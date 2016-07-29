Recalls in July 2016

Newmar Corporation is recalling 742 model year 1998-2010 Dutch Star, 2008 Kountry Star, 2008-2009 All Star and Ventana, 2009-2010 Dutch Aire, 2014-2015 King Aire and 2015 Essex motorhomes, built on a Spartan Motors chassis.
The flexible exhaust tube may tear allowing hot exhaust to blow against other components or materials.
If hot exhaust gas contacts other components or materials, it can increase the risk of a fire.
What to do
Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan dealers will inspect the alignment of the tubes, correcting them and replacing any that are torn. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 29, 2016.
Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300 or Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-4277. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V 313.