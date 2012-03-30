Recalls in March 2012

About 9,000 toy trucks given away as gifts with purchases by Kohl's stores are being recalled. Connections in the toy trucks' battery compartment can smolder or catch the trucks on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

The importer, Happy Shirts, has received one report of a toy truck catching fire and three reports of toy trucks smoldering when batteries were inserted. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Big Movers Super Car toy trucks that were gifts with the purchase of Big Movers t-shirts. The 4-inch long blue trucks have oversized tires and a flashing light on top and were sold with a yellow, red and blue logo on the hood. The navy t-shirts were sold in boys' sizes S, M and L.

The trucks were sold by Kohl's stores nationwide and www.Kohls.com between February 2012 and March 2012. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately take the toy trucks from children and remove the battery. Consumers can contact Happy Shirts for instructions on returning the truck for a refund.

For additional information, please contact Happy Shirts toll-free at (855) 354-2779 between noon and 8 p.m. PT (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HT) Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.happyshirts.com