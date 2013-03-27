Recalls in March 2013

Whitewater Technology Associates, LC, dba Whitewater Research & Safety Institute (WRSI), of Park City, UT, is recalling about 2,200 whitewater kayaking and rafting helmets.
The chinstrap buckle can fail, posing a head injury hazard to users. The company is aware of 10 incidents of chinstrap failures. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves WRSI Moment and Trident models whitewater kayaking and rafting helmets. They have a black chinstrap with a black plastic buckle and were sold in sizes S/M and M/L. “WRSI” is printed under or on top of the helmet’s visor. WRSI’s “Wave Logo” is visible on the back of the Moment helmet. “WRSI” is printed vertically on the back of the Trident helmet. The part number is printed on the hang tag of both models. Helmets in the following colors or color combinations and sizes, and with the part numbers listed below, are being recalled:
|Model
|Color and Size
|Part Number
|Moment
(with and
without vents)
|Glossy red - S/M
|852145003633 and 852145003657
|Glossy red - M/L
|852145003602 and 852145003619
|Matte black - S/M
|852145003626 and 852145003640
|Matte black - M/L
|852145003589 and 852145003596
|Trident
|Black Rasta - M/L
|852145003411
|Black with pinstripe - S/M
|852145003466
|Black with pinstripe - M/L
|852145003367
|Blue/Carbon - S/M
|852145003459
|Blue/Carbon - M/L
|852145003398
|Green/Army green - S/M
|852145003480
|Green/Army green - M/L
|852145003381
|Green/Carbon - S/M
|852145003442
|Green/Carbon - M/L
|852145003404
|Red/Burnt red - S/M
|852145003473
|Red/Burnt red - M/L
|852145003374
The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold at Northwest River Supplies and sporting goods stores nationwide and online from March 2012, through November 2012 for between $140 and $170.
Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact WRSI for a free replacement or full refund.
Consumers may contact WRSI toll-free at (888) 441-1041, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or by email at buckle@whitewaterhelmet.com.