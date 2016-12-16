Recalls in December 2016

The Yankee Candle Company of South Deerfield, Mass., is recalling about 31,300 luminous candles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The glass jar can crack when the candle is lit, posing a laceration hazard.

The firm has received 16 reports of the glass jar cracking. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Yankee Candle’s Luminous Collection fragrance candles. The square glass candles contain a fragrant wax with three wicks. The item number is printed on the bottom of glass candle jar. The recalled candles are approximately 4 inches wide by 5 inches high.

Item Number Luminous Collection fragrance 1535651 Sea Salt & Coral 1535890 Blackberry & Sage 1535891 Apple Blossom & Melon 1535892 Sugarcane & Honey 1535893 Pine & Sandalwood 1535894 Cinnamon & Cedar

The candles, manufactured in Poland, were sold exclusively at Yankee Candle stores nationwide and online at www.yankeecandle.com from September 2016, through November 2016, for about $35

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Yankee Candle to receive a full refund.

Consumers may contact Yankee Candle toll-free at 877-803-6890 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.(ET) Saturday & Sunday or online at www.yankeecandle.com and click on “Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.