming devices can come apart during use and fail, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported

      This recall involves all sizes of Black Diamond Camalot and Camalot Ultralight camming devices, which are used to secure ropes while rock climbing. The Camalots were sold in sizes 0.3 to 6 and have manufacturing codes from 5133 to 6067.

      The Camalot Ultralights were sold in sizes 0.4 to 4 and have manufacturing codes from 5309 to 6061. Manufacturing codes are printed on the underside of the cams.

      The camming devices, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Eastern Mountain Sports, Gear Express, Mountain Gear, REI and other specialty outdoor recreation stores nationwide and online at BackCountry.com and BlackDiamond.com for between $65 and $130.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled camming devices and contact Black Diamond for inspection and replacement instructions. Instructions for inspection are also available at https://warranty.bdel.com/CamalotRecall/Landing. Only those camming devices that have unformed axle ends are included in the recall.

      Consumers may contact Black Diamond at 877-775-5552 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, online at http://blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Safety Notices,” or by email at recall@bdell.com for more information.

      Montero Farms recalls Orange Habanero Peppers

      The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

      Montero Farms of McAllen, Texas, is recalling 154 boxes of Orange Habanero Peppers that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The product, which comes in 8-lb. cardboard boxes marked with lot #41142-41143 on the top, was shipped to Indianapolis, Ind., and McAllen, Texas, from April 28 2016 to present.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (956) 686-8959 Monday thru Friday from 9am to 7pm (CT).

      Klein Tools recalls digital clamp meters

      The meters can fail to give an accurate voltage reading

      Klein Tools of Lincolnshire, Ill., is recalling about 121,000 digital clamp meters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

      The meters can fail to give an accurate voltage reading, resulting in the operator falsely believing the electrical power is off, posing shock, electrocution and burn hazards.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Klein Tools digital clamp meters used to detect electrical current in wiring. Model numbers CL110, CL210, CL310 and CL110KIT with date codes 0815U-A1, 1015U-A1, 1115U-A1, 1215U-A1, 0116U-A1, 0216U-A1 and 0316U-A1 are included in this recall.

      “Klein Tools” and the model number are printed on the front of the clamp meters. The date code is printed on the back. The meters are black with a backlit LCD display and an orange trigger and clamp mechanism.

      The meters are rated CAT III 600 volts and measure voltage up to 600 volts and alternating current up to 400 amps. Only the meter in the CL110KIT is included in the recall.

      The meters, manufactured in China, were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores, industrial distributors and electrical wholesalers nationwide from November 2015, through April 2016, for between $55 and $75.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Klein Tools to receive postage paid labels to return the clamp meters for free replacement units.

      Consumers may contact Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, online at www.kleintools.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information or by email at ClampMeterRecall@kleintools.com.

      Forest River recalls Cardinal recreational vehicles

      The Federal Placard may indicate an incorrect tire and rim combination

      Forest River is recalling 38 model year 2016-2017 Cardinal recreational vehicles, models CAF3455RL, CAF3825FL and CAF3850RL, manufactured from November 20, 2015, through April 1, 2016.

      The vehicles may be equipped with a Federal Placard that indicates an incorrect tire and rim combination. The placard states the tire and rim combination is ST235/80R16 LRE Tires with 80 PSI and a rim designation of 16X6.00JJ, when the actual combination on the vehicle is LT235/85T16 LRG Tires with 110 PSI and a rim designation of 16X6.00HD. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, " Tire Selection and Rims."

      If the operator inflates the tires to the PSI indicated on the label, the tires will be operated while being under-inflated causing pre-mature wear and a possible tire blow out, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and provide a new corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on, or about, June 23, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River's number for this recall is 15-04172016-0179.

      Whole Foods Market recalls Korean BBQ sauce

      The product contains peanut and coconut, allergens not listed on the label

      Whole Foods Market is recalling one batch of Whole Foods Market Korean BBQ Sauce.

      The product contains peanut and coconut, allergens not listed on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product was packaged in 12-oz. glass bottles with UPC code 9948244812 and a best-by date of Oct. 19, 2017 and sold nationally at Whole Foods Market stores.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and want to return it may bring it or a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact their local store or call 512.477.5566 ext. 20060 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday.

      Newmar recalls Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, Essex and London Aire vehicles

      The brake activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,150 model year 2014-2016 Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, Essex, and 2015-2016 London Aire vehicles manufactured March 27, 2013, to October 16, 2015 and built on a Freightliner chassis.

      On certain vehicles built with a heavier, adjustable foot pedal, the brake activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate when the service brakes are released.

      If the brake activation signal to a towed device remains active when the motorhome chassis service brakes are released, the brakes on a towed device may remain engaged depending on brake configuration of the trailer. As a result, the brakes would drag and possibly overheat potentially resulting in a fire. Additionally, following drivers may be confused by the motorhome's actions, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will modify the affected assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 25, 2016.

      Owners may contact Freightliner/Daimler Trucks North America LLC at 1-800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V-204.

      Model year 2015 Subaru Legacy and Outback vehicles recalled

      The electronic stability control system may perform improperly

      Subaru of America is recalling766 model year 2015 Legacy and Outback vehicles manufactured on July 20, 2015.

      The brake fluid used in these vehicles may contain excess moisture which may adversely affect the performance of the electronic stability control system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems."

      Poor performance of the electronic stability control system when it is activated may result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will perform an ABS activation, then flush and replace the brake fluid, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru's number for this recall is WTC-64.

      Target recalls menorahs

      The menorahs can melt when the candles are burning

      Target Corp., of Minneapolis is recalling about 2,600 clear acrylic Hanukkah menorahs.

      The menorahs can melt when the candles are burning, posing fire hazard.

      The firm has received eight reports of the product melting, including three reports of fire. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves clear acrylic Hanukkah menorahs in a pyramid design that are 10.5 inches long, 1.2 inches wide and 2.3 inches high. Model number 240-14-0169 and bar code can be found on a round white label on the side of the menorah.

      The menorahs, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from October 2015, through December 2015, for about $20.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to Target for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, online at www.target.com, click Help section at bottom of homepage, then click Product Recalls.

      Chick Starter Medicated chicken feed recalled

      The product may contain excessive salt

      Manna Pro Products is recalling a single lot of Manna Pro Chick Starter Medicated, UPC 0 95668 10555 6, packaged in 25 lb. bags.

      The product may contain excessive salt.

      Three customers have reported losses in their flocks to date.

      The bags are yellow and white and made of woven plastic. The lot number -- MADE 11/23/15 WP-2 -- is printed on the white strip sewn across the bottom of the bag.

      This feed was distributed November 23, 2015, through April 7, 2016, to retail stores in California, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it immediately and contact Manna Pro for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Manna Pro at (800) 690-9908 ext. 2, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM (CT).

      Kubota recalls utility vehicles

      The steering shaft can break and cause the operator to lose control of the vehicle

      Kubota Tractor Corporation of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 23,400 utility vehicles.

      The steering shaft can break and cause the operator to lose control of the vehicle, posing an injury hazard due to risk of collision.

      The company has received nine reports of shafts breaking, including one in which a consumer lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barbed wire fence, resulting in a cut on the arm.

      This recall involves model year 2013, 2014 and 2015 Kubota RTV400 and RTV500 series gas-powered utility vehicles. Recalled utility vehicles come in orange and camouflage and have serial numbers ranging from 10001 to 22042 for the RTV400 and 25083 to 40991 for the RTV500.

      The model is on the side of the unit and on the data plate on the back of the cab, between the cab and the bed. The serial number is also on the data plate.

      The vehicles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from 2010, to 2015, for between $21,000 and $22,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for a free inspection and free repair.

      Consumers may contact Kubota at 800-752-0290 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.kubota.com and click on More, then Safety, then Safety Notices for more information. Kubota is contacting known customers directly.

      Let's Talk Health recalls Energizer Drink Mix

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens not listed on the label

      Let's Talk Health, Inc., is recalling its 15-packet jars of "Energizer Drink Mix," Agua Vitae Liquid Multi-Vitamin, Agua Vitae Kids Liquid Multi-Vitamin and Tox-Elim.

      The products contain milk and soy, allergens from Whey Protein not listed on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders are being recalled:

      Energizer Drink Mix Citrus0.3 oz PacketsLot #14593 & #15431
      UPC #91131180631
      Energizer Drink Mix Strawberry/Banana0.3 oz PacketsLot #14592 & #15411
      UPC #91131180624
      Energizer Drink Mix Pomegranate0.3 oz. PacketsLot #14594 & #15432
      UPC 91131180525
      Agua Vitae Multi-Vitamin Liquid32 oz. White BottleLot #15193
      UPC #91131181096
      Agua Vitae Kids Multi-Vitamin Liquid16 oz. White BottleLot #15193
      UPC #91131180280
      Tox Elim Liquid32 oz. White BottleLot #15425
      UPC #91131181119

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-950-2190 Monday - Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (PST).

      Golden Gourmet Veggie Chips recalled

      The product contains milk, an allergen not listed on the label

      Bickel’s Snack Foods is recalling 2,010 bags of Golden Gourmet Veggie Chips.

      The chips are coated in ranch seasoning made with milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

      The company says it is unaware of any illnesses associated with the product to date

      The following product, distributed in clear wrap bags, is being recalled:

      • GOLDEN GOURMET Veggie Chips, NET WT. 12 OZ (340g), with bag code: 26SEP16 Z4D1 and 26SEP16 Z5D1.

      The recalled product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers with milk allergies who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but throw it away.

      Consumers seeking a refund or with questions may contact the company at 717-900-1520 and ask for Consumer Affairs Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (EST).

      Hobby Lobby recalls infant pacifier holders

      The fin of the whale and the head of the octopus can detach from the pacifier holder

      Hobby Lobby Stores of Oklahoma City, Okla., is recalling about 12,900 pacifier holders.

      The fin of the whale and the head of the octopus can detach from the pacifier holder, posing a choking hazard.

      The company has received one report of the whale fin detaching from the pacifier holder. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Little Wishes Summer Plush Pacifier Holder, including the Blue Whale, item number 5202601, and the Pink Octopus, item number 5725213.

      The pacifier holders are made of a plush fabric, stuffed with fiber, measure approximately 4.5 inches by 2 inches and have a 10-inch ribbon attached to the body. The item number is printed on the top left corner of the product hang tag. “Hobby Lobby 9123069” is printed on the front and back of the sewn-in label.

      The pacifier holders, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Hobby Lobby Stores nationwide from January 2016, through April 2016, for about $5.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifier holders and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund or store credit.

      Consumers may contact Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page for more information.  

