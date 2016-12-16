Recalls in December 2016

The Yankee Candle Company of South Deerfield, Mass., is recalling about 31,300 luminous candles sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The glass jar can crack when the candle is lit, posing a laceration hazard.
The firm has received 16 reports of the glass jar cracking. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves Yankee Candle’s Luminous Collection fragrance candles. The square glass candles contain a fragrant wax with three wicks. The item number is printed on the bottom of glass candle jar. The recalled candles are approximately 4 inches wide by 5 inches high.
Item Number
Luminous Collection fragrance
1535651
Sea Salt & Coral
1535890
Blackberry & Sage
1535891
Apple Blossom & Melon
1535892
Sugarcane & Honey
1535893
Pine & Sandalwood
1535894
Cinnamon & Cedar
The candles, manufactured in Poland, were sold exclusively at Yankee Candle stores nationwide and online at www.yankeecandle.com from September 2016, through November 2016, for about $35
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Yankee Candle to receive a full refund.
Consumers may contact Yankee Candle toll-free at 877-803-6890 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.(ET) Saturday & Sunday or online at www.yankeecandle.com and click on “Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.