Recalls in April 2016

Heartland Recreational Vehicles is recalling 33 model year 2016-2017 Torque travel trailers, models T31 and T32, manufactured December 15, 2015, to March 16, 2016.

The trailers are equipped with safety chains on the A-frame that are rated for 11,700 lbs instead of being rated equal to, or greater than, the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the travel trailer

In the event the main trailer connection fails, the weight of the trailer can break the safety chains if the chains are not strong enough, allowing the trailer to separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing safety chains with chains that have a 16,200 pound rating, free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin by the end of April 2016.

Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032 or by email at parts@heartlandrvs.com.