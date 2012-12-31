Write a review
Recalls in December 2012

    MoorMan’s ShowTec 18 Elite Lamb Feed recalled

    High levels of copper in the feed could harm sheep

    Alliance Nutrition is recalling 50-pound bags of MoorMan’s ShowTec 18 Elite Lamb DC, product number 80939MPS, because the product has high levels of copper.

    Copper toxicity in sheep may lead to lethargy, anemia, constant teeth grinding, extreme thirst, jaundice, dark brown or red urine, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, weakness, recumbency and/or death.

    There are three lot numbers involved in this recall: BF23512, BF27812, and BF29312.

    These were distributed between Aug. 24, 2012, and Nov. 21, 2012. The product could have been purchased directly from Alliance Nutrition or through distributors.

    The recalled sheep feed was shipped to distributors and customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The high copper levels were discovered as a result of an investigation stemming from a report of two sheep deaths. The lot number, BF23512, BF27812, or BF29312, can be found at the bottom of the label.

    Customers who have purchased the recalled feed may return it to their distributor or directly to Alliance Nutrition for a full refund.

    Customer inquiries should be directed to 260-824-0079 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

    American Honda expands recall of FourTrax ATVs

    A welding problem poses a crash hazard

    American Honda Motor Co. of Torrance, CA, is recalling a bout 19,500 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). About 2,900 were recalled in February 2012.

    A weld on the ATV’s front right and left upper suspension arms can separate, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard. Honda is aware of 10 incidents of suspension arm weld failures, including one in which a rider suffered a sprained wrist.

    The recalled vehicles are two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive 2012 Honda FourTrax Rancher ATV TRX420 FA, FE, FM, FPA, FPE, FPM, TE and TM models. The ATVs are red, green or camouflage and have the word "Honda" and the Honda wing logo on both sides of the fuel tank. The word “Rancher” is on the front cowl below the handlebars and on the left rear fender.

    Rancher models in the following Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) ranges are being recalled:

    ModelVIN Ranges
    TRX420FA1HFTE370*C4300541 thru C4301380
    TRX420FA Camo1HFTE374*C4300121 thru C4300240
    TRX420FE1HFTE354*C4501741 thru C4504380
    TRX420FE Camo1HFTE357*C4500301 thru C4500720
    TRX420FM1HFTE350*C4502342 thru C4506061
    TRX420FM Camo1HFTE359*C4500317 thru C4500840
    TRX420FPA1HFTE372*C4300482 thru C4302461
    TRX420FPA Camo1HFTE375*C4300061 thru C4300420
    TRX420FPE1HFTE35K*C4501202 thru C4502881
    TRX420FPE Camo1HFTE35M*C4500241 thru C4500360
    TRX420FPM1HFTE35F*C4501441 thru C4502760
    TRX420FPM Camo1HFTE35H*C4500301 thru C4500420
    TRX420TE1HFTE344* C4500841 thru C4504020
    TRX420TM1HFTE340* C4500542 thru C4503001

    *Denotes a random alphanumeric identifier: "0-9" or "X"

    The model number is visible on the right front frame down pipe above the driver’s right-hand side front wheel. The VIN is located on the top center front of the frame and is visible looking down between the bars of the gear rack and through the middle opening of the front fairing.

    The vehicles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Honda ATV dealers nationwide from September 2011 to November 2012 for between $5,100 and $7,600.

    Consumers should immediately stop using these ATVs and contact their Honda ATV dealer to schedule a free repair. American Honda is contacting its customers directly.

    Consumers can contact American Honda toll-free at (866) 784-1870, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

    'Udi’s Gluten Free Au Naturel Granola' recalled

    The product may contain an undeclared allergen -- almonds

    Udi’s Healthy Foods of Denver, CO, is recalling its 12-ounce bags of "Udi’s Gluten Free Au Naturel Granola" with UPC 6-98997-80615-8 and "Best By 041913 12265 1."

    The product may contain undeclared almonds. People who are allergic to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

    Recalled "Udi’s Gluten Free Au Naturel Granola" products were distributed through retail stores in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington beginning on or about September 24, 2012.

    The product comes in a 12-ounce, clear plastic bag marked with BEST BY 041913 12265 1 on back of the bag, underneath the Nutrition Facts panel.

    No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported.

    The recall is limited to products with "UPC 6-98997-80615-8" and "Best By 041913 12265 1." It does not extend to any other Udi’s products or lot codes.

    Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 201-421-3970, Monday-Friday from 9AM to 4:30PM Eastern Time.

