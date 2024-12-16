Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Impossible Foods recalls plant-based sausage meat over pieces of metal

Pieces of metal have prompted Impossible Foods to recall nearly 80,000 cases of its plant-based sausage meat, but the company has given few details. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The plant-based sausage meat sold nationwide

Impossible Foods is recalling 79,949 cases of Impossible Savory Ground Sausage Meat because it can contain pieces of metal, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration filing from Friday.

The Impossible Foods recall, which is still taking place, began on Nov. 15 and on Dec. 13 the FDA classified it as a Class II recall, which means the food can cause temporary or reversible harm, according to the filing.

What are the product details of the recalled plant-based sausage meat?

  • Product name: Impossible Savory Ground Sausage Meat
  • Size: 14-ounce chubs with eight retail chubs per case
  • Use by dates: Between 6/28/25 to 1/28/26 and 7/3/25 to 1/25/26
  • Universal product codes (UPC): 816697021088, 81669702109

Where was the recalled plant-based sausage meat sold?

Impossible Foods said the meat sold "nationwide" without providing more details.

What should buyers of the recalled plant-based sausage meat do?

Impossible Foods said it was offering coupons for buyers of the recalled food. 

Buyers can request a coupon on Impossible Foods's website.

How was the metal found in the recalled plant-based sausage meat?

After receiving "a small number" of complaints from buyers, Impossible Foods said it found that aluminum packaging from its fasteners in food manufacturing entered the plant-based meat.

"While our investigation showed that less than 0.00126% of total packages of our raw ground sausage were affected, that simply does not meet our high standard for quality and excellence," the company said.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.