Recalls in December 2012

Alliance Nutrition is recalling 50-pound bags of MoorMan’s ShowTec 18 Elite Lamb DC, product number 80939MPS, because the product has high levels of copper.

Copper toxicity in sheep may lead to lethargy, anemia, constant teeth grinding, extreme thirst, jaundice, dark brown or red urine, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, weakness, recumbency and/or death.

There are three lot numbers involved in this recall: BF23512, BF27812, and BF29312.

These were distributed between Aug. 24, 2012, and Nov. 21, 2012. The product could have been purchased directly from Alliance Nutrition or through distributors.

The recalled sheep feed was shipped to distributors and customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The high copper levels were discovered as a result of an investigation stemming from a report of two sheep deaths. The lot number, BF23512, BF27812, or BF29312, can be found at the bottom of the label.

Customers who have purchased the recalled feed may return it to their distributor or directly to Alliance Nutrition for a full refund.

Customer inquiries should be directed to 260-824-0079 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.