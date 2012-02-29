Recalls in February 2012

Twin Oaks, of Louisa, Va., is recalling about 2,300 hammocks. The foot brackets used to support the hammock can crack, causing the stand to collapse. This poses a fall hazard to consumers.

Twin Oaks has received 43 reports of cracked foot brackets, including several reports of consumers who fell to the ground when the foot brackets collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves hammock stands made from steel pipe and sold in green and black under the Twin Oaks brand. The hammock stands are used with all Twin Oaks double and family-sized rope hammocks, as well as all Twin Oaks fabric hammocks. Model number 14015 (green) or 14016 (black) is printed on the instruction materials included with the stand.

The hammocks were sold by Twin Oaks catalog and website, craft fairs and independent retail stores nationwide from December 2007 through June 2011 for between $100 and $150. They were made in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the hammock stands and contact Twin Oaks Hammocks for instructions on returning the foot brackets for a free replacement.

For additional information, consumers should contact Twin Oaks Hammocks at (800) 688-8946 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.twinoakshammocks.com