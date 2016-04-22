Recalls in April 2016

GolfBuddy of La Palma, Calif., is recalling about 3,000 GolfBuddy golf GPS bands.
The band charging ports can produce an electrical charge to exposed skin, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
The firm has received two reports of consumers being burned.
This recall involves GolfBuddy BB5 golf GPS LED bands. The band is a wearable GPS unit that operates as a pedometer, distance monitor and watch and comes preloaded with golf course information. It is made of plastic with a stainless steel casing, has a LED display screen and a two-pronged connector at the end for closure.
The display screen is flush with the top side of the band and has four buttons on the perimeter of the band. The wristband is about one inch wide and comes in black with interchangeable wristbands in large and small sizes and in the colors lime, navy and orange. GolfBuddy is molded on the outer part of the band. The model BB5 is on the back of the recalled unit below the charging port. Recalled units do not have a yellow round sticker on the front and on the packaging.
The GPS bands, manufactured in South Korea, were sold at PGA Tour Superstore, The Golfer’s Warehouse, Worldwide Golf Shops and other authorized golf dealers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.golfbuddygobal.com from April 2015 through January 2016 for about $250.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf wristbands and contact GolfBuddy for instructions on how to update the unit with the latest firmware, also available in the firm’s website.
Consumers may contact GolfBuddy toll-free at 888-251-6058 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at www.golfbuddyglobal.com and click on Recall Information link at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
GolfBuddy of La Palma, Calif., is recalling about 3,000 GolfBuddy golf GPS bands. The band charging ports can produce an electrical charge to expos...