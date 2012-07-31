Recalls in July 2012

Clif Bar & Company is recalling of a small amount of 6-packs of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars that were distributed to limited Target and Walmart stores.

These 6-packs may contain Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars that are mislabeled with White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar wrappers with a “Best By” date of 16MAY13G1 and do not list coconut in the ingredient statement.

A small quantity of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars were inadvertently placed in White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar wrappers and these mislabeled bars were placed inside correctly labeled Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bar 6-pack boxes. The White Chocolate Macadamia wrappers contain advisory allergen labeling stating that the product may contain traces of other tree nuts.

Only the product meeting both the following criteria is affected:

6-packs of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars with “Best By” date 16MAY13G1 UPC: 7-22252-66030-5

Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars mislabeled in White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar individual wrappers found in the above Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bar 6-pack box with the same “Best By” date 16MAY13G1

No other CLIF Bar products, pack sizes, flavors or “Best By? date codes are affected.

The company is strongly advising consumers who have coconut allergies not to consume these mislabeled bars and discard them to avoid the possibility of an allergic reaction. People with an allergy to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers with questions or who would like replacement coupons may contact 1-888-851-8456, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PDT, Monday-Friday. Details also can be found here.