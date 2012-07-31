Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2012

Recalls in July 2012

Browse by year

2012

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars Recalled

    Possible package mislabeling presents allergy concerns

    Clif Bar & Company is recalling of a small amount of 6-packs of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars that were distributed to limited Target and Walmart stores. 

    These 6-packs may contain Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars that are mislabeled with White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar wrappers with a “Best By” date of 16MAY13G1 and do not list coconut in the ingredient statement. 

    A small quantity of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars were inadvertently placed in White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar wrappers and these mislabeled bars were placed inside correctly labeled Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bar 6-pack boxes. The White Chocolate Macadamia wrappers contain advisory allergen labeling stating that the product may contain traces of other tree nuts. 

    Only the product meeting both the following criteria is affected: 

    • 6-packs of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars with “Best By” date 16MAY13G1 UPC: 7-22252-66030-5
    • Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars mislabeled in White Chocolate Macadamia CLIF Bar individual wrappers found in the above Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bar 6-pack box with the same “Best By” date 16MAY13G1 

    No other CLIF Bar products, pack sizes, flavors or “Best By? date codes are affected. 

    The company is strongly advising consumers who have coconut allergies not to consume these mislabeled bars and discard them to avoid the possibility of an allergic reaction. People with an allergy to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. No allergic reactions have been reported to date. 

    Consumers with questions or who would like replacement coupons may contact 1-888-851-8456, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PDT, Monday-Friday. Details also can be found here.

    Clif Bar & Company is recalling of a small amount of 6-packs of Coconut Chocolate Chip CLIF Bars that were distributed to limited Target and Walmart stores...

    Catswell Brand Vitakitty Chicken Breast Recalled

    The food contains a possible health risk to cats

    Arthur Dogswell LLC, of Los Angeles is voluntarily recalling 1051 cartons packed as either 10 or 50 packages per case of Catswell Brand VitaKitty Chicken Breast with Flaxseed and Vitamins because it has the potential to contain propylene glycol. 

    High levels of propylene glycol in the treats could result in serious injury to cats. The adverse health impacts could be reducing red blood cell survival time (anemia) and making the cells more susceptible to oxidative damage. No illnesses have been reported to date. 

    The VitaKitty treats were distributed nationwide via retail stores and mail order from April 13th through June 14th, 2012. 

    This product is packaged in a re-sealable 2-ounce orange plastic bag with a clear window. The affected lot codes are SEW12CH032701/03c and SEW12CH032702/03c with a best before date of 09/10/13 and 09/11/13, respectively (UPC code 8 84244 00057 2). Lot codes can be found on the bottom right backside of the package. 

    The recall resulted from a routine surveillance sample collected by the company and the Food and Drug Administration. Distribution of the affected product has been halted. 

    Consumers who have purchased VitaKitty Chicken Breast with Flaxseed and Vitamins from the affected lot codes are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If the affected product was purchased online, consumers should contact the Internet retailer to understand their specific return and refund process. 

    Consumers with questions may contact Arthur Dogswell at 1-888-559-8833 from 8AM to 5PM PST, Monday through Friday, or leave a message at any time.

    Arthur Dogswell LLC, of Los Angeles is voluntarily recalling 1051 cartons packed as either 10 or 50 packages per case of Catswell Brand VitaKitty Chicken B...

    Mazda Recalls Tribute SUVs

    Same throttle problem as the twin Ford Escape

    Mazda is recalling about 217,000 Tribute SUVs to fix a problem that could cause the throttle to stick.

    It's basically the same problem that caused Ford to recall 400,000 Escape SUVs last week.

    The Escape and Tribute are "twins." They were developed jointly by Ford and Mazda, assembled by Ford and share many components.  

    The Tribute recall affects vehicles from the 2001 through 2006 and 2008 model years that were equipped with a 3-liter, V-6 engine and cruise control.

    Mazda is recalling about 217,000 Tribute SUVs to fix a problem that could cause the throttle to stick....

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Motion Sensing Security Lights Recalled

      HeathCo says the lights pose an electrical shock hazard

      HeathCo LLC, of Bowling Green, KY, is recalling about 7,800 motion security lights. 

      The internal wiring can be damaged during installation, bulb replacement or adjustment, posing an electric shock hazard. No injuries have been reported. 

      The recall involves Heath/Zenith 270° Motion Security Lights with model number SL-5414-WH. It replaces a standard outdoor wall mounted light fixture and is designed to turn on when motion is detected at night. 

      The product has two cone-shaped lightbulb receptacles attached to a round mounting plate. A small, rectangular motion sensor is attached to the mounting plate between the light bulb receptacles. The unit is made of aluminum and plastic and comes in white only. The brand name and model number are on a label located on the back of the motion sensor. 

      The sensors, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at: Home Depot Stores from September 2011 through April 2012 for about $30. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using the light, turn off power to the unit at the circuit breaker or fuse panel and contact HeathCo for a free replacement light fixture. 

      For additional information, contact HeathCo toll-free at (855) 833-8657 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail hzproductnotice@heathcollc.com, or visit the company’s Website.

      HeathCo LLC, of Bowling Green, KY, is recalling about 7,800 motion security lights....

      Voluntary Recall of Land O’Lakes Purina Feed Products Expanded

      Recall due to potential for elevated vitamin d level

      Land O’Lakes Purina Feed LLC is expanding a voluntary recall to include the one variety with specific lot codes listed below due to the potential for elevated vitamin D levels. 

      Elevated vitamin D levels may cause death, or otherwise be harmful to animals and fish if fed for extended periods, potentially resulting in lack of interest in eating, weight loss and possible joint stiffness. 

      The product listed below is being added to those included in a recall announced on July 12, 2012, which was initiated due to analytical test results on retained samples that indicate a potential for elevated levels of vitamin D.

      Formula No.Item No.Description

      Package Weight

      Lot Numbers

      51200006570Fish Chow® Meal50 LBMay 05 12 1

      Lot numbers are laser printed on the back of each large bag, near the top. Lot numbers are interpreted as follows: APR=Month / 17=Day of Month / 12=Year / 2=Production Shift. 

      Customers should return remaining products to their local dealer to receive a refund.  For more information on the product recall, contact your local dealer or Customer Service (1-800-522-3354) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (EDT), Monday through Friday. 

      The products were manufactured from April 2, 2012 through May 8, 2012 at the Richmond, IN, facility and distributed nationwide. Dealers have been asked to hold their inventories of these products, to notify affected customers, and to retrieve the product from these customers. The affected product should not be used, and, if possible, should be returned to the retail dealer.

      The July 12, 2012, voluntary recall included the following Purina feed products.

      Formula No.Item No.DescriptionPackage WeightLot Numbers
      35TD0066925WellSolve W/C®40 LBALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive
      35SU0046451WellSolve W/C®25 LB
      bucket      		ALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive
      52C10001363Game Fish Chow®50 LBALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive
      51J20040967Catfish3 250 LBALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive
      51360007136Catfish Chow® SR50 LBALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive
      51150006569Minnow Chow50 LBALL Lots APR 02 12 1 Thru MAY 08 12 3  Inclusive

      Land O’Lakes Purina Feed LLC is expanding a voluntary recall to include the one variety with specific lot codes listed below due to the potential for eleva...

      Baby Move Prune Concentrate Recalled

      Ingredient poses possible health risk

      Wellements LLC is issuing a voluntary recall of Baby Move Prune Concentrate liquid dietary supplement, because the supplier of one of the ingredients used in the product has indicated that the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

      Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. 

      No illnesses have been reported. 

      The recall includes Wellements Baby Move Prune Concentrate 4oz (UPC 729609019878) sold in a glass bottle and packaged in an individual product carton. All product lots up to and including lot number 12179 are subject to the voluntary recall. 

      Wellements Baby Move Prune Concentrate was distributed from January 2012 to July 2012 nationwide through retail stores and online retailers. 

      On July 13, 2012, Wellements LLC was informed by its contract manufacturer who was informed by raw ingredient supplier Ingredion (formerly Corn Products International Inc.) that retain samples of five lots of a raw material Purimune (Galacto Oligosaccharide) had tested positive for Salmonella contamination. 

      To date, no lots of Wellements Baby Move final product have tested positive for Salmonella contamination. 

      Consumers who have purchased Wellements Baby Move Prune Concentrate are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company between 8am – 5pm PST at 800-255-2690 ext. 210. 

      Wellements LLC is issuing a voluntary recall of Baby Move Prune Concentrate liquid dietary supplement, because the supplier of one of the ingredients used ...

      Honda Recalling Certain 21012 CR-Vs and 2013 Acuras

      A door-latch problem poses the risk of the door opening while driving

      Honda is recalling 172,837 model year 2012 Honda CR-V and model year 2013 Acura ILX vehicles. 

      If the manual or power door lock is activated while an interior front door handle is being operated by an occupant, the cable connecting the interior door handle to the door latch mechanism may become loose and move out of position. There is a possibility that the cable can move far enough out of position to prevent the door from properly latching. 

       If the door is not fully latched, the door may open while driving or in a crash, increasing the risk of personal injury to the vehicle occupants. 

       Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front door latch assemblies in the affected vehicles, free of charge. Additionally, the interior front door handles in certain Honda CR-Vs will also be replaced, free of charge. The safety recall is expected to begin on, or about, August 16, 2012. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-800-999-1009.

      Honda is recalling 172,837 model year 2012 Honda CR-V and model year 2013 Acura ILX vehicles. ...

      NJ Firm Recalls Various Frozen, Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products

      Potential exists for Listeria Monocytogenes contamination

      Buona Vita, Inc., of Bridgeton, NJ, is recalling approximately 72,510 pounds of various frozen, ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. 

      The products subject to recall include: 

      • 30-lb. case of Silver Lake ".5 oz Cooked Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 30-lb. case of Buon Gusto ".5 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef""
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "1/2 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 10-lb. case of Mamma Cacciatore "1/2 oz Mamma Cacciatore Baked Beef and Chicken Meatballs"
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "1/2 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "2 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 10-lb. case of Mamma Cacciatore "1 oz Mamma Cacciatore Baked Beef and Chicken Meatballs"
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "1 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs"
      • 10-lb. case of Pisa Brand "1 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "1 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs made with chicken and beef"
      • 10-lb. cases of Buon Gusto "1 oz Baked Italian Style Meatballs with Pepper and Onions"
      • 10-lb. cases of Buono Vita "1 oz Baked Gourmet Meatballs with Pork and Beef"
      • 30-lb case of Buono Vita's ".65 oz Baked Gourmet Meatballs with Pork and Beef"
      • 10-lb. case of Sapore Italiano "3 oz Baked Meatballs with Beef and Pork"
      • 10-lb. case of Buon Gusto "1/2 oz Baked meatballs with chicken and beef" 

      All the products were produced on June 26, 2012. The packages bear the establishment number "P-954" or "Est. 954" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were sold to distribution facilities nationwide. 

      The problem was discovered through microbiological testing by a third party. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the company have not received reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

      Buona Vita, Inc., of Bridgeton, NJ, is recalling approximately 72,510 pounds of various frozen, ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to possible cont...

      Burlington Coat Factory Recalls Power Strips

      Undersized wiring poses a risk of shock to consumers

      Burlington Coat Factory, of Burlington, NJ, is recalling about 6,000 Lush Life® power strips. 

      The power strips, which were manufactured in China and imported by Lush Life, of LaJolla, CA, have undersized wiring that poses a risk of shock to consumers. In addition, the wiring and plastic strip fail to meet fire resistance safety standards, posing a fire hazard. There are no reported incidents or injuries. 

      The recall involves vibrantly designed power strips come in four prints including leopard, rose, skull and zebra. Model numbers 12256, 12257, 22563 and 22575 can be found on the six-outlet power strip. 

      The strips were sold at Burlington Coat Factory, The Container Store and other retail stores nationwide from July 2011 through March 2012 for about $10. 

      Consumers should stop using the power strips immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or store credit. 

      For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 223-2628 between 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Website.

      Burlington Coat Factory, of Burlington, NJ, is recalling about 6,000 Lush Life® power strips....

      CareFusion Recalls EnVe Ventilator

      A leak may occur in the patient breathing circuit or the system

      CareFusion issued what the FDA has classified a Class 1 recall of EnVe ventilators. 

      A Class I recall is defined as having a reasonable probability of serious adverse health consequences or death associated with use of the defective units. 

      The company initiated the voluntary recall in June. The products subject to the recall were manufactured between December 2010 and January 2012. This recall has no effect on the manufacture or distribution of current products. 

      The recall notification sent to customers stated that the company had identified potential risks associated with the EnVe ventilator. A leak may occur in the patient breathing circuit or the system, resulting in the ventilator not holding the set Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) value either intermittently or continuously. The device will activate both audible and visual alarms to notify the health care professional that ventilation delivery to the patient may be compromised. 

      Remediation plans previously announced by the company are underway and will be completed at customers’ sites. To date, there have been no reports of patient harm associated with the affected devices. 

      Customer inquiries related to this action should be addressed to the CareFusion Customer Support Center at 1-800-554-8933. 

      Any adverse reactions experienced with the use of this product, and/or quality problems should also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Program: by mail at MedWatch, HF-2, FDA 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787; by phone at 1.800.332.1088; or by fax at 1-800.FDA.0178.

      CareFusion issued what the FDA has classified a Class 1 recall of EnVe® ventilators. ...

      Nissan Recalling Some 2012 Jukes

      A problem with the rear back seat striker could cause crash injuries

      Nissan is recalling 11,076 model year 2012 Juke vehicles manufactured from February 3, 2012, through May 26, 2012. 

      Due to an incomplete weld penetration, the rear seat back striker may partially separate in a crash.  In the event of a crash, the rear seat back may not be secured, increasing the risk of injury to the rear seat occupants. 

      Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected seat back strikers, free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin at the end of July. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

      Nissan is recalling 11,076 model year 2012 Juke vehicles manufactured from February 3, 2012, through May 26, 2012....

      Oto-Ease Ear Lubricant Recalled

      Westone Labs recalls product due to possible microbial contamination

      Westone Laboratories, Inc. is recalling of all sizes and packaging configurations of Oto-Ease ear lubricant. The products have been found through a consumer complaint and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sample analysis to be potentially contaminated with pathogenic bacteria and mold. 

      Use of the product as directed for easing the insertion of custom fit ear molds and hearing instruments (including hearing aids) could result in infectious complications of the ear canal and surrounding tissues. 

      This product was previously recalled in October 2011 within the United States and from Australia (without FDA knowledge). 

      Consumers who have any size or packaging configuration should stop using the product and contact their healthcare provider. Packaging configurations include the following: 

      • 0.5 oz semi transparent flexible plastic bottles with orange or semi transparent plastic screw-on dispensing caps; and
      • aluminum foil single use sample packs with red or black print writing. 

      The Oto-Ease unit containers are not identified with a lot number, expiration date, or UPC Code. 

      No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. This recall is being conducted with the full knowledge of the FDA. 

      Westone Laboratories is notifying its distributors and customers through direct letter and issuance of this news release and is arranging for the disposal or return of all recalled products.1-800-357-3240 between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm MST or email. 

      The products were distributed to hospitals, health professionals, and retailers nationwide and to Belgium, Greece, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Panama, Singapore, Russian Federation, Ireland, The Philippines, France, Korea, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Brazil, Japan, Germany, Mexico, Hong Kong  and Sweden. 

      Consumers with questions may contact Westone Laboratories at otoeaserecall@westone.com. 

      Any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Events Program here, by regular mail using postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA3500 available here or by fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.

      Westone Laboratories, Inc. is recalling of all sizes and packaging configurations of Oto-Ease® ear lubricant. The products have been found through a consum...

      Ford Recalling 2013 Escapes

      Positioning of carpet padding could lead to the risk of a crash

      Ford is recalling 8,266 model year 2013 Escape vehicles in the U.S. manufactured from March 8, 2012 through June 7, 2012. 

      Due to mis-positioned carpet padding the center console trim panel may be pushed outboard of the intended position, reducing clearance relative to the pedal package. 

      The reduced clearance may result in the driver’s foot contacting the side of the brake pedal while transferring the foot from the accelerator pedal to the brake pedal, increasing stopping distances and the risk of a crash. 

      Ford will notify owners, and dealers will remove the carpet padding and left-side console trim panel replaced with a new panel, free of charge. 

      The recall is expected to begin on July 23, 2012. Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332. 

      Ford is recalling 8,266 model year 2013 Escape vehicles in the U.S. manufactured from March 8, 2012 through June 7, 2012. ...

      Volvo Recalling S80 Vehicles

      The potential for a transmission problem could lead to a crash

      Volvo is recalling 1,469 model year 2011-2013 S80 vehicles. A software error may prevent the transmission from downshifting such as shifting from fifth to fourth gear when coasting. This may result in decreased engine RPMs and possible engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. 

      Volvo will notify owners, and dealers will upgrade the software to the transmission control module, free of charge. The safety recall is expected to begin on, or about, July 19, 2012.

      Owners may contact Volvo Cars at 1-800-458-1552.

      Volvo is recalling 1,469 model year 2011-2013 S80 vehicles. A software error may prevent the transmission from downshifting such as shifting from fifth to ...

      Molenaar Recalls Folding Step Stools

      Unexpected breaking or collapse of the stool poses the risk of falling

      Molenaar LLC, of Willmar, MN, is recalling about 3,700 folding step stools. 

      The folding step stools can break or collapse unexpectedly when in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers. No incidents or injuries have been reported. 

      This recall involves 13-inch high folding step stools. The step stool is plastic and has a handle for carrying the stool when it is folded. The stools have a single step and come in beige with a brown top. The stools, which were used as promotional products, have various company logos imprinted on the side panel beneath the top of the stool. 

      The recalled stools, manufactured in China, were distributed free by various companies as promotional products between March 2012 and May 2012. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using the step stools and return them to the business printed on the step stool to receive a different promotional item. Businesses that purchased the product from Molenaar should return them for a refund or credit. Consumers or businesses can contact Molenaar LLC for more information. 

      For additional information, contact Molenaar at (877) 719-4442 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s Website, where a link to this recall will be posted.

      Molenaar LLC, of Willmar, MN, is recalling about 3,700 folding step stools....

      Old Navy Recalls Toddler Girl Aqua Socks

      A lack of traction poses a slip and fall hazard

      Old Navy is recalling about 34,000 sets of Toddler Girl Aqua Socks in the U.S. and 3,800 sets in Canada. 

      This style of Aqua Socks has less traction when worn on wet or smooth surfaces such as hardwood or tile, creating a slip and fall hazard. Two customers reported falls with minor injuries that did not require medical attention. 

      The slip-on shoes have pull-on tabs on both the front and back of the foot opening. They were sold in pink and purple in Toddler sizes 5-11. 

      The recall includes Old Navy Toddler Girl Aqua Socks with style number 896452. A small tag inside the foot opening contains the style number (896452), size information and country of origin (China). 

      The socks were sold at Old Navy stores in the U.S. and Canada and at oldnavy.com in the U.S. and at oldnavy.ca in Canada from February 2012 through June 2012. They sold for between $12 and $15. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using these products and return them to any Old Navy store for a full refund. Consumers who return them before November 9, 2012, will also receive a coupon for $10 off their next purchase at Old Navy. Contact custserv@oldnavy.com if you wish to return the Toddler Girl Aqua Sock by mail. 

      For additional information, contact Old Navy toll-free at (866) 580-9930 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, Saturday between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET, and Sunday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or email Old Navy at custserv@oldnavy.com.

      Old Navy is recalling about 34,000 sets of Toddler Girl Aqua Socks in the U.S. and 3,800 sets in Canada. ...

      Family Dollar Stores Recalls Decorative Light Sets

      The light sets pose a fire and electrical shock hazard

      Family Dollar Services, Inc., of Matthews, NC. Is recalling about 280,000 sets of 200 Mini Lights. 

      The light sets do not meet the UL standard for this product and pose a fire and shock risk. There have been three reports of overheating, but no injuries or instances of property damage. 

      The recalled decorative light sets have “200 Mini Lights” and “Multi Lights, Green Wire” printed on the red box. The product’s is identified by SKU # 2211428 and UPC # 049696720465 found on the back of the package. The product contains labels attached to a tag on the power cord with UL Listing # E346525 and Model # F0L200A4S. 

      The product, manufactured in China, was sold for $8 exclusively at Family Dollar stores from September 2011 through December 2011. 

      Consumers should stop using the light sets immediately and return the product to a Family Dollar store for a full refund. 

      For additional information, consumers should contact Family Dollar Stores at (800) 547-0359 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the "Help" section of the firm’s Website.

      Family Dollar Services, Inc., of Matthews, NC. Is recalling about 280,000 sets of 200 Mini Lights. ...

      Standard Process Recalls Three Dietary Supplements

      The potential for Salmonella contamination is being cited

      Standard Process Inc. of Palmyra, WI 53156 is voluntarily recalling the following three dietary supplements due to potential Salmonella contamination: 

      • Cataplex ACP (Product number 0700 and 0750) Lot 114
      • Cataplex C (Product number 1650 1655) Lot 114
      • Pancreatrophin PMG (Product number 6650) Lot 114 

      The products -- all tablets -- were distributed in 60 cc and 200 cc amber glass bottles with Best Used By dates (BUB) of 5/13 indicated on both the bottles and the boxes. No other products or lot numbers are affected. 

      Standard Process has provided information on this voluntary recall to all distributors and health care professionals who purchased these specific lots via telephone calls and mailings. The products were sold to consumers through health care professionals. 

      The recall resulted from a routine FDA record inspection that revealed one of the ingredients used in these products potentially contained the bacteria. The company has ceased distribution of the product lots in question. 

      Standard Process has not received any reports of illness related to these products. 

      Consumers who have purchased any of these three products with specific lot codes of L114 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers and health care professionals with questions can contact Standard Process Inc. at 866-397-3237.

      Standard Process Inc. of Palmyra, WI 53156 is voluntarily recalling the following three dietary supplements due to potential Salmonella contamination: Cat...

      Sedona Labs Recalling iFlora Children’s Dietary Supplements

      The products carry the risk of Salmonella contamination

      Sedona Labs is voluntarily recalling certain lots of our iFlora® Kids Multi-Probiotic® and iFlora™ 4-Kids Powder distributed between 3/16/2011 and 5/3/2012.  

      The decision was made after Sedona learned that its supplier of Galactooligosaccharide (GOS), an ingredient in the products, has recalled GOS due to a possible Salmonella contamination. 

      The following lots with their corresponding UPC codes are included in the recall:

      iFlora® Kids Multi Probiotic

      1074711

      6 48575 01013 2

      1479611

      6 48575 01013 2

      1640811

      6 48575 01013 2

      1734411

      6 48575 01013 2

      iFlora® Kids Multi-Probiotic® has been sold throughout the US to health food stores and Internet retailers.  iFlora™ 4-Kids Powder has been sold via health care professionals. 

      Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

      In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. 

      Customers possessing these products should discontinue their use immediately. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the iFlora® Kids Multi-Probiotic® or iFlora™ 4-Kids Powder. 

      Any consumers who wish to return iFlora® Kids Multi-Probiotic® or iFlora™ 4-Kids Powder may return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Questions may be directed to the company at 1-888-816-8804, Monday-Friday between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM PST. 

      No other Sedona Labs products are involved or affected.

      Sedona Labs is voluntarily recalling certain lots of our iFlora® Kids Multi-Probiotic® and iFlora™ 4-Kids Powder distributed between 3/16/2011 and 5/3/2012...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.