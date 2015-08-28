Recalls in August 2015

IKEA North America Services of Conshohocken, Pa., is recalling about 442,000 PATRULL nightlights in the U.S. and Canada

The nightlight’s plastic covering can detach and expose electrical components, posing an electrical shock hazard.

The company has received one report from Austria where a young child tried to remove the light from the electrical outlet when the colored plastic cover detached. The child received an electric shock and minor wounds on the hand. No incidents have been reported within the US.

This recall affects all PATRULL nightlights, which come in white, orange and pink. The nightlights automatically turn on in the dark and off in the light, and have an IKEA logo on the back top near the sensor.

The light has a dome-shaped plastic cover that gives the light its color and is attached to a white rectangular plastic base. The nightlight is 2 ¾ inches round and 3 ½ inches deep.

The nightlights, manufactured in China, were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2013, to July 2015, for about $4.

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled product and contact IKEA for a full refund.

Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page then Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.