Recalls in December 2013

    IKEA recalls children’s wall-mounted lamps

    One child died after getting entangled in the lamp’s cord

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and IKEA North America, of Conshohocken, Pa., are recalling for repair of children’s wall-mounted lamps due to a strangulation hazard.

    A 16-month-old child in a crib died after getting entangled in the lamp’s cord. In a separate incident, a 15-month-old child in a crib became entangled in the lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the lamp cord was pulled into the crib by the infants.

    Nearly 3 million of the recalled lamps were sold in the U.S., and another 1.1 million were sold in Canada. A total of 23 million lamps have been sold worldwide.

    Eight designs

    The recalled IKEA children’s SMILA-series wall-mounted lamps were sold in eight designs, including a blue star, yellow moon, pink flower, white flower, red heart, green bug, blue seashell and an orange seahorse:

    • The blue star is the STJÄRNA model with article numbers 501.944.49 or 500.108.79.
    • The yellow moon is the MÅNE model with article numbers 701.944.48 or 700.108.40.
    • The pink flower is the BLOMMA model with article numbers 901.944.47 or 000.979.50.
    • The white flower is the BLOMMA model with article number 300-746-50.
    • The red heart is the HJÄRTA model with article numbers 202.256.59 or 801.993.13.
    • The green bug is the BAGGE model with article numbers 101.944.46 or 700.728.71.
    • The blue seashell is the SNÄCKA model with article number 400-982-50.
    • The orange seahorse is the SJÖHÄST model with article number 900-982-43.

    The model name is printed on a label on the inside back of the lamp near the light bulb. The article number is printed on the lamp’s packaging.

    The plastic wall-mounted children’s lamps measure about 11 inches high by 11 inches wide. They have a 7 ft. long electrical cord with an in-line switch and take a 25-watt light bulb.

    They lamps, made in the United States, Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at ikea-usa.com from July 1999, through May 2013, for between $10 and $13.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamp and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.

    Contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.    

    Linear recalls personal emergency reporting system transmitters

    The battery clips in the transmitters can corrode

    Linear LLC, of Carlsbad, Calif., is recalling about 48,000 personal mergency reporting system (PERS) transmitters.

    The battery clips in the transmitters can corrode causing the transmitters to operate intermittently or not at all, without generating a warning. The company has received one report of a transmitter that failed to operate. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled Linear PERS transmitters are components of Linear PERS products and allow users to push a button on the transmitter to summon assistance. Transmitter models DXS-LRC, DXS-LRC-LA, DXS-LRP and DXS-LRW manufactured from June 2013 to July 2013 with date codes 1306 and 1307 representing the year and month, and 1329 (representing the 29th week of 2013) are included in the recall. The model and date codes appear on the back of the transmitter. The DXS-LRC transmitters are gray plastic pendants with a black circle in the center and can be worn as a pendant around the neck or on a wristband. The DXS-LRP transmitter is a white pendant with a green swirl design on the front. The DXS-LRW transmitter has a solid black wristband with a black plastic face and black button in the center.

    The transmitters, manufactured in China, were sold at Independent PERS distributors and dealers nationwide from June 2013 through August 2013 for about $45.

    Consumers should immediately contact Linear to receive a free replacement transmitter.

    Consumers may contact Linear toll-free at (855) 554-2384 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles with possible clutch problems

      The clutch may be unable to disengage

      Harley-Davidson is recalling 19,957 model year 2014 FLHTCU, FLHTK, FLHTP, FLHX, FLHXS, FLHTKSE, and FLHRSE motorcycles manufactured May 3, 2013, through October 14, 2013.

      The clutch master cylinder may allow air into the clutch system. Additionally, the motorcycles may have been assembled with an incorrect clutch release plate. Either condition may prevent the clutch from disengaging.If the clutch does not disengage, the rider may have difficulty slowing or stopping the motorcycle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      There was a similar recall earlier this year.

      Harley-Davidson has already notified owners, and dealers will rebuild the clutch master cylinder and install the proper clutch release plate, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began in late October 2013.

      Owners may contact Harley-Davidson at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's recall number is 0153.

