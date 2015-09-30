Write a review
Recalls in September 2015

    Calphalon recalls pizza wheels

    The handle of the pizza cutter can detach during use

    Calphalon Corporation of Atlanta. Ga., is recalling about 336,300 pizza wheel pizza cutters in the U.S. and Canada.

    The handle of the pizza cutter can detach during use, posing a laceration hazard.

    The firm has received 11 incident reports, including six reports of finger lacerations. One person required stitches and another person received medical attention to close their wounds.

    The pizza cutter consists of a circular metal blade that is approximately 3 ½ inches in diameter, connected to a gray hand guard and black handle. The word “Calphalon” is embossed on the top of the black handle. Model number GT112, 1753513 or 1753521 are printed near the barcode on the packaging.

    The pizza wheel pizza cutters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, Kohls, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, sears.com, target.com and other online retailers between January 2006 and August 2015 for about $15.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the pizza wheel and contact Calphalon for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Calphalon Pizza Wheel Recall Information” in the center of the page for more information.

    Murphy Farm Hay and Feed Company recalls alfalfa hay

    The hay may be contaminated with Blister Beetle

    Murphy Farm Hay and Feed Company of Louisburg N.C., is recalling alfalfa hay.

    The hay may be contaminated with Blister Beetle.

    The product sold to consumers at Murphy Farm Hay and Feed in Louisburg, N.C., and Jones Farm Hay and Feed in Middlesex, N.C.

    A sample of the potentially contaminated hay tested positive for cantharidin, a poisonous substance found in blister beetles, and is suspected in the deaths of six horses. While cattle, goats and sheep may also be affected by cantharidin, horses are more susceptible to the toxin than ruminants.

    Death can occur between as little as a few hours and up to about three days after a toxic exposure so it is imperative to contact a veterinarian as soon as blister beetle poisoning is suspected. Hay contaminated with the toxin may or may not contain visible beetles.

    Customers who purchased alfalfa hay, bound with reddish-orange twine and bought on or after August 11, 2015, at either of the above locations should to discontinue use immediately and return any unused portion to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call Will Murphy at 919-496-4646 from 7am-Noon (EST) Monday through Sunday or 919-495-3875 outside of regular business hours.

      Spartan recalls K2, K3 and MM motorhomes

      The engine cooling fan may separate from the fan drive while the fan is spinning

      Spartan Motors USA is recalling 1,212 model year 2004-2008 K2, K3 and MM motorhomes manufactured March 17, 2003, to March 15, 2007.

      The engine cooling fan may separate from the fan drive while the fan is spinning. If the engine area is open and the cooling fan is operating and detaches, someone nearby may be injured.

      Spartan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fan and fan drive system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 2, 2015.

      Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-800-582-3454. Spartan's number for this recall is 15014.

      Kawasaki recalls Vulcan 1700 Voyager and Vulcan 1700 Vaquero motorcycles

      An ignition wire may chafe, resulting in a short circuit and possible engine stall

      Kawasaki Motors is recalling 11,836 model year 2009-2015 Vulcan 1700 Voyager and 2011-2015 Vulcan 1700 Vaquero motorcycles manufactured February 2, 2009, to March 20, 2015.

      An ignition wire may chafe due to contact with the fuel tank, resulting in a short circuit and possible engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will install additional shielding and padding to prevent the ignition wire from shorting. Any ignition switch that has damaged wires will be replaced. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki's number for this recall is MC15-10.

      Nestle Waters North America recalls water dispensers

      The unit can overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Nestle Waters North America of Stamford, Conn., is recalling about 190 water dispensers.

      The screws holding the heat band in the dispensers can break or detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Nestle three and five gallon cold and hot water dispensers. The units are white and silver in color and measure about 38 inches tall by 13 inches wide. Water is dispensed from the large plastic water bottle on the top of the unit through the machine by pushing on the paddles below that are marked with blue for cold water and red for hot water.

      The Nestle Waters North America logo is on the front of the units. Only the following model and serial numbers are included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are printed on a white sticker on the back of the units.

      Model Numbers  Serial Numbers

      BW210EZ  

      BW210EZES

      LB15A12606

      LB15A12620

      LB15A12622

      LB15A12631

      LB15A12670

      LB15A12687

      LB15A12690

      LB15A12762

      LB15A12763

      LB15A12848

      LB15A12849

      LB15A12870

      LB15A12888

      The dispensers, manufactured in China, were distributed to businesses and residential customers in Florida, Massachusetts and New York as part of a water delivery contract.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water dispensers, unplug the units and contact Nestle for a free pickup of the recalled unit and delivery of a free replacement water dispenser. Nestle is contacting renters of the water dispensers directly.

      Consumers may contact Nestle Waters North America toll-free at 877-580-4638 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET), or online at www.readyrefresh.com and click on “Safety & Storage” at the bottom of the page for more information.

