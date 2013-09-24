Write a review
Recalls in September 2013

    The Children’s Place recalls footed pajamas

    The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard

    The Children’s Place of Secaucus, N.J., is recalling about about 38,000 pair of children’s one-piece footed pajamas.

    The garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear in that they do not meet the tight-fitting sizing requirements, thus posing a burn hazard to children.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves three styles of The Children’s Place bunny-themed one-piece cotton footed pajamas. One style is pink with dark pink bunnies and a ruffle at the neck. It was sold in size 9-12 months. This style has a sewn-in label at the side seam with both 2158 and one or more of the following numbers: 042521, 042523, 042571, 042572, 042774 or 042816.

    The other two styles are both blue/green with bunnies on the feet and bunny print fabric. They were sold in sizes 9-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T and 3T. One style has bunnies with eyeglasses. The other has bunnies and yellow chicks.

    Both styles have a sewn-in label at the side seam with both 2598 and one or more of the following numbers: 030647, 030779, 038826, 670409, 670602, 670603 or 945210. “Made with love by PLACE” with a heart outline is printed at the neck of the pajamas.

    The garments, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from January 2012, through May 2013, for about $15.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact The Children’s Place toll-free at (877) 752-2387 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

    Creafuse Powder dietary supplement recalled

    The product contains DMAA, which can elevate blood pressure

    Ge Pharma of North Haven, Conn., is recalling Creafuse Powder Grape Lot# GE4568 and Creafuse Powder Fruit Punch Lot #GE4570, packaged in a white, 600 gram container with an expiration date of 2/2015 because it contains 1,3 dimethylamylamine (DMAA).

    DMAA is commonly used as a stimulant, pre-workout, and weight loss ingredient in dietary supplement products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that DMAA is potentially dangerous to health. Ingestion of DMAA can elevate blood pressure and lead to cardiovascular problems. The FDA has also warned that DMAA is not a dietary ingredient and thus, is not Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) compliant.

    There have been no reports of adverse events associated with these products to date.

    The product was distributed nationwide and was sold via telephone and email.

    No other products distributed by Ge Pharma LLC are subject to recall.

    Consumers who may have purchased the affected lot numbers of Creafuse should immediately discontinue use of the product and contact their health care professional if they have experienced any adverse effects.

    Consumers can contact GE Pharma LLC at gerry@gepharma.com or call 1-203-675-1057, Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST to receive further instructions for disposing, returning the product(s), refunds, credits, exchanges, or with any questions.

      Indian recalls variety of motorcycle models

      The rear rim may crack and cause a loss of air pressure

      Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 861 model year 2009 Deluxe and Standard, 2009-2011 Roadmaster, 2009-2013 Vintage, 2010 Bomber, 2010-2013 Classic and Dark Horse, 2011 Blackhawk Dark and Blackhawk motorcycles.

      The rear rim may crack and cause a loss of air pressure. The cracked rim can lead to a flat rear tire, which could cause the rider to lose control, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash.

      Indian will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear rim, free of charge. Indian will mail an interim letter to owners in September 2013. Owners will be mailed a follow up notification when parts are available, so they may schedule the repairs.

      Owners may contact Indian at 1-888-704-5290.

      Gree recalls 12 brands of dehumidifiers

      The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire

      Airwell of France; CNA of Wood Dale, Ill.; Danby of Ontario, Canada; De’Longhi of Italy; Frigidaire, of Charlotte, N.C.; Gree USA Sales Ltd. of City of Industry, Calif.; IRP of Pineville, N.C.; MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc. of Walnut, Calif.; and Sunrise of Quebec, Canada, are recalling more than 2.2 million dehumidifiers in the U.S. and Canada.

      The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. The firms have received reports of 165 incidents, including 46 fires and $2.15 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers and date codes are listed below:

      Danby or Premiere

      Model number

      Capacity

      Date code range   

      DDR3011

      30-pint

      All units

      DDR30P

      30-pint

      All units

      DDR4511

      45-pint

      All units

      DDR45P        

      45-pint            

      All units

      DDR6511      

      65-pint

      All units

      DDR65CHP  

      65-pint            

      All units

      De’Longhi or SuperClima

      Model number          

      Capacity        

      Date code range

      DDSE30

      30-pint

      All units

      DDSE40

      40-pint

      All units

      DG50 

      50-pint

      All units

      Fedders

      Model number

      Capacity        

      Date code range

      FEDH-MAH030-C15

      30-pint            

      All units

      FEDH-MAH070-C15

      70-pint

      All units

      Fellini

      Model number

      Capacity

      Date code range

      13-06030        

      50-pint

      All units

      13-06031        

      70-pint

      All units

      Frigidaire

      Model number

      Pint capacity

      Date code range

      FDB30R1

      30-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDB50R1

      50-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDB70R1

      70-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDD25S1

      25-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDF50S1

      50-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDF70S1

      70-pint            

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDL30R1

      30-pint            

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDL50R1

      50-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDL50S1

      50-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDL70R1

      70-pint

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDL70S1

      70-pint            

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDM30R1

      30-pint            

      01/07 through 09/08

      FDR30S1

      30-pint            

      01/07 through 09/08

      Gree

      Model number  

      Capacity        

      Date code range   

      13-06090        

      30-pint            

      All units

      13-06091        

      45-pint

      All units

      13-06092        

      50-pint            

      All units

      13-06093        

      70-pint            

      All units

      GDN20AH-K4EAB1A

      20-pint            

      All units

      GDN20AH-K5EBB3A

      20-pint            

      All units

      GDN30AE-A3EBA8A

      30-pint

      All units

      GDN30AH-A4EBB1A

      30-pint

      All units

      GDN40AH-A4EBB1A

      40-pint            

      All units

      GDN45AH-A3EBB2A

      45-pint            

      All units

      GDN50AF-A3EBA8A

      50-pint            

      All units 

      GDN50AF-A3EBA8B

      50-pint            

      All units

      GDN70AF-A3EBA8A

      70-pint            

      All units

      GDN70AF-A3EBB3A

      70-pint

      All units

      GDN70AI-A3EBB2A           

      70-pint            

      All units

      GDNE30AEBA1A8A           

      30-pint            

      All units

      GDNE40AEBA1A8A

      40-Pint           

      All units

      GDNE50AFBA1A8A           

      50-pint

      All units

      GDNE65AFBA1A8A

      65-pint

      All units

      Kenmore

      Model number

      Capacity        

      Date code range        

      407.52301210

      30-pint            

      2012-04 through 2012-09

      407.52501210

      50-pint            

      2012-04 through 2012-09

      407.52701210

      70-pint            

      2012-04 through 2012-09

      407.52702210

      70-pint            

      2012-04 through 2012-08

      Norpole

      Model number

      Capacity        

      Date code range

      NPDH30PG

      30-pint            

      All units

      Seabreeze

      Model number

      Capacity

      Date code range

      DH450S

      50-pint            

      All units

      DH470S

      70-pint

      All units

      SoleusAir

      Model Number

      Capacity        

      Date code range

      CFM-25E

      25-pint            

      All units

      CFM-40E

      40-pint

      All units

      DP1-50-03A  

      50-pint            

      032610

      GL-DEH-30-1           

      30-pint

      1211 through 0612     

      GL-DEH-45-2           

      45-pint

      1211 through 0612

      GL-DEH-50-2L2

      50-pint

      1211 through 0612

      GL-DEH-50-2Q2

      50-pint

      1211 through 0612

      GL-DEH-70-2S2

      70-pint            

      1211 through 0612

      GL-DEH-70P-2S2

      70-pint

      0112 through 0612

      GM-DEH-30M-1L2

      30-pint

      010512 through 061412

      GM-DEH-30M-1R2

      30-pint            

      010512 through 061412

      GM-DEH-45-1

      45-pint

      122511 through 062112

      GM-DEH-70-1S2

      70-pint

      010512 through 062112

      SG-DEH-25-4

      25-pint

      032711 through 081712

      SG-DEH-30-2

      30-pint

      032711 through 050712

      SG-DEH-30B-1

      30-pint

      011210 through 041310

      SG-DEH-30M-1

      30-pint

      010510 through 071512

      SG-DEH-30M-1A

      30-pint

      121510 through 111011

      SG-DEH-30M-1L2

      30-pint

      010510 through 071512

      SG-DEH-30M-1R2

      30-pint            

      010510 through 071512

      SG-DEH-45-1

      45-pint            

      010610 through 071512

      SG-DEH-45-1A

      45-pint

      121510 through 111011

      SG-DEH-45-2

      45-pint            

      032711 through 050712

      SG-DEH-50-2

      50-pint

      010712 through 010712

      SG-DEH-70-1

      70-pint            

      010610 through 071512

      SG-DEH-70-1A

      70-pint            

      121510 through 111011

      SG-DEH-70-2

      70-pint

      032711 through 050712

      SG-DEH-70-2S2

      70-pint

      032711 through 050712

      The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

      The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005, through August 2013, for between $110 and $400.

      Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Gree toll-free at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

      Visonic recalls Amber Personal Emergency Response System kits

      There are problems detecting a low or dead battery warning signal

      Visonic Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, is recalling about 24,000 Visonic Amber Classic and Amber SelectX Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) kits.

      A single Amber Base station set to Common Area Mode will not detect a low battery or dead battery warning signal from the remote pendant that notifies the end user or system administrator to replace the pendant battery.

      The firm has received one report of a pendant that failed to operate due to a low battery undetected by the base station in Common Area Mode. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled Visonic Amber Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) kit enables a user to push a button on a pendant to signal a request for assistance. An Amber kit consists of one wireless pendant worn by the user, one Amber brand base station, generally connected to a phone line, a power supply and backup battery. Base stations are white, rectangular and measure about 9-inches wide by 7-inches deep by 2-inches high with emergency, call and check buttons. The emergency button is red on the Classic model and grey on the SelectX model. Recalled Classic models have catalog number 0-7425 and serial numbers 0408044281 through 4410052723. The first four digits of the serial number are manufacture dates from January 2008 through August 2010 in WWYY format. Recalled SelectX models have catalog number 0-100729 and serial numbers 2308600299 through 3013079617 The first four digits represent manufacture dates June 2008 through July 2013 in WWYY format. The first two digits are week of manufacturer and the second two numbers are the year of manufacture. For example serial number 2308 600299 indicates a manufacturing date of the 23rd week of 2008 or roughly June 2008. Each unit has an external label on the back of the base station, with the product name and serial number.

      Only Amber Classic or SelectX base stations that are placed in Common Area Mode by a professionally trained PERS system installer and are used without additional base stations, are included in the recall.

      The kits, manufactured in Israel, were sold at Visonic distributors and professional alarm installation firms nationwide from January 2008, through August 2013, for between $220 and $240 for the kits.

      Consumers should immediately contact their system installer or a Visonic alarm installation professional to determine if their Amber base station is set to Common Area Mode, and if so, to either reset their unit to another mode or make other system changes, such as adding an additional base station. Only a professionally-trained PERS system installer can identify and modify the particular mode configuration. Owners are also reminded to manually test their Amber PERS pendant regularly for low battery status.

      Consumers may contact Visonic at (800) 223-0020 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Altaire Pharmaceuticals recalls multiple brands of eye drops

      There have been complaints of mold in the bottles

      Altaire Pharmaceuticals recalling a total of nine (9) lots of Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Ophthalmic Solution, 30 mL (eye drops). Complaints of mold found in the 30 mL bottles after use have raised concerns regarding the effectiveness of the preservative.

      There have been no reports of adverse effects to consumers so far.

      The product is known generically as Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Ophthalmic Solution and labeled as follows:

      • equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5%, Sterile, 1 FL OZ (30 mL) - Distributed by Wal-Mart Stores;
      • Lubricant EYE DROPS FOR MILD TO MODERATE DRY EYE, STERILE, 1 FL OZ (30 mL), for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye - Distributed by CVS Pharmacy; and
      • lubricant eye drops for mild to moderate dry eye, STERILE, 1 FL OZ (30 mL) - Dist. by Target.

      Only the lots listed below are affected, and the recall is limited to the product in the 30 mL size:

      • Lot # 11440, expiration date 09/2013, labeled for CVS;
      • Lot # 11441, expiration date 09/2013, labeled for CVS;
      • Lot # 12042, expiration date 01/2014, labeled for Wal-Mart and CVS;
      • Lot # 12103, expiration date 02/2015, labeled for Wal-Mart;
      • Lot # 12203, expiration date 05/2015, labeled for Wal-Mart and CVS;
      • Lot # 12207, expiration date 05/2015, labeled for Wal-Mart;
      • Lot # 12293, expiration date 08/2015, labeled for Wal-Mart;
      • Lot # 12352, expiration date 09/2015, labeled for Target and CVS;
      • Lot # 12356, expiration date 09/2015, labeled for Target and CVS.

      Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium 0.5% Ophthalmic Solution is a non-prescription (OTC) drug product used to relieve dryness of the eye and packaged in a plastic bottle inside a unit box. Lot numbers can be found printed horizontally on the side of the label and on the bottom flap of the box. The lots listed above were distributed between February 2012 and April 2013. The product was sold nationwide at retail stores.

      Consumers who have the product with any of the lot numbers listed above should stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-258-2471, Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm ET.  

      McNeil recalls berry-flavored MOTRIN Infants' Drops

      Tiny plastic particles were identified in one lot of the product during manufacturing

      McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division of McNEIL-PPC, Inc., is recalling three lots -- approximately 200,000 bottles -- of Concentrated MOTRIN Infants’ Drops Original Berry Flavor 1/2 fl-oz bottles distributed in the United States.

      After releasing the three lots being recalled, the company identified tiny, plastic particles (approximately 1 mm in size or about the size of a poppy seed) in a different product lot during manufacturing. This lot was not released to the market.

      It was determined that the particles originated in a shipment from a third party supplier of ibuprofen, the active ingredient in the recalled product.

      McNeil is asking retailers to remove the affected lots from store shelves, and says consumers should stop using and dispose of any product they may have that is included in this recall.

      FULL RECALLED PRODUCT LIST:

      ProductLot #UPC CodeCase UPC Code
      Concentrated MOTRIN® Infants’ Drops
      Original Berry Flavor 1/2 fl oz bottles

      NDC 50580-100-18      		DCB3T0130045052415730300450524158
      DDB4R01
      DDB4S01

      McNeil has worked with the third party supplier to ensure that corrective measures are currently in place and are effective and says the potential for adverse medical events related to the reason for this recall is not likely.

      Concentrated Infants’ MOTRIN Drops Dye-Free Berry Flavor 1 fl-oz, and children’s and adult MOTRIN products are not included in this recall.

      Big Game International recalls Shoreline Marine disposable fuel filters

      There is a potential for fuel to leak out of the filter

      Big Game International is recalling its line of Shoreline Marine disposable fuel filters -- Product # SL53113.

      The product is being recalled because there is a potential for fuel to leak out of the filter once installed and in use with a fuel line associated with an inboard or outboard marine engine. Fuel leakage poses a fire hazard risk.

      The product is not intended for lawn mowers and other non-marine engines.

      Consumers should discontinue using the product and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

      Consumers may contact Big Game customer service at (847) 715-1400.

