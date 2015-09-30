Recalls in September 2015

Calphalon Corporation of Atlanta. Ga., is recalling about 336,300 pizza wheel pizza cutters in the U.S. and Canada.

The handle of the pizza cutter can detach during use, posing a laceration hazard.

The firm has received 11 incident reports, including six reports of finger lacerations. One person required stitches and another person received medical attention to close their wounds.

The pizza cutter consists of a circular metal blade that is approximately 3 ½ inches in diameter, connected to a gray hand guard and black handle. The word “Calphalon” is embossed on the top of the black handle. Model number GT112, 1753513 or 1753521 are printed near the barcode on the packaging.

The pizza wheel pizza cutters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, Kohls, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, sears.com, target.com and other online retailers between January 2006 and August 2015 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the pizza wheel and contact Calphalon for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Calphalon Pizza Wheel Recall Information” in the center of the page for more information.