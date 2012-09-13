Recalls in September 2012

Whole Foods Market is recalling ricotta salata sold in 21 states and Washington, DC, that came from Forever Cheese Inc. of Long Island City, NY. Forever Cheese recalled this cheese product because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Ricotta Salata Frescolina brand cheese was cut into wedges, packaged in clear plastic wrap and sold with a Whole Foods Market scale label using PLU 293427. All “sell by” dates through Oct. 2 are affected. Fourteen illnesses have been reported which may be associated with the Frescolina recall.

Whole Foods Market stores in the following states are affected by this recall:

Alabama (1 store) Arizona (2 stores) California (2 stores) Colorado(2 stores) Florida (5 stores) Georgia (4 stores) Kansas (1 store) Kentucky (1 store) Maryland (6 stores) North Carolina (7 stores) New Jersey (2 stores) New Mexico (2 stores) New York (2 stores) Ohio (2 stores) Oregon (6 stores) Pennsylvania (5 stores) South Carolina (1 store) Tennessee (3 stores) Utah (1 store) Virginia (6 stores) Washington (6 stores) Washington, DC (3 stores)

Signs are posted in Whole Foods Market stores to notify customers of this recall. Customers who have purchased this product from Whole Foods Market may return it to the store for a full refund, and call with questions 512-542-0060 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.