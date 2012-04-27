Recalls in April 2012

Diamond Pet Foods is expanding a voluntary recall to include one production run and four production codes of Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light formula dry dog food. One bag of the product has tested positive for Salmonella, and the recall of the four production codes is being conducted as a precautionary measure. No dog illnesses have been reported.

Product Name Bag Size Production Code Best By Date Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula – dry dog food 35 lb. CLF0102B31XCW

CLF0102B31XCW

CLF0102B32XWR

27/JAN/2013

28/JAN/2013

28/JAN/2013 Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula – dry dog food 6lb. CLF0102B3XALW 28/JAN/2013

Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods and was distributed in Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, who may have further distributed the product to other states, through pet food channels. The company is working directly with distributors and retailers who carry these products to remove them from the supply chain.

Consumers who have purchased Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food with this specific production/lot code and best before date should discard the product. Diamond Pet Foods apologizes for any potential issues this may have caused pet owners and their dogs.

Pets with Salmonella infections may have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. If left untreated, pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Individuals handling dry pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product. Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who are more likely to be affected by Salmonella include infants, children younger than 5 years old, organ transplant patients, people with HIV/AIDS and people receiving treatment for cancer.

Pet owners, who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or who would like replacement product or a refund, may contact Diamond Pet Foods at 800-442-0402, or by visiting www.chickensoupforthepetloverssoul.com/information .



Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food is an expansion of an April 6 voluntary recall that included:

Product Name Bag Size Production Code & “Best Before” Code Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 6lb DLR0101D3XALW Best Before 04 Jan 2013 Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 20lb DLR0101C31XAG Best Before 03 Jan 2013 Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lb DLR0101C31XMF Best Before 03 Jan 2013 Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lb DLR0101C31XAG Best Before 03 Jan 2013 Diamond Naturals Lamb & Rice 40lb DLR0101D32XMS Best Before 04 Jan 2013

Background Information

On April 8, 2012, Diamond Pet Foods temporarily suspended delivery of all products made at its Gaston, S.C., plant. The company took this precautionary step immediately upon discovering a quality issue when it voluntary recalled on April 6, 2012, a limited number of batches of its Diamond Naturals Lamb Meal & Rice dry dog food produced at the plant, which was the potential that the product might be contaminated with Salmonella.