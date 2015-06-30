Recalls in June 2015

Volvo Cars of N.A., is recalling 584 model year 2016 Volvo XC90 vehicles manufactured January 27, 2015, to May 19, 2015.

The recalled vehicles have front seats whose wiring harness for the Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) may have been routed incorrectly. If the wiring harness is routed incorrectly, the wiring may be damaged, disabling the front seat side impact air bag, and increasing the risk of injury to the seat occupant in the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the front seat side impact air bag.

Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the SIPS wiring, correcting the routing and installing a protective sleeve as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2015.

Owners may contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R89571.