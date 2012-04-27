Write a review
Recalls in April 2012

    Diamond Expands Recall of 'Chicken Soup' Dry Dog Food

    One bag tested positive for Salmonella

    Diamond Pet Foods is expanding a voluntary recall to include one production run and four production codes of Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light formula dry dog food. One bag of the product has tested positive for Salmonella, and the recall of the four production codes is being conducted as a precautionary measure. No dog illnesses have been reported. 

    Product NameBag SizeProduction CodeBest By Date
     Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula – dry dog food  35 lb.  CLF0102B31XCW 
      CLF0102B31XCW
      CLF0102B32XWR
    		  27/JAN/2013
      28/JAN/2013
      28/JAN/2013
    Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula – dry dog food  6lb.CLF0102B3XALW28/JAN/2013

    Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods and was distributed in Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, who may have further distributed the product to other states, through pet food channels. The company is working directly with distributors and retailers who carry these products to remove them from the supply chain.

    Consumers who have purchased Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food with this specific production/lot code and best before date should discard the product. Diamond Pet Foods apologizes for any potential issues this may have caused pet owners and their dogs. 

    Pets with Salmonella infections may have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. If left untreated, pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

    Individuals handling dry pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product. Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who are more likely to be affected by Salmonella include infants, children younger than 5 years old, organ transplant patients, people with HIV/AIDS and people receiving treatment for cancer.

    Pet owners, who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or who would like replacement product or a refund, may contact Diamond Pet Foods at 800-442-0402, or by visiting www.chickensoupforthepetloverssoul.com/information  .


    Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food is an expansion of an April 6 voluntary recall that included: 

    Product NameBag SizeProduction Code & “Best Before” Code
    Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice6lbDLR0101D3XALW Best Before 04 Jan 2013
    Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 20lbDLR0101C31XAG Best Before 03 Jan 2013
    Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lbDLR0101C31XMF Best Before 03 Jan 2013
    Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lbDLR0101C31XAG Best Before 03 Jan 2013
    Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lbDLR0101D32XMS Best Before 04 Jan 2013

    Background Information
    On April 8, 2012, Diamond Pet Foods temporarily suspended delivery of all products made at its Gaston, S.C., plant. The company took this precautionary step immediately upon discovering a quality issue when it voluntary recalled on April 6, 2012, a limited number of batches of its Diamond Naturals Lamb Meal & Rice dry dog food produced at the plant, which was the potential that the product might be contaminated with Salmonella.

    Kawasaki USA Recalls Teryx Off-Road Vehicles

    Vehicles are labeled as having a having occupant capacity than is safe

    Kawasaki is recalling about 2,000 Teryx Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles.

    The recalled products have been incorrectly labeled as having a higher occupant capacity than is safe. Operating the vehicle with additional occupants creates an injury or death hazard.

    The recalled vehicles are model year 2012 Kawasaki four-wheel recreational off-highway vehicles with side-by-side seating for two people, automobile style controls, with model types Teryx 750 FI 4x4, Teryx 750 FI 4x4 LE, Teryx 750 FI 750 4x4 LE SGE and Teryx 750 FI 4x4 Sport. The model type is printed on the hood of the vehicles. The recalled vehicles are available in the solid colors green, red, grey, silver, black and camouflage (khaki).

    Kawasaki dealers sold the vehicles nationwide from August 2011 through March 2012 for between $10,600 and $12,000. They were made in the United States.

    Consumers will receive a replacement glove compartment cover stating the correct occupant capacity in the mail. They can install it themselves with included instructions or contact their Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free installation.

    For more information, contact Kawasaki between 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday toll-free at (800) 954-7228 or visit the firm's website at www.kawasaki.com. Kawasaki is contacting its customers directly.

    Target Recalls Bunny Sippy Cups

    The bunny's ear can poke a child in the eye

    Target is recalling about 264,000 Bunny Sippy Cups. The ear on the bunny sippy cup can poke a child in the eye area while using the cup for drinking, posing an injury hazard.

    Target has received six reports of incidents where the plastic ear poked children during routine use of the product. Cuts and bruises were reported in three of these reports.

    The recall involves two styles of Target Home Bunny Sippy Cups. The cups come with handles on both sides in pink and blue, female and male. Each contains a corresponding white bunny head screw-on lid and one bent ear and one straight ear. The cups can be identified by imprints on the bottom: "TARGET 200020683" for pink and "TARGET 200020884" for the blue.

    Target stores sold the cups nationwide from February 2012 through April 5, 2012 for $3. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sippy cups and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.target.com

      Whoozit Starry Time Rattles Recalled

      Small parts can pose a choking hazard

      About 3,000 Whoozit Starry Time Rattles are being recalled. The clear spheres on each end of the rattle can break, releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard to small children.

      Manhattan Group, the importer, has received two reports of rattles breaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Whoozit Starry Time baby rattles. The plastic rattles feature three colored (orange, aqua blue and purple) stars stacked front to back between two clear spheres on a flexible stem. The rattle measures about 5-1/2-inches long. Each clear ball, located at the end of the rattle, measures 1-3/4 inches in diameter. The clear rattles contain small multi-colored beads and a white plastic disc featuring a blue smiling character face inside. The name of the product is printed on the hang tag.

      Specialty toy and baby stores sold the rattles nationwide, in Canada, and online at www.manhattantoy.com from September 2011 through March 2012 for about $15. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately take these rattles away from young children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Manhattan Group toll-free at (800) 541-1345 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.manhattantoy.com

      Nissan Recalls 2012 Armada, Titan Trucks

      Certification labels don't specify the tire rim size

      Nissan is recalling about 26,000 Armada and Titan trucks from the 2012 model year.

      The company said the trucks' labels did not contain the correct rim size information, as required by law. The omission could lead to and incorrect tire-wheel combination.

      Nissan will supply the trucks' owners with a new label.  Owners who don't think they can stick a label on their truck can take it to a dealer, the company said.

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           NISSAN / ARMADA2012
           NISSAN / TITAN2012

      PUMA Recalls V-Konstruct Training Jackets

      Drawstring poses an entanglement hazard

      PUMA USA is recalling about 5,000 V-Konstruct Training Jackets with Pockets. 

      The jacket has a drawstring at the waist that has toggles and is not stitched to the back of the jacket. The drawstring could become snagged or caught in small spaces or vehicle doors and it poses an entanglement hazard. 

      This recall involves the USA V-Konstruct Training Jacket with Pockets model numbers 65110201, 65110202, 65110203, 65110204 and 65110205. The model numbers are printed on the white care label that is stitched into a side seam towards the bottom of the jacket. The model numbers appear to the right of the words "(PVC Free)" and below the words "ART.NO."

      The recalled jackets have a short collar, full length zipper, two pockets, a mesh panel running along the back of the shoulders and under the sleeves and an elastic cord with toggles at the waist. The PUMA logo is featured on the upper right chest and left sleeve. The jackets were sold in YS (youth small), YM (youth medium) and YL (youth large) and in color combinations red/black, green/black, blue/black, navy/gray and black/gray.

      Clothing retail stores sold the jackets nationwide and online from January 2007 through January 2012 for between $12 and $55. They were made in Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

      Consumers should stop using these recalled youth jackets immediately and return the product to the retailer to obtain a full refund.

      For additional information, contact PUMA North America Inc. toll-free at (855) 351-7489 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the company's website at www.puma.com or e-mail the firm at productissue@puma.com

      Lenovo Expands Recall of ThinkCentre Computers

      Power supply can overheat, posing a fire hazard

      Lenovo is recalling an additional 13,000 ThinkCentre M70z and M90z computers. More than 50,000 were recalled in March.

      A defect in an internal component in the power supply can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

      The firm received reports of one fire incident and one smoke incident in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled all-in-one desktop computers, or PCs, are flat-panel monitors with the PC integrated into the monitor housing. The power supplies are also inside the monitor or PC housing. The computer chassis has a matte black finish with the brand name "ThinkCentre" in the lower left hand corner of the monitor front. The recalled desktop model numbers, M90z and M70z, along with the serial number and manufacturing date code can be found on a label on the underside of the unit.

      ModelsDate Codes
      M70z

      and

      M90z      		1001 to 1012
      1101 to 1112
      1201 to 1203
      001 to 012
      101 to 112
      201 to 203

      Consumers will need to check the serial number on their computer with Lenovo to determine if it is subject to this recall.

      The computers were sold online at Lenovo's websites, by telephone and direct sales through Lenovo authorized distributors nationwide from May 2010 through March 2012 for about $500 for the M70z model and $800 for the M90z model. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the computers, unplug the power supply and contact the firm to determine if your computer is included in the recall and to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of the power supply. Because additional systems and manufacturing dates have been added to the recall, even those customers who contacted Lenovo regarding the March 2012 recall should contact Lenovo again to verify if their system is part of this expanded program.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Lenovo toll-free at (855) 248-2194 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.lenovo.com/aiopsurecall


      XS Scuba Recalls Miflex High Pressure Diving Hoses

      The diving hose can rupture, posing a drowning hazard

      About 17,000 Miflex High Pressure Scuba Diving Hoses are being recalled. The hose can rupture, reducing the available air supply to the diver, posing a drowning hazard.

      XS Scuba has received reports of 189 hose failures. There have been no reports of injuries.

      The high pressure hose is used to monitor cylinder pressure for the air supply in tanks for scuba diving. The hoses have MFX stamped on the hose’s end fitting. They were sold as individual replacement gauge hoses and as cascade hoses and in the following kits and model numbers:

      Deluxe Cylinder Equalizer w/ Miflex HP hose P/N AC366
      Miflex Two-Gauge Console HL300/HL300M
      Miflex Rebreather Kits MRB-EVO-LG, MRB-EVO-MD & MRB-ISP-POST-LG

      The hoses were sold at scuba diving retailers and online between May 2009 and April 2012 for between $44 and $60 for individual hoses.  They were made in Italy.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the hoses and contact XS Scuba to receive instructions for obtaining a free replacement hose.

      For additional information, contact XS Scuba toll free at (888) 249-5404 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and, or visit the firm’s website at www.xsscuba.com

      Irwin Recalls 10-Inch Circular Saw Blade

      Defective packaging presents a laceration hazard

      Irwin Industrial Tool Co. is recalling about 55,000 circular saw blade packages.  The saw blades can fall out of the bottom of the plastic packaging, posing a laceration hazard.

      Irwin has received three reports of the saw blades falling out of the packaging. No injuries were reported.

      This recall involves Irwin Classic Series 10-inch Circular Saw Blade Limited Promotion 3-Packs. The blister packs contain one 10-inch trim and finish saw blade with 60 teeth (60T) and two 10-inch general purpose saw blades with 40 teeth (40T). The blades are stacked offset in the packs. The packaging is blue, orange and yellow and has the words “Irwin” and “Classic Series” on the front top left corner and “3 Circular Saw Blades” on the front lower left corner. Model number “ICSLD3PK” is located on the front top right corner.

      Lowe’s stores sold the blades nationwide from approximately October 2011 through November 2011 for $40. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately contact the firm to receive a free storage container for the saw blades. Consumers should not disturb any saw blades that remain in the packaging but should store the saw blades in the packaging in a safe and secure location until the container arrives, then immediately transfer the saw blades to the container and discard the original packaging.

      For additional information, contact Irwin at (800) 464-7946 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET or visit the firm’s website at www.irwinrecall.com

      STOK Gas Grills Recalled

      The regulator can leak propane gas, posing a fire and burn hazard

      Nearly 90,000 STOK gas grills are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada. The regulator on the grill can leak propane gas, which can ignite, posing fire and burn hazard to consumers.

      There have been 569 reports of regulators leaking propane gas. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves STOK Island and STOK Quattro gas grills. The STOK Island has a round grill base and two burners. “STOK” is written on the grill cover and a label on the bottom of the grill stand. The STOK Quattro gas grill is a rectangular, four-burner grill. “STOK” is printed on the grill’s lid. To identify whether a specific Island or Quattro grill is included in this recall, you will need to look at the grill’s regulator. The recalled grills have regulators on them with the model number “AZF” on the front and a date code between 1046 and 1143 on the back of the regulator.

      The grills were sold by Home Depot stores nationwide and in Canada and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide from March 2011 through February 2012 for between $79 and $350. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact One World Technologies for a free replacement gas regulator for the grill.

      Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact One World Technologies toll-free at (800) 867-9624 between 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.stokgrills.com



      STOK Island Grill





      STOK Quattro Grill




      Digital Concepts Travel Chargers Recalled

      The casing can come apart, exposing users to shock

      About 48,000 Digital Concepts compact travel chargers are being recalled by  Sakar International Inc. of Edison, N.J.

      The plastic holding the screws can break, causing the screws to come loose and the casing to separate. This can expose energized components, exposing users to electrocution or electric shock.

      Sakar International has not received any reports of the charger falling apart, or of electrocution or electric shock. No injuries have been reported.

      The charger holds two AA or AAA batteries, is silver colored and has a sticker on the top which says “Digital Concepts” and “Compact Travel Charger”. This recall involves item numbers CH-1600S and CH-1600-RS which are identified with the date code MID#: 0801110. Both numbers can be found on the white label on the underside of the charger. Also on the underside are three screws and a retractable power plug.

      The chargers were sold at Cobra Digital, Lot-Less, Ocean State Jobbers and RadioShack from January 2011 through February 2012 for about $10. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery charger and contact Sakar International Inc. for a replacement product.

      For additional information, contact Sakar International Inc. toll free at (877) 397-8200 at any time or visit the firm’s website at www.sakar.com/recall

      Evanix Air Rifles Recalled

      Safety switch may not work

      About 100 Evanix Speed and Conquest air rifles are being recalled. The safety switch can be overcome by pulling the trigger with force, allowing the rifle to fire, resulting in a serious injury or death.

      Air Venturi has not received any reports of the safety switch being overcome.

      This recall involves Evanix Speed .177, .22 and .25 caliber rifles and Evanix Conquest .177, .22 and .25 caliber rifles. The rifle is a pre-charged pneumatic air rifle powered by a compressed air cylinder.

      Air Venturi, Pyramyd Air, Top Airgun and Straight Shooters stores sold the air rifles from January 2012 though March 2012 for about $1,800. They were made in South Korea.

      Consumers should stop using the rifles immediately and contact Air Venturi for a free repair. Shipping boxes and postage will be provided free of charge to the consumer. All identified owners have been contacted.

      For more information, contact Air Venturi collect at (216) 292-2570 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Air Venturi’s website at <a www.airventuri.com

      BMW Recalls 2011-12 Turbocharged Models

      Auxilary water pump can overheat, possibly causing a fire

      BMW is recalling nearly 3,000 turbocharged cars and SUVs from the 2011-12 model years because of a problem with the auxilary water pump. The company said that on vehicles equipped with 8- or 12-cylinder engines, the circuit board for the electric auxiliary water pump could overheat, possibly causing a fire.

      BMW will notify owners and dealers will replace the auxiliary water pump free of charge.  Owners may contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417.

      The models recalled are:

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           BMW / 5-SERIES2011
           BMW / 5-SERIES GRAN TURISMO2011
           BMW / 6 SERIES2012
           BMW / 7-SERIES2012
           BMW / X5 SAV2012
           BMW / X6 SAV2012

      GM Recalls 2011-12 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia

      Windshield wiper linkages can fail

      2012 Buick Enclave

      GM is recalling about 50,000 SUVs to fix a problem with the windshield wipers. The company said that snow or ice buildup on the windshield or on the wiper can restrict the movement of the wiper arm, which may cause it to loosen and become inoperative. 

      The recall applies only to vehicles that GM considers to be prone to snow.  Those states are:

      ALASKA, COLORADO, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, IDAHO, ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, NORTH DAKOTA, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, SOUTH DAKOTA, UTAH, VERMONT, WEST VIRGINIA, WISCONSIN, WYOMING AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

      The recalled vehicles include:

      Vehicle Make / Model:Model Year(s):
           BUICK / ENCLAVE2011-2012
           CHEVROLET / TRAVERSE2011-2012
           GMC / ACADIA2011-2012
      Manufacturer: GENERAL MOTORS LLCMfr's Report Date: APR 05, 2012
      NHTSA CAMPAIGN ID Number: 12V151000NHTSA Action Number:N/A

      GM will notify owners and dealers will tighten the wiper arm nuts free of charge. GM and NHTSA did not provide a contact number for consumers eeking more information from GM.

      Viking Range Recalls Dishwashers

      Component can overheat, creating a fire hazard

      Viking Range Corporation of Greenwood, Miss., is recalling about 2,000 dishwashers. An electrical component in the dishwasher can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      Viking has received 21 reports of incidents, including five reports of property damage from fires. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall includes Viking 24" Professional, Designer and Custom Panel dishwashers manufactured between May and September 2010. They were sold in black, white and 24 other custom colors, stainless steel and with custom wood panels. The name "Viking" appears on the control panel at the top of the door. The model and serial number are located on the identification plate mounted on the inside on the left side of the dishwasher door opening. The first six numbers in the serial number are the manufacture date in mmddyy format, e.g., serial number 052610 was manufactured on May 26, 2010. Model and manufacture dates included on this recall are:

      Model Numbers
      Starting With*:      		Date Codes - first six digits
      of serial number:
      DDB325
      DFB450
      VDB325
      VDB450      		052610 through 091510

      * Model numbers ending with an E are not included on the recall.

      Appliance and specialty retail stores sold the dishwashers nationwide from June 2010 through March 2012 for between $1,425 and $2,000. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact Viking's hotline for a free in-home repair.

      For additional information, contact Viking toll-free at (800) 241-7239 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit Viking's website at www.vikingrange.com









      Kraft Recalls One Batch of Planters Peanuts

      Peanuts were "exposed to water not intended for use in food"

      Kraft Foods Group, Inc. is recalling one code date of Planters Cocktail Peanuts sold in 12 oz canisters (code date 09-Jan-14, UPC 2900007212) because there is a possibility that the product was exposed to water not intended for use in food during the production process.

      The following product/code date is being recalled:

      Name of ProductSizeCode DateUPC
      Planters Cocktail Peanuts12 oz canister09-Jan-142900007212

      Consumers can find the code date on the bottom of the canister. No other code dates or any other Planters products are being recalled.

      There have been no illnesses reported or complaints related to this product. Kraft Foods is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

      Approximately 3,000 cases of the recalled product were shipped to retail customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. The affected products were not distributed in Canada.

      Consumers who purchased the affected code date of this product should not eat them. They should return them to the store of purchase for an exchange or full refund. Consumers also can contact Kraft Foods Consumer Relations at 1-800-396-2133. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, Monday to Friday.

      The affected products were manufactured by Kraft Foods in Suffolk, Va.

      2012 Jeep Compass, Patriot Models Recalled

      Fuel tank valve may need to be replaced

      Chrysler is recalling a small number of 2012 Jeep Compass and Patriot models. The company said some vehicles may have been built with a damaged valve in the fuel tank. In the event of an impact or rollover, fuel could leak, creating a fire hazard.

      Chrysler will notify affected owners and dealers will replace the fuel tank free of charge.  Owners may contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403. 

      Office Depot Recalls Desk Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

      The chair can separate from its base

      Office Depot is recalling more than 300,000  Biella Leather Desk Chairs because the weld connecting the seat plate to the gas lift can fail, causing the chair to separate from the base. This poses a fall hazard to consumers.

      Office Depot has received 11 reports of the chairs breaking and consumers falling while seated, resulting in reports of injuries, including minor contusions and abrasions.

      This recall involves Office Depot brand leather desk chairs. The mid-back height leather chairs were sold in black and have SKU number 130548. “REG. No. PA-25498 (CN)” and “Made in China” are printed on a label located on the underside of the seat.

      The chairs, made in China, were sold by Office Depot retail stores nationwide and online at www.OfficeDepot.com from January 2002 through December 2008 for about $55.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Office Depot’s recall hotline to receive a $55 store card that may be used for a replacement chair or other store merchandise.

      For additional information, contact Office Depot’s recall hotline toll-free at (866) 403-3763 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.officedepot.com

      Topeak Bicycle Carrier Seats Recalled

      A child's fingertips can be lacerated or amputated

      Todson Inc., is recalling about 40,000 Topeak Babyseat II Bicycle Carrier Seats. 

      A child can place his or her fingers in the opening at the grab bar's hinge mechanism. When the consumer lifts the grab bar to remove the child from the seat, the child's fingertips can be caught in the hinge mechanism, posing a laceration and fingertip amputation hazard to the child.

      The firm has received two reports of incidents including near amputations that resulted in stitches and a crushed finger.

      This recall involves Topeak Babyseat II bicycle carrier seats with model numbers TCS2100, TCS2101 and TCS2102. Model numbers are printed on the product's packaging. The gray, plastic Babyseats were sold in three styles: Babyseat, Babyseat with disc brake compatible rack and Babyseat with non-disc brake compatible rack. The racks are used to mount the seat to the bicycle. "Topeak" is embossed on the back of the seat and is also printed on a black foam protector that covers the grab bar. A red locking lever on the side of the blue grab bar locks the bar into place.

      The seats were sold by J&B Imports, REI, Action and Hawley, independent bicycle dealers, distributors and other retail stores nationwide and online at REI.com from January 2009 through April 2012 for between $140 and $180.  They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carrier seats and contact Todson to receive a free hinge cover retrofit kit.

      For additional information, contact Todson at (800) 250-3068 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.todson.com

      West Elm Recalls Folding Chairs

      The chairs can collapse

      West Elm, a division of Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif., is recalling about 10,000 West Elm folding chairs.

      The chairs can collapse during normal use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      West Elm has received 14 reports of collapsed, broken or cracked chairs. Two consumers have reported minor injuries after falling from a collapsed chair.

      This recall involves West Elm solid wood and fully assembled folding chairs sold in white, red or chocolate. The chairs were sold individually and in sets of two and four. An unfolded chair measures 17-inches wide by 19-inches deep by 31-inches high. A sticker on the underside of the seat reads "West Elm."

      The chairs, made in Malaysia, were sold exclusively at West Elm stores nationwide, the West Elm catalog and website from September 2011 to January 2012 for between $20 and $40.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact West Elm for instructions on returning the product for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact West Elm toll-free at (855) 262-9744 between 7 a.m. and midnight ET daily, or visit the firm's website at www.westelm.com

