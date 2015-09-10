Write a review
Recalls in October 2015

    Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles recalled

    The second row seat back may not latch properly

    Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 856 model year 2015 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles manufactured June 2, 2015, to June 11, 2015.

    The second row seat back may not latch properly, especially in the center section. If the seat back is not properly latched, the seat belt may not properly restrain the occupant in the event of a crash, increasing their risk of injury.

    Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the second row seat mechanism, replacing it as required, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2015.

    Owners may contact Land Rover's customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is P072.

