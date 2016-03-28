Write a review
Recalls in March 2016

    Club Car Precedent golf carts recalled

    The vehicles do not have a VIN certification label or DOT compliant windshield

    Hardkore Karts is recalling 34 model year 2009-2013 Club Car Precedent golf carts equipped with the street package, manufactured July 1, 2013, to November 1, 2016.

    The vehicles do not have a vehicle identification number (VIN), certification label or DOT compliant windshield. As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

    In the event of a crash, a non-compliant windshield may have an increased risk of occupant injury.

    What to do

    Hardkore Karts will notify owners, and provide a VIN, the correct certification label and install the correct windshield, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Hardkore Karts customer service at 1-877-796-5501.

    KTM recalls Husqvarna TR650 Terra and TR650 Strada motorcycles

    The motorcycles may unexpectedly stall

    KTM North America is recalling 1,015 model year 2013-2014 Husqvarna TR650 Terra and TR650 Strada motorcycles manufactured January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2013.

    The affected motorcycles may unexpectedly stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-440-985-3553.

    Evercraft jack stands recalled

    The jack stands may collapse during use

    International Specialty Services (ISS) is recalling 9,912 Evercraft jack stands, model 776-2000, manufactured June 1, 2015 to March 7, 2016 and sold by NAPA Auto Parts stores.

    During production, the welds may not have been properly located and, as a result, the jack stands may collapse during use.

    If the jack stand collapses, the vehicle could fall, increasing the risk of injury to the individual working underneath it or people around it.

    What to do

    ISS is working to identify customers who have purchased the product. NAPA stores will refund the full purchase price.

    The recall was expected to begin on March 25, 2016. Owners may contact ISS at 1-864-660-8307.

      Gerber Organic 2ND FOODS Pouches recalled

      A packaging defect may result in product spoilage

      Gerber Products Company is recalling specific Organic pouch products.

      A packaging defect may result in product spoilage during transport and handling.

      There have been three consumer reports of temporary gastrointestinal symptoms, however, Gerber says it has been unable to confirm that they are related to the products.

      Consumers may notice that, in some cases, the pouches are bloated and the products inside may have an off taste or odor.

      The recall affects four batches of Gerber Organic 2ND FOOD pouches:

      -- GERBER Organic 2ND FOODS Pouches –Pears, Carrots & Peas, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC 15000074319

      Best By dates/batch codes

      12JUL2016 51945335XX

      13JUL 2016 51955335XX

      -- GERBER Organic 2ND FOODS Pouches- Carrots, Apples and Mangoes, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC 15000074395

      Best By dates/batch codes

      13JUL2016 51955335XX

      14JUL2016 51965335XX

      The recalled products were distributed at retailers nationwide and through on-line stores.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products may contact the Gerber Parents Resource Center at 1-800-706-0556 anytime day or night for a replacement coupon.

      AA brand dried ginger slice products recalled

      The products may contain sulfites not listed on the label

      AA USA Trading of South River, N.J., is recalling ginger slice products packaged in 8-oz. plastic bags under the AA brand.

      The products may contain sulfites not listed on the label, which can trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

      No illnesses have been reported to date and no complaints have been received.

      The recalled products were sold in New York and New Jersey beginning in July 2014 in plastic bags printed in green and white with the letters "AA" and the "thumbs-up" symbol, labeled "Ginger Slice," with UPC code 6944155210065.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Mei Zhang at (732) 651-9948 Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm (EST).

      Winnebago Adventurers and Itasca Suncruisers recalled

      The bolts that attach the hitch to the frame were not properly torqued

      Winnebago Industries is recalling 31 model year 2015 Winnebago Adventurers manufactured January 16, 2016, to March 8, 2016, and 2015-2016 Itasca Suncruisers manufactured January 6, 2016, to March 8, 2016.

      The bolts that attach the hitch to the frame in the recalled vehicles were not properly torqued.

      Improper torquing of the hitch bolts could cause the hitch to detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and -- where necessary -- replace the hitch attachment bolts free of charge.

      Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-3535. Winnebago's number for this recall is 140.

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Hurricane and Windsport motor homes

      A heat build-up in a storage compartment could cause the compartment to melt

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 385 model year 2014-2016 Hurricane and Windsport motor homes manufactured January 30, 2013, to March 6, 2015.

      The vehicle exhaust in the recalled motor homes is located near a storage compartment where heat may build-up, causing the compartment to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a heat shield to prevent heat build-up in the storage compartment. The recall will begin in March 2016.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000112.

      Battery-Biz recalls Cyntur CTJSLI Lithium Ion Jumpstarters

      The jumpstarter may overheat and catch fire

      Battery-Biz is recalling 13,000 Cyntur CTJSLI Lithium Ion Jumpstarters manufactured December 24, 2014, to November 1, 2015.

      Due to faulty design of the cable assembly, the jumpstarter may overheat and catch fire.

      Over-cranking will cause the cable to melt and overheat, and catch fire.

      What to do

      Battery-Biz began notifying owners, and retailers on February 26, 2016. The manufacturer will provide a free replacement cable, with new safety features. The replacement cables will begin shipping after March 31, 2016.

      Owners may contact Cyntur customer service at 1-800-780-6552 or online at www.cyntur.com/recall.

      Freshology recalls chicken salad products

      The product contains egg, an allergen not listed on the label

      Freshology of Burbank, Calif., is recalling approximately 111 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products.

      The ranch salad dressing included with the product contains egg, an allergen, not listed on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following Southwest chicken salad items, produced on March 18, 2016, are being recalled:

      12 oz. plastic tray packages containing ready-to-eat “Freshology Southwest Chicken Salad” with an “EAT BY” date of 03/25/2016.

      The recalled products, which bear establishment number “P-51168” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to food service locations in California.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased these products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Dan Brigant at (310) 721-5211.

      H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare Chunk Light Tuna in Oil

      The product may have been undercooked due to an equipment malfunction

      H-E-B is recalling 224 cases (10,752 cans) of Hill Country Fare brand 5-oz. Chunk Light Tuna in Oil.

      The product may have been undercooked due to an equipment malfunction.

      There have been no reported illnesses to date.

      The following product is being recalled:

      Hill Country Fare Chunk Light Tuna in Oil

      UPC code: 0 4122065335 5

      Product lot code 6O9FZ SCEES

      Best By date (printed on the bottom of the can) is 2/9/19.

      The recalled product was sold at H-E-B Texas stores in single cans between February 24, 2016, and March 16, 2016.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

      Consumers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

      MFA Incorporated recalls rabbit feed pellets

      The product contains excessive amounts of sodium

      MFA Incorporated is recalling bagged and bulk MFA 16% and 17% rabbit feed distributed to MFA retail stores in southwest Missouri.

      Three lot numbers -- #214865, #216032 and #217178 -- tested for excess salt. Lot numbers appear on the feed tag which is attached to the bags.

      The company became aware of a potential problem with the feed after a consumer complaint of animal illness and deaths.

      In addition to the above lot numbers, the company is recalling lot #213802 of bagged MFA 16% rabbit pellets and MFA 17% rabbit pellets lots #213877, #216427 and #217549.

      MFA customers with rabbit pellets bearing any of the above numbers should return the feed to the store where it was purchased for credit or replacement.

      In addition, MFA is also recalling bulk rabbit feed delivered from Jan. 15 up to March 1. Lot numbers are 213207, 213898, 214890, 217243, 218665 and 218666.

      What to do

      Customers receiving bulk feed delivered from January 15 to March 1 should contact the MFA location at which they purchased the feed for credit or replacement.

      MFA customers with rabbit pellets bearing any of the above numbers should return the feed to the store where it was purchased for credit or replacement.

      Open Range recalls Mesa Ridge, Roamer and Light trailers

      The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating calculation on the label may be incorrect

      Open Range R.V. Company is recalling 1,956 model year 2012-2014 Mesa Ridge and Roamer trailers, and 2013-2014 Light trailers manufactured March 23, 2011, to March 20, 2014.

      The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating calculation on the label may be incorrect, which may result in the overloading of the vehicles.

      If the trailers are loaded based on the incorrect labels, they may be overloaded, resulting in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Open Range will notify owners and provide a label with the corrected weight information, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Highland customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Open Range's number for this recall is 9905283.

      Helmet City recalls model 100 motorcycle helmets

      The helmets may not be strong enough to protect a user's head

      Helmet City (HCI) is recalling 900 model 100 motorcycle helmets, sizes Medium and X-Large, both in Gloss Black, manufactured from December 1, 2013, through December 31, 2013.

      The helmets may not be strong enough to give adequate protection to a user's head in an impact. As such, they helmets fail to comply with the impact attenuation and penetration requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

      The wearer of the helmet may not be protected adequately in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of serious injury.

      What to do

      HCI will notify owners and provide a replacement model 100 helmet, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact HCI customer service at 1-888-550-3731. HCI's number for this recall is 100 XL/M (dec 2013).

      Z Gallerie recalls wall clocks

      The batteries inside the clock can overheat

      Z Gallerie of Gardenia, Calif., is recalling about 450 Golda wall clocks.

      The batteries inside the clock can overheat due to defective battery springs located at the bottom of the battery compartment, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The Golda wall clocks are round and measure 32 inches in diameter and four inches in depth. The front is made of glass and has a white background. “Invented in 1698” is printed on the front of the clocks.

      The numbers printed on the clock and clock hands are printed in a brown antiqued ink. The battery compartment on the back holds one AA battery and four D batteries. “Made in China” and “Made for Z Gallerie” are printed on a label on the back of the clocks.

      The clocks, manufactured in China, were sold at Z Gallerie stores nationwide and online at ZGallerie.com between July 2015, and January 2016, for about $400.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately remove the batteries from the clocks and contact Z Gallerie for a full refund and $50 Z Gallerie gift card.

      Consumers may contact Z Gallerie at 800-208-2765 anytime or online at www.zgallerie.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page.

      KYMCO recalls utility vehicles

      The throttle can fail to return to idle

      KYMCO USA of Spartanburg, S.C., is recalling about 1,700 utility vehicles.

      The throttle can fail to return to idle causing the rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

      The firm has received seven reports of the throttle failing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all model years 2015 and 2016 UXV 450i, UXV 450i LE and UXV 450i Turf models. Recalled utility vehicles come in the colors blue, camouflage, matte black, gold, green, red, blue and black.

      The model year 2015 recalled vehicles are those units with the last six numbers of the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) between 100101 and 190370. The model year 2016 recalled vehicles are those units with the last six numbers of the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) between 190371 and 260240.

      The VIN can be found on the frame behind the right front wheel. UXV is printed on each side of the rear cargo box and on the hood. KYMCO is printed on the side panels.

      The vehicles, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at authorized KYMCO dealers nationwide from June 2014, through November 2015, for between $8,000 and $8,700.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized

      Consumers may contact KYMCO toll-free at 888-235-3417 anytime, by email at info@kymcousa.com or online at www.kymcousa.com and click on Recall Information for more information.   

      Mercedes-Benz recalls C300s, C300 4Matics and C450 AMG 4Matics

      The sunroof glass may detach and fall from the vehicle

      Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is recalling 53 model year 2016 C300s manufactured December 11, 2015, to December 23, 2015; C300 4Matics manufactured December 12, 2015, to December 29, 2015; and C450 AMG 4Matics manufactured December 12, 2015, to December 22, 2015.

      The recalled vehicles may be equipped with a panoramic sunroof that may not be properly bonded, allowing the glass to detach and fall from the vehicle during operation.

      If the panoramic glass detaches during vehicle operation, it can increase the risk of injury or crash.

      What to do

      MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the bonding of the rear sunroof glass panel, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in late March 2016. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

      Liberty Hardware recalls decorative metal wall plates

      The decorative wall plates can dislodge from the backplate and short circuit the outlet

      Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corp., of Winston-Salem, N.C., is recalling about 374,000 wall plates

      The decorative wall plates can dislodge from the backplate and short circuit the outlet, posing a risk of electrical shock or fire.

      The firm has received two reports of short circuits when the decorative plate dislodged from the back plate and touched an energized, partially released plug. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled allen + roth Linden and Brainerd Ironton wall plates have two plates that are attached by hidden fasteners: (1) a backplate that screws into the wall like traditional wall plates, and (2) a decorative cover that snaps over the cover through use of spring clips.

      The recalled plates have a smooth, metallic finish and fit a variety of switch and outlet designs. The recalled decorative wall plates snap onto the backplate without the use of screws. Under the decorative plate, the backplate is stamped with the letters “LHMC.”

      The plates, manufactured in Vietnam and China, were sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores nationwide and and online at www.dlawlesshardware.com, www.flyingbulldogs.com, www.lowes.com and www.riverbend.builders from January 2013, through January 2016, for between $5 and $27.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plates, remove them and contact Liberty Hardware Manufacturing for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Liberty Hardware Manufacturing toll free at 844-811-4541 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.libertyhardware.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

