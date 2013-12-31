Recalls in December 2013

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and IKEA North America, of Conshohocken, Pa., are recalling for repair of children’s wall-mounted lamps due to a strangulation hazard.
A 16-month-old child in a crib died after getting entangled in the lamp’s cord. In a separate incident, a 15-month-old child in a crib became entangled in the lamp’s cord and nearly strangled. In both incidents, which occurred in Europe, the lamp cord was pulled into the crib by the infants.
Nearly 3 million of the recalled lamps were sold in the U.S., and another 1.1 million were sold in Canada. A total of 23 million lamps have been sold worldwide.
Eight designs
The recalled IKEA children’s SMILA-series wall-mounted lamps were sold in eight designs, including a blue star, yellow moon, pink flower, white flower, red heart, green bug, blue seashell and an orange seahorse:
- The blue star is the STJÄRNA model with article numbers 501.944.49 or 500.108.79.
- The yellow moon is the MÅNE model with article numbers 701.944.48 or 700.108.40.
- The pink flower is the BLOMMA model with article numbers 901.944.47 or 000.979.50.
- The white flower is the BLOMMA model with article number 300-746-50.
- The red heart is the HJÄRTA model with article numbers 202.256.59 or 801.993.13.
- The green bug is the BAGGE model with article numbers 101.944.46 or 700.728.71.
- The blue seashell is the SNÄCKA model with article number 400-982-50.
- The orange seahorse is the SJÖHÄST model with article number 900-982-43.
The model name is printed on a label on the inside back of the lamp near the light bulb. The article number is printed on the lamp’s packaging.
The plastic wall-mounted children’s lamps measure about 11 inches high by 11 inches wide. They have a 7 ft. long electrical cord with an in-line switch and take a 25-watt light bulb.
They lamps, made in the United States, Lithuania and China, were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide, in IKEA’s catalog and online at ikea-usa.com from July 1999, through May 2013, for between $10 and $13.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamp and contact IKEA for a free repair kit. Do not use the lamp until the repair kit is installed. The repair kit has self-adhesive fasteners for attaching the lamp’s cord to the wall as well as safety instructions.
Contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.