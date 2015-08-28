Write a review
Recalls in August 2015

    Newmar recalls Essex, King Aire and Mountain Aire vehicles

    The control module for the air suspension may experience a loss of power

    Newmar Corporation is recalling 82 model year 2015-2016 Essex and King Aire vehicles manufactured March 7, 2014, to June 15, 2015, and 2016 Mountain Aire vehicles manufactured March 9, 2015, to June 5, 2015.

    The control module for the air suspension may experience a loss of power resulting in the air suspension not being able to achieve ride height.

    If the ride height of the suspension is less than specified ride height the vehicle may be difficult to control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

    IKEA recalls children’s nightlight

    The nightlight’s plastic covering can detach and expose electrical components

    IKEA North America Services of Conshohocken, Pa., is recalling about 442,000 PATRULL nightlights in the U.S. and Canada

    The nightlight’s plastic covering can detach and expose electrical components, posing an electrical shock hazard.

    The company has received one report from Austria where a young child tried to remove the light from the electrical outlet when the colored plastic cover detached. The child received an electric shock and minor wounds on the hand. No incidents have been reported within the US.

    This recall affects all PATRULL nightlights, which come in white, orange and pink. The nightlights automatically turn on in the dark and off in the light, and have an IKEA logo on the back top near the sensor.

    The light has a dome-shaped plastic cover that gives the light its color and is attached to a white rectangular plastic base. The nightlight is 2 ¾ inches round and 3 ½ inches deep.

    The nightlights, manufactured in China, were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2013, to July 2015, for about $4.

    Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled product and contact IKEA for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page then Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

