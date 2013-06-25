Write a review
Recalls in June 2013

    Genlyte recalls Capri track lighting

    The light fixtures can fall off of the track rail

    Genlyte Thomas Group of Tupelo, Miss., is recalling about 80,300 Capri track lighting systems.

    The light fixtures can fall off of the track rail, posing an injury hazard to bystanders. Genlyte has received 12 reports of the light fixtures cracking, including three reports of light fixtures falling off of their track rails. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Capri track lighting used in commercial buildings and includes 15 styles of metal or polycarbonate light fixtures, accessories and adapters. The track and light fixtures were sold in white, black or silver colors. A complete list of catalog numbers and date codes included in this recall is available here. The catalog number and date code are printed inside the lighting fixture. “Capri Lighting” is printed on a white label inside the track rail.

    The lighting systems, manufactured in Hong Kong, were sold at electrical wholesale supply distributors from August 2010, through January 2013, for between $50 and $150.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled track lights, remove them from the track rail and contact Genlyte for free replacement track lights.

    Consumers may contact Genlyte Thomas Group at (800) 375-6007 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at capritrack@philips.com.

    Easton recalls Axis Arrows

    The arrows can break when fired and hit unintended targets

    Easton Technical Products of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling 22,500 Axis arrows.

    The arrows can break when fired and hit unintended targets, including the user and bystanders. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Easton Axis arrows in four different sizes and batch numbers, including size 300 with batch number 13169686, size 340 with batch number 13170143, size 400 with batch number 13170142 and size 500 with batch number 13169487. The carbon composite arrows are used for hunting and target archery. They are black with green and gray-colored graphics. Axis, Focused Energy, Easton, the size number and the batch number are printed on the arrows.

    The arrows, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at archery specialty stores and Academy Sports, Bass Pro, Cabela’s, Gander Mountain and Scheels stores nationwide from February 2013, through May 2013 for about $154 per dozen.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled arrows immediately and contact Easton to receive free replacement arrows.

    Consumers may contact Easton Technical Products toll-free at (888) 380-6234 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.  

    Wardley Betta fish food recalled

    The product may have been contaminated with Salmonella

    The Hartz Mountain Corporation of Secaucus, N.J., is recalling one lot of Wardley Betta Fish Food 1.2 oz. size due to concerns that one or more containers within the lot may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The are no reports to date of illness in animals or humans

    The product was shipped nationwide from May 13, 2013 through June 4, 2013. In total, 8,112 1.2-oz. plastic containers of Wardley Betta Fish Food, UPC number 0-43324-01648, isolated to the lot code PP06331 (located on the bottom), which were packaged by Hartz at its Pleasant Plain, Ohio facility from a single production run, were shipped. Routine sample testing conducted by Hartz as part of its quality control procedures detected the presence of Salmonella in the lot specified. Hartz is aggressively investigating the source of the problem.

    Hartz says it is taking immediate steps to remove the product from all retail stores and distribution centers. Fish owners who have purchased this product should check the lot code on their containers. If the code is not visible, or if the container has lot code PP06331 imprinted on it, consumers should immediately discontinue use of the product and discard it.

    To obtain reimbursement for purchased product, consumers should contact Hartz Consumer Affairs at 1-800-275-1414 (24 hours/day 7 days/week).

