Impossible Foods recalls plant-based sausage meat over pieces of metal

Impossible Foods is recalling 79,949 cases of Impossible Savory Ground Sausage Meat because it can contain pieces of metal, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration filing from Friday.

The Impossible Foods recall, which is still taking place, began on Nov. 15 and on Dec. 13 the FDA classified it as a Class II recall, which means the food can cause temporary or reversible harm, according to the filing.

What are the product details of the recalled plant-based sausage meat?

Product name: Impossible Savory Ground Sausage Meat

Impossible Savory Ground Sausage Meat Size: 14-ounce chubs with eight retail chubs per case

14-ounce chubs with eight retail chubs per case Use by dates: Between 6/28/25 to 1/28/26 and 7/3/25 to 1/25/26

Between 6/28/25 to 1/28/26 and 7/3/25 to 1/25/26 Universal product codes (UPC): 816697021088, 81669702109

Where was the recalled plant-based sausage meat sold?

Impossible Foods said the meat sold "nationwide" without providing more details.

What should buyers of the recalled plant-based sausage meat do?

Impossible Foods said it was offering coupons for buyers of the recalled food.

Buyers can request a coupon on Impossible Foods's website.

How was the metal found in the recalled plant-based sausage meat?

After receiving "a small number" of complaints from buyers, Impossible Foods said it found that aluminum packaging from its fasteners in food manufacturing entered the plant-based meat.

"While our investigation showed that less than 0.00126% of total packages of our raw ground sausage were affected, that simply does not meet our high standard for quality and excellence," the company said.