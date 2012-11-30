Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2012

Recalls in November 2012

Browse by year

2012

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Tegol recalls motorcycle helmets

    The helmets fail to meet ceretain federal safety standards

    Tegol, Inc. is recalling nearly 4,600 motorcycle helmets, models AX-30010 Outlaw Carbon Tech Glossy, AX-30020 Outlaw Carbon Tech Matte, and AX-30030 Outlaw Carbon Tech Red, all sizes.

    The helmets fail to conform to the impact attenuation, penetration, labeling and retention requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 218, "Motorcycle Helmets."

    By wearing a noncompliant helmet, the user may not be adequately protected in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of personal injury.

    Tegol will notify owners and will either replace any noncompliant helmet or offer a full refund. The manufacturer has not yet provided a remedy schedule.

    Owners may contact Tegol's recall Hotline toll-free at 1-866-371-0281.

    Tegol, Inc. is recalling nearly 4,600 motorcycle helmets, models AX-30010 Outlaw Carbon Tech Glossy, AX-30020 Outlaw Carbon Tech Matte, and AX-30030 Outlaw...

    G-U Hardware recalls window fittings

    The fittings can break causing the window to fall

    G-U Hardware of Newport News, VA, is recalling about 5,000 window fittings: tilt-turn stay arms and side-hung sash hinges.

    The window fittings can break, causing the window to fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The company has received two reports of windows falling, including one report of a broken thumb.

    This recall involves tilt-turn stay arm and side-hung sash hinge adjustable window fittings. They are used to attach a window to a frame and primarily sold for use in commercial buildings. The fittings have clamps, locking pins and stainless steel springs. “G-U” and the component number are stamped at the ends of the fitting.

    The recalled G-U Hardware window fittings have the following model names, and model and component numbers:

    Window Fitting

    Model Name

    Model Number

    Component Number

    Side-hung sash hinge

    Jet AK8

    6-31064-00-0-1

    9-31209

    Tilt-turn stay arm

    Jet AK8 30

    K-15805-00-0-1

    9-31209

    Jet AK8 50

    K-15806-00-0-1

    9-31208

    Jet AK8 90

    K-15807-00-0-1

    9-31208

    The fittings, manufactured in Turkey, were sold by hardware wholesalers and window manufacturers nationwide from October 2002 to December 2011 for between $7 and $26.

    Consumers may contact G-U Hardware toll-free at (855) 355-8810 to arrange for the free replacement and installation of new window fittings.

    G-U Hardware of Newport News, VA, is recalling about 5,000 window fittings: tilt-turn stay arms and side-hung sash hinges. The window fittings can break, ...

    Britax recalls convertible child restraint systems

    A soft chest pad on the seat can be bitten or chewed, posing a choking hazard

    Britax is recalling 55,455 convertible child restraints, models Boulevard 70 G3, Advocate 70 G3, and Pavilion 70 G3, Model Numbers:

    • E9LJ91A, E9LJ91M, E9LJ91S, E9LJ92E, E9LJ93P, E9LJ93S, E9LK91A, E9LK31A, E9LK31Q, E9LK32D, E9LK32Z, E9LK33Q, E9LL11A, E9LL11Q, E9LL12D, E9LL12Z, E9LG81A, E9LG83N, E9LG83P, E9LG83X, E9LG83Y, E9LL21A, E9LL23P, E9LL23Y, manufactured from June 2012 through August 2012.

    These seats were manufactured with a softer chest pad material that may be bitten or chewed into pieces by a child using the seat. If the child bites off a piece of the softer pad, it could be a choking hazard, resulting in injury or death.

    Britax will provide owners with replacement HUGS pads that are made from a firmer material and instructions on how to replace the pads free of charge.

    Owners may remove the HUGS pads and continue using the seat until replacement pads are received. The safety recall is expected to begin shortly.

    Owners may contact Britax Customer Service Department at 1-888-427-4829 with questions or to request replacement pads in the event their restraint is not already registered with Britax.

    Britax is recalling 55,455 convertible child restraints, models Boulevard 70 G3, Advocate 70 G3, and Pavilion 70 G3, Model Numbers: E9LJ91A, E9LJ91M, E9L...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Boden recalls children's pajamas

      The garments do not meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear

      J.P. Boden & Co. Ltd., of the United Kingdom is recalling about 1,130 pairs of children's pajamas.

      The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recalled products are 100 percent cotton pajamas for children 1.5 (18 months) to 14 years old. The brand name "Mini Boden" appears on a label attached to the back of the neck of the tops and the center of the back of the waist on the bottoms and on the packaging.

      Each pack contains two long-sleeved tops and two bottoms in one of the following color schemes: black, white and blue with motorcycles print; white, blue and pink with rocket and stars print; or a light blue, blue and green with cars print. The garments were sold as pajamas.

      The pajamas, manufactured in Turkey, were sold exclusively at Bodenusa.com from July 21, 2012 to September 17, 2012 for about $48.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the pajamas and contact Boden for a full refund, exchange or merchandise credit.

      Consumers may contact: J.P. Boden Services Inc. toll-free at (866) 206-9508, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily.

      J.P. Boden & Co. Ltd., of the United Kingdom is recalling about 1,130 pairs of children's pajamas. The garments fail to meet federal flammability standard...

      American Honda Recalls Portable Generators

      A leaky fuel hose poses fire and burn hazards

      American Honda Motor of Torrance, CA, is recalling about 150,600 portable generators.

      The generator’s fuel hose can leak, posing fire and burn hazards. Honda is aware of four incidents of fuel leaks. No fires or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Honda gasoline-powered portable generators with model number EU2000i and serial numbers EAAJ-2260273 through EAAJ-2485025. The generators are black and red in color or have a camouflage design. They measure about 20 inches long by 11 ½ inches wide by 16 ½ inches tall. “

      Honda,” “EU converter” and the model number 2000i are printed on the side of the generator. “Companion” is printed on the side of some EU2000i models. The serial number is located on the lower right side, rear corner of the generator.

      The generators, made in Japan, were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Camping World, Gander Mountain, Grainger, Hertz Rental, John Deere, National Pump & Compressor, Northern Tool, Scheels Sporting, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Sunbelt Rentals, True Value, United Rentals, White Cap and Wholesale Sports store nationwide and online from October 2011 through September 2012 for between $1,150 and $1,400.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact the nearest Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

      Consumers can contact American Honda toll-free (888) 888-3139, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      American Honda Motor of Torrance, CA, is recalling about 150,600 portable generators. The generator’s fuel hose can leak, posing fire and burn hazards. Ho ...

      Food Recalls Skyrocket During Third Quarter

      The rise to four recalls per day is the highest level in two years

      Does it seem like we're hearing about some kind of food call every day? Actually, it's worse than that.

      Food recalls occurred at an average rate of four a day in the third quarter of of this year as documented by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement reports. According to quarterly ExpertRECALL Index, this affected nearly 8.5 million units of food and beverages -- reflecting a 57 percent increase from the previous quarter.

      Not just food affected

      The pharmaceutical and medical device industries also recorded sharp increases in recall activity, accounting for the most events recorded for each industry in more than two years. While the number of documented drug recalls more than doubled in the third quarter, they affected nearly 16.2 million units, or about a million fewer units when compared to the second quarter.

      The seventy percent increase in medical device recall activity also impacted fewer units than affected by recalls documented during the second quarter, dropping from 123.5 million units in the second quarter to 26.5 million in the third.

      "The number of recalls we saw during the third quarter is troubling," said Mike Rozembajgier, vice president of recalls at Stericycle ExpertRECALL  , a firm that tracks consumer product, pharmaceutical, medical device, juvenile product, and food and beverage recalls. "But as we enter the holiday season, it's even more worrisome to know that nearly one-quarter of food and beverage companies that faced a recall in the third quarter had more than one event. As consumers are bombarded with advertisements and messages from manufacturers and retailers during the holiday season, it will be much more difficult for companies to cut through the clutter and connect with consumers on recalls. This is why both of these groups need to do their part to ensure that the food served during holiday parties to family and friends is safe."

      Multiple events

      The ExpertRECALL Index also found that more than one-third of pharmaceutical companies named in third-quarter Enforcement Reports were affected by more than one recall. This is the highest percentage of repeat violations by pharmaceutical companies in at least the last nine quarters.

      Compounding pharmacies, which have recently made headlines due to a recent deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis, saw a marked increase in recall activity with one specialty laboratory being involved in 81 recalls.

      "Questions have been raised recently about whether compounding pharmacies are regulated enough to protect consumers," said Rozembajgier. "While I cannot speak to the reason for each recall, or for the FDA, state pharmacy boards or laboratories involved, the trend this data suggests is alarming because so many products meant to help patients are being discovered as potentially harmful or even deadly."

      "We now have a window into the operations of one large-scale compounding pharmacy, and the view is troubling, both in terms of the quantity and quality of compounded products in the commercial system," said Hogan Lovells Partner David M. Fox, who served as a senior FDA lawyer from 1994 to 2000. "We can now expect to see more recalls from commercial compounders in response to increased regulatory oversight and legal scrutiny."

      Consumer product recalls dip

      While recalls of consumer products declined slightly, the number of affected units rose from 7.5 million in the second quarter to 12 million in the third quarter. Concerns related to structural collapses were the leading cause of recalls followed by laceration risks.

      Recalls of child nursery and equipment remained steady when compared with the second quarter, while recalls of toys slightly increased. The primary cause of children's and infant product recalls were risks that a child could fall out of the product.

      Does it seem like we're hearing about some kind of food call every day? Actually, it's worse than that. Food recalls occurred at an average rate of four a...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.