Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2016

Recalls in July 2016

Browse by year

2016

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Newmar recalls motorhomes with exhaust issue

    The flexible exhaust tube may tear allowing hot exhaust to blow against other components or materials

    Newmar Corporation is recalling 742 model year 1998-2010 Dutch Star, 2008 Kountry Star, 2008-2009 All Star and Ventana, 2009-2010 Dutch Aire, 2014-2015 King Aire and 2015 Essex motorhomes, built on a Spartan Motors chassis.

    The flexible exhaust tube may tear allowing hot exhaust to blow against other components or materials.

    If hot exhaust gas contacts other components or materials, it can increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan dealers will inspect the alignment of the tubes, correcting them and replacing any that are torn. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 29, 2016.

    Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300 or Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-4277. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V 313.

    Newmar Corporation is recalling 742 model year 1998-2010 Dutch Star, 2008 Kountry Star, 2008-2009 All Star and Ventana, 2009-2010 Dutch Aire, 2014-2015 Kin...

    Thor Motor Coach recalls model year 2017 Outlaw motorhomes

    The vehicles are missing a warning label near the fuel fill station

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 49 model year 2017 Outlaw motorhomes manufactured January 15, 2016, to June 24, 2016.

    The affected vehicles are missing a warning label near the fuel fill station. This label warns operators not to smoke while in the presence of flammable vapors.

    An operator who smokes near the fuel fill station with flammable vapors present can increase the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install the warning label, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact TMC's Customer Service Department at 1-877-500-1020. TMC's number for this recall is RC000120.

    Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 49 model year 2017 Outlaw motorhomes manufactured January 15, 2016, to June 24, 2016. The affected vehicles are...

    Kia recalls model year 2016 Sorentos

    A component of the rear suspension may not be welded properly

    Kia Motors America is recalling 7,901 model year 2016 Sorentos.

    A component of the rear suspension may not be welded properly. The improper weld may break, affecting the rear suspension alignment, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Kia will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the welds at the rear suspension cross-member, replacing the rear cross-member assembly, as necessary, free of charge.

    The recall began July 27, 2016. Owners may contact Kia Customer Service Department at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC137.

    Kia Motors America is recalling 7,901 model year 2016 Sorentos. A component of the rear suspension may not be welded properly. The improper weld ma...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits recalled

      The products may contain traces of peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Kwik Trip, Inc. of La Crosse, Wis., is recalling Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits.

      The products may contain traces of peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No adverse reactions have been reported.

      • The Kitchen Cravings Strawberry Parfait comes in an 8.25 oz. Cup, with UPC CODE 3977918435.
      • The Kitchen Cravings Mixed Berry Parfait comes in an 8.25 oz. cup, with UPC CODE 3977918436.

      Both products were sold at Kwik Trip convenience stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa (Kwik Star) with a sell by date on or before 7/31/2016.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and are allergic to peanuts should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 608-781-8988 24 hours a day.

      Kwik Trip, Inc. of La Crosse, Wis., is recalling Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits. The products may contain traces of peanuts, ...

      Newmar recalls Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, London Aire and Essex motorhomes

      The engine brake may not activate as expected

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,243 model year 2014-2016 Dutch Star and Mountain Aire, and 2015-2016 London Aire and Essex motorhomes manufactured January 28, 2013, to December 14, 2015, and built on a Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) chassis.

      The throttle pedal position sensor on the affected vehicles may not return to zero, causing the engine brake to suddenly not activate as expected, reducing the vehicle's deceleration ability.

      A sudden loss of an engine brake without warning on a motorhome may lead to a reduced brake capacity, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will replace the throttle pedal, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 23, 2016.

      Owners may contact Newmar customer service department at 1-800-731-8300 or Daimler Trucks North America LLC at 1-800-547-0712, or by e-mail at DTNA.Warranty.Campaigns@Daimler.com. Newmar's number for this recall is 16V 321.

      Newmar Corporation is recalling 1,243 model year 2014-2016 Dutch Star and Mountain Aire, and 2015-2016 London Aire and Essex motorhomes manufactured Januar...

      Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles with clutch issue

      The clutch master cylinder may lose the ability to generate enough lift to disengage the clutch

      Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 27,232 model year 2016 Electric Glide Ultra Classic (FLHTCU), Electra Glide Ultra Classic Low (FLHTCUL), Ultra Limited Low (FLHTKL), Ultra Limited (FLHTK), CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE), Street Glide (FLHX), Street Glide Special (FLHXS), Road Glide Special (FLTRXS), Road Glide (FLTRX), Police Electra Glide (FLHTP), Road Glide Ultra (FLTRU), Fat Boy S (FLSTFBS), Softail Slim S (FLSS), and CVO Softail Pro Street Breakout (FXSE) motorcycles.

      The clutch master cylinder in the affected motorcycles may lose the ability to generate enough lift to disengage the clutch, especially if the motorcycle has been parked for an extended period of time.

      If the clutch cannot be fully disengaged when the engine is running and the motorcycle is in gear, the motorcycle may move unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Harley-Davidson will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the clutch master cylinder for the presence of gas in the fluid. If found, the dealer will flush the clutch system and rebuild the clutch master cylinder, free of charge. The recall began July 25, 2016.

      Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0169.

      Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling 27,232 model year 2016 Electric Glide Ultra Classic (FLHTCU), Electra Glide Ultra Classic Low (FLHTCUL), Ultra L...

      Forest River recalls model year 2014-2016 Charleston vehicles

      The engine brake may not activate as expected

      Forest River is recalling 138 model year 2014-2016 Charleston vehicles manufactured September 16, 2013, to December 10, 2015 and assembled on a Freightliner chassis built by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

      The throttle pedal position sensor on the vehicles may not return to zero, causing the engine brake to suddenly not activate as expected, reducing the vehicle's deceleration ability.

      A sudden loss of an engine brake without warning on a motorhome may lead to a reduced brake capacity, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America dealers will replace the pedal, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 19, 2016.

      Owners may contact Daimler Trucks Customer Service Department at 1-800-547-0712 or by E-mail at DTNA.Warranty.Campaigns@Daimler.com. Forest River's number for this recall is 40-06202016-0214.

      Forest River is recalling 138 model year 2014-2016 Charleston vehicles manufactured September 16, 2013, to December 10, 2015 and assembled on a Freightline...

      Peony Mark brand biscuits recalled

      The product contains milk and unallowed color Ponceau 4R (E124)

      Starway Incorporated of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Peony Mark brand biscuits that contain milk, an allergen, and unallowed color Ponceau 4R (E124), both of which are not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, imported from China, was distributed nationwide in uncoded and heat-sealed 6-oz. plastic bags.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-417-1788.

      Starway Incorporated of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Peony Mark brand biscuits that contain milk, an allergen, and unallowed color Ponceau 4R (E124), both ...

      Weis Markets recalls 30 bakery products

      Small metal fragments may be present in the sugar topping used on these products

      Weis Markets is recalling 30 bakery products including muffins, cookies, shortbread and baked bread items.

      Small metal fragments (2-9mm) may be present in the sugar topping used on these products. Foodborne foreign objects that are not hard and sharp and less than or equal to 7mm in length may cause minor injuries such as temporary reflexive choking and irritation of the gastrointestinal system.

      The company has received no reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products to date.

      The muffins are packaged in a plastic medium salad container. The loaf bread and cookies are packaged in a plastic hinged container, and the Irish soda bread is packaged in a plastic bag.

      The following products, distributed in Weis Markets’ stores, are being recalled:

      ProductUPCSell By Date
      GOURMET DOUBLE DUTCH MONSTER MUFFINS21008270040025/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET RAISIN BRAN MONSTER MUFFINS21008170040055/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET PISTACHIO FLAVORED MONSTER MUFFINS21008070040085/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET APPLE SPICE MONSTER MUFFINS21008670040005/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET CHOC CHIP MONSTER MUFFINS21008570040035/28/16 – 7/24/16
      MONSTER SIZE PINA COLADA MUFFINS21008370040095/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET PUMPKIN MONSTER MUFFINS21009170040045/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET CRANBERRY ORANGE MONSTER MUFFINS21009070040075/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GINGERBREAD MONSTER MUFFINS21008870040045/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET RED VELVET MONSTER MUFFINS21030070040075/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET CINNAMON CHIP MONSTER MUFFINS21009570040025/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET LEMON POPPY MONSTER MUFFINS21009270040015/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET BANANA NUT MONSTER MUFFINS21007270040035/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET BLUEBERRY MONSTER MUFFINS21007370040005/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET CORN MONSTER MUFFINS21007470040075/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET CHERRY ALMOND MONSTER MUFFINS21007970040025/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET BUTTER RUM MONSTER MUFFIN21007870040055/28/16 – 7/24/16
      GOURMET ORANGE PINEAPPLE MONSTER MUFFINS21007570040045/28/16 – 7/24/16
      TRIPLE BERRY LOAF BREAD21077360050075/28/16 – 7/26/16
      BANANA CHOC CHIP LOAF BREAD21223960050065/28/16 – 7/26/16
      BANANA WALNUT LOAF BREAD21221960050085/28/16 – 7/26/16
      APPLE CINNAMON LOAF BREAD21221060050055/28/16 – 7/26/16
      PEACH MELBA LOAF BREAD21225660050035/28/16 – 7/26/16
      BLUEBERRY LEMON LOAF BREAD21220960050095/28/16 – 7/26/16
      IRISH SODA BREAD21076200039975/28/16 – 7/24/16
      IRISH SODA SCONES21079800039965/28/16 – 7/24/16
      OLD FASHIONED SHORTCAKE21014770040085/28/16 – 7/24/16
      CHOCOLATE SUGAR COOKIES210453350044915/28/16 – 7/26/16
      SOUR CRÈME COOKIES W/CHOCOLATE CHIPS21009450044965/28/16 – 7/26/16
      SOUR CREAM COOKIES21007750044995/28/16 – 7/26/16

      The sell by date can be found at the bottom of the scale label affixed to the packaging.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the store where originally purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call Weis Markets customer service at 1-866-999-9347 between 8 AM and 4:30 PM on weekdays and 7 AM to 3:30 PM on weekends.

      Weis Markets is recalling 30 bakery products including muffins, cookies, shortbread and baked bread items. Small metal fragments (2-9mm) may be pre...

      Kawasaki recalls Z125 Pro motorcycles

      The shock absorbers may leak oil and lose their function

      Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is recalling 1,282 model year 2017 Kawasaki Z125 Pro motorcycles manufactured February 4, 2016 through June 7, 2016.

      The shock absorbers may leak oil and lose their function, possibly affect the motorcycle's handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shock absorbers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 26, 2016.

      Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki's number for this recall is MC16-04.

      Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is recalling 1,282 model year 2017 Kawasaki Z125 Pro motorcycles manufactured February 4, 2016 through June 7, 2016. ...

      Krispak recalls GFS Honey Roasted Peanuts

      The products may contain pecans, an allergen not declared on the label

      Krispak, Inc. of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling a small quantity of Honey Roasted Peanuts packed under the GFS label.

      The products may contain pecans, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product comes in a 38-oz. PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) plastic jar marked with lot number 176-16 stamped above the UPC code 093901252562 and GFS reorder number. It was sent to to Gordon Food Service distribution centers in Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Krispak at (616) 554-1377 Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (ET).

      Krispak, Inc. of Grand Rapids, Mich., is recalling a small quantity of Honey Roasted Peanuts packed under the GFS label. The products may contain p...

      Entegra recalls Aspire and Aspire TK motorhomes

      The vehicle could suffer sudden loss of an engine brake without warning

      Entegra Coach is recalling 30 model year 2015-2016 Aspire and Aspire TK motorhomes manufactured July 14, 2014, to January 15, 2016.

      The throttle pedal position sensor on the recalled vehicles may not return to zero, causing the engine brake to suddenly not activate as expected, reducing the vehicle's deceleration ability.

      A sudden loss of an engine brake without warning on a motorhome may lead to a reduced brake capacity potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), manufacturer of the motorhome chassis, has notified owners, and DTNA dealers will replace the throttle pedal, free of charge. The recall began on July 10, 2016.

      Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787 or Daimler Warranty Campaign Department at 1-800-547-0712 or email DTNA.Warranty.Campaigns@Daimler.com.

      Entegra Coach is recalling 30 model year 2015-2016 Aspire and Aspire TK motorhomes manufactured July 14, 2014, to January 15, 2016. The throttle pe...

      Model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes recalled

      The vehicle could suffer sudden loss of an engine brake without warning

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 487 model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes manufactured February 28, 2013, to August 31, 2015.

      The throttle pedal position sensor on the affected vehicles may not return to zero, causing the engine brake to suddenly, not activate as expected, reducing the vehicle's deceleration ability.

      A sudden loss of an engine brake without warning on a motorhome may lead to a reduced brake capacity, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), manufacturer of the motorhome chassis, will replace the throttle pedal, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020 or Daimler Warranty Campaign Department at 1-800-547-0712 and by email at DTNA.Warranty.Campaigns@Daimler.com. TMC's number for this recall is RC000119.

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 487 model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes manufactured February 28, 2013, to August 31, 2015. The throttle pe...

      Yamaha recalls motorcycles with clutch and oil pump issues

      The transmission may be unable to shift properly and the engine may seize up

      Yamaha Motor Corporation is recalling 11,280 model year 2015-2016 YZF-R3 F/G motorcycles manufactured January 1, 2015, to April 15, 2016.

      The vehicles in question have two issues:

      In the first, the clutch pressure plate bearing may break due to an insufficient load rating, causing the clutch to not disengage and preventing the transmission from shifting properly.

      If the clutch cannot be disengaged, the rider may not be easily able to stop the motorcycle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha has notified owners, and dealers will replace the clutch pressure plate bearing, free of charge. The recall began July 11, 2016.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990105.

      Oil pump issue

      In the second, the oil pump may not regulate the vehicles' oil pressure properly. As a result, the oil pump drive gear may fail and cause the engine to seize from lack of oil supply. As a result, the rear wheel may lock up suddenly, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Yamaha has notified owners, and dealers will replace the oil pump, free of charge. The recall began July 5, 2016.

      Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990105.

      Yamaha Motor Corporation is recalling 11,280 model year 2015-2016 YZF-R3 F/G motorcycles manufactured January 1, 2015, to April 15, 2016. The vehic...

      Faribault Foods recalls No-Salt-Added Black Beans

      The product may be adulterated with plastic and/or metal pieces

      Faribault Foods of Faribault, Minn., is recalling No-Salt-Added Black Beans distributed under the following labels:

      • Hyvee No-Salt-Added Black Beans
      • La Preferida Low Sodium Black Beans (Frijoles Negros Bajo En Sodio)
      • Our Family No-Salt-Added Black Beans
      • Sprouts No-Salt-Added Black Beans
      • Mrs. Grimes No-Salt-Added Black Beans
      • Kuner’s No-Salt-Added Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)
      • HEB Black No-Salt-Added Beans (Frijol Negro Sin Sal)

      The product may be adulterated with plastic and/or metal pieces.

      No injuries have been reported.

      The recall is limited to the production code of 15-oz., items manufactured with can code “Best By 04 APR 2019 258F2 095 16 XXXX” in Faribault, Minn. The production code is located on the bottom of the can.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-201-6440, Monday – Friday from 8am – 5pm (CST) or by email at k.sevcik@faribaultfoods.com.

      Faribault Foods of Faribault, Minn., is recalling No-Salt-Added Black Beans distributed under the following labels: Hyvee No-Salt-Added Black Beans...

      Forest River recalls model year 2013-2016 XLR toyhaulers

      The chassis axle may shift, resulting in a loss of vehicle control

      Forest River is recalling 2,224 model year 2013-2016 XLR toyhaulers manufactured August 28, 2012, to November 5, 2015.

      The vehicles may have an axle equalizer knurled bolt (axle shackle locating bolt) that may not be properly seated in the chassis axle hanger.

      If the equalizer knurled bolt is not installed properly, it may not secure the axle properly, allowing it to shift and result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace any equalizer knurled bolts and nuts that were improperly installed, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0431. Forest River's number for this recall is 45-06102016-0208.

      Forest River is recalling 2,224 model year 2013-2016 XLR toyhaulers manufactured August 28, 2012, to November 5, 2015. The vehicles may have an axl...

      Theo Chocolate recalls Salted Almond 70% Dark Chocolate bars

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Theo Chocolate of Seattle, Wash., is recalling Salted Almond 70% Dark Chocolate bars may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, lot 3037431 and the expiration date 05/2017 found on the back side of the bar, is wrapped in a white paper envelope, weighs 3-oz., with the UPC 8 74492 00170 4.

      It was distributed to retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Florida, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Theo Chocolate at 1-206-632-5100 x1001 from 8:30am until 5:30pm (PST) Monday-Friday.

      Theo Chocolate of Seattle, Wash., is recalling Salted Almond 70% Dark Chocolate bars may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label. No il...

      Mitsubishi recalls Lancers and Outlanders

      The vehicles could suffer a loss of steering control

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 174,382 model year 2002-2007 Lancers, 2004 Lancer Wagons, 2003-2006 Lancer Evolutions, 2003-2006 Outlanders and 2007-2013 Outlander V-6 vehicles originally sold in, or ever registered in, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

      The vehicles' front lower control arms may detach due to the front cross member corroding from salt water exposure such as from road salt use.

      A detached front control arm can result in the loss of control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front cross members. Depending on the level of existing corrosion, either a sealing/anti-corrosion agent will be applied or the front cross member will be replaced with a new one that has a sealing/anti-corrosion agent applied to it. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-16-003.

      Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 174,382 model year 2002-2007 Lancers, 2004 Lancer Wagons, 2003-2006 Lancer Evolutions, 2003-2006 Outlan...

      Tippin’s Gourmet Pies updates Key Lime Pie recall

      The product may contain peanut residue, an allergen not declared on the label

      Tippin’s Gourmet Pies is updating its earlier recall of Key Lime Pies that may contain peanut residue, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The company says it has received no notice of related illness or allergic reactions involving this product to date.

      The update removes four lot numbers from the list of products recalled, and adds one.

      The following lot numbers are being recalled:

      BRAND / PRODUCT NAMESIZEUPCLOT NUMBER
      Tippin’s Key Lime Pie8 inch68081605005704-26-16 
      04-27-16 
      05-03-16 
      05-04-16 
      05-17-16 
      05-31-16

      The recalled product was sold to distributors throughout Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Illinois.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy concern should return the product to the store where purchased for a full refund, or discard it.

      Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the company's 24 hour toll-free hotline by calling 1-800-435-3382 (calls received Monday through Friday will be followed the next business day) or online at http://tippins.net.

      Tippin’s Gourmet Pies is updating its earlier recall of Key Lime Pies that may contain peanut residue, an allergen not declared on the label.   The c...

      Haring Catfish recalls Siluriformes fish products

      The products may be adulterated with gentian (crystal) violet

      Haring Catfish of Wisner, La., is recalling approximately 21,521pounds of siluriformes fish (catfish) products.

      The products may be adulterated with gentian (crystal) violet.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, injury, or illness due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced on June 28 and 29, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 11-lb. Cardboard boxes of ice packed “catfish” tails in plastic wrapping identified as HARING CATFISH and having Lot Code 2140 printed on the label.
      • 15-lb. Cardboard boxes of IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) “catfish” steaks, filets, irregular filets, whole fish, strips and nuggets in plastic wrapping identified as HARING CATFISH and having Lot Code 2140 printed on the label.
      • 30-lb. Cardboard boxes of ice packed “catfish” steaks, filets, irregular filets, whole fish, strips, nuggets, and gutted fish in plastic wrapping identified as HARING CATFISH and having Lot Code 2140 printed on the label.

      The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 51217” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations and hotels, restaurants, and institutions in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased these products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Dottie Walker, at (318) 724-6133 ext. 119.

      Haring Catfish of Wisner, La., is recalling approximately 21,521pounds of siluriformes fish (catfish) products. The products may be adulterated wit...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.