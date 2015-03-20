Recalls in March 2015

Spinrite Yarns of Washington, N.C., is recalling about 842,000 balls or skeins of Bernat Tizzy Yarn.

In finished knit or crochet items, the yarn can unravel or snag and form a loop, posing an entanglement hazard to young children.

The company has received 2 reports of children becoming entangled from unraveling or snagging yarn blankets. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes all 11 colors of Bernat brand Tizzy Yarn, which was sold as a ball or skein in a 3.5-oz package with a paper sleeve. The green sleeve has a striped border with a photo of a baby in a knitted sweater and “Bernat” printed in all white capital letters and “Tizzy” printed in yellow and orange letters.

UPC codes included in the recall are printed under the barcode on the paper sleeve.

Color numbers, color names and UPC codes included in the recall are:

Color # Color Name UPC 24005 Marshmallow White 057355350380 24114 Playtime Denim 057355375970 24128 Blue Skies 057355350397 24230 Sweet Green Pea 057355350403 24305 Pixie Purple 057355350410 24412 Red Riding Hood 057355375987 24421 Posey Pink 057355350427 24611 Dandelion Yellow 057355350434 24627 Playtime 057355366336 24628 Creamsicle 057355350441 24711 Day Dream 057355355521

The yarn, manufactured in China, was sold at Jo-Ann Stores, Michaels and other craft retail stores nationwide and online at www.yarnspirations.com from April 2012, through February 2015, for between $4.50 and $5.

Consumers should immediately stop using the yarn or finished yarn projects, keep them out of the reach of young children, and contact Bernat for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Bernat toll-free (844) 418-7973 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.