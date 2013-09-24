Recalls in September 2013

The Children’s Place of Secaucus, N.J., is recalling about about 38,000 pair of children’s one-piece footed pajamas.

The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear in that they do not meet the tight-fitting sizing requirements, thus posing a burn hazard to children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves three styles of The Children’s Place bunny-themed one-piece cotton footed pajamas. One style is pink with dark pink bunnies and a ruffle at the neck. It was sold in size 9-12 months. This style has a sewn-in label at the side seam with both 2158 and one or more of the following numbers: 042521, 042523, 042571, 042572, 042774 or 042816.

The other two styles are both blue/green with bunnies on the feet and bunny print fabric. They were sold in sizes 9-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T and 3T. One style has bunnies with eyeglasses. The other has bunnies and yellow chicks.

Both styles have a sewn-in label at the side seam with both 2598 and one or more of the following numbers: 030647, 030779, 038826, 670409, 670602, 670603 or 945210. “Made with love by PLACE” with a heart outline is printed at the neck of the pajamas.

The garments, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from January 2012, through May 2013, for about $15.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

Consumers may contact The Children’s Place toll-free at (877) 752-2387 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.