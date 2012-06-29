Write a review
Recalls in June 2012

    Spas Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

    There have been nearly three dozen reports of overheating, but no injuries

    Watkins Manufacturing Corp., doing business as Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs, of Vista, CA, and Therm Products, a division of Caldesso LLC, of San Bernardino, CA, are recalling about 5,600 Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs. 

    A loose internal electrical connection of the spa heaters can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard. 

    The recall includes the following 11 models of Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs brand spas installed with Therm Products No-Fault Water Heaters: Aria, Envoy, Flair, Glow, Grandee, Jetsetter, Prodigy, Pulse, Sovereign, Vanguard and Vista. 

    The recalled spas were manufactured from March 2011 to December 2011 and were installed since October 2011.

    The date is represented by 2N, 3N, or 4N in the spa’s seven to 10 alpha-numeric serial code. For example, xxx2N#### or xxx4N####, where “xxx” represents a series of letters one to three characters long, and “####” is a four-digit numerical sequence. The model name and serial code are printed on a label within the spa’s equipment compartment, located behind a removable panel on the side of the spa. 

    They were sold at independent spa dealers nationwide from March 2011 to March 2012 for between $6,000 and $12,000. 

    Watkins Manufacturing has received 31 reports of heaters on these spas overheating, five of which resulted in a fire. No injuries have been reported. 

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spas and shut off power to the spa unit, following instructions provided in the owner's manual or by the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline. 

    Consumers should contact the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline or their Watkins Manufacturing spa dealer for a free replacement heater and installation by a service technician. Watkins Manufacturing spa dealers are also contacting all affected owners to schedule the free installation of a replacement heater. 

    For more information, contact the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline at (855) 226-1314 anytime, or visit the Therm Products’ Website or the Watkins Manufacturing Website.

    Exhaust Fans Sold At Lowe's Stores Recalled

    A problem with the heater blades could present a fire hazard

    Homewerks Worldwide LLC, of Lincolnshire, IL, is recalling about 68,000 Harbor Breeze Bath Fans with Heater and Light. The fan's heater blades can fail to rotate properly, causing the fan to overheat and posing a fire hazard. 

    The firm has received 11 reports of the fan overheating with smoking or flames within the fan housing -- including three reports of minor property damage. 

    This recall involves plastic Harbor Breeze bathroom fans with a center light and a heater. The fans are white and measure about 11 x 17 inches. Model number 7109-01-L, Lowe's item number 194492 and UPC code 820633985358 are printed on the fan's packaging. A date code beginning with either 0, 11, 12 or 13 is printed on the fan's housing, which indicates the fan was manufactured between August 2010 and March 2011. 

    The fans, made by Delta Electronics (Dongguan) Co. Ltd., of China, were sold  exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and at www.lowes.com from September 2010 through March 2012 for about $90. 

    Consumers should stop using the recalled bathroom exhaust fans immediately and contact Delta Electronics Dongguan to schedule a free repair by a trained service technician. 

    For additional information, contact Delta Electronics Dongguan toll-free at (855) 301-6578 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s Website.

    Children's Lounge Pants and Boxers Recalled By Rigo International

    The recall is prompted by the violation of federal flammability standards

    Rigo International Inc., of Los Angeles is recalling about 210,000 boys and girls pull-on lounge Pants and girls boxers. The clothing fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children. 

    The recalled items are Academy pull-on lounge pants for boys and girls, and boxers for girls. The garments are made of 100 percent cotton and have elastic or fabric waistbands. 

    The pants and boxers have a variety of colors and print designs, including guitars, bikes, skates, footballs, baseballs, softballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, deer, zebra, horses, penguins and leopards. Some clothing may have the words “cheer,” “champs,” “soccer stars,” “peaceful,” “dance” or “perfect 10” printed on them. 

    The garments are sold in sizes XS through L for boys or 6 through 14 for girls. The garments have identification numbers on a tag directly under the size tag on the rear section of the waistband. Garments with the following identification numbers are included in this recall:

    Identification Numbers
    377676, 377677, 377678, 377679
    454818, 454819, 454820, 454821,
    454822, 454823, 454824, 454825,
    454826, 454827, 454828, 454829
    466629, 466630
    555571, 555572
    564822, 564904, 564938, 564939

    The company has received one report of a garment catching fire and causing severe burns to the front and back of both legs of a 9-year-old boy. 

    The apparel, manufactured in China, was sold exclusively at Academy Sports and Outdoor stores in Texas from January 2010 to March 2011 for about $8. 

    Children should stop wearing the recalled sleepwear immediately. Consumers should return the sleepwear to Academy for a refund, exchange or store credit. 

    For additional information, contact Rigo toll-free at (888) 229-1292 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit Rigo’s Website.

      Ishtex Textile Products Recalls Children's Pajamas

      A violation of the federal flammability standard compels the garment recall

      Ishtex Textile Products Inc. of Duluth, GA, is recalling about 6,000 Gabiano Collection Boys and Girls Pajamas, Sets and Gowns. 

      The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear posing a risk of burn injury to children. The garments were advertised and sold as children’s sleepwear. There have been no reports of incidents or injuries. 

      This recall involves all styles of boys and girls 100 percent cotton pajamas, including sets (tops and bottoms), one-piece suits and gowns in a variety of colors and designs in sizes 2 through 14. “Gabiano” is printed on a tag sewn into the center back neckline of the tops and gown and at the center back of the bottoms. 

      Included are style numbers GB201, GB204, GB205, GB207, GB208, GB213, GB215, GB220, GB225, GB230, GB245, GB250, GB260, GB275, GB2001, GB2002, GB2011, GB2012, GB2021, GB2022, GB2031, GB2032, GB2041, GB2042, GB3001 and GB3011. 

      The style number is printed on the sales tag only and does not appear on the garments. 

      The garments, manufactured in China, were sold at children’s clothing and specialty retailers nationwide and online including at The Pajama Princess in Austin, Texas.; Anklebiter’s in Roswell, GA; Cute As A Button in Tarboro, NC; Bhumbles in Winder, GA; and www.bhumbles.com, from February 2010 to December 2011 for between about $20 and $50. 

      Children should stop wearing the recalled sleepwear immediately and consumers should return it for a refund, exchange or store credit. 

      For additional information, contact Ishtex Textile Products toll-free at (800) 935-0914 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by e-mail at info@ishtex.com or visit the firm’s Website.  

      Del-Nat Recalling Tires

      Contaminated rubber used in the tread could lead to a crash

      Del-Nat Tire Corporation (Del-Nat) is recalling 448 Del-Nat Delta A/S Sierradial Or National A/S Commando, size 265/70r17. The affected tires have a DOT code of either UTIYWHA0112 or UTIYWHD0112. 

      Contaminated rubber may have been used in the tread compound, which could result in tread separation, which can result in loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash. 

      Del-Nat will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective tires free of charge. Free mounting and balancing will also be included, as applicable. Owners may contact Del-Nat at 1-901-775-5002.

      Samuel Lawrence Furniture Recalls Sleigh Beds

      Failure of the hardware holding the bed together poses a fall hazard

      Samuel Lawrence Furniture, of High Point, NC, is recalling about 19,650 King- and Queen-Size Bordeaux Collection Bed Frames sold in the U.S. and Canada. 

      The hardware holding the headboard and footboard can loosen or detach, posing a fall hazard. The firm has received one report of a Florida man who injured his foot when the bed’s footboard detached. 

      The recall includes Bordeaux Collection king- and queen-size sleigh beds with wooden headboards and footboards in a cherry finish. Each bed also has two matching wooden side rails. “Bordeaux” and the model number are printed on a white label on the back of the headboard and footboard. Model numbers for the recalled beds are 8070-252 and 8070-253 for the queen-size and 8070-272 and 8070-273 for the king-size. 

      The beds were sold at furniture stores nationwide from August 2009 to April 2012 for between $400 and $500. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Samuel Lawrence Furniture to obtain a free repair kit. 

      Samuel Lawrence Furniture can be contacted toll-free at (866) 572-9889 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s Web site.

      Notus Air Movers Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

      The air mover/blower's internal electrical capacitor can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      EDIC, of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 24,000 Notus air movers/blowers. 

      The commercial air movers/blowers are used to dry flooring, walls and furniture in homes and other buildings. The air movers' green plastic housing measures about 18 inches high by 18 inches long by 18 inches deep. It has a 25-foot yellow electrical cord. 

      The devices were sold to Servpro's independently-owned franchises nationwide from April 2004 through August 2010 for between $200 and $230. 

      The air mover/blower's internal electrical capacitor can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard. Servpro has received four reports of overheating incidents with the recalled air movers/blowers. Three of the incidents resulted in property damage, including a fire at a home in San Diego, Calif. that caused $475,000 in damage. 

      Users should immediately stop using the recalled air movers/blowers and contact Servpro for a free repair kit to be installed by users. Servpro is directly contacting franchises that purchased the air movers. 

      For more information, contact Carey Cooper at Servpro at (800) 543-5362 or email the firm at AirMoverRecall@Klinedinstlaw.com. Franchisees can also visit the firm's intranet for more information.

      GM Recalls US-Built Chevrolet Cruze

      Engine shield may trap flammable liquids in engine compartment

      General Motors will recall 413,418 Chevrolet Cruzes in the United States for the 2011 and 2012 model years to modify the engine shield under the vehicle. This change will help prevent any liquids from being trapped in the engine compartment, where a fire could start and spread. 

      In a separate safety recall, GM will inspect certain cars included in the first recall to assure all welds in the rear compartment were properly applied. Omitted or partially completed welds in up to 249 cars may affect the fuel tank strap secondary brackets attachment to the floor structure and a sub assembly to the rear floor pan.

      There are no known crashes, injuries or fatalities related to either recall. Only Cruzes built in Lordstown, Ohio, and sold in the United States and Canada and several hundred exported to Israel are affected.  

      “The most important thing for our customers to know is that we are proactively working to assure the Cruze is the safe and durable car they purchased,” said GM vice president of Global Quality Alicia Boler-Davis. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these actions.”

      All Cruzes with manual and automatic transmissions built in the United States from September 2010 through May 2012 are included in the engine shield modification.

      Improper engine oil change procedures on these vehicles can result in the spilling or dripping of oil. If oil contacts hot engine or exhaust system surfaces, and the engine shield, the shield may ignite and burn, resulting in a possible engine compartment fire.

      In Cruzes with manual transmissions, continuing to drive with a completely worn clutch may cause hydraulic fluid to be expelled from the clutch housing vent hole. Under certain circumstances, the fluid could be burning as it exits the vent hole. If it contacts the engine shield, the shield may ignite and a fire may spread to the engine compartment.

      The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary investigation in April of this year as a result of two engine compartment fires in 2011 model year Cruzes and later added the 2012 model year.

      Modifying the engine shield will take about 30 minutes in a Chevrolet dealership service department and will be conducted free of charge. No parts are involved and customers are encouraged to make an appointment with their dealer at their earliest convenience. Owner letters will mailed be beginning July 11. Inspection for the possible missing welds takes only a few minutes. In confirmed cases, the repair would take about three hours.

      eZip, iZip Adult Tricycles Recalled

      The rear axle can break, causing a wheel to detach

      Currie Technologies, of Chatsworth, Calif., is recalling about 2,100 Tricruiser Electric-Powered Adult Tricycles. The rear axle can break causing a rear wheel to detach, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

      The firm is aware of six incidents, including five reports of bruises and scrapes.

      The recalled tricycles are battery powered with 24" wheels and a basket between the rear wheels. Their brand name, eZip or iZip, is printed on the sides of the bike and above the front wheel. Bikes were sold in the following colors: red, blue and sand. Recalled tricycles are in the serial number range ACB06L00001 to ACB10H99999. Serial numbers are engraved on the frame under the handlebar support on the front of the tricycle. Model numbers include EZ-TRY-SD, IZ-TRY-RD, IZ-TRICR7-BL and IZ-TRY8-BL.

      Independent bicycle shops and electric bicycle shops sold the trikes nationwide and online at Walmart.com from March 2007 through March 2012 for between $850 and $1120. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these tricycles and contact Currie Technologies to receive a free replacement component and repair.

      For additional information, contact Currie Technologies at (800) 377-4532 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the Currie Technologies website at www.currietech.com

      Flushmate Recalls Millions of Toilet Flushers

      A weld seam can break, blowing off the tank lid and shattering the tank

      Flushmate is recalling more than 2.3 million toilet flushing systems. 

      The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam releasing stored pressure. This pressure can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank, posing impact or laceration hazards to consumers and property damage.

      Flushmate has received 304 reports of the product bursting, resulting in property damage and 14 impact or laceration injuries.

      This recall is for Series 503 Flushmate® III Pressure Assist flushing systems installed inside toilet tanks. The recalled systems were manufactured from October 1997 to February 2008. The units are rectangular, black, two-piece vessels made of injection molded plastic. The date code/serial number is 16 characters long and is located on the label on the top of the Flushmate III. The first six numerals of the serial number are the date code. The date code range for this recall begins with 101497 (October 14, 1997) and continues through 022908 (February 29, 2008).

      The systems were sold by The Home Depot and Lowe's stores, distributors and plumbing contractors nationwide for about $108, and sold to toilet manufacturers including American Standard, Crane, Eljer, Gerber, Kohler, Mansfield and St. Thomas. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately turn off the water supply to the recalled Flushmate III unit and stop using the system. Consumers should contact the firm to determine if their Flushmate III serial number is included in the recall and to request a free repair kit.

      For more information, contact Flushmate toll-free at (800) 303-5123 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.flushmate.com and http://recall.flushmate.com

      EDIC Recalls Aqua Dri Air Movers

      The blowers are used to dry floors in buildings

      EDIC is recalling about 53,000 air movers. An internal electrical capacitor can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      EDIC is aware of four incidents involving fires that resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves air movers/blowers that are used to dry floors in homes and other buildings. "Aqua Dri" is printed on the top of some of the air movers. Model "3004AD" or model "3004ADxxx" (with additional letters) is printed on the serial number plate on the back of the units. Model numbers with "N" are not included in this recall. The air movers' plastic housing measures about 18 inches high by 18 inches long by 18 inches deep and has a 25-foot yellow electrical cord.

      The blowers were sold to flood remediation contractors and other service professionals nationwide from January 2003 through September 2011 for between $160 and $285. They were made in the U.S.

      Users should immediately stop using the recalled air movers/blowers and contact EDIC for a free repair kit to be installed by users.

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 289-8720 between 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by fax at (323) 667-0144, by email at recall@edic-usa.com or visit the firm's website at www.EDIC-USA.com

      Mercedes-Benz Recalls E350 Models

      Problem with rear suspension

      Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 3,600 E350 vehicles from the 2007-2009 model years.

      The company said a connecting rod for the load-leveling rear suspension system could fail. If that happens, the driver could lose control, causing a crash.

      Dealers will inspect the suspension and, if necessary, replace the connecting rod free of charge. Owners may contact Mercedes at 1-201-573-0350.

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           MERCEDES BENZ / E3502007-2009
      Manufacturer: MERCEDES-BENZ USA, LLC.Mfr's Report Date: JUN 11, 2012
      NHTSA CAMPAIGN ID Number: 12V264000NHTSA Action Number:N/A

      Portfolio Outdoor Lanterns Sold at Lowe's Recalled

      A short circuit can pose a fire and shock hazard

      Nearly 100,000 outdoor wall mount lanterns are being recalled.  An electrical short circuit can occur in the lanterns' internal wiring, posing a risk of fire, burn and electric shock to consumers.

      There have been seven reports of incidents, including two reports of lanterns catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves outdoor wall-mount lanterns made of cast aluminum in a rust color with beveled glass. A question mark shaped piece of metal connects the lantern body to the wall-mount plate. The lanterns were sold at Lowe's stores under the Portfolio brand name with item number 253366 and at lighting showrooms with item number 44181. The brand name and item number are printed on the product's packaging. Lanterns included in the recall are 19.25-inches tall by 9.75-inches wide by 9.25-inches deep and have a three-light candelabra base cluster inside. Part number "E194303" is printed on the base plate and on a label affixed to one of the light sockets.

      The lanterns were sold at Lowe's stores and in lighting showrooms nationwide and at Lowes.com from June 2006 through May 2012 for about $48. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the lanterns and contact Bel Air Lighting for a free replacement lantern.

      For additional information, contact Bel Air Lighting at (888) 770-7018 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.regcen.com/belairlighting

      Frigidaire Gas Range Recalled

      Ranges were sold exclusively at Lowe's

      Frigidaire Self-Clean Gas Ranges sold exclusively at Lowe's stores are being recalled. There can be a delayed ignition on the bake/broil features of the oven, posing a fire hazard.

      One incident was reported. No injuries or damage have been reported.

      This recall for inspection and/or repair involves Frigidaire Gas Ranges Model # LGGF3043KFM with serial numbers within the following range: VF20457216 to VF20457555. The model and serial numbers are located near the base of the range just below the bottom right portion of the oven door. This gas range has five burners, stainless steel exterior and Frigidaire nameplate centered on the lower part of the oven door.

      Lowe’s stores sold the ranges from February 2012 through March 2012 for between $800 and $1,000. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers with the recalled model and serial numbers should stop using the bake and broil functions immediately and contact Frigidaire. Frigidaire will provide information about an inspection and arrange for a free in-home service and repair if necessary.

      For additional information, contact Frigidaire toll free at (888) 360-8556 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.selfcleangasrangerecall.com



      Thomas Lighting Recalls Ceiling Fixtures

      Fire and Shock Hazards

      Thomas Lighting is recalling about 84,000 ceiling flush-mount light fixtures. The fixture's socket wire insulation can degrade, leading to charged wires becoming exposed, causing electricity to pass to the metal canopy of the fixture. This poses a fire and electric shock hazard to consumers.

      Thomas Lighting has received 11 reports of defective fixtures which resulted in the home's Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) tripping. No injuries have been reported to the firm.

      This recall involves 28 different models of ceiling flush-mounted light fixtures manufactured between June 1, 2010 through November 25, 2010 with a diameter ranging from 7.5" to 13". All affected fixtures have a round base or canopy affixed to the ceiling and a dome- or cylindrical-shaped cover. The recalled fixtures have a variety of finishes including metal and/or clear or frosted glass and contain one, two or three light bulbs. Canopies are a range of colors including white, bronze, brass (gold) and nickel.

      Most models have a nib in the center of the dome cover in the same color as the canopy. Although the manufacturer's name, the fixture model number and production date can be found on a printed label on the ceiling-side of the fixture's metal canopy, consumers are advised not to remove the metal canopy from the ceiling in order to access this label.

      Electrical distributors and lighting wholesalers sold the fixtures nationwide from July 2010 through July 2011 for between $19 and $50 as Thomas Lighting products. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the light fixture, avoid direct contact with the fixture and contact Thomas Lighting to arrange for a free in-home repair of the fixtures by a qualified electrician.

      For additional information, contact Thomas Lighting at (800) 764-0756 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.thomaslighting.com

