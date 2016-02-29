Recalls in February 2016

Lipari Foods is recalling dark chocolate covered coffee beans packaged by sister company JLM.
The products may contain almonds, an allergen not listed on the label.
There are no reported illnesses in connection with these products to date.
The products were distributed to retail stores throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
The following products are being recalled:
|Product
|Lipari Product #
|Lot #
|Weight
|Best By Date
|UPC
|Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Angeli Foods, Harding's Markets, Goosberries Fresh Food Market, Martha's Vineyard, Hollywood Market, Daniels Foods, Snook's Butcher Shoppe, Martin's, Holiday Market, The Purple Onion, Remke Market)
|510526
|22201512
|12oz Tubs
|12/21/16
|094776131761
|Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Generic)
|477308
|22201512
|12oz Tubs
|12/21/16
|094776131761
The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions may call customer service at 800-729-3354 from 8:15 am - 4:30 pm (EST), Monday through Friday.