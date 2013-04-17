Recalls in April 2013

Huffy Bicycles of Centerville, Ohio, is recalling about 5,040 2012 Huffy 20-Inch Slider tricycles.

The handlebar can unexpectedly loosen while in use, causing the rider to lose control. This poses crash and fall hazards for the rider. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recalled product is 2012 model year 20-inch, three-wheeled Slider tricycle with a white frame, black seat and black handlebars. "Huffy" is printed on the front of the frame; "Slider" is printed on the frame's side. The model number, 98682, is located on the frame under the seat.

The tricycles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Toys R Us nationwide from January 2013 through February 2013 for about $100

Consumers should immediately stop using the tricycle and contact Huffy for instructions on how to obtain a refund.

Consumers may contact Huffy toll-free at (888) 366-3828 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.