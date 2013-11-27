Recalls in November 2013

Burley Design of Eugene, Ore., is recalling about 4,167 Tailwind bicycle racks for trailercycles.

The top portion of the tailwind rack that connects trailercycles to a towing bicycle can break and allow the trailercycle to disconnect, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received 11 reports of Tailwind Racks breaking, including one report of a minor leg injury in the U.S. and one report of a broken leg in the UK.

The Tailwind Racks are used for hitching children’s trailercycles to adult size bicycles. The aluminum racks were sold individually, in black or silver, or with Kazoo or Piccolo brand trailercycles in black only. The individual racks have stock code numbers 939001 for black and 939002 for silver, which was printed on the original packaging. The racks have double side rails. Burley is printed on the curved back plate of the rack.

The racks, manufactured in China, were sold at Independent bicycle retailers and specialty outdoor retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Biketrailershop.com and other websites from November 2011 through September 2013. Individual racks sold for $65 and Kazoo and Piccolo trailercycles with Tailwind Racks sold for $300 and $350 respectively.

Consumers should stop using the Tailwind Racks immediately and contact Burley to receive a free replacement rack. Burley will replace recalled Tailwind Racks with a steel Moose Rack.

Consumers may contact Burley Design at (800) 311-5294 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.