Recalls in December 2013

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and IKEA North America, of Conshohocken, Pa., are recalling for repair of children’s wall-mounted lamps due to a strangulation hazard.

A 16-month-old child in a crib died after getting entangled in the lamp’s cord. In a separate incident, a 15-month-old child in a crib became entangled in the lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the lamp cord was pulled into the crib by the infants.

Nearly 3 million of the recalled lamps were sold in the U.S., and another 1.1 million were sold in Canada. A total of 23 million lamps have been sold worldwide.

Eight designs

The recalled IKEA children’s SMILA-series wall-mounted lamps were sold in eight designs, including a blue star, yellow moon, pink flower, white flower, red heart, green bug, blue seashell and an orange seahorse:

The blue star is the STJÄRNA model with article numbers 501.944.49 or 500.108.79.

The yellow moon is the MÅNE model with article numbers 701.944.48 or 700.108.40.

The pink flower is the BLOMMA model with article numbers 901.944.47 or 000.979.50.

The white flower is the BLOMMA model with article number 300-746-50.

The red heart is the HJÄRTA model with article numbers 202.256.59 or 801.993.13.

The green bug is the BAGGE model with article numbers 101.944.46 or 700.728.71.

The blue seashell is the SNÄCKA model with article number 400-982-50.

The orange seahorse is the SJÖHÄST model with article number 900-982-43.

The model name is printed on a label on the inside back of the lamp near the light bulb. The article number is printed on the lamp’s packaging.

The plastic wall-mounted children’s lamps measure about 11 inches high by 11 inches wide. They have a 7 ft. long electrical cord with an in-line switch and take a 25-watt light bulb.

They lamps, made in the United States, Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at ikea-usa.com from July 1999, through May 2013, for between $10 and $13.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamp and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.

Contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.