Recalls in November 2015

Carra Imports of Middleton, Wis., and Carra USA of Jamaica, N.Y., are recalling about 55,500 window shades.

Strangulation can occur when a cellular, roller and soft horizontal shade’s continuous loop pull cord or bead chain is not attached to the wall with a tension device and a child’s neck becomes entangled in the free-standing loop.

Strangulation with Roman shades can occur when a child places his/her neck between the exposed inner cord and the fabric on the backside of the shade or when a child pulls the cord out and wraps it around the neck.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves custom made-to-order cellular, roller, soft horizontal and Roman style solar shades. The shades were sold in a variety of custom sizes and colors. The shades do not have any identifying labels or markings.

The shades, manufactured in Turkey, were sold online and by phone orders at Blinds.com, Blinds Century (aka American Blinds) , Blinds Wholesale, HomeCraft, Home Depot, JustBlinds.com, Nobrainer Blinds, Office Depot, Rugs Direct BFC, Steve’s Blinds, Wayfair and Window World Blinds for between $35 and $775.

The cellular shades were sold from August 2014, through February 2015. The roller shades were sold from September 2010, through September 2013. The soft horizontal shades were sold from July 2010, through March 2012. The Roman shades were sold from September 2010, through July 2013.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window shades and contact Carra for a free repair kit. If the recalled cellular, roller and soft horizontal shades do not have hold down devices installed, contact Carra Imports to receive a repair kit which includes a hold down device and instructions to install it.

The repair kit for the Roman shades includes instructions to remove the pull cords and to install metal rings to raise and lower the shades to remove the hazard. Carra is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled window shades.

Consumers may contact Carra Imports at 800-845-8637 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.carrablindsandshades.com for more information.