Target brand cheesecake recalled for undeclared allergen

Dessert Holdings has issued a recall for Target brand Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake 6oz/2ct, due to product mislabeling resulting in undeclared pecans.

The recalled products bear lot code 25028A1 000039133 UPC 0 85239 09690 1. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

On March 14, the firm received a customer complaint that the product contained pecans, but the product label did not declare pecans. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The impacted product was distributed between February 14 and March 7 to Target distribution centers located in California, Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. The product is packaged in clear plastic clam shells and sold in Target Stores.

Units are labeled as Target brand Favorite Day™ Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake 6oz/2ct, Lot code 25028A1 000039133 printed on the side of the clear lid (picture attached). UPC 0 85239 09690 1.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them and contact:

Target Guest Relations at (800) 444-0680 for a full refund; or Dessert Holdings Monday- Friday 8 am-5 pm MT at (720) 766-9060 or marketing@dessertholdings.com.

