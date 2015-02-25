Write a review
Recalls in February 2015

    Purina DuMOR sheep feed

    The product may have a higher-than-acceptable level of copper, which can cause health issues

    Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling DuMOR Sheep Formula.

    The product may have a higher-than-acceptable level of copper, which can cause health issues and potential mortality.

    There has been one report of sheep mortality associated with the single lot that is being recalled.

    The product was distributed to 7 Tractor Supply Company stores in Florida.

    The recall is limited to DuMOR Sheep Formula produced at the Lake City, Fla., plant on Nov. 28, 2014.

    The single lot number is:

    Formula No.
    Item No.
    Description
    Lot No.
    55EA
    0047317
    DuMOR® Sheep Formula
    4NOV28LKC1

    The lot number can be found on the sewing strip of each bag.

    Customers should discontinue feeding the product immediately and return remaining bags to their retailer.

    For more information on the product recall, contact Customer Service at 888-719-8066. The number will be staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

    Hummingbird Wholesale recalls Organic Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label

    Hummingbird Wholesale of Eugene, Ore., is recalling 110 jars of Hummingbird Brand Organic Chocolate Hazelnut Butter.

    The product may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The following recalled product was sold between 1/27/15 and 2/19/15 to retail outlets in California, Oregon, and Washington and directly to consumers in Oregon in 1-pound (454 gram) glass jars:

    HW Item #Lot #UPC Code
    N270150236-96859-11035-1

    Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Hummingbird at 541-686-0921 ext. 105 from 8am – 4pm PST Monday through Friday.

    Range Rovers with airbag issue recalled

    The front seat passenger air bag may be disabled

    Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 61,793 model year 2013-2015 Land Rover Range Rovers manufactured August 23, 2012, to February 5, 2015; and 2014-2015 Range Rover Sport vehicles manufactured June 16, 2013, to February 5, 2015.

    A light weight adult front seat passenger may be improperly classified by the occupant classification system (OCS) and, as a result, the front seat passenger air bag may be disabled. This increases the risk of injury.

    Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will update the OCS software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 17, 2015.

    Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is P059.

      Middle East Bakery expands recall of Joseph’s and Trader Joe's bread products

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not listed on the label

      Middle East Bakery of Lawrence, Mass., is expanding its earlier recall of select lots of bread products bearing the Joseph’s and Trader Joe’s brand names.

      The products may contain soy, an allergen not listed on the label.

      There have been no illnesses reported to date.

      The following Joseph’s brand name products were distributed in Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Hannaford and Big Y stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and in the following stores: Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Hannaford and Big Y:

      • Joseph’s Mini Whole Wheat Pita, labeled as “100% STONE GROUND Whole Wheat Bread” 8-oz (227-g), UPC 074117000420, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.
      • Joseph’s Mini White Pita, labeled as “Joseph’s Enriched Pita bread” 8-oz (227-g), UPC 074117000413, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.
      • Joseph’s White Lavash, labeled as “Joseph’s Lavash Roll-Ups Six Square Breads” 14-oz (397-g), UPC 074117000697, with a sell by date of February 17, 2015, printed on the front panel of the package. Product is packaged in a plastic zip top bag.
      • Joseph's Pita Bread, 11-oz, UPC 074117000147, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.

      The following Trader Joe’s products were distributed only in Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C:

      • Trader Joe’s 8-oz. Apocryphal 100% Whole Wheat Pita, UPC 00146326, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe’s 10-oz. Apocryphal 100% Whole Wheat Pita, UPC 00146333, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe’s 8-oz. Pita Bread, UPC 00146340, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe's 10-oz. Pita Bread, UPC 00146142 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" and "FEB 06" printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe’s Organic Pita Pocket Bread 100% Whole Wheat, UPC 00721196, with a sell by date of “FEB 03”printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe’s Pocketful of Fiber Pita Bread, UPC 00945097, ALL sell by dates printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe's Mini Pitas, UPC 00193856 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" printed on the plastic closure tab.
      • Trader Joe's Mini Whole Wheat Pitas, UPC 00637138 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" printed on the plastic closure tab.

      Consumers with an allergy to soy who purchased these products should discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Customers with questions may contact Middle East bakery at (978) 688-2221, Monday through Friday 9:00 to 5:00 EST.

      Performance Packaging recalls children’s food pouch attachment

      The tube of the pouch topper that screws onto the food pouch can separate from the round base

      Performance Packaging of Las Vegas, Nevada, is recalling about 6,000 PouchPop Toppers.

      The tube of the pouch topper that screws onto the food pouch can separate from the round base, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The firm has received 4 reports of breaks above the round base of the toppers. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled PouchPops are silicone toppers that screw onto a baby food pouch that allow infants to feed themselves. The PouchPops were sold in a four-pack of four colors including green, orange, red and yellow and have a cylinder-shaped tube stem that attaches to a round base. The pouch toppers have a “SipP” logo and smiley face embossed on the circular base.

      The recalled product, manufactured in the U.S., was sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com, www.littlegreenpouch.com and www.jackbenatural.com from May through September 2014 for about $10.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PouchPop toppers and contact Performance Packaging for instructions on receiving a free replacement product or full refund.

      Consumers may contact Performance Packaging toll-free at (844) 560-7227 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

