Recalls in July 2013

Kids II of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling more than 400,000 Baby Einstein Musical Motion Activity Jumpers in the U.S and Canada.

The “sun” toy attachment on the activity jumper can rebound with force and injure the infant. The firm has received 100 reports of incidents including 61 injuries. Reported injuries include bruises, lacerations to the face, a 7-month-old boy who sustained a lineal skull fracture and a chipped tooth to an adult.

This recall includes Baby Einstein Musical Motion Activity Jumpers with model number 90564. The model number can be found on a tag attached to the underside of the seat. These stationary activity centers have a support seat covered in blue fabric attached to a large white metal frame and include a variety of brightly colored toys surrounding the seat. The yellow sun toy is attached to the seat frame on a flexible stalk with either three or five brightly colored rings. A date code is located in the lower right corner of the sewn in label on the back of the blue seat pad. The following date codes, indicating a manufacture date prior to November 2011, are included in the recall: OD0, OE0, OF0, OG0, OH0, OI0, OJ0, OK0, OL0, OA1, OB1, OC1, OD1, OE1, OF1, OG1, OH1, OI1, OJ1 and OK1.

The jumpers, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Toys R Us and other retails stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com between May 2010, and May 2013, for about $90.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a replacement toy attachment.

Consumers may contact Kids II toll-free at (877) 325-7056 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.