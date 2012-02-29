Write a review
Recalls in February 2012

    Twin Oaks Recalls Hammock Stands

    The foot brackets can break, causing the hammock to collapse

    Twin Oaks, of Louisa, Va., is recalling about 2,300 hammocks. The foot brackets used to support the hammock can crack, causing the stand to collapse. This poses a fall hazard to consumers.

    Twin Oaks has received 43 reports of cracked foot brackets, including several reports of consumers who fell to the ground when the foot brackets collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves hammock stands made from steel pipe and sold in green and black under the Twin Oaks brand. The hammock stands are used with all Twin Oaks double and family-sized rope hammocks, as well as all Twin Oaks fabric hammocks. Model number 14015 (green) or 14016 (black) is printed on the instruction materials included with the stand.

    The hammocks were sold by Twin Oaks catalog and website, craft fairs and independent retail stores nationwide from December 2007 through June 2011 for between $100 and $150. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the hammock stands and contact Twin Oaks Hammocks for instructions on returning the foot brackets for a free replacement.

    For additional information, consumers should contact Twin Oaks Hammocks at (800) 688-8946 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at  www.twinoakshammocks.com

    Papa Bear Recalls Children's Pajamas

    They don't meet federal flammability standards

    Papa Bear Loungeabouts, LLC, of Los Angeles, Calif. is recalling more than 10,000 sets of children's pajamas and sleepwear. The garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injury to children.

    This recall involves all styles of pajama sets (tops and bottoms), separate pajama pants and nightgowns sold in boys and girls sizes 0-6X and 7-14. A garment label with the name "Papa Bear Loungeabouts" and a picture of a bear is sewn into the center back neckline on the outside of the garments. A hanging label features the same name and image.

    The sleepwear is 100% cotton poplin or 100% cotton flannel and the different styles come in a variety of colors and novelty print designs, including: bling, cows, Scotty dogs, hotrods, basketball, sports, vintage, rodeo, rock and roll, ballerinas, popcorn and more.

    Children's clothing and specialty retailers sold the clothing nationwide and online from January 2004 to December 2011. The pajamas were made in China.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled sleepwear immediately and return the product to the retailer where the product was purchased for a refund, exchange or store credit.

    For additional information, please contact the retailer from whom you purchased your recalled products. Participating in this recall are the following retailers with their contact details:

    1. CCS Group d/b/a Pajamamania: 866-472-5262, Email: customerservice@pajamamania.com; includes Sleepyheads and Pajamaheaven of Erlanger, Ky.; websites: www.pajamamania.com, www.sleepyheads.com
    2. Cotton Tots, Inc. d/b/a Bright Beginnings and Bestdressed Kids of Austin, Tx.: 512-453-0433, Email: customerservice@bestdressedkids.com; website: www.bestdressedkids.com
    3. Comfykid.com of San Jose, Calif.: 877-479-9040, Email: orders@comfykid.com; website: www.comfykid.com
    4. My Baby Pajamas, LLC of Scottsdale, Ariz.: 480-330-6380, customerservice@mybabypajamas.com; website: www.mybabypajamas.com
    5. Pajama Company of New Canaan, Conn.: 877-757-4386 info@thepajamacompany.com; website: www.thepajamacompany.com
    6. Zulily, Inc. of Seattle, Wash.: 855-812-0945 service@zulily.com; website: www.zulily.com

    Greenlee Recalls Folding Utility Knives

    Blade locking mechanism can fail

    Greenlee Textron Inc., of Rockford, Ill., i s recalling about 1,800 folding pocket utility knives. The blade locking mechanism can fail, allowing the blade to fold inward toward the handle, posing a laceration hazard.

    The firm has received one report of the blade lock failing. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Greenlee Hawk Bill folding pocket utility knives with model numbers 0652-27 and UT652-27. The models are identical. Each has a single curved 2.6-inch stainless steel blade and a 4-inch green and black plastic handle. The Greenlee name and logo are printed on the blade. Model numbers are printed in the upper right corner of the boxes in which the knives are packaged.

    Distributors of professional tools and products sold the knives  nationwide from September 2011 through November 2011 for about $20. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knife and return it to the distributor for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Greenlee toll-free at (800) 435-0786 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT or visit the firm's website at www.greenlee.com

      Honda Recalls Grass Trimmers

      The shaft can crack

      Honda is recalling about 18,000 grass trimmers in the United States and Canada.  The shaft can crack and cause the lower gear case and cutting attachment to detach, posing a laceration hazard to the operator and bystanders.

      Honda is aware of 11 incidents of broken or cracked shafts. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled grass trimmer is made by Honda and has the model number HHT35SUKAT. The trimmer is gas-powered and has a red engine housing with the word "Honda" on the top front and a bicycle handlebar-style grip. A label on the shaft includes the words "Honda" and "HHT35S." Recalled trimmers are in the serial number range HAHA-1000001 to HAHA-1017345. The serial number is located on the top side of the shaft below the handlebars.

      Honda Power Equipment dealers sold the trimmers nationwide and online from May 2006 to February 2012 for between $420 and $430. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these trimmers and contact the nearest Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

      For more information, contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the American Honda's website at http://powerequipment.honda.com

      ECHO Recalls Backpack Blowers

      Fuel leak can pose a fire hazard

      ECHO is recalling about 16,000 gas-powered backpack blowers.

      The fuel line between the fuel tank and carburetor could have been damaged during assembly leading to fuel leakage, posing a fire hazard.

      This recall involves two models of the ECHO 2-cycle gas powered backpack blowers. The 25.4 cc blowers are orange and black in color and “ECHO” is printed on the pull starter housing and blower tube. Model numbers are on a label near the pull starter handle. Serial numbers are on a label near the gas filler cap. Models and corresponding serial numbers included in this recall:

      ModelSerial Numbers
      PB-265LP093121 35519 through P093121 50152
      PB-265LP078110 20732 through P078110 22309

      Home Depot and authorized ECHO dealers sold the blowers from August 2011 through January 2012 for about $270. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO servicing dealer for a free repair.

      For additional information, contact ECHO toll-free at (800) 432-3246      between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.echo-usa.com

      Honda Recalls 2012 Pilot, Acura MDX

      Possible fuel leak could pose a fire hazard

      Honda is recalling the 2012 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX because of a potential fuel leak. 

      The company said that the vent shut float valve in the fuel tank does not meet design specifications, which could cause a fuel leak and resulting fire.

      Dealers will examine the recalled vehicles and, if necessary, replace the  fuel tank.

      Customers may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009 about recall numbers S25 and S26.

      Kelty Recalls Jogging Strollers

      The front wheel can come loose

      Kelty is recalling about 3,000 single and double jogging strollers. The front wheel can come loose during use and cause the stroller to tip over, posing a fall and injury hazard to children in the stroller and adults pushing the stroller.

      There have been three reported incidents with these recalled strollers, including cuts, scrapes and fractured bones to adults, and minor cuts and scrapes to children.

      This recall involves Kelty Speedster Swivel Deluxe single jogging strollers and Swivel Deuce double jogging strollers. The strollers have an aluminum frame and a cloth seat with a canopy. They were sold in color combinations blue/gray and orange/gray. “Kelty Kids” is embroidered on the front of the stroller in the child’s leg area. The following model numbers are included in this recall. The model number and stroller name are printed on a tag inside the stroller’s seat area.

      Kelty Swivel Deluxe (single jogging stroller) Model NumberKelty Swivel Deuce (double jogging stroller) Model Number
      2009011620090216
      20090116B20650611
      20650411BLU
      20650411CU

      Juvenile product stores and sporting goods stores sold the strollers nationwide and by Web retailers, including www.kelty.com, from January 2010 through February 2012 for between $375 and $475. They were made in the Philippines.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Kelty to receive free updated assembly and maintenance instructions.

      For additional information, contact Kelty toll-free at (866) 349-7225 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MT, or visit the firm’s website at www.kelty.com

      Meijer Recalls Touch Point Fan Heaters

      The heater can overheat and melt

      Meijer is recalling about 6,000 forced air heaters. Exposed and unshielded electrical components can cause the heater to overheat and melt, posing fire and electrical shock hazards.

      Meijer received one report of a unit’s base burning, melting and damaging the carpet beneath it. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Touch Point brand oscillating forced air fan heaters with model number HW-218 and date code 0811. The model number and date code are on a silver sticker on the bottom of the heater. Universal Product Code (UPC) 7-13733-30927-1 is on the bottom of the packaging. The heaters are white, 12 inches tall, 9 inches wide and 8 inches deep. They have two round control knobs and a red warning light on the top front, and a black on/off switch on the front base that controls the fan’s oscillation. The words “Touch Point” appear on the right front of the heater’s base.

      Meijer stores sold the heaters in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio from September 2011 through November 2011 for about $20. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.meijer.com

      Millions of Gas Cylinders Recalled

      Seals can leak, posing a fire hazard

      More than 30 million Map Pro, Propylene and MAPP Gas Cylinders are being recalled. Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin, LLC, said the seal on the cylinders can leak after torches or other fuel consuming equipment are disconnected from them, posing a fire hazard.

      The cylinders contain propylene gas and are used for soldering, brazing, cutting and welding. They contain 14.1 oz Map-Pro, 14.1 oz Propylene or 16 oz MAPP (Methyl Acetylene Propadiene Stabilized). The cylinders are approximately 3” in diameter and 11” tall and are either yellow or black in color. They were sold alone and in kits that include a torch and a cylinder. The cylinders and torch kits have a variety of labels, including:

      ACE
      ASCO
      BENCHMARK®
      BERNZOMATIC®CRAFTSMAN®
      EMC
      EXPRESS
      Firepower®
      GENTEC®
      GOSS®
      HOTERY
      Jones Stephens Corp
      LENOX®
      Mag-Torch®
      MAGNA®      		Mastercraft® and TURNER®
      Master Mechanic®
      MAPP
      NAPA BERNZOMATIC®
      PREST-O-LITE®
      RONA
      ROTHENBERGER
      SUPER-EGO
      SureFire™
      TurboTorch®
      UNIWELD®
      WORTHINGTON MAPP® GAS 
      WORTHINGTON MAP/Pro™
      WORTHINGTON PROPYLENE

      Various plumbing/HVAC distributors, Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware Stores sold the cylinders nationwide and in Canada from October 2004 through January 2012 for about $7 to 13 for cylinders and $45 to 75 for the torch kits. They were made in the U.S.

      Remedy:

      Unused cylinders: If the cylinder has never been connected to a torch or other device, do not use cylinder. Return cylinder to store where it was purchased for exchange or full refund.
      Partially-used cylinder currently connected to torch or other device: Do not disconnect torch or other device. Take outdoors and ignite the torch and burn off entire contents of the cylinder. Disconnect the torch from empty cylinder and dispose of empty cylinder per cylinder label instructions or return it to store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund.
      Partially-used cylinder NOT connected to a torch or other device now: Take cylinder outdoors. Leak test top of the cylinder with soapy water. If bubbles develop, attach the torch. Ignite the torch and burn off entire contents* of the cylinder. Remove the torch from empty cylinder and dispose of empty cylinder per cylinder label instructions or return it to the store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund. If no bubbles develop, do not use cylinder. Return it to the store where it was purchased for exchange or a full refund.

      NEVER LEAVE LIT TORCH AND CYLINDER UNATTENDED. USE TORCH ONLY IN A WELL-VENTILATED AREA.

      For additional information, contact Worthington Cylinders Wisconsin toll free at (866) 511-8967 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email the manufacturer atMAPCylinderRecall@worthingtoncylinders.com, or go to www.MAPCylinderRecall.com

      Honda Recalls 2008-09 Odyssey Vans

      Liftgate struts may need to be replaced

      Honda is recalling about 45,000 Odyssey vans from the 2008-09 model years.  The company said the gas-filled struts that help raise the liftgate may be prone to early failures.

      This can result in a leak of the pressurized gas, possibly causing the liftgate to close unexpectedly. 

      Dealers will inspect the recalled vehicles and make repairs as needed.

      Owners may contact Honda at 1-800-999-1009.

      Honda ATVs Recalled

      Suspension arm can separate

      About 3,000 Honda All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) are being recalled. A weld on the ATV's front right upper suspension arm can separate, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.

      Honda is aware of four incidents of suspension arm weld failures, including one in which a rider suffered a sprained wrist.

      The recalled vehicles are two-wheel drive 2012 Honda FourTrax Rancher ATV models TRX420TE and TRX420TM. The ATVs are red or green and have the word "Honda" on both sides of the fuel tank and the word "Rancher" on the front cowl below the handlebars and on the left rear fender. Rancher models in the following VIN ranges are being recalled:

      ModelVIN Ranges
      TRX420TE1HFTE344* C4500841 thru C4502580
      TRX420TM1HFTE340* C4500542 thru C4501681
      *Denotes a random alphanumeric identifier: "0-9" or "X"

      The model number is visible on the right front frame down pipe above the driver's right-hand side front wheel. The VIN is located on the top center front of the frame and is visible looking down between the bars of the gear rack and through the middle opening of the front fairing.

      Honda ATV dealers sold the vehicles nationwide from September 2011 to January 2012 for between $5,100 and $5,300. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these ATVs and contact their Honda ATV dealer to schedule a free repair.

      For more information, contact American Honda between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday toll-free at (866) 784-1870      or visit the American Honda's website at http://powersports.honda.com. American Honda is contacting its customers directly.

      Tumblekins Toys Recalled

      The toys can break into small pieces with sharp points

      About 31,000 Tumblekins Toys are being recalled. The toys can break into small pieces with sharp points, posing choking and lacerations hazards to children.

      The firm has received one report of a toy breaking into small pieces. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all Tumblekins toy vehicles and playsets, including the farm playset, fire station, police car, roadster, off-roader, fire truck and school bus. The toys are wooden, painted in bright colors. The toys range from 6 to 12 inches long and 4 to 9 1/2 inches tall. "Tumblekins," "Made in China" and manufacturing code "171111461502" or "346101461502" are printed on the toys. The item number and UPC are printed on the toy's packaging.

      Tumblekins ToyItem NumberUPC
      Fire StationT0500020373050006
      Farm PlaysetT0500120373050013
      Police CarT0500220373050020
      RoadsterT0500320373050037
      Off-RoaderT0500420373050044
      Fire TruckT0500520373050058
      School BusT0500620373050061

      Juvenile product stores, mass merchandisers and other stores sold the toys nationwide and on various websites from March 2011 through December 2011 for between $14 and $35. They were made in China.

      Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children immediately and contact International Playthings to receive a free replacement toy.

      For additional information, contact International Playthings at (800) 445-8347 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the firm at recall@intplay.com

      Dancing Teapots Recalled

      The handle can get hot

      Ganz USA is recalling about 2,100 Dancing Teapots. The teapot's handle can get extremely hot when there is hot water in the teapot, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      This recall involves Ganz ceramic teapots that are tilted to appear as if they are dancing. Only 32-ounce teapots that measure about 10 inches tall and 8 inches wide are included in this recall. Recalled teapots have SKU number "ER19252" and UPC "661371626062" printed on a sticker on the bottom of the teapot. They were sold in the following colors: blue, yellow, green, orange, pink and black.

      Tea and coffee specialty stores, gift stores, drug stores, kitchen supply stores, hospital gift shops and other retailers sold the teapots nationwide from December 2011 through January 2012 for about $30. They were made in China.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled teapots immediately and contact Ganz for instructions on returning the teapot for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Ganz at (800) 724-5902 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.ganz.com

      Slalom Glider Playground Slide Recalled

      Children can fall off the structure

      About 900 Slalom Gliders made by Landscape Structures Inc., are being recalled.

      The Slalom Glider is a playground slide that lacks a transition platform on the top and sides of the chute. Children can fall when moving from the ladder to the slide and when descending the chute.

      CPSC and the firm have received 16 reports of injuries to children under 8-years old, including one bruised arm, 14 fractures to arms and legs, one fractured collar bone and one bruised spleen.

      The Slalom Glider is a distinctive 6-foot high playground slide that is curved in shape and made from molded plastic. It includes an arched, tubular steel access ladder. The recalled product comes as a stand-alone slide or as an attachment to other playground equipment. The recalled products have model numbers 156456 and 172627 and were sold in combinations of colors, including red, blue, tan, green, granite and white.

      The slides were sold to schools and other facilities with playground equipment nationwide between January 2006 and December 2011 for about $2,300. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop children from using the recalled gliders and owners will be contacted by Landscape Structures regarding removal instructions. Customers will be given the option of replacing the Slalom Glider with another piece of playground equipment, receiving a refund, or receiving credit towards a future purchase.

      For additional information, contact Landscape Structures toll-free at (888) 438-6574 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, or visit the firm's website at www.playlsi.com

      Food Recalls Increased In Fourth Quarter

      Offsets decline in consumer product and medical device recalls

      A group that tracks U.S. product recalls reports food recalls were up 50 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, affecting over 80 percent more units than the third quarter.

      The ExpertRECALL Index is compiled quarterly from data from U.S. government sources. The latest report shows undeclared allergens remained the leading factor in initiating food recalls, accounting for more than a third of food recalls in the quarter. Other recalls stemmed from concerns about Listeria contamination. Listeria related recalls accounted for the second largest number during the October through December period.

      Despite the sharp rise in food recalls, other consumers products, along with pharmaceuticals and medical devices, were subject to fewer recalls.

      Cause for concern

      “Despite the drop in several other categories, the sharp increase in food product recalls is cause for concern,” said Mike Rozembajgier, Vice President of Recalls at Stericycle ExpertRECALL. “Food recalls are challenging because they affect all consumers. Ensuring consumer safety during food recalls is complicated further when food is repackaged for storage or put in re-sealable containers, eliminating any chance of identifying the food in our homes as having been recalled.”

      Rozembajgier said he's concerned that mounting recalls will cause  “recall fatigue” in consumers, and they will pay less attention than they should. He says manufacturers and retailers need to take additional steps to make sure consumers get the message when their safety is at stake.

      The number of consumer product recalls hit a five-quarter low, with laceration risks reported as the leading cause. Children’s and infant product recalls decreased for the third straight quarter, also hitting a five-quarter low. More than a third of these recalls were initiated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) because of a concern that children might choke on small parts.

      Recalls down but units up

      Pharmaceutical recalls declined 35 percent, but Rozembajgier says that statistic may be deceiving.

      “In fact, the decrease in documented recall events are a stark contrast to the surge in the number of units affected,” said Rozembajgier. “This should worry manufacturers and retailers responsible for getting potentially dangerous products off the shelves, and serve as a good example of just how complicated a recall can be, and why effective recall management is critical to public health and safety.”

      Bosch Recalls Fire Alarm Control Panel

      It may not work

      Bosch Security Systems, Inc., is recalling about 330 Fire Alarm Control Panels. On all systems, when the alarm verification feature of the system is turned on, the control panel can fail to sound an alarm if a fire occurs.

      In addition, on systems with 50 or more reporting stations, a delay in sounding an alarm and reporting a fire may occur if the loop for the alarm system is broken.

      The Bosch-branded fire alarm panel is locking red wall box with dimensions 22.7” high by 14.5” wide by 4.3” deep. The status, date and time can be seen through a glass screen on the panel door. The word “BOSCH” is printed on the right corner of the panel and the model number “FPA-1000-UL” is printed on the bottom left below the glass screen. The alarm panels featured software versions 1.10, 1.11 and 1.12, which can be determined by installers. They were designed to be used in small to medium-sized facilities in both public and residential buildings.

      Authorized distributors and installers sold the panels nationwide from May 2009 through October 2011 for about $1,200. They were made in China.

      All distributors and installers are being sent two technical bulletins. One provides instructions for how to implement a software change that will correct the verification feature. The second contains instructions for how to handle warnings from affected systems with 50 or more stations. Those who have not received the bulletins should contact Bosch.

      For more information, contact Bosch Security Systems at(800) 289-0096 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. ET or visit service/customer care on the firm’s website for instructions on how to download software to update the control panels or otherwise address the problems.

      Improvements Catalog Recalls Ottoman Beds

      The bed can collapse

      Improvements Catalog is recalling about 800 adjustable ottoman beds. When the ottoman is converted into a bed and weight is put on it, it can collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Improvements Catalog is aware of five reports of the bed collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.

      The product is an ottoman on casters with a folding metal frame and a high-density polyfoam mattress. The ottoman can open out and be converted into a twin-sized bed. Fabric covers are sold separately.

      The beds were sold by Improvements and Skymall catalogs and online at Improvementscatalog.com and Skymall.com from May 2011 to August 2011 for between $150 and $190. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Improvements to receive a store credit for the full amount of the purchase price.

      For more information, contact Improvements at (800) 985-6044, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or visit the firm’s website at www.improvementscatalog.com. Improvements is contacting all purchasers directly.

      STIHL Recalls Chain Saws

      Flywheel can crack

      STIHL is recalling about 3,000 MS 391 Chain Saws. The flywheel on the chain saw can crack causing parts of the flywheel to separate and strike users or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.

      This recall involves STIHL MS 391 gas-powered chain saws with an orange top casing, gray base and black front handle and hand guard. "STIHL" and "MS 391" are printed in an orange circle on the starter side of the unit. The serial number is located on the crankcase to the right of the muffler when viewed from the rear of the saw. Serial numbers included in the recall are:

      28535 1759 through 28535 1956
      28664 5278 through 28664 6277
      28665 1283 through 28665 5577
      28724 4317 through 28724 4480
      28735 3627 through 28735 3647

      Authorized STIHL dealers sold the chain saws nationwide from March 2011 through July 2011 for between $530 and $550. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and return them to an authorized STIHL dealer for the installation of a free replacement flywheel.

      For additional information, consumers should contact STIHL at(800) 610-6677 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.stihlusa.com. Consumers also can email the firm at stihlrecall@stihl.us

      Subaru Recalls 2012 Legacy, Outback

      Airbags may not deploy properly

      Subaru is recalling 2012 Legacy and Outback models because of a problem with the side window airbags.

      The company said the airbags may contain an incorrect propellant mixture, which could cause them to fail to deploy properly.

      Subaru will notify owners of affected vehicles and dealers will replace the airbad modules free of charge.

      Owners may contact Subaru at 1-800-782-2783.

      'Koff & Kold' Spray, 'Kold Sore' Spray Recalled

      Products may not be sterile and could cause infections

      Wholistic Herbs Inc. of Dallas, TX, is recalling all quantities of the following two, 1 fl. oz. spray products distributed from March 2009 through February 2012. Products intended for use in the eye that are non-sterile have the potential to cause eye infections, which may be sight threatening. Also, nasal solutions that are not sterile could lead to a respiratory infection.

      • Wholistic Herbs, Inc. "Koff & Kold" spray with herbal extract as the product is not sterile and is intended to be sprayed into the nose and throat for treatment of colds, flu, cough, stuffy nose, and sinus infection.
      • Wholistic Herbs, Inc. "Kold Sore" spray with liquid sea mineral as the product is not sterile and is intended to be sprayed into the eyes for the treatment of dry eye and pink eye. The product is also intended to be sprayed into the nose for sinus allergy by pollen, and onto the lips and genitals for the treatment of fever blisters, shingles and herpes simplex.

      "Koff & Kold" and "Kold Sore" were distributed throughout the Unites States to retail stores located in Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The products were also distributed through acupuncture clinics and the firm’s website at www.naturalapothecary.com.

      "Koff & Kold" and "Kold Sore" are packaged in white plastic 1 fluid oz spray bottles which contain a product insert inside of the clear plastic lid. The product insert provides usage instructions to customers. The products are identified with a "USE BY" date on the bottom of the bottle. All used by dates are being recalled.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recall was the result of a routine FDA inspection which identified several labeling issues. These products are not tested properly as to assure their safety.

      Consumers who have purchased "Koff & Kold" and "Kold Sore" are urged to discontinue use of the product and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm CST at 214-691-3210.

