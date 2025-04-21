FDA halts key food lab quality program amid HHS staff cuts

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended a crucial quality control program for its nationwide food testing laboratories due to sweeping staff reductions at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to an internal email obtained by Reuters.

The suspended program, part of the Food Emergency Response Network (FERN), is designed to ensure that more than 170 labs across the country consistently and accurately detect pathogens and contaminants in food supplies. These labs play a vital role in preventing food-borne illnesses and ensuring the safety of products like spinach and barley.

The FERN Proficiency Testing Program will be on hold at least through September 30, according to the email from FERN’s National Program Office, according to a Reuters report. The pause follows the termination or departure of up to 20,000 HHS employees, including key staff at FDA's Human Food Program Moffett Center—among them a quality assurance officer, an analytical chemist, and two microbiologists.

Critical tests put on hold

The suspended activities include quality control assessments for Cyclospora, a parasite often found in produce like spinach, and glyphosate, a controversial pesticide residue commonly found in grains like barley. These tests are essential for maintaining the accuracy, consistency, and accreditation standards of food safety labs.

“These PTs and Exercises are critical to demonstrating the competency and readiness of our laboratory network to detect and respond to food safety and food defense events,” the internal email stated, Reuters said.

One source familiar with the situation called the program indispensable to maintaining public health safeguards.

HHS cuts reverberate

The move is part of a broader disruption caused by the Trump administration’s push to cut up to $40 billion from HHS. In addition to the FERN program, the FDA in early April suspended testing for bird flu in milk, cheese, and pet food due to similar staffing reductions.

The layoffs have also reportedly affected drug reviews and public health research, weakening the U.S. health system’s capacity to respond to both emerging threats and routine safety checks. HHS has not yet commented on the implications of the staffing cuts or the program suspensions.

As the FDA grapples with reduced capabilities, food safety advocates warn that lapses in laboratory oversight could increase the risk of outbreaks and leave consumers more vulnerable to contaminated food products.