Recalls in April 2015

2015

    Ducati recalls Multistrada 1200 motorcycles

    The inner sleeve of the opening throttle cable may move

    Ducati North America is recalling 5,962 model year 2010-2014 Multistrada 1200 motorcycles.

    The inner sleeve of the opening throttle cable may move and prevent the full closing of the throttle. If the throttle cannot be fully closed, there is an increased risk of a crash.

    Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the upper throttle cover with one that prevents the inner throttle sleeve from moving, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 11, 2015.

    Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-800-231-6696. Ducati's number for this recall is RCL-15-001.

