Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2016

Recalls in April 2016

Browse by year

2016

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Heartland recalls Torque travel trailers

    The trailers are equipped with improper safety chains

    Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 33 model year 2016-2017 Torque travel trailers, models T31 and T32, manufactured December 15, 2015, to March 16, 2016.

    The trailers are equipped with safety chains on the A-frame that are rated for 11,700 lbs instead of being rated equal to, or greater than, the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the travel trailer

    In the event the main trailer connection fails, the weight of the trailer can break the safety chains if the chains are not strong enough, allowing the trailer to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing safety chains with chains that have a 16,200 pound rating, free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin by the end of April 2016.

    Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032 or by email at parts@heartlandrvs.com.

    Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 33 model year 2016-2017 Torque travel trailers, models T31 and T32, manufactured December 15, 2015, to March 1...

    Cruiser recalls Stryker travel trailers

    The trailers are equipped with improper safety chains

    Cruiser RV is recalling 48 model year 2016-2017 Stryker travel trailers, models ST3316, STG3112 and STG3212, manufactured December 11, 2015, to March 10, 2016.

    The trailers are equipped with safety chains on the A-frame that are rated for 11,700 lbs instead of being rated equal to, or greater than, the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the travel trailer.

    In the event the main trailer connection fails, the weight of the trailer can break the safety chains if the chains are not strong enough, allowing the trailer to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Cruiser will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing safety chains with chains that have a 16,200lb rating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin by the end of April 2016.

    Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-260-562-3500.

    Cruiser RV is recalling 48 model year 2016-2017 Stryker travel trailers, models ST3316, STG3112 and STG3212, manufactured December 11, 2015, to March 10, 2...

    Fisher-Price recalls infant cradle swings

    The seat can fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury to the child

    Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 34,000 Cradle ‘n Swings sets.

    When the seat peg is not fully engaged the seat can fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury to the child.

    The company has received two reports of a seat peg coming out from the seat, causing the seat to fall. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall includes three models of the Fisher-Price cradle swings: CHM84 Soothing Savanna Cradle 'n Swing, CMR40 Sweet Surroundings Cradle 'n Swing, and CMR43 Sweet Surroundings Butterfly Friends Cradle 'n Swing.

    The swings have two different swinging motions -- rocking side-to-side, or swinging head-to-toe, and six different swing speeds from low to high. The product number is located on the seat under the pad.

    The swings, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at buybuyBaby, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through March 2016 for about $170.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cradle swing and contact Fisher-Price for revised assembly instructions.

    Consumers may contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

    Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 34,000 Cradle ‘n Swings sets. When the seat peg is not fully engaged the seat can fall unexpe...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Model year 2010 Jaguar Xfs recalled

      A fuel tank outlet flange may crack, allowing fuel to leak onto the ground

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 26 model year 2010 Jaguar XFs manufactured December 17, 2008, to April 15, 2009.

      The vehicles have a fuel tank with an outlet flange that may crack, allowing fuel to leak onto the ground.

      A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel outlet mounting flange, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 20, 2016.

      Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is J059.

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 26 model year 2010 Jaguar XFs manufactured December 17, 2008, to April 15, 2009. The vehicles have a f...

      Country Favor recalls "Best Taste Keo Me Den Candy"

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label

      Country Favor of Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling of "Best Taste Keo Me Den Candy" food treats.

      The product contains peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled product, which comes in a 120-g clear and green plastic bag with an expiration date of 2017-12 stamped at the bottom, was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-418-9400.

      Country Favor of Maspeth, N.Y., is recalling of "Best Taste Keo Me Den Candy" food treats.   The product contains peanuts, an allergen not listed on ...

      Forest River recalls Puma recreational trailers

      The tire(s) may contact the floor or wheel well and result in tire damage

      Forest River is recalling 577 model year 2013-2016 Puma recreational trailers, models T12RBC, T15UDC, T17QBC, and T18FBC, manufactured from January 1, 2013, through March 1, 2016.

      When the trailer hits a bump, the tire(s) may contact the floor or wheel well and result in tire damage.

      A damaged tire could deflate and cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a lift kit to add additional clearance to the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on, or about, May 27, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0607. Forest River's number for this recall is 420-06092015-0050SA.

      Forest River is recalling 577 model year 2013-2016 Puma recreational trailers, models T12RBC, T15UDC, T17QBC, and T18FBC, manufactured from January 1, 2013...

      Rollerblade USA recalls helmets

      The helmet’s plastic shell can crack

      Rollerblade USA of West Lebanon, N.H., is recalling about 500 Rollerblade inline skating helmets.

      The helmet’s plastic shell can crack where the straps attach, causing the helmet to shift and move on the wearer’s head. This can result in a head injury hazard to the user in the event of a fall.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported

      This recall involves black Rollerblade brand Maxxum helmets. “Rollerblade” is printed on the side of the helmet, a white inline skate logo is printed on the back of the helmet and a label on the inside of the helmet contains the model number “YJ-219” and production date of October 2014 or earlier. The SKU number 06520210100 is printed on the helmet’s box.

      The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold at Inline Warehouse, Paragon Athletic Goods, Summit Sports and other sporting goods stores and Rollerblade helmet dealers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.inlineskates.com, www.inlinewarehouse.com and www.rollerblade.com from November 2014, through January 2016, for about $60.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Rollerblade USA at 800-232-7655 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at RCS@Rollerblade.com or online at www.rollerblade.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

      Rollerblade USA of West Lebanon, N.H., is recalling about 500 Rollerblade inline skating helmets. The helmet’s plastic shell can crack where the st...

      Forest River recalls Cherokee Grey Wolf recreational trailers

      The Federal Placard contains incorrect tire information

      Forest River is recalling 224 model year 2016 Cherokee Grey Wolf recreational trailers manufactured from March 23, 2015, through March 9, 2016.

      The Federal Placard incorrectly indicates the tire and rim size as ST205/75R15/C Tire(s) with 15X5.0JJ rims. However, the trailer is equipped with ST205/75R14/C Tire(s) with 14X5.5JJ rims. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

      Incorrect information on the Federal Placard may lead to the operator overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of a tire blowout and the possibility of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners and will send them a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on, or about, May 16, 2016.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-995-3447 extension 4013. Forest River's recall number for this campaign is 64-03112016-0147.

      Forest River is recalling 224 model year 2016 Cherokee Grey Wolf recreational trailers manufactured from March 23, 2015, through March 9, 2016. The...

      PICs by Price Chopper Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing recalled

      Although milk was listed among the ingredients, it was mentioned in the wrong allergen caution

      EBB (U.S.) (English Bay Batter) of Columbus, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling 97 cases of PICs by Price Chopper Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing (UPC 041735073389).

      Although milk was listed in the ingredients list, it was mentioned in the wrong allergen caution.

      There have been no reports of illness to date in connection with use of this product.

      The recalled product, packaged in 12.4-oz. Canisters, was sold exclusively at Price Chopper stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont and New Hampshire. It was shipped from March 7, 2016, to March 28, 2016.

      What to do

      Customers affected by this recall should immediately discard the product.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-253-6844 Monday through Friday, 9-4:30 (PT).

      EBB (U.S.) (English Bay Batter) of Columbus, Ohio, is voluntarily recalling 97 cases of PICs by Price Chopper Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing (UPC 0...

      Bugatti recalls Veyron and Veyron Grand Sport vehicles

      The fuel tank gauge may indicate that there is more fuel in the tank than there actually is

      Bugatti is recalling 72 model year 2006-2010 Veyron vehicles manufactured October 3, 2006, to January 17, 2010; and 2010-2011 Veyron Grand Sport vehicles manufactured September 29, 2009, to June 30, 2010.

      The fuel tank gauge may indicate that there is more fuel in the tank than there actually is. The inaccurate gauge may cause a driver to run out of fuel unexpectedly stall the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Bugatti will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank control unit and upgrade the software, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Volkswagen of America at 1-248-754-5000.

      Bugatti is recalling 72 model year 2006-2010 Veyron vehicles manufactured October 3, 2006, to January 17, 2010; and 2010-2011 Veyron Grand Sport vehicles m...

      Veyron, Veyron Grand Sport and Veyron Super Sport vehicles recalled

      The underbody aluminum reference plates may corrode and detach from the vehicle

      Bugatti is recalling 87 2006-2010 Veyron vehicles manufactured March 10, 2006, to March 9, 2012; 2010-2012 Veyron Grand Sport vehicles manufactured September 29, 2009, to October 14, 2014; and 2011-2013 Veyron Super Sport vehicles manufactured February 18, 2011, to August 17, 2012.

      The vehicles' underbody aluminum reference plates used when lifting the vehicle may corrode and detach from the vehicle.

      If these jacking plates separate when the vehicle is being driven, they may be a road hazard, potentially striking another vehicle, and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Bugatti will notify owners, and dealers will rivet and seal the underbody aluminum reference plates, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Volkswagen of America at 1-248-754-5000.

      Bugatti is recalling 87 2006-2010 Veyron vehicles manufactured March 10, 2006, to March 9, 2012; 2010-2012 Veyron Grand Sport vehicles manufactured Septemb...

      Tesla recalls model year 2016 Model X vehicles

      The third row seat back may move forward in a front collision

      Tesla Motors is recalling 2,666 model year 2016 Model X vehicles manufactured September 29, 2015, to March 30, 2016.

      The third row seat back may move forward under load such as in a front collision. As such, the vehicles do not conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, "Seating Systems."

      If the third row seat does not remain in its adjusted position, there may be an increased risk of injury to an occupant in the event of a crash.

      What to do

      Tesla will notify owners, and dealers will replace all affected third row seats, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in April 2016.

      Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-844-248-3752 or by email at ServiceHelpNA@teslamotors.com. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-16-13-003

      Tesla Motors is recalling 2,666 model year 2016 Model X vehicles manufactured September 29, 2015, to March 30, 2016. The third row seat back may mo...

      GolfBuddy GPS bands recalled

      The band charging ports can produce an electrical charge to exposed skin

      GolfBuddy of La Palma, Calif., is recalling about 3,000 GolfBuddy golf GPS bands.

      The band charging ports can produce an electrical charge to exposed skin, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received two reports of consumers being burned.

      This recall involves GolfBuddy BB5 golf GPS LED bands. The band is a wearable GPS unit that operates as a pedometer, distance monitor and watch and comes preloaded with golf course information. It is made of plastic with a stainless steel casing, has a LED display screen and a two-pronged connector at the end for closure.

      The display screen is flush with the top side of the band and has four buttons on the perimeter of the band. The wristband is about one inch wide and comes in black with interchangeable wristbands in large and small sizes and in the colors lime, navy and orange. GolfBuddy is molded on the outer part of the band. The model BB5 is on the back of the recalled unit below the charging port. Recalled units do not have a yellow round sticker on the front and on the packaging.

      The GPS bands, manufactured in South Korea, were sold at PGA Tour Superstore, The Golfer’s Warehouse, Worldwide Golf Shops and other authorized golf dealers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.golfbuddygobal.com from April 2015 through January 2016 for about $250.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf wristbands and contact GolfBuddy for instructions on how to update the unit with the latest firmware, also available in the firm’s website.

      Consumers may contact GolfBuddy toll-free at 888-251-6058 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.golfbuddyglobal.com and click on Recall Information link at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

      GolfBuddy of La Palma, Calif., is recalling about 3,000 GolfBuddy golf GPS bands. The band charging ports can produce an electrical charge to expos...

      Michel et Augustin recalls Petites Baguettes butter cookies Dark Chocolate

      The product may contain hazelnuts, an allergen not listed on the label

      Michel et Augustin of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling approximately 900 packages of its Petites baguettes butter cookies Dark Chocolate, 6-packs.

      The product may contain hazelnuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No illnesses or complaints have been reported to date.

      The recalled product is packaged in a sealed polypropylene film inside a cardboard box (6 cookies per box), NET WT. 1.58-oz., UPC 812668020166, with a Best before date 07 2016 (located on back of the package). They were distributed to retail stores throughout New York City.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to hazelnuts should not consume this product, but return it the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-646-820-0935, Monday - Friday, 9 am - 6 pm, EDT.

      Michel et Augustin of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling approximately 900 packages of its Petites baguettes butter cookies Dark Chocolate, 6-packs. The ...

      Subaru recalls WRX and Forester 2.0XT vehicles

      The turbocharger air intake duct may crack

      Subaru of America is recalling 18,200 model year 2015-2016 WRX vehicles manufactured April 10, 2015, to October 21, 2015, and Forester 2.0XT vehicles manufactured April 10, 2015, to October 20, 2015.

      The turbocharger air intake duct may crack and possibly result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the turbocharger air intake duct, and replace it as necessary, free of charge, depending on the lot number found on the duct. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783. Subaru's number for this recall is WTA-62.

      Subaru of America is recalling 18,200 model year 2015-2016 WRX vehicles manufactured April 10, 2015, to October 21, 2015, and Forester 2.0XT vehicles manuf...

      Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods recalls turkey, pork, and beef products

      The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials

      Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods of Richmond, Va., is recalling approximately 2,881 pounds of turkey, pork, and beef products.

      The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following products, packed on April 1 - 2, 2016, with sell-by dates of April 4 - 5, 2016, are being recalled:

      • 185.02-lb. of individually packaged 9.25 OZ “ROASTED TURKEY & COLBY JACK PINWHEELS.”
      • 161.82-lb. of individually packaged 9.25 OZ “BLACK FOREST HAM & PROVOLONE PINWHEELS.”
      • 153.70-lb. of individually packaged 9.25 OZ “ANGUS ROAST BEEF & CHEDDAR PINWHEELS.”
      • 821.76-lb. of 41OZ trays of “HONEY HAM & HONEY TURKEY PINWHEEL TRAY.”
      • 806.40-lb. of 41OZ trays of “HONEY TURKEY & HAVARTI PINWHEEL TRAY.”
      • 752.64-lb. of 41OZ trays of “HONEY HAM & SWISS PINWHEEL TRAY.”

      The recalled products bearing establishment numbers “EST. 19979” and “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection were distributed to retail locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased these products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Susan Rowe at 804-340-3104.

      Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods of Richmond, Va., is recalling approximately 2,881 pounds of turkey, pork, and beef products. The products may be contamina...

      Lakota recalls Bighorn and Charger recreational vehicles

      The screws that attach the expanding room to the sliding mechanism cable may fail

      Lakota Corporation is recalling 15 model year 2016 Bighorn and Charger recreational vehicles manufactured from March 5, 2015, through March 20, 2015.

      The screws that attach the expanding room to the sliding mechanism cable may fail allowing the room to extend unintentionally while the vehicle is in motion.

      If the room extends while vehicle is in motion, there is an increased risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Lakota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin during April 2016.

      Owners may contact Lakota customer service at 1-574-848-1636.

      Lakota Corporation is recalling 15 model year 2016 Bighorn and Charger recreational vehicles manufactured from March 5, 2015, through March 20, 2015. ...

      Triumph recalls Street Twin motorcycles

      The wiring in the fuel tank that powers the fuel pump may have damaged insulation

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 120 model year 2016 Street Twin motorcycles manufactured September 7, 2015, to November 21, 2015.

      The wiring in the fuel tank that powers the fuel pump may have damaged insulation and, as a result, fuel may enter the wiring and travel down the harness, outside of the tank and drip from the connector at the main harness.

      A fuel leak, in the presence of an ignition source such as an electrical short increases the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel pump harness and replace it as needed, based on its batch number, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in April 2016.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010.

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 120 model year 2016 Street Twin motorcycles manufactured September 7, 2015, to November 21, 2015. The wiri...

      Snyder's-Lance recalls Emerald Cashew Roasted & Salted Halves & Pieces

      The product may contain small pieces of glass

      Snyder’s-Lance is recalling a limited amount of Emerald 100 Calorie Pack Roasted & Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces product.

      The product may contain small pieces of glass.

      No injuries have been reported to date.

      The following product, which was distributed nationwide, is being recalled:

      Product NameRetail Carton UPC CodeRetail Carton Best Before DateInner Package UPC CodeInner Package Production Code
      Emerald 100 Calorie Packs Roasted & Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces0 10300 33324 112 DEC 16
      13 DEC 16
      18 DEC 16
      21 DEC 16      		0 10300 33399 915346D346S
      15347D346S
      15352D346S
      15355D346S

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at by calling 503-364-0399 between 8am and 5pm (PT) for a full refund or online at http://www.emeraldnuts.com/contact-emerald/

      Snyder’s-Lance is recalling a limited amount of Emerald 100 Calorie Pack Roasted & Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces product. The product may contain s...

      R.W. Bakers recalls "Meijer Plain Knot Rolls" and "Assorted Dinner Rolls"

      The products may contain trace amounts peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label

      R.W. Bakers is recalling "Meijer Plain Knot Rolls" and “Assorted Dinner Rolls.”

      The products may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

      No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled "Meijer Plain Knot Rolls" product come in an 8-ct., clear plastic bag package, with the lot number on the master case 16061 and a production date of 3/1/16. The UPC code is 0-41250-09971-0 and is located at the bottom of the package label underneath the bar code.

      They were distributed in Meijer retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky between March 6-28, 2016.

      The "Assorted Dinner Rolls" come in an 8-ct., clear plastic bag package, with the lot number 16041 and a production date of February 10, 2016, on the master case of the product.

      They were distributed to food service distributors in Michigan and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact R.W. Bakers Co. at 231-799-9360 Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (ET).

      R.W. Bakers is recalling "Meijer Plain Knot Rolls" and “Assorted Dinner Rolls.” The products may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanuts, an al...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.