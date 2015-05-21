Recalls in May 2015

Mountain Safety Research is recalling about 4,640 avalanche rescue snow shovels in the U.S and Canada.

The lower lock button on the shovel’s shaft can fail to secure the blade, causing the shaft and blade to come apart, rendering the shovel unable to be used as intended.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Mountain Safety Research Operator T, Operator D, and Responder avalanche rescue snow shovels. Lock buttons on the lower shaft connect the metal shovel blade to the metal shaft. Recalled shovels have a slit on either side of the lower lock button.

The shovels measure about 32-to-34 inches long. The blades are red or yellow and the handles are gray. “Mountain Safety Research” is printed on the shaft of the handle. “MSR” is printed on the front of the shovel.

The shovels, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at outdoor recreation stores, including Bass Pro Shops, REI and others nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from October 2014, through January 2015, for between $60 and $70.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shovels and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to Mountain Safety Research for a free replacement shaft.

Consumers may contact Mountain Safety Research at (800) 531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, or by email at consumer@cascadedesigns.com.