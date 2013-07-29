Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2013

Recalls in July 2013

Browse by year

2013

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Kawasaki recalls EX300BDFAL motorcycles

    The brake's anti-lock function may not perform properly

    Kawasaki Motors is recalling 1,083 model year 2013 EX300BDFAL motorcycles manufactured August 16, 2012, through April 2, 2013.

    Due to a manufacturing error, the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) may malfunction and lose anti-lock functionality, allowing for wheel lock up and skidding, increasing the risk of a crash.

    Kawasaki will notify owners and dealers will replace the affected ABS pumps with a new assembly. The recall is expected to begin on, or about August 5, 2013.

    Owners may contact Kawasaki at 1-866-802-9381.

    Kawasaki Motors is recalling 1,083 model year 2013 EX300BDFAL motorcycles manufactured August 16, 2012, through April 2, 2013. Due to a manufacturing err...

    Baby Einstein activity jumpers recalled

    The 'sun' toy attachment on the activity jumper can rebound with force

    Kids II of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling more than 400,000 Baby Einstein Musical Motion Activity Jumpers in the U.S and Canada.

    The “sun” toy attachment on the activity jumper can rebound with force and injure the infant. The firm has received 100 reports of incidents including 61 injuries. Reported injuries include bruises, lacerations to the face, a 7-month-old boy who sustained a lineal skull fracture and a chipped tooth to an adult.

    This recall includes Baby Einstein Musical Motion Activity Jumpers with model number 90564. The model number can be found on a tag attached to the underside of the seat. These stationary activity centers have a support seat covered in blue fabric attached to a large white metal frame and include a variety of brightly colored toys surrounding the seat. The yellow sun toy is attached to the seat frame on a flexible stalk with either three or five brightly colored rings. A date code is located in the lower right corner of the sewn in label on the back of the blue seat pad. The following date codes, indicating a manufacture date prior to November 2011, are included in the recall: OD0, OE0, OF0, OG0, OH0, OI0, OJ0, OK0, OL0, OA1, OB1, OC1, OD1, OE1, OF1, OG1, OH1, OI1, OJ1 and OK1.

    The jumpers, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Toys R Us and other retails stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com between May 2010, and May 2013, for about $90.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a replacement toy attachment.

    Consumers may contact Kids II toll-free at (877) 325-7056 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Kids II of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling more than 400,000 Baby Einstein Musical Motion Activity Jumpers in the U.S and Canada. The “sun” toy attachment on t...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Recall of Townsend Farms Frozen Organic Antioxidant Blend expanded

      The product may be contaminated with hepatitis A

      Townsend Farms of Fairview, Ore., is expanding its recall of Townsend Farms Organic Antioxidant Blend, 3 lb. bag with UPC 0 78414 40444 8.

      The recall is due to the potential for hepatitis A contamination.

      The recall codes are located on the back of the package with the words "BEST BY" followed by the code T122114 sequentially through T053115, followed by a letter. All letter designations are included in the recall.

      Townsend Farms is expanding the recall after the FDA and the CDC confirmed  that the epidemiological evidence supports a clear association between the hepatitis A illness outbreak and one lot of organic pomegranate seeds used in the Frozen Organic Antioxidant blend subject to the recall.

      The epidemiological evidence does not support an association between the illness outbreak and the four other berry products (raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and dark cherry) in the Frozen Organic Antioxidant blend (and which have also been used in other Townsend Farms Frozen Organic products) or any other Fresh or Frozen berry products produced by Townsend Farms.

      This expansion does NOT AFFECT the previous recall information regarding Harris Teeter Organic Antioxidant Berry Blend, 10 oz. bag UPC 0 72036 70463 4.

      For questions or more information, contact Townsend Farms Customer Service Representative by phone at 1-800-875-5291 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT, or by email to townsendfarms5148@stericycle.com.

      Townsend Farms of Fairview, Ore., is expanding its recall of Townsend Farms Organic Antioxidant Blend, 3 lb. bag with UPC 0 78414 40444 8. The recall is...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.