Recalls in December 2015

Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,756 model year 2015-2016 Dutchmen Voltage recreational trailers manufactured August 6, 2014, to October 15, 2015.

The vehicles may be equipped with an exterior folding ladder that is not secured properly to the vehicle wall.

CONSEQUENCE:If the ladder is not attached to the trailer properly, the ladder may detach while being used, increasing the risk of injury.

Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and install the appropriate fasteners to properly secure the ladder to vehicle wall, free of charge. The recall began on December 8, 2015.

Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 15-242.