Recalls in May 2012

HOCEAN, INC. of Commerce City, CA is recalling all Nitre Powder 4oz plastic bags with UPC 0 45027 97918 2, because it has the potential to be contaminated with higher levels of sodium nitrite. Consumption of hazardous amounts of sodium nitrites can lead to life-threatening illness and/or death.
Nitre Powder was distributed to Asian food markets and other grocery stores from July 2008 to February 2010 in California, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico, Ohio, Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Nitre Powder was packed in a clear green acrylic plastic bag with a clear window. A logo of a sail boat appears in the top left corner and marking of Selected Product is in the top right corner with UPC 0 45027 97918 2.
The Food and Drug Administration contacted Hocean, Inc. after receiving a complaint. When a tested sample resulted in confirmation of high levels of sodium nitrite, Hocean, Inc. agreed to voluntarily recall this product and is cooperating with the FDA in this matter. Consumers are urged to return this product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-838-1788, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.