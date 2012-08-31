Write a review
Recalls in August 2012

    DeVilbiss Air Power Co Recalls Air Compressors

    Overheating motor poses a fire hazard

    DeVilbiss Air Power Co. of Jackson, TN, is recalling about 460,00 air compressors. 

    The air compressor motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard. DeVilbiss has received 10 reports of motors overheating, but there are no reports of injuries. 

    The recalled compressors were sold under the Craftsman, EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II brand names. Recalled models have air slots at the end of the motor that form a horizontal and vertical grid. The model number on each unit is located on the unit name plate on the tank. The recalled model numbers, tank size, color and manufactured date are shown below:

    BrandModel NumberTankTank ColorManufactured On or After
    Mfg Date or Yr-Week-xx
    Craftsman919-16553130 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16554130 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16555030 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16556033 gal. horizontalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16728026 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16728126 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16731130 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16731230 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16732033 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16732133 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16734133 gal. horizontalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16734233 gal. horizontalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16870033 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-16871033 gal. horizontalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    Craftsman919-23754030 gal. verticalRed37827or2003-30-xx
    EX-CELLEXFBC6025-125 gal. horizontalBlack39489or2008-07-xx
    Porter-CableC3101-24.3 gal. side stackRed39489or2008-07-xx
    Porter-CableC3151-24.5 gal. horizontalRed39489or2008-07-xx
    Porter-CableC6110-125 gal. verticalRed39489or2008-07-xx
    Porter-CableC6110-225 gal. verticalRed39489or2008-07-xx
    Pro-Air IIPAFBC6025VP-125 gal. verticalBlack39489or2008-07-xx

    Consumers who bought a compressor manufactured before the dates shown, but had a motor replaced after July 25, 2003, should also check the end cap, which is visible from underneath the motor cover. 

    EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II-brand compressors were sold by industrial and construction distributors from July 2003 through December 2008 for between $259 and $299. Craftsman-brand compressors were sold at Sears stores nationwide from July 2003 through December 2008 for between $279 and $329. 

    Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled compressors and call DeVilbiss Air Power Co. or Sears for a free repair kit. 

    For additional information, consumers with EX-CELL, Porter-Cable and Pro-Air II compressors should contact DeVilbiss toll-free at (866) 885-1877 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website.

    Consumers with Craftsman-brand compressors should call Sears toll-free at (888) 710-9282 between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Saturday, or visit the firm's Website.

    EphBurn 25 Recalled

    Dietary supplement contains an unapproved drug

    Brand New Energy ("BNE"), dietary supplement re-sale distributor, is recalling all lot codes of EphBurn 25 after notification by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that one lot of EphBurn 25 was and found to contain ephedrine alkaloids, making it an unapproved drug. 

    Ephedrine is commonly used as a stimulant, appetite suppressant, concentration aid, and decongestant, and it has been used to help aid in weight loss. The ephedrine alkaloids work mainly by increasing the activity of noradrenaline on adrenergic receptors. 

    A number of adverse effects associated with ephedrine alkaloid-containing dietary supplements have been reported to the FDA. These include elevated blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, nerve damage, muscle injury, and psychosis and memory loss. More serious effects have also been reported, including heart attack, stroke, seizure and death. There have been no reports of adverse events associated with this recalled product. 

    This recall affects all lot codes and use by dates of EphBurn 25. The product is a 90-count bottle with red capsules and prominently displays the product name "ephBURN 25" in white letters on the front of a red label. There is no UPC code. EphBurn 25 was previously discontinued on or about May of 2012. 

    BNE is a reseller of nationally-known diet and energy supplements such as Zantrex 3, Trim Spa, Hydroxy Cut and others. The product subject to recall, EphBurn 25, was distributed to various retail stores nationwide, and the product was sold via the Internet from the period of time of approximately April 2010 through August 2012. No other products distributed by BNE are subject to recall. 

    Consumers who may have purchased EphBurn 25 should immediately discontinue using the product and contact their health care professional if they have experienced any adverse effects. Consumers can contact the distributor of the product at info@brandnewenergy.com or call 1-888-234-2595 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST) to receive further instructions for returning the product or with any questions.

    Meijer Stores Recalls Bicycles

    Loose pedals pose falling hazard

    Meijer Inc. of Grand Rapids, MI, is recalling about 68,000 various models of Huffy, Iron Horse, Mongoose, Northwoods, Pacific, Razor and Schwinn bicycles. 

    Pedals on the bicycles can loosen or detach during use, posing a fall hazard to the rider. There are 29 reports of pedals detaching or coming loose during use, including 16 reports of minor injuries. 

    This recall involves two-wheeled youth and adult Huffy, Iron Horse, Mongoose, Northwoods, Pacific, Razor, and Schwinn bicycles measuring 20" or more. They were assembled on-site at Meijer stores by Serv-U-Success of Grandville, MI. The bikes were sold between March 2012 and August 2012 and have a Serv-U-Success assembly sticker attached. 

    This recall does not include bicycles with Serv-U-Success assembly stickers written in green marker. The Serv-U-Success assembly sticker is located on the bottom of the bicycle frame between the pedals or on the back of the frame facing the rear tire. A full list of affected models can be found on Meijer's Website

    The bicycles were sold exclusively at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky from March 2012 through August 2012 for between $60 to $300. Bicycles sold at Michigan Meijer stores in Cadillac, Gaylord, Petosky and Traverse City are not included in this recall. 

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund or a replacement bicycle of the same type and value. Consumers will also receive a $10 store coupon. 

    For additional information, contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 anytime.

      BatteriesPlus Expands Recall of Battery Packs Used with Cordless Tools

      Unexpected explosion poses risk of consumer injury

      BatteriesPlus of Hartland, WI, is recalling about bout 65,300 Rayovac NI-CD and Rayovac NI-MH Cordless Tool Battery Packs. About 111,800 were recalled in December 2011. 

      The replacement battery pack can explode unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury to consumers. BatteriesPlus has received three additional reports since the previous recall of exploding batteries, including one report of an injury to a consumer's finger. 

      This recall involves all RAYOVAC-branded replacement battery packs used with cordless power tools and have part numbers beginning with "CTL." "RAYOVAC," "NI-CD" or "RAYOVAC," "NI-MH" and a part number beginning with "CTL" are printed in white lettering on the product. The battery packs were sold in voltages ranging between 2.4 and 18 volts in various sizes and shapes. They were sold as replacement batteries to the following brand tools: Black and Decker, Bosch, DeWalt, Makita, Lincoln, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Ryobi and Skil. 

      The packs, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at BatteriesPlus retail stores nationwide and online at www.batteriesplus.com between June 2008 and July 2012 for between $60 and $70. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the battery packs from cordless tools and contact BatteriesPlus for instructions on how to return the product for a store credit. 

      For more information, contact BatteriesPlus toll-free at (877) 856-3232 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Website.

      Mr. Coffee Single Cup Brewers Recalled

      Steam buildup poses burn hazard

      Sunbeam Products Inc. d/b/a Jarden Consumer Solutions (JCS) of Boca Raton, FL, is recalling about 600,000 Mr. Coffee Single Cup Brewing Systems in the U.S and Canada. 

      A build-up of steam in the water reservoir can force the brewing chamber open and expel hot coffee grounds and water, posing a burn hazard. JCS has received 164 reports of the brewing chamber opening due to steam pressure, including approximately 59 reports in the U.S. and two in Canada of burn injuries to consumers' face, upper torso and hands. 

      The recalled coffeemaker comes in black with silver, red or white trim. It stands about 11 inches tall and has a Brew Now /Off button and a removable drip tray. The water tank is located on top of the unit towards the back. The model number is printed on the bottom of the brewer. Recalled model numbers are:

      BVMC-KG1BVMC-KG1A-001BVMC-KG1-WM-001
      BVMC-KG1-001BVMC-KG1-BEABVMC-KG1R-001
      BVMC-KG1-044BVMC-KG1BP-PALBVMC-KG1R-006
      BVMC-KG1ABVMC-KG1-WMBVMC-KG1W-001

      The coffeemakers, manufactured in China, were sold by mass merchandisers nationwide, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Brandsmart, JC Penney, Kmart, Lowe's, Target and Walmart, and online at www.mrcoffee.com from September 2010 through August 2012 for between $60 and $80.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee brewer and contact JCS to receive instructions on how to obtain a free replacement unit. 

      For additional information, contact JCS at (800) 993-8609 anytime, or visit the firm's Website.

      Daniella Brand Mangoes Recalled

      The Mexican-produced fruit may be contaminated with Salmonella

      Splendid Products is recalling certain lots of Daniella brand mangoes because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

      The recalled mangoes, a product of Mexico, were sold as individual fruit and can be identified by the Daniella brand sticker and one of the following PLU numbers: 3114, 4051, 4311, 4584 or 4959. They were sold at various retail stores throughout the U.S. between July 12 and August 29, 2012.

      Mangoes have been linked to a number of recent cases of salmonellosis in Canada, and may be linked to cases in California and perhaps other states. Although an investigation is still underway, Splendid Products is recalling Daniella mangoes in the U.S. in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Department of Public Health.

      Those who have bought the recalled mangoes are advised not to eat them and to discard them. If there is no identifying sticker on the mango, consider discarding or returning the product to the place of purchase.

      Consumers who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall or have additional questions, should call 866-918-8758 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM through 6:00 PM Eastern time and Saturday September 1 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Eastern time).

      Baby Bathers Recalled for Repairs

      Infants are at risk for fall and head injury hazard

      Summer Infant of Woonsocket, RI, is recalling more than 2 million Mother’s Touch/Deluxe Baby Bathers in the U.S. and Canada. 

      When the bather is lifted and/or carried with an infant in it, its folding wire frame can suddenly disengage from the side hinge, dropping the baby out of the bather, posing a fall hazard and a risk of serious head injury to infants. 

      The CPSC and Summer Infant have received seven reports of incidents in the U.S., including five reports of infants suffering head injuries from falls from the bathers. Four children between two weeks and two months old received skull fractures, including one that required intensive care for bleeding on the brain. The fifth child received a bump to the head requiring emergency room treatment. 

      This recall involves Summer Infant baby bathers with a small, nearly square blue or pink plastic base measuring about 13 ½ inches long by 12 ½ inches wide and with the following model numbers listed below. Model numbers are located either on the side of the baby bather near the warning label or on the front near the wash instructions. Some units have multiple model numbers. Model numbers with an additional letter at the end of the model number are also included in this recall.

      Recalled Summer Infant Baby Bathers
      Model Numbers
      08020, 08050, 08054, 08070, 08401, 08409, 08404, 08405, 08650, 08655, 08659, 08754, 08940, 08944
      18004, 18040, 18049, 18050, 18120, 18125, 18129, 18254, 18360, 18375, 18379, 18390, 18394, 18440, 18445, 18449, 18470, 18475, 18479
      38510, 38515, 38750, 38755

      The bathers have adjustable side hinges with five rivets each and a white wire frame with a mesh fabric sling seat and two or three positions for the seats. Some also have a head support cushion. The fabric seat comes in various colors including white, blue, green, yellow and orange with fish, turtles, butterflies, frogs, flowers and duck patterns. Bathers manufactured since July 2007 include the warning “Never lift or carry the bather with infant in it.” 

      The products, manufactured in China, were sold at mass merchandise stores nationwide and on the Web from September 2004 through November 2011 for between $15 and $30. 

      Consumers should immediately stop using the bathers and contact Summer Infant for a free repair kit that includes a locking strap and instructions. Even with the new locking strap installed, the baby bather product should never be used to lift and carry an infant. 

      For additional information, contact Summer Infant at (800) 426-8627 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s Website. Do not return to stores as the retailers will not have the repair kit.

      Shower Light Trim Recalled

      Falling trim and glass can pose a laceration hazard

      Cooper Lighting of Peachtree City, GA, is recalling about 50,400 shower light trims.

      The light's trim and glass lens can fall from the ceiling fixture, posing an impact and laceration hazard to consumers.

      Cooper Lighting has received 407 reports of trim pieces falling and breaking, including laceration injuries to a consumer's head and foot when struck by the light's trim and lens as they fell from the ceiling fixture.

      This recall involves All-Pro shower light trim models ERT701, RE-ERT 701, ERT702 and ERT703 with a glass lens and date codes 347 11 through 119 12. The model number and date code are marked on underside of the portion of the trim facing the ceiling. The trim is used with light fixtures listed below.

      Shower light trim model numbers:Date codes:Used with light fixture model numbers:
      ERT701
      RE-ERT701
      ERT702
      ERT703      		347 11 through 119 12

      Example:
      the 347th day of 2011 (or Dec. 13, 2011)
      through
      the 119th day of the 2012 (or April 28, 2012)      		ET700, ET700R, ET2700, EI700U, EI700UAT
      Can also fit in H7T, H7RT, H7UIC, H7UIC, H27T,
      H27TCP, H27RT, H7TCP, H270ICAT, H271ICAT,
      H274E, H276E, H280E, H280EL, H280EEM,
      H283, H283EL, H280EICAT, H280ELICAT, H285E,
      H285EL, H285EEM, H285EEML, H287E, H287EL,
      H285EICAT, H285ELICAT, H7ICT, H7ICAT, H27ICAT

      The lights, manufactured in China, were sold at Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and by professional installers from January 2012 through July 2012 for about $13 for the trim and glass lens.

      Consumers should contact Cooper Lighting immediately to receive free replacement trim for the shower light.

      For additional information, contact Cooper Lighting at (800) 954-7228 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's recall page.

      Mansfield Plumbing Products Recalls Bathtubs, Whirlpools and Air Massage Bathtubs

      Problems with grab bars on the products could pose a fall hazard

      Mansfield Plumbing Products LLC, of Perrysville, OH, is recalling about 100 Acrylic Bathtubs, Whirlpools and Air Massage Bathtubs.

      The grab bars used on the products can loosen and break, posing a fall hazard to consumers. The firm has received 11 reports of grab bars breaking including one report of a consumer who fell and suffered a bruised tailbone.

      This recall involves acrylic bathtubs, whirlpools and air massage baths sold in various colors and under ten product names: Avalon, Barrett, Baywood, Brentwood, Camden, Castille, Covington, Hampton, Montclair and Reo.

      The acrylic grab bars are affixed to the interior of the tubs about shoulder height from a seated position. The grab bars were sold in various styles and colors including white, brushed nickel, oil rubbed bronze, a polished brass finish and chrome.

      The products, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively by Mansfield Plumbing Products nationwide from May 2011 through July 2011 for between $1,800 and $5,000, depending on the product.

      Consumers should immediately contact Mansfield Plumbing to request a free grab bar repair kit.

      For more information, contact Mansfield Plumbing Products at (800) 999-1459 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the firm's Website

      Canon Recalls EOS Rebel T4i Digital Cameras for Repair

      The camera's rubber grip can cause an allergic reaction

      Canon U.S.A., Inc., of Lake Success, NY, is recalling 68,200 EOS Rebel T4i Digital SLR Cameras.

      A chemical used in the camera's rubber grips can result in a reaction that changes the grips from black to white and poses a risk of skin irritation to the consumer. The company has received one report of a consumer who developed a minor rash after contact with a surface where the camera had been.

      This recall involves EOS Rebel T4i digital SLR cameras with a 12-digit serial number that contain a second digit that is a "3" or "4" and a sixth digit that is a "1." Serial numbers are printed on the bottom of the camera. The Canon logo and the model name are printed on the front of the camera.

      The cameras, made in Japan, were sold at B&H Photo, Best Buy and camera and mass merchandise stores nationwide and Amazon.com and other online retailers between June 2012 and July 2012 for between $850 and $1,200.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cameras and contact Canon U.S.A. to have replacement rubber grips installed free of charge.

      For additional information, contact Canon toll-free at (855) 902-3277 between 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday, or visit the firm's Website.

      Missa Bay Recalls Products Containing Apples

      Fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      Missa Bay, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Pac Foods, is recalling a total of 293,488 cases and 296,224 individually distributed units of fruit, vegetable, and sandwich products containing apples – as listed below -- with the Use-by dates of July 8, 2012, through August 20, 2012, because they contain diced or sliced apples which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious or life-threatening food borne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include fever, muscle aches, gastro intestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. The illness primarily affects pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

      The recalled products were produced and distributed from the Missa Bay facility to retailers and foodservice operators in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

      This recall notification is being issued due to finding Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used by Missa Bay to produce apple products. No illnesses have been reported in association with this voluntary recall.

      Only the specific products identified in the list below are included in the recall. Retailers and foodservice operators should check their inventories and store shelves to confirm that none of the product is present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories.

      Product Description

      Use-by dates

      UPCode

      BK Fresh Apple Slices, 2oz, “Burger King” label

      On or before August 13

      n/a

      Snack Pac Apples & Caramel, 4oz, "Hannaford" label

      On or before August 18

      4126817191

      Snack Pac Apples, Granola & Yogurt, 4.3oz, "Hannaford" label

      On or before August 18

      4126817195

      Apple Slices, 1.2oz, “McDonalds” label
      (ONLY in the following states:  CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ , NY, PA, RI , VT)

      On or before August 19

      n/a

      Diced Apples for Fruit & Maple Oatmeal, 0.92oz, 
      “McDonalds” label
      (ONLY in the following states:  CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ , NY, PA, RI , VT)

      On or before August 19

      n/a

      Fruit & Walnut Snack, 5.75oz, “McDonalds” label

      On or before August 20

      n/a

      Apple Blue Pecan bistro, 4.75oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 12

      7774529497

      Fruit Frenzy, 32oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 18

      7774523086

      Fruit Tray Bien, 32oz, “Ready Pac” label

      On or before August 18

      7774521606

      Ready Snax Apples, Cheese with Caramel Dip, 4oz, "Ready
      Pac" label

      On or before August 18

      7774523896

      Ready Snax Apples, Celery, Raisins with Peanut Butter, 4oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 18

      7774523897

      Ready Snax Apples, Granola & Yogurt, 4.3oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 18

      7774523089

      Super Fruit Blend, 6oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 17

      7774523076

      Super Fruit Medley, 10.5oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 16

      7774523746

      Sweet Sunshine Platter, 37oz, "Ready Pac" label

      On or before August 16

      7774524204


      Product Description

      Use-by dates

      UPCode

      Apple, Blue Cheese & Pecan Complete Salad Kit, 8.75oz, "Safeway Farms" label

      On or before August 18

      2113033680

      Apple Caramel Dipper, 6.7oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 16

      2619100394

      Apple Peanut Butter Dipper, 6.5oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 15

      2619100268

      Apple Slices, 3.5oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 16

      2619102232

      Baby Carrots, 3oz, "Wawa” label

      On or before August 16

      2619102517

      Chicken Salad Snack, 6.7oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 12

      2619102760

      Chicken Salad Sandwich, 7.8oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 10

      2619105670

      Fruit & Cheese, 6oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 11

      2619102567

      Protein Power Pack, 7.8oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 11

      2619102565

      Red Grapes, 3oz, "Wawa" Label

      On or before August 13

      2619102518

      Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, 7.7oz, "Wawa" label

      On or before August 10

      2619105622

      Apples, Celery, Raisins & Peanut Butter, 4oz, "Wegmans" label

      On or before August 18

      7789026744

      Apples, Cheese & Caramel Dip, 4oz, "Wegmans" label

      On or before August 15

      7789026743

      Apples, Granola & Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt, 4.3oz, "Wegmans" label

      On or before August 18

      7789026737

      Check your refrigerator for the above listed products with the Use-by dates July 8, 2012 through August 20, 2012. The location of the Use-by date and UPCode varies by product.

      Consumers who may have purchased the affected product are asked to record the Use-By date and/or UPC code number, immediately dispose of the product, and contact the Ready Pac Consumer Affairs Department, toll-free at (800) 800-7822, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific Time) to obtain a full refund. 

      Mercedes-Benz Recalling Floor Mats

      Ill-fitting mats could entrap the accelerator pedal

      Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8,675 accessory all-season floor mats sold for use in model year 2012 and 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class vehicles. 

      The mat may not fully conform to the contour of the vehicle's floor plan as intended. Clearance between the mat and the gas pedal may be reduced, possibly allowing the pedal to become trapped. This could prevent the gas pedal from retracting and the vehicle may not decelerate as expected when the driver lifts his foot from the gas pedal, which could increase the risk of a crash. Should the pedal become trapped, steady application of the brakes will allow the vehicle to be brought to a stop. 

      Mercedes-Benz will notify owners, and dealers will replace the floor mats free of charge. Until replacement mats become available, consumers are advised to remove their floor mats from the vehicle. The safety recall is expected to begin during September 2012. Only vehicles equipped with the accessory floor mats are affected. 

      Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz for more information at 1-800-367-6372.

      Busch's Fresh Food Market Recalls Deli Products Containing Peeled Whole Yellow Onions

      The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      Busch’s Fresh Food Market is recalling products processed from July 20 through July 27, 2012, that contain onions produced by Gills Onions of Oxnard, CA. The recall is in connection with an expanded voluntary recall announced by Gills Onions, LLC. of their Peeled Whole Yellow Onions due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. 

      The products being voluntarily recalled are: 

      • Busch’s Baked Mostaccioli
      • Busch’s Chicken Wet Burrito
      • Busch’s Green Chili Chicken Enchiladas
      • Busch’s Jambalaya with shrimp
      • Busch’s Down Home Lasagna
      • Busch’s Chicken Shepherd’s Pie
      • Busch’s Spaghetti and Meatballs
      • Busch’s Chicken Quesadillas
      • Busch’s Sweet Potato Cakes
      • Busch’s Original Potato Cakes
      • Busch’s Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbeque Meatballs
      • All Busch’s Food Bar Soups 

      Busch’s Fresh Food Market has received no confirmation of illness associated with the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

      Toyota Recalling RAV4 and Lexus HS250h Passenger Vehicles

      A problem with the rear tire rods could lead to loss of vehicle control and a crash

      Toyota is recalling 778,000 model year 2006 through 2011 RAV4 and 2010 Lexus HS250h passenger vehicles manufactured from October 2005 through September 2010. 

      If the nuts for adjusting the rear wheel alignment are improperly tightened during service, the rear suspension arm (rear tire rod) may develop unwanted movement and rust leading to thread damage and eventual failure.

      Failure of the rear tire rod will cause an abrupt change in the vehicle's alignment, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. 

      Toyota is currently developing the remedy and will provide a notification schedule when it becomes available. Owners may contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus at 1-800-255-3987.

      Stage and Riser Caddies Recalled

      A child died when a stage stored on a caddy fell on her

      Midwest Folding Products of Chicago is recalling about 5,300 stage and riser caddies due to risk of injury and death to consumers. 

      The caddy’s latches do not automatically close to secure the stages and risers when stored. Unsecured stages and risers can fall off the caddies and onto consumers. A three-year-old girl died in May 2011 in Greenville, SC, from severe head trauma when a portion of a portable stage fell out of the caddy and onto her at a church. 

      The recall involves Midwest Folding Products’ caddies used to store collapsible stages and risers when they are not being used. The caddies are brown, gray or black metal and measure 44 inches long by 30 inches wide by 60 inches high. They hold six 96-inch long or eight 48 to 72-inch long stage or riser platforms. 

      Yellow caution and instruction labels are located on the caddy’s frame. 

      The recalled caddies were sold by Midwest Folding Products’ dealers to churches, schools, performing arts centers and various other organizations nationwide and online from January 1989 through March 2012 for about $1,200. Midwest Folding Products is directly contacting known purchasers of the caddies. 

      Caddy owners and consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stage and riser caddies. Caddy owners should contact Midwest Folding Products to receive a free repair kit with new brackets that will allow latches to automatically return to the closed position on the caddies and new white warning and instruction labels. 

      For more information, contact Midwest Folding Products at (800) 621-4716 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, or visit the firm’s Website.

      Ken’s Foods Recalls Dressings, Sauces Containing Onions

      Recall of Gills Onions, which supplies Ken's, poses the possibility of a health hazard

      Golden Corral Tartar Sauce, Dickey’s BBQ Bean Sauce, Lee’s Cole Slaw Dressing, Fatz Tartar Sauce and Ken’s Tartar Sauce are being recalled by Ken’s Foods, Inc. 

      The items contain onions from Gills Onions, which may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.  

      Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. 

      This recall comes as a result of a July 25, 2012, recall issued by Gills Onions, Oxnard, CA a supplier to Fresh Point, Atlanta.  Fresh Point further processes the onions for Ken’s Foods, Inc. 

      The products included in this recall are listed below.  No other Ken’s products are affected.  As of this date, there have been no illnesses reported relating to this recall.

      KE0666-Ken’s Tartar Sauce4/1-gallon containersMFG:  09/JUL/12
      KE0666A5-Ken’s Tartar Sauce100/1.5oz cupsEXP:  011313
      DI2063-Dickey’s BBQ Bean10/48oz pouchesUSE BY:  11MAR13
      GD2517-Golden Corral Tartar4/1-gallon containersMFG:  17/JUL/12
      FQ2103-Lee’s Cole Slaw14/40oz pouchesMFG:  23JUL12
      FD0666-Fatz Tartar Sauce4/1-gallon containersMFG:  23/JUL/12

      On Friday, July 27, 2012, Ken’s Foods, Inc. notified all distribution centers, private label customers and brokers to request immediate withdrawal of potentially affected items listed above.  The above listed items were distributed to the states of AL, FL, GA, IL, KY, MS, NC, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX and WI. 

      If there are any questions pertaining to this notice, call Ken’s Foods, Inc., Monday through Friday, 9:00am - 5:00pm EST at 1-508-229-1100, extension 4727 or 1190.

      Green Toys Recalls Mini Vehicles

      Detachable wheels and hubcaps pose a coking hazard to small children

      Green Toys Inc., of Mill Valley, CA, is recalling about 50,000 Green Toys Mini Vehicles in the United States and 2,500 in Canada.   

      The wheels and hubcaps on the toy cars can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. Green Toys says it has received 10 reports of wheels and hubcaps detaching or loosening from the vehicles, but no reports of injuries. 

      The Green Toys Mini Vehicles are made of plastic and available in yellow, green, red, white and blue. Model names and numbers for the seven recalled vehicles or sets are listed in the table below. 

      For Mini Vehicle (MVHA – 1014) and Fastback (MVFA-1022) sets the model numbers can be found on the bottom of the toys' packaging. For all other cars, a label with the model number can be found on the bottom of the car itself.

      Model NumberProduct
      MVHA-1014Mini Vehicle Set
      MAMW-1015Mini Ambulance
      MVSA-1016Mini Vehicle Assortment
      MFBR-1018Mini Red Fastback
      MPCB-1020Mini Police Car
      MTXY-1021Mini Taxi
      MVFA-1022Mini Fastback Set

      The recalled Mini Vehicles were manufactured from March 2012 through June 2012. The manufacturing date is represented by a circle with an arrow in the middle that can be found imprinted on the underside of the front of the car. To the left and right of the arrow are numbers that represent the year and the arrow itself points to the number that represents the month. Cars with an "I" etched into the underside of the car next to the date stamp are not part of the recall. 

      The cars, manufactured in the U.S., were sold by Mass merchandisers, grocery stores and independent toy and specialty stores nationwide and by online retailers from April 2012 to June 2012. The cars cost about $5 each or $18 for the set. 

      Consumers should take the product away from children immediately and contact Green Toys Inc. to receive a full refund. 

      For additional information, contact Green Toys toll-free at (888) 973-3421 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's Website.

