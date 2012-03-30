Write a review
Recalls in March 2012

    Kohl's Recalls Toy Trucks Given as Gifts with Purchase

    The trucks' battery can smolder, possibly causing a fire

    About 9,000 toy trucks given away as gifts with purchases by Kohl's stores are being recalled.  Connections in the toy trucks' battery compartment can smolder or catch the trucks on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    The importer, Happy Shirts, has received one report of a toy truck catching fire and three reports of toy trucks smoldering when batteries were inserted. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Big Movers Super Car toy trucks that were gifts with the purchase of Big Movers t-shirts. The 4-inch long blue trucks have oversized tires and a flashing light on top and were sold with a yellow, red and blue logo on the hood. The navy t-shirts were sold in boys' sizes S, M and L.

    The trucks were sold by Kohl's stores nationwide and www.Kohls.com between February 2012 and March 2012. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the toy trucks from children and remove the battery. Consumers can contact Happy Shirts for instructions on returning the truck for a refund.

    For additional information, please contact Happy Shirts toll-free at (855) 354-2779 between noon and 8 p.m. PT (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HT) Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.happyshirts.com

    Honda Recalls 2006 CR-Vs

    Front lower arm could separate, causing a loss of steering

    Honda is recalling about 1,300 CR-V crossovers from the 2006 model year. The company said a faulty weld could allow the front lower arm to separate from the sub-frame, possibly causing a loss of steering.

    Honda will notify owners and dealers will inspect the vehicles and, if necessary, replace the lower arm free of charge.

    Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009.

    BMW Recalls 5 & 6-Series Cars to Replace Battery Cable

    Recall affects 1.3 million cars worldwide

    BMW says it is recalling about 1.3 million cars because of a potential problem with a battery cable cover in the car's trunk. It's the largest  recall in the company's history.

    The recall affects 5- and 6-Series BMWs built between 2003 and 2010, BMW said in a statement.

    The recall affects about 367,000 vehicles in the United States and 290,000 in Germany, BMW said.

    "In some remote cases, the battery cable cover inside the boot of these vehicles may be incorrectly mounted," it said. That could cause the car to fail to start or, in some cases, cause sparks and a fire.

    The recall comes just a month after BMW agreed to pay a $3 million penalty for failing to report safety defects to U.S. regulators quickly enough.

    U.S. law requires automakers to report defects within five days of the time they learn of them and to promptly issue a recall to correct the problem.

      Feels Real Baby Dolls Recalled

      Fingers and toes can detach, posing a choking hazard

      About 4,000 Feels Real Baby Dolls are being recalled. The fingers and toes of the dolls can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

      Feels Real Baby Dolls are 14-inch high plastic dolls with movable arms, legs, and head. The dolls are Hispanic, Caucasian, Asian and Black and are dressed in diapers with a colored hearts, stars and swirl print. Two labels are sewn inside the back of the diaper. "Lakeshore" is written on the larger label. The number "550200" is written on the smaller label.

      The dolls were sold through the Lakeshore Learning Materials catalogs and online at www.lakeshorelearning.com from May 2011 through January 2012 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take these dolls away from children and contact the company for a free replacement doll.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact Lakeshore Learning Materials at (800) 428-4414 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website at www.lakeshorelearning.com. Lakeshore Learning Materials is contacting its customers directly.

      Arena Lamps Recalled

      They pose a shock hazard

      Great American Opportunities is recalling about 14,000 arena lamps because the electrical design and construction of the lamps poses the risk of an electric shock to consumers.

      Great American Opportunities has received one report of a lamp power cord detaching inside the lamp housing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Arena Lamps (also called Disco Lights, Disco Light Projectors and Arena Light Kaleidoscopes) with the model number 3007952. The model number only appears on the original packaging. The lamp is used to project circular colored lights on a ceiling or wall for lighting effect and comes in a silver, rectangular box shape measuring 9"x5"x5". Light from the lamp is projected from a single circular cut out at one end of the box. A silver handle wraps half-way around the lamp and is affixed with large black thumb screws on either side of the lamp, and there are two rows of ventilation slots along the top. Underneath the lamp is a circular fan vent. On the back of the lamp, an on/off switch, power cord and a knob with the word "FUSE" written in white are in a row along the top.

      The lamps were sold through warehouse sales (in temporarily rented space) in Chattanooga and Nashville, Tenn.; Conyers, Ga.; and Bloomington, Ill. from April 2008 through December 2011 for between $5 and $10. The lamps were also given to schools and civic organizations in conjunction with fundraising activities during the same period. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the lamps immediately and contact Great American Opportunities for instructions on returning the lamps for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Great American Opportunities toll-free at (866) 292-9756 between 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.arenalamprecall.com

      Easton Raptor Lacrosse Helmets Recalled

      The chin bar can break

      About 12,000 Easton Raptor lacrosse helmets are being recalled. The chin bar can break, causing the wearer to suffer a jaw or facial injury.

      Easton Sports has received six reports of the chin bar cracking or breaking on impact with a ball or lacrosse stick, including one laceration injury.

      This recall involves all Easton Raptor Lacrosse Helmets. “Easton” is printed on either side of the back of the helmet and on the jaw strap. “RAPTOR” is printed low on the back of the helmet in the center. The helmets were sold in sizes XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL and were available in the following colors: white; matte black; silver; navy blue and white; royal blue and white; and red and white.

      Sporting goods stores and online sold the helmets from November 2011 through March 2012 for about $250. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using these helmets immediately and contact Easton Sports for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Easton Sports toll-free at (877) 279-8545 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email eastonlacrossecustserv@eastonbellsports.com, or visit their website www.eastonlacrosse.com

      Adjustable Mattress Bases Recalled

      Components can overheat, creating a fire hazard

      About 25,000 power foundations or adjustable bases for mattresses are being recalled by Leggett & Platt, of Georgetown, Ky.

      Electrical components in the motor control board can fail and short causing overheating, which poses a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 29 complaints of overheating in the electronic motor control board located in a housing underneath the deck of the power foundation. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      The power foundations are motorized bed frames, controlled by handheld remotes, which enable the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down. These power foundations were offered in all bed sizes and they were sold with handheld remote controls.

      The recalled models are “Titanium,” “Gold” and “Signature” by Leggett & Platt and other brands names including Interflex, American Signature, Spring Air, Sealy and Simmons. Since power foundations look very similar, consumers should identify their products by looking at the remote controls.

      The remote controls are either black or dark gray and feature multiple buttons and a label with one of these brand names: Adjustables by Leggett & Platt, Interflex, American Signature, Sealy, Simmons or Spring Air. Photographs of these remotes and these labels can be viewed anytime at www.titaniumrecall.com. No other power foundations are involved in this recall.

      Mattress retailers sold the devices nationwide from March of 2008 to October of 2011 for about $1,700 to $2,200.

      Consumers should immediately unplug the power cord and stop using the power functions of the beds. Consumers should contact Leggett to arrange for a free in-home repair of the product or for a free modification kit and consumer installation instructions.

      For additional information, call Leggett at (855) 853-3539 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday ET, or visit the firm’s website at www.titaniumrecall.com

      Safety 1st Push 'N Snap Cabinet Locks Recalled

      Children can disengage the locks

      Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling nearly 1 million Push ‘N Snap Cabinet Locks. Young children can disengage the cabinet locks, allowing access to cabinet contents and posing the risk of injury, due to dangerous or unsafe items.

      DJG has received 200 reports of locks that did not adequately secure the cabinet, including reports of damaged locks. Of the reported incidents, the firm is aware of 140 children between the ages of 9 months and 5 years who were able to disengage the locks and gain access to the cabinet’s contents.

      In three of the reported incidents, the children who gained access swallowed or handled dishwashing detergent, window cleaner or oven cleaner, and were treated, observed and released from emergency treatment centers.

      This recall involves Safety 1st Push ‘N Snap cabinet locks with model numbers 48391 and 48442. The model numbers are printed on the back of the product and on packaging. The locks are used to secure cabinets with two straps that wrap around the knobs or handles on a cabinet door.

      When the product is in the “lock” position, a green triangle is shown through a window on the device. The Safety 1st logo is embossed on the front of the lock. Locks manufactured between January 2004 and November 2010 are included in the recall. The date of manufacture is embossed on the back. The arrow on the date wheel points to the month and the numbers of either side of arrow represent the year of manufacture.

      The locks were sold at  Bed Bath & Beyond, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2004 through February 2012 for between $2 and $4. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the recalled locks from cabinets and contact DJG for a free replacement Push ‘N Snap lock with model numbers HS158 or HS159. When removing the recalled locks, consumers are urged to immediately store dangerous items out of reach of children.

      For additional information, contact DJG toll-free at (866) 762-3212 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.djgusa.com

      Westinghouse Recalls Ceiling Fans

      Fans can overheat, posing a fire and shock hazard

      Westinghouse is recalling about 7,000 ceiling fans. The two 60-watt light bulbs included with the ceiling fans exceed the fan’s maximum wattage, which can cause the ceiling fans to overheat or fail. This poses fire and shock hazards to consumers.

      The following Westinghouse Lighting ceiling fans with 24, 30 and 42-inch diameter blades are included in this recall. “Westinghouse” is printed on the fan’s ceiling canopy. The item number is printed on the fan’s motor housing. 

      Item NumberDescriptionPhoto
      7224324-inch ceiling fan
      gun metal finish with opal-frosted light kit
      6 blades (black/graphite color)
      7863124-inch ceiling fan
      chrome finish with opal-frosted light kit
      6 blades (dark wood/beech color)
      7224530-inch ceiling fan
      espresso finish with opal-frosted light kit
      3 blades (espresso/dark cherry color)
      7876330-inch ceiling fan
      chrome finish with opal-frosted light kit
      3 blades (dark wood/beech color)
      7876442-inch ceiling fan
      gun metal finish with opal-frosted light kit
      3 blades (black/graphite color)

      Home improvement and hardware stores, home centers and electrical product suppliers sold the fans nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2011 through January 2012 for between $135 and $150. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Westinghouse Lighting for two free replacement 40-watt light bulbs.

      For additional information, contact Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at (888) 417-6222 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.westinghouselighting.com

      Hyundai Recalls Some 2011-12 Sonata Hybrids

      Seat belt release mechanism does not meet federal standards

      Hyundai is recalling about 15,000 2011-12 Sonata hybrids because of a problem with the center rear seat belt.

      The company said some of the cars' center rear seat belt incorporates a release mechanism that does not conform to federal standards.

      The company will replace the mechanism in cars that have not yet been delivered. It has petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to grant an exemption for the 13,000 cars that have already been sold.

      If the exemption is denied, Hyundai will notify owners and dealers will replace the mechanism.  If it is granted, no further action will be taken.

      Volvo Recalls 2012 S60, XC60 Models

      Undercoating may penetrate fuel lines

      Volvo is recalling abut 2,700 S60 and XC60 vehicles because of a problem with the undercoating.

      The company said an incorrect mixture of underbody coating could result in rigid, icicle-like protrusions hanging from the vehicle's undercarriage. The protrusions could penetrate the fuel line and cause a fire.

      The company will notify owners and dealers will correct the problem.

      Owners may contact Volvo at 1-800-458-1552.

      Subaru Recalls 2009-12 Forester

      Seat belt retractors may not work properly

      Subaru is recalling about 275,000 2009-2012 Forester models because of a problem with the seat belt retractors.

      The company said the automatic locking retractor in the rear center seat may not meet federal standards.  Specifically, the assemblies may not permit proper and secure attachment of a child restraint seat, the company said.

      Dealers will replace the assembly free of charge.  Owners may contact Subaru at 1-800-782-2783.

      Kawasaki Recalls Utility Vehicles

      Fuel tube can leak, creating a fire hazard

      Kawasaki is recalling about 3,900 utility vehicles. The fuel tube can scrape against the air cleaner housing and develop holes, posing a fire hazard.

      The vehicles are model year 2012 Kawasaki four-wheeled, off-highway utility vehicles with side-by-side seating for two people and automobile style controls. Each model has a bench seat, a rollover protection structure and a cargo bed. The vehicles are available in the colors green, red, black and camouflage. The following models are being recalled:

      MODEL NAMEMODEL NUMBERSCOLORS
      MULE 600KAF400BCFGreen
      MULE 610 4x4KAF400ACFRed or Green
      MULE 610 4x4 XCKAF400DCF or KAF400ECFBlack or Camouflage

      The brand name appears on the sides and tailgate of the cargo bed and the model name appears on the sides of the front cowl. The model number can be found on a label under the seat, which flips up. The abbreviation "4WD" also appears on the sides of the of the cargo bed of the 610 models.

      Kawasaki dealers sold the vehicles nationwide from June 2011 to February 2012 for between $6,700 and $8,200. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these vehicles and contact their Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

      For more information, contact Kawasaki between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday toll-free at (866) 802-9381 or visit the firm's website at www.kawasaki.com. Kawasaki is contacting its customers directly.





      MULE 600 (KAF400BCF)





      MULE 610 4x4 (KAF400ACF)





      MULE 610 4x4 XC (KAF400DCF/ECF)

      Nissan Recalls 2003-04 Infiniti M45

      Fuel gauge may give an inaccurate reading

      Nissan is recalling about 8,100 2003-04 Infiniti M45 models because of a problem with the fuel gauge.

      The company said that due to a circuit board failure, the fuel gauge may give an unrealistically high reading. As a result, the vehicle may run out of gas.

      Nissan will notify owners and dealers will replace the circuit board free of charge.

      Owners may contact Infiniti at 1-800-647-7261.

      GM Recalls 2012 Buick Regal

      Parking lights may not work

      General Motors is recalling about 3,600 2012 Buick Regal sedans because of a problem with the headlights.

      The company said that due to a software error, the parking lights are not activate when the parking lights and headlights are turned on. "Inadequate lighting could reduce the visibility of the vehicle, increasing the potential for a crash," safety regulators said.

      Dealers will notify owners and fix the problem free of charge.

      Owners may contact GM at 1-800-521-7300. 

      Guidecraft Recalls Children's Theaters

      They can tip over, trapping children underneath

      Guidecraft is recalling about 2,100 4-in-1 Dramatic Play Theater Toys. The recalled children's toys can unexpectedly tip over during play, posing an entrapment hazard to young children.

      Guidecraft has received two reports of tip-over incidents, including one report of a child who suffered minor contusions and abrasions.

      This recall involves all 4-in-1 dramatic play theaters with model number G51062. The model number is printed on a sticker affixed to the bottom of the center crossbar and on the assembly instructions. The toy has two interchangeable panels with different themes on each side: a puppet theater and diner, or a doctor's office and post office. An assembled play theater measures 4-feet high by 3-feet wide and weighs about 46 pounds.

      The toys were sold through various catalogs, Guidecraft.com and other Internet retailers nationwide from July 2010 through April 2011 for about $180. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled product from children and contact Guidecraft to receive a refund or a replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Guidecraft toll-free at (888) 824-1308 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.guidecraft.com

      Umbro Recalls Boys' Jackets Sold at Ross Store

      Drawstrings pose a strangulation hazard

      Umbro is recalling about 240 boys' outerwear jackets that were sold at Ross Stores.

      The boys' jacket has a retractable elastic drawstring at the waist with a toggle that could become snagged or caught in small spaces or doorways, which poses an entrapment hazard to children.

      This recall involves boys' nylon jackets sold in sizes medium to extra large that can fit children through size 14. "Umbro" is printed on the front upper right side of the jackets. The bottom of the jacket has a drawstring with toggles. The jackets were sold in five color combinations: black, black/royal, black/Tabasco, black/cedar, and navy.

      Sold at: Ross Stores nationwide from April 2011 through January 2012 for about $8. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately remove the drawstring and return the jacket to Umbro for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Umbro toll-free at (866) 217-6800 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.umbro.com

      Gerber Recalls Good Start Infant Formula

      Odd odor, stomach upset reported

      Gerber Products Company is recalling and offering a replacement to consumers who purchased Gerber Good Start Gentle powdered infant formula 23.2 ounce plastic package from batch GXP1684 expiration date of March 5, 2013.

      The company said the product poses no health or safety risk but said it "might have an off-odor noticeable to some consumers."

      "In some cases spit-up and other gastrointestinal complaints have been reported," the company said.

      Consumers who have the product with the batch code and expiration date above should contact the Gerber Parents Resource Center at 1-800-487-7763 for replacement. Additionally, Gerber is working with retailers to retrieve any remaining product from this batch.

      No other Gerber products are involved.

      For more information, parents may call the Parents Resource Center anytime, day or night, at1-800-487-7763.

      Toyota Recalling Tacoma Trucks, Camry and Venza Cars

      Driver's airbag may not deploy

      Toyota is planing to recall about 700,000 Tacoma trucks from the 2005 to 2009 model years to replace the steering wheel spiral cable assembly.

      The automaker said friction in the cable assembly could disconnect the driver’s airbag, possibly preventing deployment in a crash.

      Toyota will also recall 70,000 2009 Camry sedans and 116,000 2009 to 2011 Venza vehicles to replace the stop lamp switch.  

      The company said silicon grease on the switch could cause an increase in electrical resistance.

      “If this occurs, warning lamps on the instrument panel may be illuminated, the vehicle may not start, or the shift lever may not shift from the 'park' position. In some cases, the vehicle stop lamps may become inoperative,” the automaker said in a statement.

      The automaker will notify customers and dealers will repair or replace the affected parts at no charge.

      Locker Brand Recalls Rx Locker Storage Containers

      The containers can be opened by unauthorized persons

      Locker Brand Inc. of Henderson, Nev., is recalling about 60,000 Rx Locker medicine storage containers.

      The medicine container can open by applying pressure to the latch when it is locked. This could result in unauthorized access to medicine bottles in the container.

      The Rx Locker is a medicine bottle storage container. It is made of orange plastic with a white top resembling four pill containers. It has a metal, three-number combination lock on the front. Production batch numbers are printed on the bottom of the container. The recalled containers were manufactured between May 2010 to December 2010 and can be identified by the last six numbers in the production batch number. Recalled batch numbers end with: 052 010, 062 010, 082 010 and 122 010.

      The recalled items were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, Walgreens and the Locker Brand website from June 2010 through October 2011 for about $15. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using this product and contact Locker Brand for a free return mailer. When the product is returned, Rx Locker will provide a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Locker Brand toll-free at (888) 491-6617 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, e-mail the firm at admin@lockerbrand.com, or visit the firm’s website atwww.rxlocker.com

