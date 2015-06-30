Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2015

Recalls in June 2015

Browse by year

2015

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Volvo recalls XC90 vehicles

    The wiring harness for the Side Impact Protection System may have been routed incorrectly

    Volvo Cars of N.A., is recalling 584 model year 2016 Volvo XC90 vehicles manufactured January 27, 2015, to May 19, 2015.

    The recalled vehicles have front seats whose wiring harness for the Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) may have been routed incorrectly. If the wiring harness is routed incorrectly, the wiring may be damaged, disabling the front seat side impact air bag, and increasing the risk of injury to the seat occupant in the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the front seat side impact air bag.

    Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the SIPS wiring, correcting the routing and installing a protective sleeve as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2015.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R89571.

    Volvo Cars of N.A., is recalling 584 model year 2016 Volvo XC90 vehicles manufactured January 27, 2015, to May 19, 2015. The recalled vehicles have front...

    Keystone recalls a variety of recreational vehicles

    The expanding room may extend unintentionally while the vehicle is in motion

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,529 model year 2015 Keystone Sprinter, Cougar, Montana, Montana High Country, Outback, Bullet, Avalanche, Alpine, Fuzion, Impact, Laredo, Raptor, Carbon, and Passport, and Dutchmen Kodiak, Aerolite, Denali, and Voltage vehicles.

    The screws that attach the expanding room to the sliding mechanism cable may fail, allowing the room to extend unintentionally while the vehicle is in motion. If the room extends while vehicle is in motion, there is an increased risk of a crash.

    Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the screws that secure the drive chain, free of charge. The recall began on June 18, 2015.

    Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 15-225.

    Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,529 model year 2015 Keystone Sprinter, Cougar, Montana, Montana High Country, Outback, Bullet, Avalanche, Alpine, Fuzion...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Tiffin recalls Allegro Red and Phaeton motorhomes

      The motorhome slide-out section could extend while the vehicle is moving

      Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 304 model year 2015 Allegro Red 36 QSA, Allegro Red 38 QBA, Phaeton 40 QBH, and Phaeton 40 QKH motorhomes manufactured April 22, 2014, to May 8, 2015.

      Moisture may enter the slide-out controller and cause the "switch out" connection to short, and cause the motorhome slide-out section to extend while the motorhome is moving. This increases the risk of a crash.

      Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will install a relay to disconnect the power source of the slide-out, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2015.

      Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.

      Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 304 model year 2015 Allegro Red 36 QSA, Allegro Red 38 QBA, Phaeton 40 QBH, and Phaeton 40 QKH motorhomes manufactured April...

      Thor Motor Coach recalls Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes

      The co-pilot seat base mounting may loosen over time

      Thor Motor Coach is recalling 56 model year 2016 Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes manufactured March 10, 2015, to March 24, 2015.

      The co-pilot seats may be attached to the floor of the motorhome in an area that is not properly reinforced. If the floor at the attachment point is not properly reinforced, the seat base mounting may loosen over time, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a reinforcement plate at the co-pilot seat mounting bolt location, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in June 2015.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC's number for this recall is RC000101.

      Thor Motor Coach is recalling 56 model year 2016 Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes manufactured March 10, 2015, to March 24, 2015. The co-pilot seats may...

      Ducati recalls Panigale S, Superleggera and Panigale R version motorcycles

      The motorcycles may have an improperly manufactured rear shock absorber

      Ducati North America is recalling 549 model year 2014 1199 Panigale S version, 1199 Superleggera and 1199 Panigale R version motorcycles.

      The motorcycles may have been built with an improperly manufactured rear shock absorber. The nut on the damper rod for these shock absorbers may loosen, resulting in a loss of damping and the possible disassembling of the shock. This could cause a loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash.

      Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will either replace the rear shock assembly or send the shock to the supplier's repair center to be remedied, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 29, 2015.

      Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-800-231-6696. Ducati's number for this recall is RCL-15-002.

      Ducati North America is recalling 549 model year 2014 1199 Panigale S version, 1199 Superleggera and 1199 Panigale R version motorcycles. The motorcycles...

      Jayco recalls Seismic Pinnacle and Eagle Premier recreational trailers

      The steps may give in when being used

      Jayco is recalling 2,747 model year 2013-2015 Seismic Pinnacle and Eagle Premier recreational trailers manufactured April 3, 2013, to February 27, 2015.

      A rivet for the quad entry steps in the vehicles may shear and fail, causing the steps to give when being used. The occupant may fall, increasing the risk of personal injury.

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective rivets with bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 15, 2015.  

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

      Jayco is recalling 2,747 model year 2013-2015 Seismic Pinnacle and Eagle Premier recreational trailers manufactured April 3, 2013, to February 27, 2015. ...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.