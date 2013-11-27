Write a review
Recalls in November 2013

    Tailwind racks for trailercycles recalled

    The top portion of the tailwind rack connecting trailercycles to a towing bicycle can break

    Burley Design of Eugene, Ore., is recalling about 4,167 Tailwind bicycle racks for trailercycles.

    The top portion of the tailwind rack that connects trailercycles to a towing bicycle can break and allow the trailercycle to disconnect, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 11 reports of Tailwind Racks breaking, including one report of a minor leg injury in the U.S. and one report of a broken leg in the UK.

    The Tailwind Racks are used for hitching children’s trailercycles to adult size bicycles. The aluminum racks were sold individually, in black or silver, or with Kazoo or Piccolo brand trailercycles in black only. The individual racks have stock code numbers 939001 for black and 939002 for silver, which was printed on the original packaging. The racks have double side rails. Burley is printed on the curved back plate of the rack.

    The racks, manufactured in China, were sold at Independent bicycle retailers and specialty outdoor retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Biketrailershop.com and other websites from November 2011 through September 2013. Individual racks sold for $65 and Kazoo and Piccolo trailercycles with Tailwind Racks sold for $300 and $350 respectively.

    Consumers should stop using the Tailwind Racks immediately and contact Burley to receive a free replacement rack. Burley will replace recalled Tailwind Racks with a steel Moose Rack.

    Consumers may contact Burley Design at (800) 311-5294 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

    Cuisinart recalls food processors

    The reversible slicing/shredding disc can loosen when in use

    Cuisinart of Stamford, Conn., is recalling about 25,000 Cuisinart 7-cup food processors

    The reversible slicing/shredding disc can loosen when in use and the blade can strike and break the food processor’s cover. The cover’s broken plastic pieces can hit consumers, posing a laceration hazard.

    The company has received one report of an incident involving a consumer being struck on the cheek by a piece of the food processor’s plastic cover that cracked off while the reversible slicing disc was being used. No medical attention was sought.

    This recall involves nine models of Cuisinart food processors including, MFP-107, MFP-107BC, MFP-107BCWS, MFP-107BK, MFP-107BKWS, MFP-107DCWS, MFP-107MGSLT, MFP-107MR or MFP-107WS. The model number is on the underside of the food processor base. The food processors were sold in white, black, brush chrome, metallic gray, metallic red and silver colors. They have a seven cup plastic work bowl and three push buttons “On,” “Pulse” and “Off.” Cuisinart is stamped on the front.

    The food processors, manufactured in China, were old at Belk, Best Buy, Dillards, J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Sears, Williams-Sonoma and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and Zappos.com from October 2012, through June 2013, for about $100.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled food processors and contact Cuisinart to receive a free replacement lid and reversible slicing/shredding disc.

    Consumers may contact Cuisinart toll-free at (877) 339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday or Sunday.

    Club Car recalls golf and transport vehicles

    Improper assembly can cause the front wheel spindles to crack

    Club Car, LLC, of Augusta, Ga., is recalling 1,450 Precedent golf and transport vehicles.

    Improper assembly can cause the front wheel spindles to crack causing the wheel to become loose affecting the steering, posing a crash hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported

    The recalled vehicles include various sizes, models and colors of model year 2013 Precedent golf and transport vehicles used for short-distance transportation. The electric or gas powered vehicles seat two or four people. They can be identified by model and serial number: the model number is indicated in the first two letters of the serial number and can be found above and to the right of the accelerator pedal. A list of recalled models and serial numbers is below:

    Model

    Model number

    Serial number range

    Prec I2 Excel

    PH

    1347-422884 to 1348-423890

    Precedent I2 4 Pass Excel

    PJ

    1347-422863 to 1348-423402

    Precedent I2 Gas

    PR

    1347-422745 to 1348-423858

    Precedent I2L Gas

    CF

    1348-423366 to 1348-423390

    Precedent I2L Excel

    PD

    1348-423421

    The carts, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized Club Car dealers nationwide in June 2013 for between $5,000 and $8,000.

    Club Car is providing a free inspection and repair of the wheel hub retaining nut. The firm is contacting its customers directly.

    Consumers may contact Club Car at (800) 227-0739, ext. 3831, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.  

      Vans recalls boy’s hooded jackets with drawstrings

      The drawstrings in the hood around the neck area pose a strangulation hazard

      Vans Inc., of Cypress, Calif., is recalling about 2,400 boy’s hooded jackets with drawstrings.

      The jackets have drawstrings in the hood around the neck area that pose a strangulation hazard to young children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Vans’ AV Edict hooded jackets for boys. They were sold in boy’s sizes S, M, L and XL and made from black cotton or black canvas with a drawstring through the hood. “Vans” is printed on a tab above the jacket’s left front pocket. An intertwined “AV” logo is embroidered in black beneath the lower right pocket and also appears on the jacket’s snaps. “Vans,” “OFF THE WALL” and an intertwined “AV” logo is sewn on a label inside neck of the jacket.

      The jackets, manufactured in India, were sold at Vans stores nationwide and online at vans.com from September 2012, through September 2013, for about $90.

      Consumers should take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or for a repair.

      Consumers may contact Vans at (800) 817-0618 anytime.

