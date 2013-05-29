Recalls in May 2013

H & M Hennes & Mauritz, L.P., New York, N.Y., is re-announcing the recall of its children’s water bottles. Some 2,900 bottles were contained in the original recall, which was made in September 2012.

The company says another 200 were sold after the initial recall, and Consumer Product Safety Commission Media Affairs Director Scott Wolfson tells ConsumerAffairs that prompted the re-announcement.

The water bottle's spout can break off, posing a choking hazard to children. The company has received one report of an incident in England of the water bottle spout breaking off in a child's mouth as the child was drinking from the bottle. No injuries have been reported.

The 16-oz. water bottles are pink plastic with a crackle design or blue plastic and flip-top lids in coordinated pink and blue colors. "H&M Sweden" and "www.hm.com" are embossed on the bottom of the bottle.

The recalled products were manufactured in June 2012 and contain the manufacture date in an embossed date clock on the bottom of the bottle. The inner circle on the clock contains the number 12 with an arrow between the two numbers. The arrow points to the number 6 in an outer circle of numbers.

The water bottles, manufactured in Italy, were sold exclusively at H&M stores with children's departments nationwide from July 2012 through March 2013 for between $1.50 and $5.

Consumers should immediately stop using the water bottle and call H&M to receive a prepaid mailer to return the bottle. Upon receipt of the returned bottle, consumers will be mailed a full refund plus a $25 H&M gift card.

Consumers may contact H&M toll-free at (855) 466-7467 daily from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight CT.