Recalls in October 2016

    Cornerstone motorhomes with possible steering issue recalled

    The power steering pump may have an occasional loss of output power

    Entegra Coach is recalling 56 model year 2017 Cornerstone motorhomes manufactured April 13, 2016, to August 25, 2016.

    The vehicles have a power steering pump that may have an occasional loss of output power resulting in reduced or intermittent loss of power steering assist.

    An intermittent loss of power steering assist could increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Entegra will notify owners, and Qualified Spartan Service Centers will replace the power steering pumps, free of charge. The recall is schedule to begin in October 2016.

    Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Entegra's number for this recall is 9903325.

    Back to Nature recalls four chocolate cookie products

    The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Back to Nature Foods is recalling four (4) chocolate cookie products containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    The following products are being recalled:  

    Back to Nature ProductsUPCBest By Date
    Chocolate Delight Granola 
    11oz    		19898-0120112/25/16 - 7/27/17
    Dark Chocolate Coconut Granola 
    11oz    		19898-012255/9/17 - 8/14/17
    Chocolate Chunk Cookies 
    9.5oz    		19898-011005/8/17 – 5/12/17
    Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies 
    6 x 1.25oz    		19898-01114 (Tray)
    19898-01115 (Pouch)    		5/1/17
    Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies 
    100 x 1.25oz    		19898-01148 (Case)
    19898-01115 (Pouch)    		5/1/17
    Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies
    9 x 2.5oz    		19898-01144 (Caddy)
    19898-01143 (Pouch)    		5/1/17

    Best by date codes can be found on the top of the bottom of the Granola packaging, the top of the Chocolate Chunk 9.5-oz. carton, and on the back of the Mini Chocolate Chunk Tray or individual package.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy to milk should destroy them or return them to the place of purchase for replacement or refund.

    Consumers with questions may call Back to Nature’s consumer relations center at 844-275-5845 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (ET), or by e-mail by visiting the Contact Us page at Back to Nature Foods for a replacement coupon.

    Jay Sport camping trailers recalled

    The inside walls of the tires may rub against the wheel wells

    Jayco, Inc. is recalling 81 model year 2017 Jay Sport camping trailers manufactured March 31, 2016, to September 30, 2016, and equipped with the Baja Option.

    The inside walls of the tires on the affected vehicles may rub against the wheel wells, possibly resulting in a tire blowout which could increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle and wheel wells and labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 18, 2016.

    Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901326.

      Stewart's Shops recalls Sportade Fruit Punch

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Stewart's Shops Corp. is recalling Stewart's Sportade Fruit Punch Isotonic Beverage that may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product is packaged in a 20-oz. plastic bottle, with UPC 0 82086 31006 8, and a black label with a red plastic cap. The expiration code date of DEC 02 can be found on the neck of the bottle.

      Approximately 1,600 units of the recalled product were distributed in upstate New York and Southern Vermont, and nearly 50% of them have been recovered.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to their local Stewart's Shop for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Stewart's consumer affairs department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:30 pm.

      Forest River recalls model year 2017 Flagstaff and Rockwood trailers

      Wires may contact the heating element, increasing the risk of a fire.

      Forest River is recalling five model year 2017 Flagstaff and Rockwood trailers equipped with two air conditioners.

      There is may be excess slack in the wiring harness used in the air conditioner that contains a heating element.

      If the wires are not tied back and properly secured away from the heating element, the wires may contact the heating element, melt and short, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit to constrain the wires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on December 5, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-5164. Forest River's number for this recall is 10-10062016-0254.

      Coachmen Galleria recreational vehicles recalled

      The vehicles have incorrect cargo capacity information

      Forest River is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Coachmen Galleria recreational vehicles, manufactured October 27, 2015, through August 31, 2016.

      The vehicles have an incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity federal placard indicating two seat-belted locations when the vehicle has up to five additional designated seating areas, causing the cargo capacity listed to be inaccurate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      The incorrect cargo capacity information may result in the vehicle being overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on December 5, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8628. Forest River's number for this recall is 225-10062016-0253.

      Crownplace Brands recalls kerosene lamp burners

      The burner can disconnect from the base, posing burn and fire hazards

      Crownplace Brands Ltd. is recalling about 514 kerosene lamp burners sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The lamp burner’s threads can disengage, allowing the burner to disconnect from the base, posing burn and fire hazards to the user.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      The recall involves Crownplace Brands’ Aladdin MAXbrite 500 kerosene lamp burners. The solid brass lamp burners measure about 4 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter. The burner thread is about 3.5 inches long.

      “Aladdin MAXbrite500” is printed on the burner knob. “Aladdin” and the patent number 3551086 are printed on the barrel of the burner. The UPC code is 675222125765.

      The lamps, manufactured in China, were sold in Canada from October 2015 to March 2016.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamp burners and call the company (800) 457-5267 between 9:00 am – 4:30 pm (EST), send an email to info@aladdinlamps.com or visit the firm's website for a replacement or refund.

      Michigan Turkey Producers recalls turkey breast products

      The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials

      Michigan Turkey Producers of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling approximately 54,011 pounds of turkey breast products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically an unidentified black material.

      There are no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

      The the following oven roasted turkey breast items (logs and sliced), produced on August 29, 2016 and September 16, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 12-lb. packages containing “MESON SANDWICHES, OVEN ROASTED SLICED TURKEY BREAST” with a use or freeze by date of 11/27/16, and a case code of “48598” on the left side of the label
      • 22-lb. logs containing “OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST WITH BROTH,” with a use or freeze by date of 11/27/16, and a case code of “48576” on the left side of the label
      • 22-lb. logs containing “OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST WITH BROTH,” with a use or freeze by date of 12/15/16, and a case code of “48576” on the left side of the label

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “P-20935A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to a distribution center in Florida and food services in Florida and Puerto Rico.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Deborah Hein at (616) 245-2221, ext. 237. 

      Chicharrones J&J recalls pork lard products

      The products contain milk, an allergen, and sodium nitrite, are not declared on the label

      Chicharrones J&J of Santa Ana, Calif., is recalling approximately 2,064 pounds of pork lard products.

      The products contain milk, an allergen, and sodium nitrite, are not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced from June 16, 2016, through Oct.12, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 1-lb, 2-lb and 3-lb plastic tubs of “Chicharrones J&J Rendered Animal Fat”

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 31638” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to various retail locations in California.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact George Velazquez at (714) 543-1310.

      St. Clair Foods recalls poultry products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      St. Clair Foods of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling approximately 26,800 pounds of chicken and dumplings.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of injury, illness, or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The the following chicken and dumpling items, produced on from September 13 – October 6, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 5-lb. Plastic sealed packages containing “ST. CLAIR FOODS CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS” bearing package codes 16257, 16264, and 16280.
      • 2-lb. Plastic sealed packages containing “ST. CLAIR FOODS CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS” bearing package codes 16257, 16264, and 16280.
      • 5-lb. Plastic sealed packages containing “RON’S HOMESTYLE FOODS CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS” bearing package codes 16280, 16272, 16264, and 16257.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST-6568” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to food service warehouses and distributed for institutional use in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Monica Wood ruff at (901) 322-7301. 

      Keystone recalls Dutchmen Coleman recreational trailers

      Wiring in the power center may be loose and some may be frayed

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 84 model year 2017 Dutchmen Coleman recreational trailers, models 1805RB, 3025RE, 2305QB, 3015BH, 262BH and 2605RL, manufactured September 15, 2016, to September 27, 2016.

      Wiring in the power center may be loose and some may be frayed, possibly increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the wiring in the power center, correcting it as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on October 17, 2016.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-574-535-2100. Keystone's number for this recall is 16-266.

      Cabela’s recalls food dehydrators

      Defective wiring can cause a build-up of heat

      Cabela’s Inc., of Sidney, Neb., is recalling about 3,000 food dehydrators.

      Defective wiring can cause a build-up of heat, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received nine reports of the product malfunctioning due to defective wiring. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Cabela’s commercial grade 80-liter and 160-liter food dehydrators. The stainless steel dehydrators have moel numbers 541549 on the 80 liter, and 541650 on the 160 liters. Model numbers are located on the back panel of the dehydrator.

      The dehydrators, manufactured in China, were sold at Cabela’s stores nationwide and online at Cabelas.com from August 2016, through September 2016, for about $300 for the 80-liter model and $415 for the 160-liter model.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dehydrators and contact Cabela’s to receive a replacement product or a refund.

      Consumers may contact Cabela’s at 800-237-4444 anytime, or online at www.cabelas.com for more information.

      Brownwood Farms recalls fruit preserves and fruit butter products

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Brownwood Farms is recalling approximately 260,000 units of fruit preserves and fruit butter products containing milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, distributed across the U. S. through distributors, retailers and on-line sales from the Brownwood Farms website, are being recalled:

      • AMERICA’S ORIGINAL CHERRY BUTTER 12 oz. – UPC 018303-005011- with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • AMERICA’S ORIGINAL CHERRY BUTTER 22oz. – UPC 018303-005301- with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • AMERICA’S ORIGINAL CHERRY BUTTER – 1 Gallon - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • CHERRY RASPBERRY PRESERVES 12 oz. – UPC 018303-005035 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • CHERRY RASPBERRY PRESERVES – 1 Gallon - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • MICHIGAN CHERRY PRESERVES 12 oz. – UPC 018303-005028 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • MICHIGAN CHERRY PRESERVES – 1 Gallon - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • PEAR AND CINNAMON PRESERVES 10 oz. – UPC 018303-005172 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • PEAR AND CINNAMON PRESERVES - 1 Gallon - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • STRAWBERRY PRESERVES 12 oz. – UPC 018303-005059 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • STRAWBERRY PRESERVES - 1 Gallon - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • JALAPENO CHERRY BUTTER – 12 oz. – UPC 018303 – 005134 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • JALAPENO CHERRY BUTTER – 20 oz. – UPC 018303 – 005325 - with best by dates before 09/28/2018
      • JALAPENO CHERRY BUTTER – 1 Gallon – with best by dates before 09/28/2018

      “Best by” dates are indicated on labels affixed to the bottom of all affected products. The recalled products are packaged in glass containers with metal lids.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to their retailer for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday at 1-888-772-9444 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (_T) or by email at recall@brownwoodfarms.com.

      Grand Design recalls Reflection recreational trailers

      The vehicles have an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating

      Grand Design RV is recalling 480 model year 2015-2017 Reflection recreational trailers, model 357BHS and 367BHS, manufactured November 12, 2014, to September 22, 2016.

      The vehicles have an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) on the Federal Certification Label, stating a GAWR of 7,000 lbs when the actual GAWR is 6,400 lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

      If the operator loads the vehicle to the GAWR on the label, it can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected Federal Certification Label, free of charge. Owners will also have the option to replace the Certification Label themselves, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 24, 2016.

      Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design's number for this recall is 910007.

      Target recalls Halloween LED gel clings

      The gel clings can pose a choking hazard to children.

      Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling about 127,000 LED gel clings.

      The gel clings can separate and expose the inner decal and LED/button battery compartment, posing choking and button battery ingestion hazards to children.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves six different Halloween-themed LED gel clings listed below that come with two non-replaceable button cell batteries. The gel clings are for window use only and light up with a blinking light when you push on them.

      The six different gel cling designs are a green skeleton, pink skeleton, purple spider, black cat, orange pumpkin, and black bat. Model number 234-25-0904 is printed on the gel cling’s packaging.

      Product

      Model Number

      Color/Description

      Size

      LED Gel Cling

      234-25-0904

      Green Skeleton

      3”(L) x 2”(W) x .5”(H)

      Pink Skeleton

      3”(L) x 2”(W) x .5”(H)

      Purple Spider

      2”(L) x 4”(W) x .5”(H)

      Purple and Black Cat

      2”(L) x 2.75”(W) x .5”(H)

      Orange and Black Pumpkin

      2.75”(L) x 2.5(W) x .5”(H)

      Green and Black Bat

      2” (L) x 4”(W) x .5”(H)

      The gel clings, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from August 2016, through September 2016, for about $1.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately remove the recalled gel clings from areas with children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Sunday, online at www.Target.com and click on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” on the product recalls page for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.

      Yoma Myanmar Tea Salad Snack recalled

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Yoma Myanmar Tea Co. of Allston, Mass., is recalling Yoma Myanmar brand “Tea Salad Snack” in regular and spicy.

      The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 7-oz., clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of 6/15/2018 stamped on the bottom, was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 617-412-6799.

      McCormick recalls club size Original Taco Seasoning Mix

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      McCormick & Company is recalling its Club Size McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label. A number of dairy free Original Taco Seasoning Mix 24-oz. bottles were incorrectly filled with Original Taco Seasoning containing whey.

      There has been one notice to date of an allergic reaction related to the recalled product.

      The following product is being recalled:

      NAME OF PRODUCT AND PACK SIZE: Original Taco Seasoning Mix 24 oz bottle
      CASE PACK: 12/case
      UPC NUMBER: 52100302461
      MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 930246 or 900272507
      SCC NUMBER ON SHIPPER: 52100302461 or 52100012476
      AFFECTED DATE CODE FOR FOLLOWING ITEM NUMBERS:
      932046 - BEST BY JUL 08 18 H through BEST BY SEPT 16 18 H
      900272507 - BEST BY JUN 27 18 H through BEST BY SEPT 16 18 H
      STATES SHIPPED TO: Nationwide

      What to do

      Customers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. They should, instead, dispose of it.

      Consumers may contact McCormick consumer affairs at 1-800-632-5847, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM (ET) for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

      TUSA recalls diving computers

      The computer can malfunction and display an incorrect reading

      Tabata USA (TUSA) of Long Beach, Calif., is recalling about 175 diving computers.

      The computer can malfunction and display an incorrect reading to the diver, posing a drowning and injury hazard due to decompression sickness.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves TUSA DC Solar Link IQ1204 diving computers. The black or white and blue wrist-watch style diving computers have a digital screen.

      TUSA is printed on the front of the diving computer. The model number and serial number is printed on the back of the diving computer below “TUSA DC Solar Link.”

      Recalled diving computers have serial numbers 6TA0001 – 6TA2864.

      The computers, manufactured in Japan, were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide from March 2016, through June 2016, for about $750.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled diving computers and contact TUSA to receive a free replacement diving computer.

      Consumers may contact TUSA at 800-482-2282 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tusa.com/recall.pdf for more information.

      Newmar recalls Dutch Star motorhomes

      The brakes on a towed device may not deactivate properly

      Newmar Corporation is recalling seven model year 2015 Dutch Star motorhomes manufactured July 24, 2014, to September 10, 2014 and built on a Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XCM, XCR, or XCL motorhome chassis.

      In these vehicles with a heavier, adjustable, straight foot pedal, the brake activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate when the motorhome service brakes are released.

      If the brake activation signal to a towed device remains active, the brakes on a towed device may remain engaged depending on brake configuration of the trailer. As a result, the brakes would drag and possibly overheat potentially resulting in a fire. Additionally, following drivers may be confused by the motorhome's actions, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will modify the affected pedal assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 5, 2016.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V 654.

