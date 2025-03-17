Seafood chowder recalled due to botulism risk

SeaBear Company is recalling two variations of seafood chowder – Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder – because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms:

General weakness

Dizziness

Double-vision

Trouble with speaking or swallowing

Difficulty breathing

Muscle weakness

People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder were distributed through retail stores in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington and direct home delivery via SeaBear’s website nationwide between Oct. 1, 2024 and March 14, 2025.

The recalled SeaBear Smokehouse chowder products are shelf stable and packaged in a 12 oz. dark blue pouch. The impacted lot codes are found on the back of the pouch.

Recall Product Brand UPC Impacted Lot Codes SeaBear Salmon Chowder Net wt.12oz. SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07001 3 64242902 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242912 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242972 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242982 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243042 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243052 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243121 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243131 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243191 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243201 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243651 SALCH – Enjoy by: 12/2028 64250031 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250291 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250301 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 Alehouse Clam Chowder Net wt 12oz SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07021 1 64241641 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64241643 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64241661 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64243251 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243261 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64250222 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250241 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

No illnesses have been reported to date.

What to do

SeaBear initiated a voluntary recall after they became aware of a pouch seal issue from a customer complaint. Upon further investigation, they identified a mechanical issue with equipment, which caused seals to not fully bond and made some pouches leak.

Consumers who have purchased SeaBear’s Smoked Salmon Chowder or Alehouse Chowder are urged not to consume products and should contact SeaBear’s customer service team at 1-800- 645-3474 or smokehouse@seabear.com for a full refund. SeaBear’s customer service hours are Monday-Friday 7 am-5:30 pm PDT.

