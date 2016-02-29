Write a review
Recalls in February 2016

    Lipari Foods recalls dark chocolate covered coffee bean products

    The products may contain almonds, an allergen not listed on the label

    Lipari Foods is recalling dark chocolate covered coffee beans packaged by sister company JLM.

    The products may contain almonds, an allergen not listed on the label.

    There are no reported illnesses in connection with these products to date.

    The products were distributed to retail stores throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

    The following products are being recalled:

    ProductLipari Product #Lot #WeightBest By DateUPC
    Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Angeli Foods, Harding's Markets, Goosberries Fresh Food Market, Martha's Vineyard, Hollywood Market, Daniels Foods, Snook's Butcher Shoppe, Martin's, Holiday Market, The Purple Onion, Remke Market)5105262220151212oz Tubs12/21/16094776131761
    Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans (Generic)4773082220151212oz Tubs12/21/16094776131761

    The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call customer service at 800-729-3354 from 8:15 am - 4:30 pm (EST), Monday through Friday.

    Kawasaki recalls Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10R ABS motorcycles

    The steering damper bracket mounting bolts may break

    Kawasaki Motors U.S.A. is recalling 805 model year 2016 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10R ABS motorcycles, models ZX1000RGFAL, ZX1000RGFL, ZX1000SGFAL and ZX1000SGFL, manufactured October 28, 2015, to January 18, 2016.

    The steering damper bracket mounting bolts may break due to being over tightened.

    If the steering damper bracket mounting bolts break, the steering damper bracket would detach and could interfere with steering the motorcycle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering damper bracket mounting bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 29, 2016.

    Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki's number for this recall is MC16-03.

    Viessmann recalls gas boilers

    The boiler can overheat and emit flue gases into the venting system

    Viessmann Manufacturing Co. (U.S.) of Warwick, R.I., is recalling about 306 gas boilers in the U.S and Canada.

    The boiler can overheat and emit flue gases into the venting system and carbon monoxide can leak throughout the residence, posing a fire and carbon monoxide hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received 10 reports where the boilers overheated, causing the boilers to shut down. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Vitodens 200-W condensing gas boilers used for residential use. These wall hung units are housed in a white metal box that measures about 43.5 inches tall by 19 inches wide by 21 inches deep. There are two models: B2HB-45 and B2HB-57 included in this recall.

    The name “Vitodens” and “Viessmann” are printed on the label on the outside of the boiler box. The product name and model number can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the left side of the white boiler cover. The serial number can be found on a separate label under the boiler cover or on the left hand side of the unit. Recalled boilers do not have a blue dot with a handwritten data label on it.

    The two models of boilers included in the recall have the following serial number ranges:

    Product Name

    Model Numbers

    Serial Number Range

    Vitodens 200-W

    B2HB-45

    7554703501001105 to 7554703501369106 *

    B2HB-57

    7554704501001102 to 7554703501411109 *

    * Serial number range within bold number range are the only units included in the recall.

      The boilers, manufactured in Germany, were sold at heating and plumbing contractors or wholesalers to consumers nationwide from September 2015, through December 2015, for about $4,800 and $5,800.

      What to do

      Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor to schedule a free boiler safety inspection and repair. Consumers who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair, should have working smoke and carbon alarms throughout their homes.

      Consumers may contact Viessmann toll-free at 800-288-0667 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.viessmann-us.com and click on the “Important Safety Notice” located in the middle of the homepage for more information.  

        Forest River recalls Wildcat recreational trailers

        The trailers may contain incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating information

        Forest River is recalling 52 model year 2016 Wildcat recreational trailers, models WCF28SGX, WCF29RKP, WCF29RLX, and WCF31SAX, manufactured from September 25, 2015, through January 20, 2016.

        The recalled vehicles may have been produced with an incorrect federal placard that has an improperly reduced Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) of 3500lbs. The correct GAWR is 5200lbs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, "Certification."

        Incorrect could lead to reduced handling of the vehicle, potentially leading to loss of control or a crash.

        What to do

        Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide a corrected federal placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 28, 2016.

        Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-2071. Forest River's number for this recall is 23-01262016-0131.

        Starcraft recalls AR-One toy hauler trailers

        The trailers may have labels that indicate incorrect tire size and tire inflation information

        Starcraft RV is recalling 21 model year 2016 AR-One toy hauler trailers, model 17XTH, manufactured from October 28, 2015, through January 19, 2016.

        The recalled trailers may be equipped with labels that indicate incorrect tire size and tire inflation information. As such, they fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, "New Pneumatic Tires-Other than Passenger Cars."

        If the tires are replaced with an incorrect size and pressure, the handling of the trailer may be adversely affected or tire failure may occur. Either condition increases the risk of a crash.

        What to do

        Starcraft will notify owners and mail them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 29, 2016.

        Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Starcraft's number for this recall is 9902260.

        England’s Stove Works recalls freestanding pellet stoves

        The glass in the door can break

        England’s Stove Works of Monroe, Va., is recalling about 2,300 Smartstove freestanding pellet stoves.

        Smoke can build up inside the firebox due to ash accumulation and the glass in the door can break, posing a laceration hazard.

        The firm has received four reports of incidents, including one report of a minor injury.

        This recall involves Smartstove free standing pellet stoves, with model number 55-SHSSP01 and serial numbers ranging from 101 through 2513. The cast iron pellet stove is about 36 inches high, 24 ½ inches wide, 24 inches deep and has a black satin finish. It has an arched glass door on the front with vents above the door.

        The Smartstove logo appears on the stove’s control panel. The model and serial numbers are located on a black plate on the top right hand corner on the back of the stove.

        The stoves, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Lowe’s and specialty hardware stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from September 2015 through December 2015 for about $1,500.

        What to do

        Consumers should stop using the unit until repaired and contact the firm to receive a free repair kit and installation instructions.

        Consumers may contact England’s Stove Works at 800-641-3066 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday. Extended hours will be in effect until March 15, 2016, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Or, online at www.heatredefined.com and click on Notice located at the top of the page for more information and to register to receive a repair kit.

        Wilderness Family Naturals recalls Organic Coconut Milk Powder products

        The products may contain milk, an allergen

        Wilderness Family Naturals of Silver Bay, Minn., is recalling its Wilderness Family Naturals Organic Coconut Milk Powder and other products.

        The products may contain milk, an allergen.

        The products are safe for consumption by those who do not have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

        No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

        The following products, packaged in foil or plastic bags and sold in retail stores nationwide and online, are being recalled:

        ProductUPC(s)Lot Number(s)Best By Date(s)
        Coconut Milk Powder – Organic – 1 lb., 5 lb., 12 lb., 30 lb., 50 lb., and 1 oz. sample size898392007697
        01002457
        898392007703
        01002458
        01002459
        01002463        		1000011218
        1000012366
        1000013229        		5/20/2017
        12/8/2017
        8/15/2018
        Hot Chocolate Mix – Organic – 1 lb., 12 lb., 5 lb., and 30 lb.

        898392007765
        01002464
        898392007772
        01002465

        1000011523
        1000011666
        1000011881
        1000011894
        1000011923
        1000012202
        1000012262
        1000012512
        1000012623
        1000013259
        1000013381
        1000013416
        1000013439
        1000013580

        4/23/2016
        5/25/2016
        6/30/2016
        7/7/2016
        7/16/2016
        8/10/2016
        9/17/2016
        10/30/2016
        12/1/2016
        4/22/2017
        5/20/2017
        6/11/2017
        6/22/2017
        7/18/2017

        Coconut Chia Pudding Mix – Organic – 1.1 lb and 13.2 lb.

        898392007789
        01002466

        1000011555
        1000011643
        1000012297
        1000012705
        1000013578

        10/31/2017
        11/19/2017
        3/27/2018
        6/22/2018
        1/14/2019

        Coconut Chia Pudding Mix – Sweetened with Coconut Sap Sugar – Organic – 1.1 lb. and 13.2 lb.

        898392007796
        01002467

        1000011556
        1000011723
        1000012520
        1000012648
        1000013015

        10/31/2017
        12/5/2017
        5/4/2018
        6/9/2018
        9/1/2018

        Mango Raspberry Cereal – Organic – 8 oz.898392007826

        1000011560
        1000011879
        1000012057
        1000012634
        1000013087
        1000013170
        1000013312

        10/31/2017
        12/31/2017
        2/2/2018
        6/3/2018
        9/23/18
        10/5/2018
        11/10/2018

        Choco Maca Strawberry Cereal – Organic – 8 oz898392007819

        1000011562
        1000011878
        1000012058
        1000012564
        1000012758
        1000013171
        1000013541

        		11/3/2017
        12/31/2017
        2/2/2018
        5/14/2018
        7/7/2018
        10/5/2018
        1/11/2018

        Banana Blueberry Cereal – Organic – 8 oz.

        		898392007833

        1000011563
        1000011877
        1000012054
        1000012561
        1000012757
        1000013086
        1000013170
        1000013313

        		11/3/2017
        12/31/2017
        2/2/2018
        5/14/2018
        7/7/2018
        9/23/2018
        10/5/2018
        11/10/2018
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Mexican Corn Soup Mix85332800609010000130509/9/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Cream of Potato Corn Chowder85332800605210000130579/16/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Tomato Basil Soup8533280061201000013142
        1000013071        		9/30/2020

        9/17/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Creamy Coconut Rice Soup8533280060381000013070
        1000013214        		9/17/2020
        10/7/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Coconut Vegetable Curry over Quinoa85332800606910000130279/3/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Jamaican Beans and Rice85332800607610000130329/8/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Broccoli Potato Soup Mix85332800601410000130389/8/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup85332800604510000130419/9/2020
        Morning Star – Quick Meal – Butternut Squash Soup85332800611310000130599/16/2020
        Quick Meal – Jamaican Beans and Rice898392007987100001328411/2/2020
        Quick Meal – Coconut Vegetable Curry over Quinoa853328006229

        1000013292
        1000013343

        		11/5/2020
        11/12/2020

        Quick Meal – Creamy Coconut Rice Soup

        		8533280062051000013293
        1000013369        		11/5/2020
        11/17/2020
        Quick Meal – Tomato Basil Soup853328006243

        1000013294
        1000013376

        		11/6/2020
        11/17/2020
        Quick Meal – Potato Corn Chowder8533280061991000013296
        1000013344        		11/6/2020
        11/12/2020
        Quick Meal – Mexican Corn Soup Mix8983920079491000013303
        1000013367        		11/6/2020
        11/17/2020
        Quick Meal – Broccoli Potato Soup Mix8983920079631000013305
        1000013345        		11/6/2020
        11/12/2020
        Quick Meal – Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup Mix8983920079941000013306
        1000013365        		11/6/2020
        11/16/2020
        Quick Meal – Butternut Squash Soup8533280061821000013309
        1000013377        		11/9/2020
        11/18/2020

        What to do

        Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who have purchased the recalled products should consume them but dispose of them.

        Consumers may contact the company for a refund at (800) 945-3801 or by email at info@wildernessfamilynaturals.com. The company will be sending recall notices to all of its direct customers.

        Kia recalls Forte vehicles

        Transmission fluid may leak

        Kia Motors America is recalling 10,240 model year 2011 Forte vehicles manufactured August 27, 2010, to November 11, 2010.

        The recalled vehicles have a transmission fluid cooler hose that may have been improperly manufactured, resulting in a transmission fluid leak.

        If enough transmission fluid leaks out, the transmission may not function properly and the vehicle may stop moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

        What to do

        Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission cooler hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2016.

        Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC129.

        Best Foods recalls Deer brand cumin powder

        The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label

        Best Foods of Edison, N.J., is recalling its 7-oz. and 14-oz. packages of Deer brand cumin powder.

        The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

        No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

        The recalled product comes in a clear and yellow plastic package, with no expiration dates and lots number. Seven-ounce packages are marked with UPC number 714760027497and the 14-ounce packages are marked with UPC number 714760027503.

        It was sold in retail stores in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia.

        What to do

        Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

        Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-732-650-1300 Ext 222, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST).

        H-E-B Tartar Sauce recalled

        The product may contain anchovy, an allergen not listed on the label

        Fresh Creative Foods is recalling 8-oz containers of H-E-B Tartar Sauce.

        The product may contain anchovy, an allergen not listed on the label. Some plastic tubs have the correctly labeled Cocktail Sauce lid with a container labeled as Tartar Sauce when the actual contents are Cocktail Sauce.

        There have been no consumer complaints or reports of allergic reactions at this time.

        The recalled product would have been purchased from an H-E-B Seafood Department in a clear 8-oz. container and lid with a "use by" date of 04/19/2016 on the bottom and a UPC of 41220 33244 on the side. It was distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.

        What to do

        Customers should return the recalled product to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

        Consumers with questions may contact H-E-B customer relations at 210-938-8357 or 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday between 8AM and 5PM (CT).

        Flying Food Group recalls ready-to-eat wraps

        The products contain peanuts and tree nuts, allergens not listed on the label

        Flying Food Group of Grapevine, Texas, is recalling approximately 1,006 pounds of Edamame Hummus Wrap products.

        The products are mislabeled and may contain Thai Style Chicken Peanut Wraps, which are formulated with peanuts and tree nuts, allergens not listed on the label.

        There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

        The following products, assembled on February 16, 2016, and stamped with an ENJOY BY 02/19 date, are being recalled:

        • 6.8-oz. container of Starbucks brand “Edamame Hummus Wrap

        The recalled products do not contain an establishment number on the label, as the Edamame Hummus Wraps are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They were distributed to retail locations in Texas and Oklahoma.

        What to do

        Customers who purchased these products should not to consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

        Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Dr. Paul A. Hall at (678) 522-1855.  

        Mazda recalls CX-5 vehicles

        The fuel filler pipe may rupture in the event of a crash

        Mazda North American Operations is recalling 268,799 model year 2014-2016 Mazda CX-5 vehicles manufactured June 27, 2013, to February 2, 2016.

        The recalled vehicles have a fuel filler pipe that may rupture in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 301, "Fuel System Integrity."

        A rupture of the fuel filler pipe could result in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

        What to do

        Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will alter the attachment between the fuel filler pipe and the left rear side of the bracket of the fuel filler pipe, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 1, 2016.

        Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 9216B.

        Michaels recalls artificial poinsettias

        The stems and bushes may contain mold

        Michaels Stores Procurement Company of Irving, Texas, is recalling about 431,000 Ashland poinsettia stems and bushes in the U.S. and Canada.

        Mold may be present on the stems and bushes, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in consumers with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

        No incidents or illnesses have been reported.

        This recall involves Ashland artificial poinsettia flowers sold in single stems and bushes. The poinsettia has red leaves, green stems and gold-colored accents in the center of the leaves.

        A label affixed to the stem at purchase has SKU number 426830 on the single stem and SKU number 424066 on the bush. The Ashland logo is printed on a sticker attached to the product.

        The poinsettia flowers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide from October 2015, through November 2015, for about $4 for the stem and $7 for the bush.

        What to do

        Consumers should immediately stop using the poinsettia flowers and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

        Consumers may contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

        Head USA recalls ski and snowboard helmets

        The helmets fail to meet the impact requirements of safety standards for helmets

        Head USA of Boulder, Colo., is recalling 440 ski and snowboard helmets in the U.S. and Canada.

        The helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of safety standards for helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

        No incidents or injuries have been reported.

        This recall involves six models of HEAD ski and snowboard helmets: Agent, Alia, Andor, Arise, Arosa and Avril. They were sold in sizes M/L and XL/XXL in black, blue, green white and yellow, with straps in a variety of colors.

        HEAD, the model name, size and “Production Code: Dec. 2014” are printed on stickers that can be found by lifting the lining above the right earpiece.

        The helmets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at specialty ski and snowboard shops and online from January 2015, through December 2015, for between $80 and $120.

        Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Head USA to receive a free replacement helmet.

        Consumers may contact Head USA at 800-874-3235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.head.com/index.php?id=1313.

