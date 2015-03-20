Recalls in March 2015

Spinrite Yarns of Washington, N.C., is recalling about 842,000 balls or skeins of Bernat Tizzy Yarn.
In finished knit or crochet items, the yarn can unravel or snag and form a loop, posing an entanglement hazard to young children.
The company has received 2 reports of children becoming entangled from unraveling or snagging yarn blankets. No injuries have been reported.
The recall includes all 11 colors of Bernat brand Tizzy Yarn, which was sold as a ball or skein in a 3.5-oz package with a paper sleeve. The green sleeve has a striped border with a photo of a baby in a knitted sweater and “Bernat” printed in all white capital letters and “Tizzy” printed in yellow and orange letters.
UPC codes included in the recall are printed under the barcode on the paper sleeve.
Color numbers, color names and UPC codes included in the recall are:
|Color #
|Color Name
|UPC
|24005
|Marshmallow White
|057355350380
|24114
|Playtime Denim
|057355375970
|24128
|Blue Skies
|057355350397
|24230
|Sweet Green Pea
|057355350403
|24305
|Pixie Purple
|057355350410
|24412
|Red Riding Hood
|057355375987
|24421
|Posey Pink
|057355350427
|24611
|Dandelion Yellow
|057355350434
|24627
|Playtime
|057355366336
|24628
|Creamsicle
|057355350441
|24711
|Day Dream
|057355355521
The yarn, manufactured in China, was sold at Jo-Ann Stores, Michaels and other craft retail stores nationwide and online at www.yarnspirations.com from April 2012, through February 2015, for between $4.50 and $5.
Consumers should immediately stop using the yarn or finished yarn projects, keep them out of the reach of young children, and contact Bernat for a full refund.
Consumers may contact Bernat toll-free (844) 418-7973 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.