Recalls in October 2016

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling about 127,000 LED gel clings.
The gel clings can separate and expose the inner decal and LED/button battery compartment, posing choking and button battery ingestion hazards to children.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
This recall involves six different Halloween-themed LED gel clings listed below that come with two non-replaceable button cell batteries. The gel clings are for window use only and light up with a blinking light when you push on them.
The six different gel cling designs are a green skeleton, pink skeleton, purple spider, black cat, orange pumpkin, and black bat. Model number 234-25-0904 is printed on the gel cling’s packaging.
Product
Model Number
Color/Description
Size
LED Gel Cling
234-25-0904
Green Skeleton
3”(L) x 2”(W) x .5”(H)
Pink Skeleton
3”(L) x 2”(W) x .5”(H)
Purple Spider
2”(L) x 4”(W) x .5”(H)
Purple and Black Cat
2”(L) x 2.75”(W) x .5”(H)
Orange and Black Pumpkin
2.75”(L) x 2.5(W) x .5”(H)
Green and Black Bat
2” (L) x 4”(W) x .5”(H)
The gel clings, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from August 2016, through September 2016, for about $1.
What to do
Consumers should immediately remove the recalled gel clings from areas with children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Sunday, online at www.Target.com and click on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” on the product recalls page for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.
