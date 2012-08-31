Recalls in August 2012

DeVilbiss Air Power Co. of Jackson, TN, is recalling about 460,00 air compressors.

The air compressor motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard. DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, but there are no reports of injuries.

The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names. Recalled models have air slots at the end of the motor that form a horizontal and vertical grid. The model number on each unit is located on the unit name plate on the tank. The recalled model numbers, tank size, color and manufactured date are shown below:

Brand Model Number Tank Tank Color Manufactured On or After Mfg Date or Yr-Week-xx Craftsman 919-165531 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-165541 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-165550 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-165560 33 gal. horizontal Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167280 26 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167281 26 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167311 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167312 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167320 33 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167321 33 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167341 33 gal. horizontal Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-167342 33 gal. horizontal Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-168700 33 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-168710 33 gal. horizontal Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx Craftsman 919-237540 30 gal. vertical Red 37827 or 2003-30-xx EX-CELL EXFBC6025-1 25 gal. horizontal Black 39489 or 2008-07-xx Porter-Cable C3101-2 4.3 gal. side stack Red 39489 or 2008-07-xx Porter-Cable C3151-2 4.5 gal. horizontal Red 39489 or 2008-07-xx Porter-Cable C6110-1 25 gal. vertical Red 39489 or 2008-07-xx Porter-Cable C6110-2 25 gal. vertical Red 39489 or 2008-07-xx Pro-Air II PAFBC6025VP-1 25 gal. vertical Black 39489 or 2008-07-xx

Consumers who bought a compressor manufactured before the dates shown, but had a motor replaced after July 25, 2003, should also check the end cap, which is visible from underneath the motor cover.

EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II-brand compressors were sold by industrial and construction distributors from July 2003 through December 2008 for between $259 and $299. Craftsman-brand compressors were sold at Sears stores nationwide from July 2003 through December 2008 for between $279 and $329.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled compressors and call DeVilbiss Air Power Co. or Sears for a free repair kit.

For additional information, consumers with EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II compressors should contact DeVilbiss toll-free at (866) 885-1877 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website.

Consumers with Craftsman-brand compressors should call Sears toll-free at (888) 710-9282 between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Saturday, or visit the firm's Website.