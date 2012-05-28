Write a review
Recalls in May 2012

    Hocean Inc. Recalls Nitre Power 4oz Plastic Bags

    May contain hazardous amounts of sodium nitrites

    HOCEAN, INC. of Commerce City, CA is recalling all Nitre Powder 4oz plastic bags with UPC 0 45027 97918 2, because it has the potential to be contaminated with higher levels of sodium nitrite.  Consumption of hazardous amounts of sodium nitrites can lead to life-threatening illness and/or death.

    Nitre Powder was distributed to Asian food markets and other grocery stores from July 2008 to February 2010 in California, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico, Ohio, Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.  

    Nitre Powder was packed in a clear green acrylic plastic bag with a clear window.  A logo of a sail boat appears in the top left corner and marking of Selected Product is in the top right corner with UPC 0 45027 97918 2.

    The Food and Drug Administration contacted Hocean, Inc. after receiving a complaint.  When a tested sample resulted in confirmation of high levels of sodium nitrite, Hocean, Inc. agreed to voluntarily recall this product and is cooperating with the FDA in this matter.  Consumers are urged to return this product to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-838-1788, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

    August Foods Recalls Lamb Koftis

    They contain an unlabeled allergen

    August Foods Inc., a Downington, Penn. establishment, is recalling approximately 20,520 pounds of lamb koftis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The lamb koftis contain milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the product label. 

    The following product is subject to recall:

    • 11-oz cartons of "Saffron Road Lamb Koftis" entrées.

    Each carton bears the establishment number "EST. 34624." The entrées subject to recall were produced on various dates between June 15, 2011 and May 3, 2012 and have sell by dates of one year after production. The entrées can be identified by sell by dates of June 15, 2012; July 19, 2012; July 20, 2012; Oct. 5, 2012; May 1, 2013; and May 3, 2013. The product was shipped to distribution centers in Illinois and Pennsylvania. 

    The problem was brought to the company's attention by a consumer who suspected the product contained milk because of a minor reaction after tasting the product. The "lamb broth" listed as an ingredient on the product label is made by marinating lamb in yogurt, but the sub-ingredients of lamb broth are not listed. FSIS and the company have received no other reports of adverse reactions associated with consumption of these products. Individuals concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. 

    Consumers with questions about the recall should call Kate Tayloe Pearson, American Halal Company Director of Sales & Marketing, at (203)-961-1954.

    Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. "Ask Karen" live chat services are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from l0 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

    Apex Recalls Dry Dog Food

    May be contaminated with Salmonella

    Apex Pet Foods announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall of all dry dog food formulas manufactured on January 24, 2012.

    Although there have been no animal or human illnesses related to Apex Dog Food and the product has not tested positive for Salmonella, the company has voluntarily initiated this recall out of caution to ensure the health and safety of consumers and their pets.

    This product was only distributed in the State of South Carolina.

    Pet owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or who would like replacement product or a refund, may contact Apex Pet Foods via a toll free call at 1-866-918-8756, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 6pm EST. The company is working with distributors and retailers to ensure all affected product is removed from shelves.

    The following products are being recalled

    DescriptionSizeProduction CodeBest By Date
    Apex Chicken and Rice Dog40 lb.ACD0101B3224-Jan-2013
    Apex Chicken and Rice Dog20 lb.ACD0101B3224-Jan-2013

    Pets with Salmonella infections may have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. If left untreated, pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. We do not have any confirmed reports of pet illnesses.

    Individuals handling dry pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product. Healthy people who believe they may have been exposed to Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who are more likely to be affected by Salmonellainclude infants, children younger than 5 years old, organ transplant patients, people with HIV/AIDS and people receiving treatment for cancer.

      Farm Glass & Metal Spiral Tea Light Holders Recalled

      Candles can burn with a high flame, posing a fire hazard

      Nantucket Distributing Co., Inc. of Middleboro, Mass., is recalling about 6,200 Farm Glass & Metal Spiral Tea Light Holders. Due to the design of the product, the tea lights can burn with a high flame, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

      Christmas Tree Shops has received one report of a tea light burning with a high flame that resulted in a burn to a consumer's hand.

      This recall involves a decorative spiral tea light holder made from a painted glass with a red, orange, and green floral design. The glass has a metal insert for holding tea lights. The metal insert is spiral shaped with places for three tea lights. The metal insert is placed within the glass container. SKU/UPC number 000015931955 is found on a label on the bottom of the glass.

      Christmas Tree Shops sold the candle holders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest from July 2011 through March 2012 for about $5. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled spiral tea light holder and return it to any Christmas Tree Shops store to receive a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Christmas Tree Shops toll-free at (888) 287-3232 any time, or visit the firm's website www.christmastreeshops.com

