Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2013

Recalls in April 2013

Browse by year

2013

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Huffy recalls Slider tricycles

    The handlebar can loosen while in use, causing the rider to lose control

    Huffy Bicycles of Centerville, Ohio, is recalling about 5,040 2012 Huffy 20-Inch Slider tricycles.

    The handlebar can unexpectedly loosen while in use, causing the rider to lose control. This poses crash and fall hazards for the rider. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    The recalled product is 2012 model year 20-inch, three-wheeled Slider tricycle with a white frame, black seat and black handlebars. "Huffy" is printed on the front of the frame; "Slider" is printed on the frame's side. The model number, 98682, is located on the frame under the seat.

    The tricycles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Toys R Us nationwide from January 2013 through February 2013 for about $100

    Consumers should immediately stop using the tricycle and contact Huffy for instructions on how to obtain a refund.

    Consumers may contact Huffy toll-free at (888) 366-3828 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Huffy Bicycles of Centerville, Ohio, is recalling about 5,040 2012 Huffy 20-Inch Slider tricycles. The handlebar can unexpectedly loosen while in use, c...

    Manchester Tank & Equipment recalls propane cylinders

    Fuel can leak from the cylinder, posing a fire hazard

    Manchester Tank & Equipment Company, of Elkhart, Ind., is recalling about 7,500 100-pound propane cylinders

    Fuel can leak from the thread connection between the cylinder and valve, posing a fire hazard if exposed to an ignition source. There are no reports of incidents or injuries.

    The recalled Manchester Tank & Equipment Company cylinders included in the recall were manufactured January through September 2012. The date of manufacture is printed on the collar by month and year, so “6 * 12” represents June 2012. The name Manchester and the water capacity “WC238#” are also pressed into the collar.

    These gray 100-pound DOT propane cylinders measure about 41” high and about 15” in diameter. Manchester 100-pound propane cylinders with a green dot on the hand-wheel on the top of the cylinder are not included in the recall.

    The cylinders, manufactured in the U.S., were sold nationwide at propane dealers and distributors, hardware stores including Ace, True Value and Tractor Supply, welding equipment supply stores, farm and home stores and equipment rental outlets from January 2012, through March 2013, for between $140 and $170.

    Consumers should stop using the propane cylinders and call Manchester for instructions on having their gas cylinder inspected by a qualified propane equipment dealer and repaired if needed. A list of propane equipment distributors, RV distributors and retail distributors can be found here.

    Consumers may contact Manchester Tank & Equipment at (800) 640-6327 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Manchester Tank & Equipment Company, of Elkhart, Ind., is recalling about 7,500 100-pound propane cylinders Fuel can leak from the thread connection betwe...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.