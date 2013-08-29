Recalls in August 2013

American Importing Co (d/b/a Amport Foods) of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling one lot of Amport Milk Chocolate Raisins because they may contain peanuts, an allergen not listed on the label.

No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is based on a discovery that a container of Milk Chocolate Peanuts was erroneously labeled as Milk Chocolate Raisins.

This product was distributed to Albertsons, Farm Fresh/Supervalu, Hy-Vee and The Kroger Co. stores in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and West.

The affected product is as follows:

12-oz Clear Tub (UPC: 0 71725 71190 8) Lot Code: 078X344 Best Buy: 12-19-13

The lot number can be found printed on the bottom of the tub in black ink.

The label for this product also includes a statement "ALLERGY INFORMATION: THIS PRODUCT IS PRODUCED ON EQUIPMENT SHARED WITH PEANUT AND TREE NUT PRODUCTS."

This recall relates only to a single lot of Amport Milk Chocolate Raisins. No other Amport products are affected.

Consumers who purchased the affected product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855-273-0466. Please mention "Milk Chocolate Raisin Recall".