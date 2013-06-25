Recalls in June 2013

Genlyte Thomas Group of Tupelo, Miss., is recalling about 80,300 Capri track lighting systems.

The light fixtures can fall off of the track rail, posing an injury hazard to bystanders. Genlyte has received 12 reports of the light fixtures cracking, including three reports of light fixtures falling off of their track rails. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Capri track lighting used in commercial buildings and includes 15 styles of metal or polycarbonate light fixtures, accessories and adapters. The track and light fixtures were sold in white, black or silver colors. A complete list of catalog numbers and date codes included in this recall is available here. The catalog number and date code are printed inside the lighting fixture. “Capri Lighting” is printed on a white label inside the track rail.

The lighting systems, manufactured in Hong Kong, were sold at electrical wholesale supply distributors from August 2010, through January 2013, for between $50 and $150.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled track lights, remove them from the track rail and contact Genlyte for free replacement track lights.

Consumers may contact Genlyte Thomas Group at (800) 375-6007 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at capritrack@philips.com.