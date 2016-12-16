Write a review
Recalls in December 2016

      Yankee Candle recalls luminous candles

      The glass jar can crack when the candle is lit

      The Yankee Candle Company of South Deerfield, Mass., is recalling about 31,300 luminous candles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The glass jar can crack when the candle is lit, posing a laceration hazard.

      The firm has received 16 reports of the glass jar cracking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Yankee Candle’s Luminous Collection fragrance candles. The square glass candles contain a fragrant wax with three wicks. The item number is printed on the bottom of glass candle jar. The recalled candles are approximately 4 inches wide by 5 inches high.

      Item Number

      Luminous Collection fragrance

      1535651

      Sea Salt & Coral

      1535890

      Blackberry & Sage

      1535891

      Apple Blossom & Melon

      1535892

      Sugarcane & Honey

      1535893

      Pine & Sandalwood

      1535894

      Cinnamon & Cedar

      The candles, manufactured in Poland, were sold exclusively at Yankee Candle stores nationwide and online at www.yankeecandle.com from September 2016, through November 2016, for about $35

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Yankee Candle to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Yankee Candle toll-free at 877-803-6890 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.(ET) Saturday & Sunday or online at www.yankeecandle.com and click on “Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

      Bon Appetito Walnut Ladies Finger Cookies recalled

      The product may contain eggs and soybean oil/lecithin, allergens not declared on the label

      Golden Star International is recalling Walnut Ladies Finger Cookies.

      The product may contain eggs and soybean oil/lecithin, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 10-oz., clear plastic package marked with UPC # 6 4474469876 7, with an expiration date of 11/14/16 stamped on the side, was distributed through retail National Wholesale Liquidator stores in New York and New Jersey.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-429-0606, Monday-Friday 9am -4 pm (ET).

      Grand Design recalls Momentum toy haulers and Solitude recreational trailers

      The vehicles' ladders may fall from the vehicle

      Grand Design RV is recalling 1,975 model year 2015-2016 Momentum toy haulers and Solitude recreational trailers manufactured July 8, 2014, to August 31, 2015, equipped with certain aluminum black ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries.

      These ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded 'top hat' that can separate from the hinge.

      If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will install a bracket over the back of existing hinges, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 19, 2016.

      Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design's number for this recall is 910008.

      Maserati recalls Ghiblis and Quattroportes

      The tires may develop cracks in their lower sidewall

      Maserati North America is recalling 1,702 model year 2017 Ghiblis and Quattroportes and one model year 2016 Ghibli manufactured February 29, 2016, to October 29, 2016.

      The vehicles are equipped with certain Pirelli P Zero All Season tires, size 275/40R19 101W, that may develop cracks in their lower sidewall, possibly resulting in a loss of air.

      A loss of air may result in tire failure or a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Maserati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 1, 2017.

      Owners may contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369. Maserati's number for this recall is 324.

      Schurman Retail Group recalls gift boxes

      Mold can be present on the boxes

      Schurman Retail Group of Fairfield, Calif., is recalling about 8,400 gift boxes sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      Mold can be present on the boxes, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in those with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

      The firm has received nine reports of respiratory irritation from contact with the boxes.

      This recall involves decorative gift boxes constructed with metallic decorative paper coverings. The boxes are red, packaged in a clear cellophane sealed bag and have the phrase “VIVID handmade” printed on the bottom in gold-colored ink.

      SKU#

      Item #

      Description

      UPC

      Dimensions

      819668

      GBX171M.25/20

      Box Medium Cube, Red Wine Crush

      5055739024327

      5 in. x 5 in. x 5 in.

      819669

      GBX171S.25/20

      Box Small Cube, Red Wine Crush

      5055739024334

      4 in. x 4 in. x 4 in.

      The boxes, manufactured in India, were sold at PAPYRUS, Paper Destiny and Carlton Cards Stores in October 2016 for between $5 and $7.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paper boxes and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Schurman Retail Group for instructions on how to return the product.

      Consumers may contact Schurman Retail Group toll-free at 855-730-7998 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.papyrusonline.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

      Oriental Packing recalls curry powder products

      The products contain lead

      Oriental Packing Co., of Miami, Fla., is recalling Oriental Hot Curry Powder 50-lb. Bulk, Ocho-Rios Jamaican Nice Mild and Spicy Hot Curry Powder 4-oz., and Ocho-Rios Mild Curry Powder 5-lb.

      The products contain lead. While the Food and Drug Administration has not set a specific limit on lead in spices, there is a limit of 0.1 ppm in candy. The environmental Protections Agency has stated that lead levels of 0.015 ppm in drinking water require treatment.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled products were distributed through retail stores in Jamaica and Florida.

      The products can be identified by the label bearing the above names in plastic bottles and paper bags and by the following numbers and best before dates on the top of the cap and on the bag:

      • BEST BEFORE: 9/19/19 through 9/21/19
      • LOT NUMBER: 091316A and 091316B

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Oriental Packing Company at 800-809-9793 (EST) Monday-- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

      Chocolate Hazelnut Butter CLIF Nut Butter Filled bars recalled

      Small plastic pieces were found in a number of bars sold in the U.S.

      Clif Bar & Company is recalling one production run of Chocolate Hazelnut Butter CLIF Nut Butter Filled energy bars.

      Small plastic pieces were found in a number of bars sold in the U.S.

      The company says it has not received any reports of injuries as a result of the plastic.

      The following products are being recalled:

      • Individual bars of Chocolate Hazelnut Butter CLIF® Nut Butter Filled energy bars with “best by” dates of 10JUN17N4 or 11JUN17N4
      • 12-count caddies of Chocolate Hazelnut Butter CLIF® Nut Butter Filled energy bars with “best by” dates of 10JUN17N4 or 11JUN17N4; and
      • UPC Codes:

      a. Bar: 7-22252-26800-6

      b. 12-count Caddy: 7-22252-36800-3

      c. Case: 00722252-56800-7

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call 1-866-967-9776, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (PST) Monday-Friday.

