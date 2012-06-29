Recalls in June 2012

Watkins Manufacturing Corp., doing business as Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs, of Vista, CA, and Therm Products, a division of Caldesso LLC, of San Bernardino, CA, are recalling about 5,600 Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs.

A loose internal electrical connection of the spa heaters can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes the following 11 models of Hot Spring Spas and Limelight Hot Tubs brand spas installed with Therm Products No-Fault Water Heaters: Aria, Envoy, Flair, Glow, Grandee, Jetsetter, Prodigy, Pulse, Sovereign, Vanguard and Vista.

The recalled spas were manufactured from March 2011 to December 2011 and were installed since October 2011.

The date is represented by 2N, 3N, or 4N in the spa’s seven to 10 alpha-numeric serial code. For example, xxx2N#### or xxx4N####, where “xxx” represents a series of letters one to three characters long, and “####” is a four-digit numerical sequence. The model name and serial code are printed on a label within the spa’s equipment compartment, located behind a removable panel on the side of the spa.

They were sold at independent spa dealers nationwide from March 2011 to March 2012 for between $6,000 and $12,000.

Watkins Manufacturing has received 31 reports of heaters on these spas overheating, five of which resulted in a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spas and shut off power to the spa unit, following instructions provided in the owner's manual or by the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline.

Consumers should contact the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline or their Watkins Manufacturing spa dealer for a free replacement heater and installation by a service technician. Watkins Manufacturing spa dealers are also contacting all affected owners to schedule the free installation of a replacement heater.

For more information, contact the Watkins-Therm Products Response Hotline at (855) 226-1314 anytime, or visit the Therm Products’ Website or the Watkins Manufacturing Website.