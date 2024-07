Recalls in July 2015

Moses Lake Professional Pharmacy is recalling human and veterinary sterile compounded drugs which are unexpired to the consumer level due to lack of sterility assurance.

If there is contamination in products intended to be sterile, patients are at risk of serious infections which may be life threatening.

The company has not received any reports of product contamination or adverse events to date.

The recalled products were made from July 21, 2014, through July 21, 2015, and dispensed to patients or distributed to physicians for further administering to patients Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

All recalled products have a label that includes the pharmacy name and the name of the compounded drug product.

The following unexpired lots of sterile compounded products are being recalled:

ALPROSTADIL 20 MCG/ML INJ SOLN ALPROSTADIL 5 MCG/ML INJ SOLN ALPROSTADIL 40 MCG/ML INJECTABLE ALPROSTADIL/PROCAINE 20 MCG/0.1%/ML INJECTABLE ALPROSTADIL/PROCAINE 40 MCG/0.1%/ML INJECTABLE B1/B2/B3/B5/B12/LIDOCAINE/ISOLEUCINE/METHIONINE/CHOLINE/INOSITOL 50/5/50/5/1/10/25/8/17/17MG/ML INJECTABLE BUPRENORPHINE MULTIDOSE VIAL 0.3MG/ML INJ SOLN CALM ME VITAMIN COCKTAIL, MAGNESIUM, COMPOUNDED B COMPLEX INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN INJECTION 4000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN 1000UNITS/0.1ML INJECTION 10,000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN 175 UNITS/SYRINGE W METHYLCOBALAMIN 175 UNITS/1.5MG INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN 200UNITS/0.1ML INJECTION 2000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN 500UNITS/0.1ML INJECTION 5000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN COMPOUNDED 150 UNITS/SYRINGE 150 UNITS/0.150ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN COMPOUNDED 175 UNITS/SYRINGE 175 UNITS/0.175ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN COMPOUNDED 200 UNITS/SYRINGE 200 UNITS/0.2ML INJECTABLE CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN COMPOUNDED 250 UNITS/SYRINGE 250 UNITS/0.25ML INJECTABLE CYANOCOBALAMIN MDV (COMPOUNDED) 1MG/ML INJECTABLE CYCLOSPORIN DROPS 1% OPHTHAMLIC DEXPANTHENOL 250MG/ML INJECTABLE DIHYDROERGOTAMINE MESYLATE 1MG/ML INJECTABLE> DMPS (DIMERCAPTO-PROPANESULFONIC NA (SINGLE USE ONLY) 50MG/ML INJECTABLE EDETATE CALCIUM DISODIUM (SINGLE USE ONLY) 300MG/ML INJECTABLE ESTRADIOL 20MG/ML INJECTABLE ESTRADIOL 3MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 6MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 9MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 12MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 12.5MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 15MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 18MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 20MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 25MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 30MG PELLET ESTRADIOL 75MG PELLET ETHYL ALCOHOL 200 PROOF (STERILE FOR INJECTION) 100% INJECTABLE FOLIC ACID 10MG/ML INJECTABLE GLUTATHIONE MDV 200MG/ML INJECTABLE GLUTATHIONE (L) 75/ML INJECTABLE GLYCOPYRROLATE 0.2 MG/ML INJ SOLN HYDROXOCOBALAMIN (PRESERVATIVE FREE) UNIT DOSE SYRINGES 1.5MG/0.25ML INJECTABLE HYDROXOCOBALAMIN (COMPOUNDED) 1MG/ML INJECTABLE HYDROXOCOBALAMIN MULTIDOSE VIAL 5MG/ML INJECTABLE HYDROXYCOBALAMINE/METHYLCOBALAMINE PF UNIT DOSE 1.5/1.5MG/.25ML INJECTABLE HYDROXYPROGESTERONE CAPROATE OIL 250MG/ML INJECTABLE MEDROXYPROGESTERONE ACETATE INJECTION VEHICLE 200MG/ML METHIONINE/CHOLINE/INOSITOL 25/50/50MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN 10MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN 15MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN MDV 1MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN MDV 2MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN MDV 5MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN PRESERVATIVE FREE PREFILLED 1MG/ML INJECTABLE METHYLCOBALAMIN PRESERVATIVE FREE PREFILLED 15MG/ML INJECTABL METHYLCOBALAMIN/HYDROXOCOBALAMIN PRESERVATIVE FREE UNIT DOSE SYRINGES 2.5/0.5MG/ML INJECTABLE PAPAVERINE/PHENTOLAMINE 30MG/1MG/ML INJECTABLE PAPAVERINE/PHENTOLAMINE/ATROPINE/PROSTAGLADIN PER ML 30MG/2MG/0.1MG/20MCG INJECTABLE PROCAINE MDV 1% INJECTABLE PROGESTERONE 50MG PELLET PROGESTERONE 100MG PELLET PROGESTERONE 200MG PELLET PYRIDOXINE HCL 100MG/ML INJECTABLE SERMORELIN/GHRP-6/GHRP-2 9/5.4/5.4MG/9ML INJECTABLE SERMORELIN/GHRP-6/GHRP-2 9/9/9MG/9ML INJECTABLE SODIUM TETRADECYL SULFATE 3% INJECTABLE TESTOSTERONE CYPIONATE (COMPOUNDED) 200MG/ML INJECTABLE TESTOSTERONE 25MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 50MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 60MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 70MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 76MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 80MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 90MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 100MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 106MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 110MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 112MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 115MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 116MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 120MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 125MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 130MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 150MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE 200MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE/ANASTROZOLE 200/13MG PELLET TESTOSTERONE/ANASTROZOLE 120/8MG PELLET THIAMIN/RIBOFLAVIN/NIACIN/PYRIDOXINE/BIOTIN/FOLIC ACID/ METHYLCOBALAMIN 50MG/50MG/50MG/50MG/400MCG/800MCG/500MCG/5ML SOLUTION TRIMIX 30MG/2MG/20MCG INJECTABLE TRIMIX 40MG/2MG/40MCG/ML INJECTABLE TRIMIX 15MG/.5MG/5MCG/ML INJECTABLE TRIMIX 20MG/1MG/20MCG/ML INJECTABLE VITAMIN A/VITAMIN C/VITAMIN E/LIPOIC ACID/COQ10 5000U/500MG/200U/200MG/30MG/5ML SUSPENSION VITAMIN B-COMPLEX B1/B3/B2/B5/B6/B12 100/100/2/2/2/3MG/ML INJECTABLE VITAMIN D3 OIL 400,000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE VITAMIN D3 OIL 50,000 UNITS/ML INJECTABLE

The pharmacy is notifying patients of this recall by telephone, fax, electronic mail and/or regular mail.

Users or recipients of the recalled products should immediately discontinue use and return them.

To return product or request assistance, consumers may call 509-764-2314, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 5:30 p.m. (PDT).