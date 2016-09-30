Write a review
Recalls in September 2016

    Pleasant Valley recalls T@B travel trailers

    A rubber gas hose in the refrigerator compartment can rub against the refrigerator fins

    Pleasant Valley Teardrop Trailers is recalling 954 model year 2016-2017 T@B travel trailers manufactured October 1, 2015, through August 31, 2016 and equipped with a 3-way refrigerator.

    The vehicles have a rubber gas hose in the refrigerator compartment that can rub against the refrigerator fins, causing the hose to wear and possibly leak propane, increasing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Pleasant Valley will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, secure and replace the damaged gas hoses, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Pleasant Valley customer service at 1-330-852-4811.

    Winnebago recalls Winnebago Journey and Forza, Itasca Solei and Meridian motor homes

    The sway bar may detach from the axle, affecting handling

    Winnebago Industries is recalling 91 model year 2016 Winnebago Journey and Forza, and 2016 Itasca Solei and Meridian motor homes manufactured May 7, 2015, to March 25, 2016.

    The vehicles' front sway bar mounting brackets may not fit properly on the axle causing the mounting bolts to bend or loosen.

    If the sway bar bolts loosen, the sway bar may detach from the axle, affecting the handling and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Winnebago owners will be notified by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and DTNSA will modify the sway bar mounting, free of charge.

    The recall began on June 7, 2016. Owners may contact DTNA at 1-800-547-0712.

    Forest River recalls Surveyor recreational trailers

    The tires and rims may not match the information listed on the federal placard

    Forest River is recalling 39 model year 2017 Surveyor recreational trailers, model SVT226RLDS, manufactured October 9, 2015, to March 16, 2016.

    The vehicles may be equipped with tires and rims that do not match the information listed on the federal placard. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

    The operator may over-inflate the tires based on the information printed on the federal placard, possibly resulting in sudden tire failure, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners will provide them with a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on November 7, 2016.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119 extension 205. Forest River's number for this recall is 37-09082016-0242.

      SmartPool recalls pool alarms

      The ON/OFF activation switch on the pool alarm is reversed

      SmartPool LLC of Lakewood, N.J., is recalling about 1,600 PE12 PoolEye pool alarms.

      The ON/OFF activation switch on the pool alarm is reversed, which can cause the alarm to fail to alert consumers if a child enters the water.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes the PE12 PoolEye submersible swimming pool alarms for above-ground pools. The submersible gray pool alarm consists of two attached components, a sensor tube with a float switch that is submerged under water and an audible sensor that is fixed to the outside of the pool.

      The siren has an ON/OFF activation switch. PoolEye is printed on the front of the siren. PE12 is printed on the manual and UPC code 628208165125 is printed on the product’s packaging.

      The alarms, manufactured in Hong Kong, were sold at Family Leisure, Pool and Spa Depot and other authorized dealers and online at Amazon, Doheny Enterprise, Target, Walmart and other websites from June 2016, through July 2016, for between $70 and $80. The alarms were also provided at no cost as part of a pool

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately contact SmartPool for a free replacement alarm.

      Consumers may contact SmartPool toll-free at 888-560-7665 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@smartpool.com, or online at www.smartpool.com and click on PE12 Recall link on the homepage for more information.

      Wattie’s canned spaghetti with sausage recalled

      The product was not presented at the U.S. point of entry for inspection

      Kiwi Care Package Company of South Tahoe, Calif., is recalling approximately 90 pounds of Wattie’s canned spaghetti with sausage.

      The product was not presented at the U.S. point of entry for inspection. Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

      Additionally, it was determined that the product was not produced by an establishment in New Zealand eligible to export to the U.S.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following product is being recalled:

      • 137 cans weighing 300 grams each labeled “Wattie’s Spaghetti with Sausages ‘100% Lamb & BEEF.’”
      • The recalled products, bearing New Zealand establishment number “PH233,” was sold through the internet.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased these products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Katie Joll by email at info@kiwicarepackage.com.

      Jayco recalls Octane Super Lite travel trailers

      Labels on the vehicles have incorrect tire load range and tire pressure information

      Jayco is recalling 30 model year 2017 Octane Super Lite travel trailers manufactured June 22, 2016, to June 23, 2016.

      The labels on the vehicles have incorrect tire load range and tire pressure information. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      Incorrect tire pressure information may result in the tires being over inflated, which can cause their sudden failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Jayco has notified owners and provided them with a new label with the correct tire information, free of charge. The recall began on September 23, 2016.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901320.

      Waymouth Farms recalls Good Sense Cranberries ‘N More

      The product contains pecans, walnuts, wheat, milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Waymouth Farms is recalling of Good Sense Cranberries ‘N More containing pecans, walnuts, wheat, milk and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      The following product is being recalled:

      • Good Sense Cranberries ‘N More, 6-oz (170g), Freshest if Used by Date: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm August 16, 2017

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

      Allegro motorhomes recalled

      The tow hitch may have an incorrect weight capacity sticker

      Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 1,658 model year 2015-2017 Allegro motorhomes manufactured April 1, 2015, to September 16, 2016.

      The vehicles have a tow hitch with a weight capacity sticker that may indicate an incorrect weight capacity.

      If the hitch is loaded to the weight on sticker, the hitch may fail and the towed vehicle can separate from the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Tiffin will notify owners, and send them a corrected label to replace the incorrect label, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin's number for this recall is TIF-104.

      GTHI recalls ice tools

      The head of the ice tool can detach from the shaft

      Great Trango Holdings, Inc. (GTHI) of Louisville, Colo., is recalling about 220 Trango Raptor ice tools.

      The head of the ice tool can detach from the shaft, posing a fall hazard to climbers.

      The firm has received two reports of the head of the ice tool detaching from the shaft. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Trango Raptor ice tools used for mountain climbing. The ice tools have a blue and black shaft, measure approximately 19 inches tall and weigh about 1.4 lbs. They have an ice pick at the end of a curved shaft and rubber handle. The words “raptor” and “TRANGO” are written in white letters on the handle of the shaft.

      The ice tools, manufactured in Korea, were sold at authorized GTHI dealers and outdoor specialty stores nationwide and online at www.trango.com from October 2015, through February 2016, for about $175.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice tools and contact GTHI for a full refund or replacement. Owners of the recalled tools have been contacted directly.

      Consumers may contact GTHI at 800-860-3653 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at raptorrecall@trango.com or online at www.trango.com and click on Product Alerts for more information.

      RFG Canada recalls meat and poultry pizza products

      The imported products were not inspected prior to U.S. entry

      RFG Canada of Toronto, Ontario, is recalling approximately 1,250 pounds of meat and poultry pizza products imported from Canada.

      The products were not presented to the U.S government for re-inspection upon entry to the U.S. Without a full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following items, produced in Canada on March 3 and August 17, 2016, and imported to the United States on/around Sept. 13, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 30.3 oz. packages of “WEIS Self-Rising Pizza; Chicken Bacon Ranch” containing the UPC code 041497028337 and Canada Establishment 411 and best by date MAY 16 2017.
      • 20.2 oz. packages of “WEIS Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza 3 Pack” containing the UPC code 041497026524 and Canada Establishment 411 and best by date DEC 01 2016.

      The recalled products bear establishment number “Canada Est. 411” and were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw then away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Joe Ricci at (416) 798-9900 ext. 221.

      Honda recalls Grom 125 and NSS300 & NSS300A motorcycles

      The fuel pump impeller may seize, causing a stall

      American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 17,643 model year 2014-2015 Grom 125 motorcycles manufactured June 12, 2013, to September 8, 2015, and 2014-2015 NSS300 & NSS300A motorcycles manufactured June 18, 2013 to March 19, 2015.

      The resin bracket inside the fuel pump may swell and cause the pump impeller to seize, resulting in a stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump assembly with one that uses a metal bracket internally, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are KC3 and KC4.

      Speedy Foods recalls chicken spring rolls

      The product contains eggs, an allergen not declared on the label

      Speedy Foods of Commerce City, Colo., is recalling approximately 920 pounds of chicken spring roll products.

      The products contain eggs, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products

      The following items, produced on March 10, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 75-oz. BROWN BOX packages containing 180 pieces of “WHOLE FRESH FOODS SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS” with a package code of 3-10-16 and a case code of 16151 on the upper right hand side of the case.
      • 75-oz. BROWN BOX packages containing 180 pieces of “WHOLE FRESH FOODS SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS” with a package code of 08-08-2016 and a case code of 16151 on the upper right hand side of the case.

      The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-7195” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to distributors in Colorado and Oklahoma.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Brandon Barnes at (303) 287-2856.

      Mei Shun Noodle recalls rice noodles

      The product may contain dried, salted shrimp and soy, allergens not declared on the label

      Mei Shun Noodle of Chicago, Ill., is recalling6毛FIVE branded Rice Noodles.

      The product may contain dried, salted shrimp and soy, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled "Rice Noodles" were distributed in Chicago area retail stores only.

      The freshly produced noodles come in a 12-oz. Styrofoam package marked with the label “6毛FIVE Rice Noodles” on the top and was distributed in Chicago area retail stores August 16 – 17, 2016.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-312-842-6500 Monday through Friday 9AM-5PM (CST).

      Ferrara Candy recalls Brach's Almond Supremes

      The product contains peanuts and wheat, allergens not declared on the label

      Ferrara Candy Company is recalling Brach’s® 5-oz. Almond Supremes with a best by date of 4/22/2017.

      The product contains peanuts and wheat, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

      The following product is being recalled:

      Item
      Description
      Item UPC
      Code Date:
      39733
      Brach’s® Almond Supremes, 5oz
      11300 39733
      6G23CC33102

      The recalled product was sold in retail stores in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who have purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-323-1768 Monday through Friday. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT).

      Krishna Food recalls Bikaji Chowpati Bhelpuri

      Tests found some of the product contaminated with Salmonella

      Krishna Food Corp of Neshanic Station, New Jersey is recalling 16 cartons of BIKAJI Chowpati BHELPURI because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system.

      Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

      The recalled units are from Batch no 2016 F97 Best Before June 2017 and were distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through retail stores. The product is packed within a pouch pack.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      Recent tests conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration show this product to be contaminated with Salmonella. Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to destroy it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-917-478-3225 Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 6:00 pm, ET.

      Blue Bell recalls chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

      The ice cream may be contaminated with Listeria, which is potentially deadly

      Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling select products produced in its Sylacauga, Alabama plant because they were made with a chocolate chip cookie dough ingredient, supplied by a third party supplier Aspen Hills, Inc., that may potentially contain Listeria monocytogenes.

      The recall comes more than a year after Blue Bell products were linked to 10 Listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas. 

      Consumers should not eat the recalled products and are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

      Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. 

      This recall covers the following products:

      The products can be identified by the code date found on the bottom of the carton.  The products produced with the chocolate chip cookie dough pieces were distributed in the following ten states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. 

      No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said.

      For more information, consumers with questions may call 979-836-7977, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST.

      Denon HEOS 1 battery packs recalled

      The battery can overheat and cause a fire

      Denon is recalling abut 3,400 HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs designed for use with its wireless speakers because the battery can overheat, causing a fire and burn hazards.

      This recall involves Denon’s HEOS 1 Go Pack lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs for wireless speakers. Only HEOS 1 Go Packs with a 10-character alpha-numeric serial number beginning with 5 or 601G91 and ending with 3517 through 4004 are included in the recall; the battery packs are black or white, hexagon-shaped, and have four blue LED lights and a power button. HEOS, the model, and serial numbers are printed on the bottom. Only the speaker battery is being recalled.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact Denon for a free replacement battery pack, including shipping.

      The units were sold at Best Buy (Magnolia), Brookstone, and online at BestBuy.com and Amazon.com from May 2015 through June 2016 for about $100.

      Consumers can contact Denon toll-free at 844 -759-1987 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at https://usa.denon.com. Just click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

      The recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

      Lenny Lamb infant carriers recalled

      Missing stitching could cause the infant to fall

      Lenny Lamb is recalling about 900 Buckle Onbu infant carriers because some internal stitching is missing that could cause the infant to fall.

      The carrier is designed to strap the baby against the caregiver’s body at the hip. It is intended for children who can already sit unassisted. It is most commonly used for back carry.

      The woven, 100% cotton carrier was sold in 83 different styles and in one standard size. It has an interior panel to adjust the width, padded shoulder straps and an adjustable hood. A label with the manufacture date between 05.2016 and 06.2016 is located on the back side of the shoulder area of the carrier.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carrier and contact Lenny Lamb to receive a full refund or a free replacement carrier.

      The carriers were sold online at 5 Minute Recess, Ashley Hesch Bibetts, Lenny Lamb, Savanna Brown, and other online retailers from May 2016 through June 2016 for about $90.

      They were made in Poland. The recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. A similar recall is being conducted in Canada.

      Consumers can contact Lenny Lamb toll-free at 877-487-1416 from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET Monday through Friday; via email service@lennylamb.com, or online at https://us.lennylamb.com/ and click on Recalls for more information.

      Land Rover recalls Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque vehicles

      The transmission may unexpectedly shift to neutral

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 22,657 model year 2015 Discovery Sport manufactured September 17, 2014 through November 3, 2014 and 2014-2015 Range Rover Evoque vehicles manufactured July 15, 2013 through July 1, 2015.

      The transmission sensor clusters may have insufficient crimps in the transmission wire harness and, as a result, the transmission may unexpectedly shift to neutral. This could increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the automatic transmission serial number and if required, will update the transmission software to prevent the transmission from shifting into neutral due to a faulty crimp, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on October 14, 2016.

      Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is P091.

      BMW recalls model year 2014-2015 R nine T motorcycles

      The rear turn signals may not be fully visible to the driver of a following vehicle

      BMW of North America is recalling 1,792 model year 2014-2015 R nine T motorcycles manufactured November 27, 2013, through January 26, 2015.

      The design of the rear turn signals may partially obscure the lights from being seen by the driver of a following vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

      As such, these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

      What to do

      BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear turn signals with ones that have longer arms, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on October 21, 2016.

      Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

