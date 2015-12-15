Write a review
Recalls in December 2015

    Keystone recalls Dutchmen Voltage recreational trailers

    The exterior folding ladder that is not secured properly to the vehicle wall

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,756 model year 2015-2016 Dutchmen Voltage recreational trailers manufactured August 6, 2014, to October 15, 2015.

    The vehicles may be equipped with an exterior folding ladder that is not secured properly to the vehicle wall.

    CONSEQUENCE:If the ladder is not attached to the trailer properly, the ladder may detach while being used, increasing the risk of injury.

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and install the appropriate fasteners to properly secure the ladder to vehicle wall, free of charge. The recall began on December 8, 2015.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 15-242.

    Basler Electric recalls transformers

    The circuit breaker in the transformer can fail to trip

    Basler Electric Company of Highland, Ill., is recalling about 11,900 electrical transformers.

    The circuit breaker in the transformer can fail to trip, posing fire and electrical shock hazards.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Basler Class 2 electric transformers with date codes between 1435 and 1446 that use a Tyco circuit breaker. The date code is located on the top line of the transformer's data plate.

    The transformers, manufactured in Mexico, were sold by Basler Electric to manufacturers and distributors of end products that contain these transformers from September 2014, to November 2014, for various prices.

    Manufacturers and distributors should immediately stop distributing the recalled transformers and contact Basler to receive free replacement transformers. Due to the risk of shock, consumers should not attempt to open or replace the recalled transformers on their own but should contact the manufacturer of their product for further instructions. Basler has notified manufacturers and distributors about the recall directly.

    Manufacturers and distributors may contact Basler collect at 618-654-2341 ext. 230 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday. Basler Electric has advised manufacturers and distributors to immediately contact consumers who have the recalled transformers.  

    Various MINI Cooper Hardtops recalled

    Inappropriate air bag activation/deactivation may occur

    BMW of North America is recalling 38 model year 2014-2015 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 door vehicles manufactured February 25, 2014, to May 16, 2015; 2014-2015 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 door vehicles manufactured March 28, 2014, to May 9, 2015; 2015 MINI Cooper Hardtop 4 door vehicles manufactured October 17, 2014, to June 2, 2015; and 2015 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 4 door vehicles manufactured November 24, 2014, to June 11, 2015.

    During a service appointment, the vehicles received replacement front passenger seat cushions (which contain integral Capacitive Interior Sensing (CIS) functions). The CIS functions may have been incorrectly calibrated, and if so, would cause impaired occupant classification and thus inappropriate air bag activation/deactivation.

    Inappropriate air bag activation/deactivation can increase the risk of occupant injury in the event of a vehicle crash.

    MINI will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger seat cushion, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 28, 2015.

    Owners may contact MINI customer service at 1-866-825-1525.

      Polaris recalls various Slingshot motorcycles

      The headlight relay may fail

      Polaris Industries is recalling 9,182 model year 2015-2016 Slingshot motorcycles manufactured April 21, 2014, to October 22, 2015, Slingshot SL motorcycles manufactured April 28, 2015 to October 23, 2015, and Slingshot SL SE motorcycles manufactured December 15, 2014, to October 22, 2015.

      The headlight relay may fail, resulting in a loss of headlights which can reduce driver visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

      Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will replace the single headlight relay with a circuit that uses two headlight relays, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 4, 2015.

      Owners may contact Slingshot customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris' number for this recall is SLI-15-05.

