Recalls in March 2015

2015

    Spinrite recalls Bernat Tizzy Yarn

    The yarn can pose an entanglement hazard to young children

    Spinrite Yarns of Washington, N.C., is recalling about 842,000 balls or skeins of Bernat Tizzy Yarn.

    In finished knit or crochet items, the yarn can unravel or snag and form a loop, posing an entanglement hazard to young children.

    The company has received 2 reports of children becoming entangled from unraveling or snagging yarn blankets. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall includes all 11 colors of Bernat brand Tizzy Yarn, which was sold as a ball or skein in a 3.5-oz package with a paper sleeve. The green sleeve has a striped border with a photo of a baby in a knitted sweater and “Bernat” printed in all white capital letters and “Tizzy” printed in yellow and orange letters.

    UPC codes included in the recall are printed under the barcode on the paper sleeve.

    Color numbers, color names and UPC codes included in the recall are: 

    Color #Color NameUPC
    24005Marshmallow White057355350380
    24114Playtime Denim057355375970
    24128Blue Skies057355350397
    24230Sweet Green Pea057355350403
    24305Pixie Purple057355350410
    24412Red Riding Hood057355375987
    24421Posey Pink057355350427
    24611Dandelion Yellow057355350434
    24627Playtime057355366336
    24628Creamsicle057355350441
    24711Day Dream057355355521

    The yarn, manufactured in China, was sold at Jo-Ann Stores, Michaels and other craft retail stores nationwide and online at www.yarnspirations.com from April 2012, through February 2015, for between $4.50 and $5.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the yarn or finished yarn projects, keep them out of the reach of young children, and contact Bernat for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Bernat toll-free (844) 418-7973 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Indian recalls Scout motorcycles

    The motorcycles may have a reduction in, or a complete loss of, rear brake power

    Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 806 model year 2015 Scout N15MSA00AA, N15MSA00AH, N15MSA00AR, N15MSA00AS, N15MSA00BA, N15MSA00BH, N15MSA00BS, N15MSA00CA, and N15MSA00CS motorcycles manufactured May 12, 2014, to February 13, 2015.

    Due to a problem with the rear brake master cylinder, the motorcycles may have a reduction in, or a complete loss of, rear brake power. A full or partial loss of rear braking power may lengthen the distance needed to slow or stop the motorcycle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    Indian will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the rear brake master cylinder, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2015.

    Owners may contact the Indian consumer service department at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-15-01 A/B.

