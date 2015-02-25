Recalls in February 2015

Middle East Bakery of Lawrence, Mass., is expanding its earlier recall of select lots of bread products bearing the Joseph’s and Trader Joe’s brand names.
The products may contain soy, an allergen not listed on the label.
There have been no illnesses reported to date.
The following Joseph’s brand name products were distributed in Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Hannaford and Big Y stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and in the following stores: Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Hannaford and Big Y:
- Joseph’s Mini Whole Wheat Pita, labeled as “100% STONE GROUND Whole Wheat Bread” 8-oz (227-g), UPC 074117000420, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.
- Joseph’s Mini White Pita, labeled as “Joseph’s Enriched Pita bread” 8-oz (227-g), UPC 074117000413, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.
- Joseph’s White Lavash, labeled as “Joseph’s Lavash Roll-Ups Six Square Breads” 14-oz (397-g), UPC 074117000697, with a sell by date of February 17, 2015, printed on the front panel of the package. Product is packaged in a plastic zip top bag.
- Joseph's Pita Bread, 11-oz, UPC 074117000147, with a sell by date of February 5, 2015, printed on the plastic closure tab. Product is packaged in a plastic bag.
The following Trader Joe’s products were distributed only in Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C:
- Trader Joe’s 8-oz. Apocryphal 100% Whole Wheat Pita, UPC 00146326, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe’s 10-oz. Apocryphal 100% Whole Wheat Pita, UPC 00146333, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe’s 8-oz. Pita Bread, UPC 00146340, with a sell by date of ”FEB 05” printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe's 10-oz. Pita Bread, UPC 00146142 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" and "FEB 06" printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe’s Organic Pita Pocket Bread 100% Whole Wheat, UPC 00721196, with a sell by date of “FEB 03”printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe’s Pocketful of Fiber Pita Bread, UPC 00945097, ALL sell by dates printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe's Mini Pitas, UPC 00193856 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" printed on the plastic closure tab.
- Trader Joe's Mini Whole Wheat Pitas, UPC 00637138 with a sell by date of "FEB 05" printed on the plastic closure tab.
Consumers with an allergy to soy who purchased these products should discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Middle East bakery at (978) 688-2221, Monday through Friday 9:00 to 5:00 EST.
