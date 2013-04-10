Recalls in October 2013

OnTime Distribution of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling PRAN brand Spice Powder TURMERIC because it was found to contain high levels of lead that could cause health problems to consumers, particularly infants, small children, and pregnant women if consumed. Recent analysis of the product found that it contained lead levels as high as 28 and 42 parts per million (ppm).

One illness complaint has been received to date.

The product is packed in two different size clear plastic jars with yellow plastic lids:

Net Wt. 8.82 oz./250 gm with UPC 8 31730 00551

Net Wt. 14.1 oz./400 gm with UPC 8 46656 00209 4

The affected date codes are: BEST BEFORE: 26 OCT 14 and BEST BEFORE: 15 JAN 15.

PRAN brand Spice Powder TURMERIC was distributed in New York and New Jersey through retail stores and direct delivery.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged not to consume it return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-417-1100, Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm ET.