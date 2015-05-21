Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2015

Recalls in May 2015

Browse by year

2015

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Avalanche rescue snow shovels recalled

    The lower lock button on the shovel’s shaft can fail to secure the blade

    Mountain Safety Research is recalling about 4,640 avalanche rescue snow shovels in the U.S and Canada.

    The lower lock button on the shovel’s shaft can fail to secure the blade, causing the shaft and blade to come apart, rendering the shovel unable to be used as intended.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Mountain Safety Research Operator T, Operator D, and Responder avalanche rescue snow shovels. Lock buttons on the lower shaft connect the metal shovel blade to the metal shaft. Recalled shovels have a slit on either side of the lower lock button.

    The shovels measure about 32-to-34 inches long. The blades are red or yellow and the handles are gray. “Mountain Safety Research” is printed on the shaft of the handle. “MSR” is printed on the front of the shovel.

    The shovels, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at outdoor recreation stores, including Bass Pro Shops, REI and others nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from October 2014, through January 2015, for between $60 and $70.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shovels and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to Mountain Safety Research for a free replacement shaft.

    Consumers may contact Mountain Safety Research at (800) 531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, or by email at consumer@cascadedesigns.com.

    Mountain Safety Research is recalling about 4,640 avalanche rescue snow shovels in the U.S and Canada. The lower lock button on the shovel’s shaft can fai...

    Mastercraft recalls boat trailers

    The trailer tongue bolt may fail

    Mastercraft Boat Company is recalling 1,740 model year 2015 boat trailers manufactured April 1, 2014, to March 11, 2015.

    The trailer tongue bolt may fail allowing the trailer swing tongue to disengage from the tow ball of the vehicle. This could increase the risk of a crash.

    Mastercraft will notify owners, and dealers will replace the swing tongue bolt and hardware, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in May 2015.

    Owners may contact Mastercraft customer service at 1-423-884-2221. Mastercraft's numbers for this recall are RC-01 and RC-02.

    Mastercraft Boat Company is recalling 1,740 model year 2015 boat trailers manufactured April 1, 2014, to March 11, 2015. The trailer tongue bolt may fail...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Triumph recalls Daytona 675 R and Speed Triple R motorcycles

      The motorcycles may have an improperly manufactured rear shock absorber

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 566 model year 2014-2015 Daytona 675 R and Speed Triple R motorcycles manufactured January 1, 2014, to April 1, 2015.

      The motorcycles may have been built with an improperly manufactured rear shock absorber. The nut on the damper rod for these shock absorbers may loosen, resulting in a loss of damping and the possible disassembling of the shock.

      If the piston rod nut loosens, shock absorber performance would be affected, possibly causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear shock absorber, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 13, 2015.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SB524.

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 566 model year 2014-2015 Daytona 675 R and Speed Triple R motorcycles manufactured January 1, 2014, to April 1, 20...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.