Recalls in August 2013

2013

    Amport Foods recalls Amport Milk Chocolate Raisins

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen ont listed on the label

    American Importing Co (d/b/a Amport Foods) of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling one lot of Amport Milk Chocolate Raisins because they may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label. 

    No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to date.

    This recall is based on a discovery that a container of Milk Chocolate Peanuts was erroneously labeled as Milk Chocolate Raisins.

    This product was distributed to Albertsons, Farm Fresh/Supervalu, Hy-Vee and The Kroger Co. stores in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and West.

    The affected product is as follows:

    • 12-oz Clear Tub (UPC: 0 71725 71190 8) Lot Code: 078X344 Best Buy: 12-19-13

    The lot number can be found printed on the bottom of the tub in black ink.

    The label for this product also includes a statement "ALLERGY INFORMATION: THIS PRODUCT IS PRODUCED ON EQUIPMENT SHARED WITH PEANUT AND TREE NUT PRODUCTS."

     This recall relates only to a single lot of Amport Milk Chocolate Raisins. No other Amport products are affected.

    Consumers who purchased the affected product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855-273-0466. Please mention "Milk Chocolate Raisin Recall".

    Wellness Pharmacy recalls sterile products

    Laboratory results indicate microbial contamination

    Wellness Pharmacy is recalling the following medications:

    Product Name
    Lot#
    Expiry
    Dexpanthenol 250mg/ml130605@5212/2/2013
    Magnesium sulfate 50%130613@3812/10/2013
    Methylcobalamin 1mg/ml130612@4912/9/2013 
    10/19/2013
    Sodium Phenylbutyrate 200mg/ml SDV PF130621@2810/19/2013
    R.L. Glutathione 100mg/ml SUV PF130710@271/6/2014
    Ascorbic acid (cassava) 500mg/ml PF SUV130711@131/7/2014

    This recall was initiated after the firm was notified that Food and drug Administration (FDA) investigators observed methods used by Front Range Labs to assess sterility and other qualities (e.g., strength and stability) may have resulted in Wellness Pharmacy receiving inaccurate sterility test results on these lots. FDA has concerns that test results obtained from Front Range Labs may not be reliable.

    If there is microbial contamination in medications intended to be sterile, patients are at risk of serious infections which may be life threatening. Wellness Pharmacy has yet to receive any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

    Recalled medications were distributed to individual patients and physician offices nationwide. The liquid medications are in either clear or amber sterile vials ranging in size from 1ml to 50ml. They can be identified by the label on each vial, which will have the name of the drug, strength or concentration, lot number, use by date, and vial size.

    Wellness Pharmacy is notifying customers by phone and regular mail. Patients and physicians should immediately discontinue use of these lots of medications, and return the recalled unexpired medications to Wellness Pharmacy.

    To return medication or request assistance related to this recall, patients and physicians should contact Wellness Pharmacy at 205-879-6551 or 800-227-2627, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CDT.  

    Wilton Industries recalls Chefmate tea kettles

    Steam can travel up the handle, or water can spill from the spout, posing a burn hazard

    Wilton Industries of Woodbridge, Ill., is recalling about 717,000 Chefmate 2-quart tea kettles in the U.S and Canada.

    Steam can travel up the handle, or water can spill from the spout, posing a burn hazard to the consumer. In addition, the leaking steam can cause the kettle to fail to whistle. If water completely evaporates from the kettle, the aluminum bottom can melt onto the stove and pose a burn hazard.

    The firm says it has received five reports of steam traveling up the handle, three reports of hot water spilling from the spout and a report of a hot handle. In addition, four consumers reported the tea kettle base melting onto the stove burner. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Chefmate 2-quart tea kettles sold with a black enamel finish and a solid black resin handle. The Chefmate logo is stamped on the bottom of the aluminum tea kettle.

    The tea kettles, manufactured in Indonesia and China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2006, through May 2013, for about $9.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store, or contact Wilton Industries for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Wilton Industries toll-free at (866) 255-9237 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT Friday.

      Procter & Gamble recalls dry pet food

      The products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

      The Procter & Gamble Company is recalling specific lots of dry pet food that have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

      The products were distributed in the U.S. and represent roughly one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of annual production. No Salmonella-related illnesses have been reported to date.

      These products were made during a 10 day window at a single manufacturing site. No other dry dog food, dry cat food, dog or cat canned wet food, biscuits/treats or supplements are affected announcement.

      Consumers who purchased a product listed below should stop using the product and discard it and contact P&G toll-free at 800-208-0172 (Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST).

      Recalled products include:

      EUKANUBA DRY DOG FOODS

      DescriptionSizeLot CodeUPC CodeBest-by Date
      Eukanuba Dog Food Base Large Breed Mature Adult15 LB31874177190142701566Nov14
      30 LB31874177190142703096Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Base Maintenance Mature Adult30 LB319541771901414930814Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Base Maintenance Puppy16.5 LB31884177190140422347Nov14
      33 LB31884177190146094687Nov14
      5 LB31884177190140398527Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Base Small Breed Adult16 LB31904177190140105169Nov14
      4 LB31904177190140397229Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Base Small Breed Puppy16 LB319441771901401050913Nov14
      4 LB31874177190140396786Nov14
      40 LB31874177190140110706Nov14
      319441771901401107013Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Breed Specific Boxer Adult36 LB319441771901401958813Nov14
      319541771901401958814Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Breed Specific Chihuahua Adult4 LB31884177190146070377Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Breed Specific Labrador Retriever Adult36 LB319541771901401956414Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Premium Performance 30/20 Adult33 LB31884177190146094757Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Professional Feeding Bag Small Breed Puppy44 LB31874177190141131946Nov14
      Eukanuba Dog Food Weight Control Large Breed Adult30 LB31894177190142693038Nov14
      319241771901426930311Nov14

      IAMS DRY DOG FOODS

      DescriptionSizeLot CodeUPC CodeBest-by Date
      Iams Dog Food Healthy Naturals Chicken Adult13.3 LB31884177190146120177Nov14
      31904177190146120179Nov14
      319241771901461201711Nov14
      319341771901461201712Nov14
      319441771901461201713Nov14
      2.9 LB319441771901470016513Nov14
      25.7 LB31884177190147006467Nov14
      31894177190147006468Nov14
      31904177190147006469Nov14
      319141771901470064610Nov14
      319341771901470064612Nov14
      5 LB31904177190146126359Nov14
      319141771901461263510Nov14
      Iams Dog Food Healthy Naturals Weight Control Adult13.3 LB31894177190146120248Nov14
      Iams Dog Food Premium Protection Chicken Adult12.1 LB31894177190146113628Nov14
      Iams Dog Food ProActive Health Large Breed Mature Adult30 LB31884177190146113317Nov14
      Iams Dog Food ProActive Health Large Breed Senior Plus13.3 LB319341771901461200012Nov14
      26.2 LB319341771901470061512Nov14
      Iams Dog Food ProActive Health Large Chunks Adult15 LB319441771901461081513Nov14
      Iams Dog Food ProActive Health Small Breed Adult13.3 LB31874177190146109906Nov14
      31894177190146109908Nov14
      319241771901461099011Nov14
      3.1 LB31874177190147001106Nov14
      31894177190147001108Nov14
      5 LB31874177190146120556Nov14
      31894177190146120558Nov14
      319241771901461205511Nov14
      Iams Dog Food ProActive Health Small Breed Puppy5 LB31904177190147009439Nov14

      IAMS DRY CAT FOODS

      DescriptionSizeLot CodeUPC CodeBest-by Date
      Iams Cat Food Healthy Naturals Chicken Adult16 LB31874177190146118816Nov14
      319441771901461188113Nov14
      5 LB31874177190146126976Nov14
      319441771901461269713Nov14
      Iams Cat Food Healthy Naturals Weight Control Adult5 LB31894177190146127038Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Chicken Adult10.8 LB31864177190146120865Nov14
      31904177190146120869Nov14
      319141771901461208610Nov14
      319241771901461208611Nov14
      319441771901461208613Nov14
      17.4 LB31864177190146118365Nov14
      31864177190146118365Nov14
      319141771901461183610Nov14
      319241771901461183611Nov14
      319441771901461183613Nov14
      3.2 LB31904177190146126599Nov14
      319241771901461265911Nov14
      319341771901461265912Nov14
      319441771901461265913Nov14
      5.7 LB31864177190146124995Nov14
      319141771901461249910Nov14
      319241771901461249911Nov14
      319441771901461249913Nov14
      6.3 LB319441771901461162113Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Chicken Kitten17.4 LB31904177190146118679Nov14
      3.2 LB31904177190146126289Nov14
      319541771901461262814Nov14
      5.7 LB31904177190146125059Nov14
      31904177190146125059Nov14
      319541771901461250514Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Digestive Care Adult16 LB31904177190146119049Nov14
      319541771901461190414Nov14
      3 LB31904177190147002029Nov14
      319541771901470020214Nov14
      5 LB31904177190146124519Nov14
      319541771901461245114Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Hairball Adult16 LB31874177190146119116Nov14
      319541771901461191114Nov14
      3.1 LB31884177190147002197Nov14
      319141771901470021910Nov14
      319541771901470021914Nov14
      5 LB31874177190146124206Nov14
      31884177190146124207Nov14
      319141771901461242010Nov14
      319341771901461242012Nov14
      319541771901461242014Nov14
      9.8 LB31894177190146121618Nov14
      319141771901461216110Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Hairball Mature Adult5 LB319541771901461260414Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Weight Control & Hairball Adult16 LB31884177190146121477Nov14
      319141771901461214710Nov14
      319241771901461214711Nov14
      319341771901461214712Nov14
      319441771901461214713Nov14
      2.9 LB319141771901470024010Nov14
      319241771901470024011Nov14
      319341771901470024012Nov14
      319441771901470024013Nov14
      319541771901470025714Nov14
      5 LB31884177190146127897Nov14
      319141771901461278910Nov14
      319241771901461278911Nov14
      319341771901461278912Nov14
      319541771901461278914Nov14
      5.5 LB319241771901461165211Nov14
      9.8 LB31884177190146121307Nov14
      319141771901461213010Nov14
      319241771901461213011Nov14
      319341771901461213012Nov14
      319441771901461213013Nov14
      Iams Cat Food ProActive Health Weight Control Adult16 LB31874177190146121786Nov14
      319341771901461217812Nov14
      5 LB31874177190146126806Nov14
      319341771901461268012Nov14
      9.8 LB31874177190146121236Nov14
      Iams Cat Food Professional Feeding Bag Chicken Adult33 LB319141771901410545810Nov14
      319441771901410545813Nov14

      Jaguar Land Rover North America recalls XK convertibles

      The power windows may be activated inadvertently

      Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 1,989 model year 2011-2014 XK convertible vehicles manufactured October 1, 2010, through August 1, 2013.

      The switch in the overhead roof console, which also activates the power operated windows when the convertible roof is opening or closing, does not move downward to close the windows. The power windows may be activated inadvertently and pinch or injure an arm or finger.

      Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the overhead roof console, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin by September 27, 2013.

      Owners may contact Jaguar at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's recall number is J030.

      Zero Motorcycles recalls S and DS bikes

      The front caliper mounting bolts could crack and fracture

      Zero Motorcycles is recalling 268 model year 2011 and 2012 S and DS motorcycles.

      The front caliper mounting bolts are susceptible to corrosion which could lead to their cracking and possible fracture. If a front caliper bolt fractures, the caliper may come loose and interfere with the rotation of the front wheel. This could cause the front wheel to stop suddenly, increasing the risk of a crash

      Zero Motorcycles will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front caliper bolts. The recall is expected to begin mid-August 2013.

      Owners may contact Zero Motorcycles at 1-888-841-8085.

      Kawasaki recalls Ninja 300 and 300 ABS motorcycles

      The motorcycle may stall under deceleration

      Kawasaki Motors is recalling 11,097 model year 2013 Ninja 300 and 300 ABS motorcycles manufactured July 16, 2012, through April 27, 2013.

      Due to an improper setting in the Electronic Control Unit (ECU), the motorcycle may stall under deceleration. A stall under deceleration increases the risk of a crash.

      Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ECU. The recall is expected to begin in mid-August 2013.

      Owners may contact Kawasaki at 1-866-802-9381.

